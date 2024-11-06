Sincere gratitude is extended to the grassroots’ leaders who enacted the right counter measures to make yesterday’s election “Too Big to Steal.”

Let the record show that the presidential election of 2024 was indeed “too big to steal.”

Whew! … and Thank you, God. Those columns I wrote where I hinted secession could become a more serious topic in the next few years … go ahead and forget about those.

More seriously, American “democracy” isn’t dead yet - much to the chagrin of the Establishment’s army of “disinformation warriors” who are now going to have to devise more nefarious ways to censor free-speech practitioners like myself.

Trump’s victory is more significant because the Republicans also took back control of the U.S. Senate and expanded their margins in the House of Representatives. Any future Congressional Hearings on what really happened January 6th 2021 (or with the last rigged election) will be hearings of a different color.

If nothing else, future Supreme Court and federal judges will be appointed by Donald Trump.

While this doesn’t guarantee sane court decisions, this result almost guarantees that socialist, One-World-Government liberal appointees will not ascend to more influential judicial positions. In the longer term, this change qualifies as a very big deal.

Several good things will now happen (or bad things won’t happen) …

It’s not difficult to identify good things for America that wouldn’t have been possible if Joe Biden’s vice president had been declared the victor.

For starters, this means Kamala Harris’s would-be handlers - the same people who “handled” “President” Biden for four years - will now have to move to Plan B.

Policies that would have been easy to enact by executive orders or even real laws will remain Policy Papers stuck in computer drive purgatory.

Kamala Harris may think she can return to California and start plotting her 2028 re-match with the Republican nominee, but George Clooney, Jimmy Kimmel and even George Soros aren’t going to support her.

(On a sadder note, this lady, who’d mastered Kamala impersonations, just lost a mint of money and future gigs.)

Joe Biden, who hasn’t held a major press conference since Tom Brady was an NFL quarterback, probably won’t hold any from his basement in Delaware.

Republican legislatures who now control the Senate and House may green light a few Congressional Hearings into the dealings of “Crooked Joe” and his family and cronies.

(Alas, Joe and his handlers will be able to issue a full pardon for Hunter, the “smartest man” his father’s ever known.)

While I’m 99.9 percent certain no Covid criminals will be brought to justice by government or MSM action, Trump’s victory does mean real citizen journalists on Substack and popular alternative media platforms will be able to continue our efforts to expose these taboo scandals.

Even if no accomplice who made Crimes Against Humanity possible spends a day in jail, more people will learn the real truth.

But a period of intense mourning now commences …

While today should be a national holiday as Americans who still believe in democracy breathe a massive sigh of relief, today also begins four years of national mourning for the 48 percent of voters who think the Censorship Industrial Complex is far too small and timid.

Until a vaccine is approved and mandated, Trump Derangement Syndrome will continue to metastasize in the brain cells of perhaps 100 million chronic sufferers.

The good news for these Americans is that the corporate MSM should now rally from its death bed and the 200,000 readers who recently cancelled their Washington Post subscriptions will cancel their cancellations in anticipation of the non-stop anti-Trump copy to come.

It will be interesting to observe if many of these TDS sufferers note that Trump - supposedly a modern Hitler - did not round them up and throw them into a concentration camp after all.

Indeed, Post writers and subscribers will be free to make their anti-Trump posts on any platform they choose.

In contrast, if Kamala Harris had “won,” every “dissident’ and “extremist” in the world would now be enacting plans to publish their contrarian speech via pamphlets and underground computer servers.

Elon Musk, now all-in on MAGA, should be able to continue to operate X.

The Brownstone Institute probably won’t be shut down for spreading misinformation. (This sociopath, highlighted in a recent Brownstone piece, is probably not happy today).

While my national Substack site will probably continue to lose paid subscribers, I might get a fair hearing if I ever decide to file a lawsuit for possible unfair trade practices.

(It’s too early to tell how my Substack “work-around” of starting a newsletter that publishes only local content fares in our new New Normal).

‘Don’t go wobbly” …

When Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, British Prime minister Margaret Thatcher famously told President George Herbert Walker Bush, “Don’t go wobbly, George.”

Today, if I got five minutes with Donald Trump, I’d tell him the same thing: “Don’t go wobbly, Mr. President … Go ahead and drain that swamp. This is the only way to Make America Great Again.”

But even I know such an audacious and Herculean project is probably impossible in a country where 100 percent of the important organizations are 99.9 percent captured.

Still, even if a “Great Purge” is impossible, a Baby Purge would be a huge improvement and would help keep hope alive.

My sense is President Trump is going to make great use of his executive mulligan and things will be better because of yesterday’s election results. (Or, the country’s future will be less worse.)

Central Bank digital currency, once a sure thing, might now be a long-shot. The Climate Change warriors probably just suffered a defeat as significant as the South’s defeat at Gettysburg.

Fauci’s successors at the Alphabet Public Health Agencies will still try to fast-track new mRNA “vaccines” for hiccups and hangnails, but the FDA isn’t going to be as stacked with future Big Pharma lobbyists as it’s been for two decades.

I doubt President Trump can wave a magic wand and reverse real inflation, but perhaps he can do something to slow its growth. I know Kamala’s economic plan (protect abortion rights and cancel student loan debt) wouldn’t make the price of next year’s Halloween candy go down.

The war between Russia and Ukraine now has a much-better chance to end and I doubt Trump will lobby incessantly for Ukraine to join NATO.

The 10 to 20 million illegal immigrants who are flooding the country might have to change their re-location plans to Europe.

Love him or hate him, we’ll have a president who’s not afraid to hold a White House press conference and his sparring sessions with the captured MSM will once again be “must watch” political programming.

On a more somber note, I might advise President Trump to use private security instead of Secret Service protection the next four-plus years.

*** (I guess I can continue to write contrarian copy on Substack and maybe readers can continue to share this “non-authorized” content). ***

As it turns out, The Bad Guys don’t always get what they want

At least 100 different reasons explain why all the powerful people and organizations in the world didn’t want yesterday’s “democratic” result to happen.

But “they” didn’t get the result they were counting on, which means the world’s “real rulers” might not be the world’s complete and total rulers.

This revelation was made possible because thousands of grassroots’ leaders were onto their act and, belatedly, enacted measures that made a presidential election “too big to steal.”

Today, these leaders - real patriots and heroes - deserve the gratitude of all democracy-supporting Americans. As do the tens of millions of voters who discovered they too could vote early - and/or they better not sit out this particular election.

The next four years will still be extremely interesting and the challenges facing the country are unprecedented.

However, for most of its existence, America was indeed a great country. And, thanks to yesterday’s results, it’s still possible America could be great again.

(I wonder what will happen to my Substack in the coming four years. I hope I add a few more subscribers.)

