The Free Speech Litmus Test is whether you allow guests who disagree with you to appear on your program. How many comedians did Kimmel book who would have/might have skewered the Covid authorized narrative?

Believe it or not, a form of debate on free speech is occurring in America after Jimmy Kimmel’s comedy show was “indefinitely” cancelled … and has now been un-cancelled probably because of the Left’s outrage/blowback over this alleged effort to cancel free speech.

Said “debate” is ironic as the same free-speech advocates cheered wildly (or were completely silent) when thousands of conservatives and “anti-vaxers” were cancelled, de-platformed, shadow-banned or bullied into self-censorship during the first years of official Covid.

Still, for whatever reason, Kimmel is now back on the public airwaves and the Left’s “free speech” warriors can celebrate a victory against rising fascism.

However, what the Left doesn’t acknowledge is that Kimmel (and his employer ABC/Disney) will go right back to censoring the voices of perhaps half of the country.

Yes, Kimmel can continue to make whatever nasty “jokes” he wants in his monologues (“… Rest in Peace, Wheezy.”)

But the real censorship will be displayed by the guests Kimmel or his show’s bookers never invite onto his show.

Who haven’t you seen on Jimmy Kimmel’s show?

While I’ve watched only snippets of his program, I’m pretty sure Kimmel has never invited a comedian or politician on his show who challenged one aspect of the authorized Covid narrative.

This is a giant tell that never gets mentioned in any debates or conversations about “free speech.”

For example, Wheezy - the man who had a heart attack and, per Kimmel, should be denied treatment by emergency room doctors - has never gotten an opportunity to come on Kimmel’s show and explain why he chose to forgo his injection.

I don’t know how many comedians perform stand-up gigs in America, but certainly there must be a couple who could produce outstanding comedic material, pointing out the legions of lies disseminated by the Covid experts and then lampoon same.

Today, more comedians are performing such routines and their jokes about the mind-numbingly stupid Covid response always generate hearty laughs and loud cheers.

(The best and funniest comedic “memes” on Substack and X also skewer the stupidity and hypocrisy of public figures like Jimmy Kimmel. Significantly, these memes routinely “go viral” … proving, again, that a significant audience exists for this form of classic comedy).

It doesn’t matter if Kimmel - or half his studio audience - doesn’t agree with the satire or observations of such comedians/guests … plenty of Americans would “get it” and would no doubt appreciate Kimmel letting such comedians reach a much-larger public audience.

Scratch the above sentence; it does actually matter that Kimmel won’t allow such viewpoints to reach a wider audience because Kimmel (and his employers) function as gatekeepers of the news or authorized opinions.

***

The key “free speech” argument/issue regarding Kimmel’s show being pulled is the question of whether Disney was pressured to take him off the air by Donald Trump’s FCC director.

While this is a legitimate topic of civic debate, it’s undeniable that for six years no person who questioned events that have been fairly labeled as “crimes against humanity” was ever allowed to use the public airwaves to make their points in said non-debates.

For example, Kimmel (or Stephen Colbert) never invited RFK, Jr. or famous NFL quarterback (and Covid skeptic) Aaron Rodgers to appear on his show, two men I’m sure were the butt of numerous Kimmel jokes.

If only George Carlin was still alive …

If one of the most popular and cerebral comedians of our lifetimes was still alive, would he be banned from appearing on the comedy shows that made him famous? (Answer: Ah, yes.)

Somehow I doubt Carlin would step out on stage and embark on a riff that sang the praises of Anthony Fauci and tell his audience:

“Come on everybody, we’ve got to listen to this man, Science itself. Science would never lie to us. If I’ve said it once in my comedy routines, I’ve said it a million times: When we get the chance to show our patriotism and be good citizens, we’ve got to take it. Obey the man, people …”

Or, more seriously, one suspects Carlin would have thanked the Comedy gods for dropping so much primo material into his always-firing, always-cynical brain. In a 20-minute set, Carlin would have produced 50 zingers, all with one message: “We’re f*cked.” (As I recall, Carlin didn’t mind using profanity for effect.)

Speaking for myself, I would have staged a yard sale so I could fly out to Kimmel’s show and watch Carlin take off the gloves and skewer … Jimmy Kimmel.

What I’d be paying for is seeing the reaction on Kimmel’s face when half his audience started laughing and cheering.

This hypothetical contrarian comedy routine would prove that everyone in America does not think like Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Fauci and Kimmel’s political hero, Dementia Joe.

Again, the key point is that none of Jimmy Kimmel’s 129,000 viewers are ever going to be exposed to any comedy routines or conversations that present the opinion of tens of millions of Americans.

Today, Substack’s ascendant pundit class is screeching, everybody, give it up for free speech!

… Which they do support … as long as the bookers of our over-the-air comedy shows agree with what they say and think.

