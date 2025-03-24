Big Pharma has a Great Racket and there’s really only one entity that could stop this racket - real “watchdog” journalists working for mainstream news organizations.

If a curious person simply follows the money, it’s easy to identify how Big Pharma captured and controlled the world, a result that produced the Covid Catastrophe and many other calamities.

Here’s what clearly happened:

Big Pharma executives recognized they controlled a business that would produce billions (or trillions) of recurring cash flow.

However, as it turned out, legions of customers who used Big Pharma’s products end up suffering myriad life-altering injuries, including death.

The entire business model is, in fact, a diabolical criminal racket that requires a massive conspiracy to continue.

Not surprisingly, the companies and organizations that profit from this enterprise:

A) Do not won’t this lucrative racket to end …

B) Posses a strong desire to expand their business and become even wealthier and more powerful, and ..

C) Have a compelling motive to not be exposed for perpetrating “crimes against humanity.” (The accomplices do not want to end up in prison and/or be tarred and feathered by millions of consumers who suddenly realized they and their loved ones were actually victims of decades-long crimes.)

The members of this criminal syndicate, who are highly-intelligent and lack the moral compunctions of most people, realized only one event could end their criminal enterprises.

The event they dread and fear would occur only if members of this conspiracy were, somehow, exposed as criminals or scam artists.

Thus, the key to their operation - the most important thing to conspirators - was taking steps to ensure they’d never be exposed as mass villains.

If they weren’t exposed as sociopathic, immoral, greedy criminals and killers, the “pill-and-vaccines-for-every-ill” racket could continue indefinitely - or at least for several more decades until current Big Pharma executives were dead and gone.

First questions:

If you belonged to the group that enjoyed myriad benefits from your participation in such an enterprise, would you want such an operation to come to an abrupt end?

Would you want to be exposed as an evil villain, someone who would lose everything and suffer extreme punishments if exposed as an accomplice who harmed Holocaust-levels of innocent people?

Perhaps the Most-Important Question:

If you possessed the means and ability, would you take pro-active actions to prevent this outcome?

My answer: Yes, you would. In fact, this would probably become the most important operation of your life.

Next question:

If you belonged to such a cartel/syndicate, how would you prevent such an untenable and horrifying result?

Answer: You’d seek to buy off, control or capture every “truth-seeking” organization in the world that could possibly expose you as a diabolical criminal …. or as a sociopath or psychopath - a person with no conscience or ability to feel empathy for victims.

My hypothesis:

In the last decade or two, key executives of Big Pharma - no doubt acting on advice from similarly-evil PR firms and intelligence agencies that specialize in manipulating narratives to achieve long-term objectives - simply identified the organizations that could potentially expose them as Great and Evil Villains.

The most important of these potential “threats” came from the Fourth Estate, from journalism organizations that, heretofore, often prospered or received adulation for efforts to expose evil-doers, scam artists and sociopaths/psychopaths.

Note: The gravest threat to Big Pharma did not come from agencies of the first three “estates” of government, entities Big Pharma had already “bought off” and captured.

***

While journalists create most false narratives, they can also discredit or debunk narratives they discover are dubious or false. They can actually expose villains who have been profiting from dangerous lies.

That is, a single journalist at one large newspaper could wield more power and influence than, say, one Congressman, president or federal judge.

Theoretically, one journalist could write one highly-influential story or produce one TV segment that told a story that identified scores (or thousands … or millions) of victims.

Real journalism can be powerful and world-changing. In a very short period of time, it can change the way The Man on the Street views one topic, organization or an entire industry

… In a week or two, a person or organization who was previously a celebrated hero can be transformed into a villain … by one or more journalists simply reporting the truth.

Such “narrative-changing” outcomes seldom happen, but the important point is this can … or easily could happen.

Also, if a “pack” of journalists suddenly started investigating previously taboo topics, Scandal A could quickly morph into Scandals B, C and D.

Under this scenario, many products in Big Pharma’s product lines might be identified as either worthless snake oil or dangerous.

The richest people in the world, all members of prestigious “life-saving” organizations, could lose everything.

… All because of a small cadre of truth-seeking real journalists.

… But this scenario would not occur if Big Pharma could simply capture … all of mainstream journalism.

The gravest, thermo-nuclear “threat” could be easily neutralized if no important journalist ever investigates the injuries Big Pharma’s products are producing.

In short, since no “victims” were identified, no executives would be held responsible for producing tragic, heart-wrenching outcomes. A Ponzi scheme built on lies and false claims could continue indefinitely.

*** (FWIW, independent citizen journalists are not captured by Big Pharma) ***

Share

Vigilant Fox also picked up on this simple strategy ….

The excellent “Contrarian” Substack site Vigilant Fox recently published a story that outlined everything written above.

This wise fox published an interview independent podcaster Jimmy Dore conducted with former CBS News Correspondent Sharyl Attkisson.

According to Dore, Attkisson and the Vigilant Fox, beginning maybe 15 to 20 years ago, Big Pharma prioritized a campaign that would eliminate this existential threat.

I began this article by mentioning seekers of the truth simply need to “follow the money.”

One thing Big Pharma has plenty of is money. In fact, hundreds of millions of citizens who re-fill their monthly prescriptions for statins or anti-depressants or get their annual flu “vaccines” are funding a massive legal drug cartel.

As noted, the only organization that might change the perception of Big Pharma would be Big Media.

However, if Big Pharma could simply funnel/invest a small percentage of its immense profits from this legal drug trade into Big Media they, almost certainly, could buy the perpetual silence of the one group that possesses the potential to end their racket.

The legalization of Big Pharma advertising gave cartel members the perfect opportunity to buy this “protection.”

