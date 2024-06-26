About our Constitution: As it turns out, the First Amendment does have a Pandemic Exception.

In a ruling announced today, The U.S. Supreme Court effectively affirmed the right of the federal government to pressure social media companies to censor speech the government doesn’t like.

The Highest Court in the Land used a ridiculous technicality to justify its verdict, arguing in the 6-3 ruling that plaintiffs had “no standing” to bring the lawsuit.

The bottom-line is that no negative effects will accrue to anyone in the government who used strong-arm tactics to achieve mass censorship.

As far as I am concerned, the First Amendment has now been ruled null and void by the U.S. Supreme Court.

I also note that the same court refused to hear two cases brought by Robert F. Kennedy and Children’s Health Defense, which were representing clients harmed by the vaccine mandates.

My readers have probably read this at my Substack by now

Taken together, these and other Court decisions confirm my suspicion that the U.S. Court system is effectively captured.

Since the Executive Branch and Legislative Branch are also captured, this leaves no avenues for redress for citizens who believe the U.S. Constitution, including its first 10 Bill of Rights, should not be a moot document.

Why the decision stuns me … and why

I expected something like this …

In one sense, the ruling stuns me; but in another sense I figured some “court statement” like this was coming.

I’m stunned because the evidence the government used coercion and extortion to promote censorship is overwhelming.

Surely, I thought, the U.S. Supreme Court would rule 9-0 that the First Amendment to the Constitution couldn’t be discarded. Surely, the Court wouldn’t want to be perceived as being “anti-First Amendment.”

However, after hearing Court arguments on this case, I quickly concluded, “These judges might rule in favor of the government.”

Today’s verdict doesn’t completely surprise me as the ruling completely aligns with my original instincts, which are that every important organization in the world is now “completely captured.” (Every important organization would, of course, have to include the U.S. Court System.)

Common-sense reasons informed my thinking …

I formed my “completely-captured” hypothesis in the early days and weeks of the government’s response to Covid. My logic was simple.

Per my thinking, the government and its key partners would not have imposed the draconian mandates they implemented … unless the world’s rule rulers knew that nobody could (legally) stop this response.

The one organization that could have quickly nixed this response was judges who ruled that this malarky was illegal and unconstitutional.

For a memory refresher, the government ordered lockdowns that required 90 percent of the U.S. population to stay in their homes indefinitely (except for trips to the grocery store, etc. and except for people deemed to have “essential” jobs .. like selling booze or made-in-China products at Wal-Mart).

As Robert Kennedy keeps reminding people, the government closed at least 3.3 million U.S. businesses, plus every school, daycare and place of worship in the country.

It doesn’t take a Harvard Law grad to know such an unprecedented action might violate at least a few laws, liberties or “human rights” that were (allegedly) protected by the “supreme Law of the Land.”

Our rulers weren’t afraid of any laws

or a musty old piece of parchment

Still, “they” did this, which tells me our rulers weren’t worried about any judges - or the U.S. Supreme Court - stopping them from doing this.

Our rulers also mandated (for millions of people) an experimental “vaccine” that was approved for efficacy and safety by the FDA in just 22 days.

This also tells me that every group pushing this non-vaccine wasn’t worried about the U.S. Court System blocking this mandate or coerced result.

Per deductive reasoning or logic, somehow our rulers knew the Courts were going to play ball, or at least wouldn’t nix their plans.

In other words, I doubt the country’s real rulers would have gone to all this trouble if they thought the Courts could easily and quickly thwart their plans.

No, they knew they had the Courts in the bag … just like the same people and organizations knew Congress, governors, state legislatures, local county commissioners, school boards, the prestigious medical organizations and the MSM news organizations were “all-in” on this Constitution-eradicating program.

The question I keep asking myself

is how did they know this?

Didn’t one person in all those Table Top Planning Exercises organized by the CIA and Bill Gates pipe up and say, “You know some judges might stop this.”

If this hypothetical person did make such a comment, I’m pretty sure other leaders in these planning sessions must have replied, “Trust me, Jane. We don’t have to worry about that.”

The ramifications or inferences of this thought exercise are, to put it mildly, disturbing.

My first thought is: How did these key leaders know the Courts were captured and wouldn’t pose any future problems?

My second thought is: If the Courts are completely captured, what other crimes and programs are on the horizon - or already underway - that the courts will also green-light (or never block)?

My conclusion is we’re now living in an upside down world and results that many of us thought would never be possible in America … are now, clearly, quite possible.

On deck - the presidential elections

After today’s news, America’s next big civics event will be the presidential election in November.

Most citizens probably think there’s no way that an 81-year-old president with obvious dementia could be re-elected.

But my New Abnormal Maxim - what shouldn’t happen very possibly will happen - tells me it’s very possible “President Biden” will be re-elected. If Biden is replaced, his replacement will very possibly “win” this “election.”

To me, these results would cause at least half the country to more fervently believe that presidential elections are now fixed (or still fixed).

If Biden (or Hillary?) wins, voters could bring lawsuits saying this was a fraudulent election … but those lawsuits (if they weren’t instantly thrown out) would be heard by a Court System that is … completely captured.

This is the question that really interests me …

My last question - the biggest question I have - is what are people who think like me going to do if this result transpires?

Are we just all going to shrug our shoulders and say, “Oh, that’s America today, but I still love my country. We can fix everything with the election of 2028.”

Maybe Americans will say or think something like this … but maybe they won’t.

If we combine today’s Supreme Court verdict with an election result that is perceived as being stolen (again), is it possible we won’t have a “United” States of America in four years?

One assumes our rulers are savvy enough to have considered this possibility. They must have concluded that they can do anything and the “people” will go along with them.

Like myself, many citizens have probably concluded the entire system is completely captured, but the same citizens are probably too frightened to emulate Patrick Henry or Thomas Paine and say, “Enough already. We’re going to start over on our own.”

(Some emulator of our Founding Fathers might say something like the above, but said leader would probably be thrown in a gulag in three weeks).

If you/we are captured … we’re captured.

Here’s another possible “solution” …

Many people on Substack keep asking for “solutions.” I’ve come up with several possible solutions, but I’ve got a new one today:

Maybe we should all be as nice as possible to our captors and try to curry favor with them. (As far as I know, circa 1937-1945, the people who turned in families who were hiding Jews in their attics fared better with the Powers that Be in Germany than those who were hiding neighbors).

Maybe our captors will treat the enthusiastically-compliant and obedient portion of the population better than, say, the science deniers our government targeted for censorship and de-monetization on Facebook and Twitter.

This much is now known: Per the U.S. Supreme Court, we citizens now know we have no “standing” to complain.

In case Big Brother is reading this …

I’m certainly not complaining and I know I have no standing to question my betters. I wish our government great luck with its future censorship campaigns. I support these democracy-supporting programs and greatly appreciate any and all efforts to keep government subjects safe.

End new disclaimer.

(Also, all opinions are the author’s own. Readers of Bill Rice, Jr.’s Newsletter do not necessarily endorse his views and should not be targeted by the White House, Surgeon General, NIH, HHS, CDC, FBI, CIA or Census Bureau.)

