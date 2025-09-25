Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Bonus content.... This will probably never happen again …

On Sept. 25, 2022 I published my first long story (where I introduced myself and gave the mission of my Substack newsletter).

That article generated 2,310 Page Views and produced 167 (!) new subscribers. I should note that I was a completely unknown and obscure freelance writer from Troy, Alabama when I wrote that article.

The ratio of new subscribers produced per page view was 13.8. In other words, 1-in-14 people who read that article became a subscriber.

With one article, I produced far more new subscribers than I have in an entire month over the last nine or so months.

I now average about 4,400 Page views and, on average, 1.3 people decide to become subscribers after reading my article. So this metric has gone from 1-in-14 to 1-in-4,400.

Recently, my articles have been averaging about 4,500 Page views of which half this figure are current subscribers and half are non-subscribers. So, 2,250 people who could become new subscribers read each article. Of these 2,250 prospective subscribers, 0 to 1 become subscribers today.

As shown in my article, that ratio was once dramatically higher.

Bill Rice, Jr.
I also wrote another recent article where I posited that every decision anyone makes is made after a conscious or unconscious "risk-benefit" analysis has been performed. One could apply this maxim to Substack.

Would Substack be taking a "risk" if it was largely perceived as a media platform that catered to "Covid Contrarians" or authors who challenge every dubious narrative?

Would Substack likely "benefit" if it was now perceived as the go-to content platform for writers who champion the Status Quo, Woke or Leftist ideology?