As Vigilant Fox wrote:

“That flood of money didn’t just affect commercials—it began influencing what stories could and couldn’t be told.

‘We were starting to feel the effects of it in the news division at CBS,’ Attkisson said.

“The outcome, she warned, was devastating for public health. While pharma worked to increase profits, the media—now financially entangled—stopped holding them accountable.

“They’re funding their non-investigation,” she said. “It largely influences the stories that don’t get done.”

According to Attkisson, the censorship was blunt: “They were just saying, ‘We can’t tell this story at all. The people must not know about it.’ “

Attkisson, who turned apostate and is now an author of a contrarian Substack, might have produced the last piece of Real TV journalism that challenged a Big Pharma authorized narrative.

In 2006, Attkisson was the CBS reporter who produced a story that presented the possibility the flu shot may be one of Big Pharma’s most egregious scams. (Note: This YouTube link of this segment has a grand total of 94 views and one comment).

Per Attkisson’s reporting - which, 19 years ago, CBS did air - the flu shot did nothing to prevent flu cases and might make people more likely to contract flu symptoms. (Per the study she cited, the shot also didn’t reduce flu deaths in the elderly).

In a sane world, this eye-opening, narrative-debunking take-away should have been Page-1 news in every newspaper, magazine and TV talk show in the country.

Per Attkisson’s real journalism, a “vaccine” that approximately 165 million Americans receive every year, didn’t work and may be causing more adverse events than it prevented.

By observing what didn’t happen after this report aired, one can conclude this report was NOT “thermo-nuclear” to Big Pharma or Public Health Agencies, which, today, continue to incessantly sell and promote flu shots.

Apparently, the rest of key pack journalists did not follow-up on Attkisson’s reporting; a potential blockbuster story did not “go viral.”

If other journalists had followed-up on Attkinson’s reporting, it’s very possible billions of citizens wouldn’t have accepted the narrative that the Covid “vaccine” definitely was “effective” (and stopped infections and transmission just like most people think the “flu vaccine” does).

Is this when the payoffs to media companies dramatically accelerated?

Today, I wonder if Attkisson’s report on the flu vaccine might have been when executives at Big Pharma realized how precarious their entire operation was.

If the Flu Vaccine Narrative was understood by the public to be a Big Lie, the “benefits” of all Pharma products might be similarly questioned by other dogged journalists looking for a similar blockbuster story.

One suspects the key lesson was real journalist organizations possessed the potential to bring down Big Pharma’s entire house of cards.

At some point, some unknown figure in the Deep State or someone who advises Big Pharma on long-term corporate strategy must have simply said, “We can buy off all mainstream media and we’ll never have to worry about any negative stories going viral.”

***

In one sense, such a strategy might seem implausible, or beyond audacious. After all, at least 40,000 practicing, full-time journalists must have been employed in mainstream journalism organizations at the time.

How could conspirators ensure that 100 percent - all 40,000 would-be muckrakers - wouldn’t publish any negative stories?

However, it turns out, only a handful of people or companies would have to be bribed into remaining silent (as a surprisingly small number of companies controlled “mainstream journalism.”)

Only the owners, publishers and key editors would have to be “captured” as these executives select and control their employees (“journalists.”)

Significantly, this strategy was conceived and implemented at a time when Corporate Media/Journalism, for a variety of reasons, was rapidly dying.

Due to real inflation and the fact half the country’s news consumers detested the “biased” corporate press, news consumers were dropping paid subscriptions and companies were reducing advertising buys at ever-increasing rates.

That is, massive influxes of Big Pharma “advertising” spends would be a lifeline that kept these companies operating, allowing key executives to continue to make exorbitant salaries and maintain their status perks.

If the quid pro quo was understood to be “no negative stories about Big Pharma,” clearly every key media executive could and would accept the terms of this unwritten contract.

In fact, Big Journalism clearly did accept these terms as negative Big Pharma stories completely disappeared from corporate journalism.

(The exception would be a few segments produced by Tucker Carlson on one Fox News show… but the Murdoch family fired Tucker Carlson … Also, Sharyl Attkisson was forced to leave CBS News).

Share

Give that strategist a giant bonus …

The “solution” for Big Pharma (and their collaborators in Big Science and Medicine) was surprisingly simple, a strategy borrowed from the playbook of Organized Crime:

Identify the most significant threat and preemptively neutralize this threat by bribing key officials.

The protection money was distributed, perfectly legally, by Big Pharma purchasing ubiquitous “advertising” for hundreds of Big Pharma products, products that nobody could purchase unless a physician first prescribed them.

Today, approximately 50 percent of TV commercials, perhaps more, are placed by Pharmaceutical companies.

It’s no coincidence that zero percent of current mainstream corporate journalists have written or published a story critical of any Big Pharma product, most notably the biggest and most deadly Pharmaceutical Product of all time - the Covid mRNA non-vaccines.

It should also be noted that the strategy to preemptively suppress potential negative stories in the corporate press was also expanded to control social media and tech companies, via a series of “carrots” (payoffs) and sticks.

If no stories of Big Pharma/Big Medicine/Big Government victims can or will reach large numbers of citizens, Big Pharma cannot be characterized as a villain and its criminal enterprise will, one presumes, continue for the balance of our lives.

It’s unknown how many billions of dollars Big Pharma’s invested in protection money with Big Media companies.

What is known is that Big Pharma has never been identified by the “watchdog” press as the world’s largest homicidal syndicate. Whatever the figure, this was the best money this criminal syndicate ever spent.

*** (The syndicate ignored Contrarian Substack authors - or maybe they didn’t? - probably because we don’t reach enough people or anyone who matters). ***

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.