Disney isn’t subtle; I get their game plan …

I also note that Kimmel works for ABC, which is owned by Disney, the same company that owns ESPN, which is actually the company’s major cash cow. (Even with all of their Big Pharma ad buys, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” loses tens of millions of dollars every year - just like Stephen Colbert’s public comedy.

During the two-plus years of Covid lockdowns, I think I might have been the only journalist who noted that of all the many talking heads on ESPN - with all their daily “hot takes” - the public never once heard any ESPN employee question a single element of the Covid response.

When non-vaccinated NFL players received $30,000 fines for walking to the showers without their masks on, we heard no peep of protest from the pack talking heads at ESPN.

When college coaches received the same fines for their masks falling below their chins during games - that was okay with everyone at Disney/ESPN.

When college and NFL football players had to get a nasal swab shoved up their noses three times a week so they could stay on the team - this was a fine and proper NPI.

Nor did anyone at ESPN ever note that 90 percent of the “positive” Covid results were among asymptomatic athletes.

When these players (and every teammate they had a close contact with) had to quarantine and sit out two games, nobody uttered a critical comment.

When vaccinated ESPN talking heads started coming down with Covid left and right, the official company line was “see, the shots worked; none of us died … Thank you, Pfizer!”

(FWIW, Pfizer has to be ESPN’s biggest advertiser. The pharmaceutical company is also a corporate sponsor of the SEC and the SEC Network, which is owned by … Disney.)

That is, it’s Disney that is really calling the shots here. Disney, the company that mandated that 40 percent of the cast in every one of its TV and movie productions be minorities or LGBT+ and that shut-down Splash Mountain, one of its most popular theme park attractions, because it included characters from Song of the South.

***

It’s safe to say that Covid as we know it would have never transpired if a few prominent ESPN talking heads - and a few guests or hosts of their TV shows - had simply made points millions of their viewers were thinking.

But that didn’t happen, wasn’t going to happen and, as we all know, won’t happen in the future - because DISNEY ordered all critical Covid commentary to be … cancelled.

*** (I hope my speech is not being de-amplified, but I have my doubts.) ***

“Do Not Amplify” …

In a recent story, I noted that Twitter assigned a “Do Not Amplify” tech algorithm to the account of the late Charlie Kirk.

The only reason a few people now know this is because Elon Musk allowed a couple of Substack independent journalists to comb through the company’s previously top-secret corporate documents.

But Kirk wasn’t the only America citizen whose speech was “de-amplified” and Twitter wasn’t the only media company intentionally suppressing the speech of dissident voices.

ABC, ESPN and Walt Disney were doing the exact same thing and are still doing the exact same thing and will continue to do the exact same thing.

***

Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly being paid $15 million/year to make a cross-section of the public laugh. Clearly, none of the 77.3 million people who voted for Donald Trump is watching his show. Nor are very many young adults as he only has 129,000 viewers in this key demo.

Still, Disney definitely made a corporate decision to “amplify” the career of this comedian.

For the last six years, Kimmel re-paid his bosses by attacking Donald Trump, MAGA and anti-vax kooks on an almost nightly basis.

The “anti-fascist” messages of Anthony Fauci, Debora Birx and “Joe Biden” were certainly amplified every night for years.

Condensed to its core element, that message is/was: “We’re going to have to censor free speech. The only way to save our democracy is to lose some of our freedoms.”

Per today’s operative narrative, today’s left-wing champions of free speech are the only people saving America from Nazi-style totalitarianism.

The ball’s now in Kimmel’s court …

If Jimmy Kimmel really believes in free speech, let’s see him use however many months he has left on the air to allow a few “Covid Contrarians” to appear on his show.

While numerous political spin-masters, all sycophants for the Establishment, have appeared on his show, Kimmel never issued an invitation to Charlie Kirk, who actually did draw big numbers in the key young-person demo.

It’s too late to give “equal time” to Charlie Kirk, but what about all the other public figures who were fans and admirers of Kirk?

Just like Wheezy, tens of millions of Americans didn’t get their Covid shots and, lo and behold, they didn’t die from Covid and, in fact, are as healthy as can be. Let’s hear from a few of these people.

While George Carlin can’t chill in the green room, plenty of stand-up comics can throw the same comedic daggers Carlin did. For six years, all such comedians have been censored by the gatekeepers of comedy.

If Kimmel (and Disney) would simply admit this fact, apologize for this fascist-like censorship and let the sane part of America, for once, be heard, maybe something positive could come from the assassination of Charlie Kirk and Kimmel’s five-day paid vacation.

For the first time in years, Kimmel might even add some new viewers.

Somehow, however, I don’t think this is going to happen. Smart voices will continue to be de-amplified on all Disney programs as well as all public airwaves - further advancing the type of “democracy” the Left’s anti-fascists have long supported.

