Our rulers wouldn’t use this narrative/messaging if it didn’t work spectacularly well.

For my article reflecting on the 5-year anniversary of the Covid lockdowns, I want to talk about what actually led to the lockdowns.

The answer is an unprecedented Fear Factor, a mass panic that was, in fact, produced by the “deadly” virus narrative.

As I’ve argued in several articles, the deadly virus narrative was probably the most important false narrative of our lifetimes.

That is, it probably would have been impossible for the public to accept draconian, unprecedented lockdowns unless the virus everyone was joining forces to fight was universally understood to be extremely deadly.

Furthermore, far fewer citizens would have rushed to get an experimental mRNA “vaccine” (with “safety” trials of only a few weeks) unless large swaths of the publics were convinced this virus could, very possibly, kill them.

(As I’ve noted, most people fear death more than any other event).

So … just How ‘deadly’ was/is the novel coronavirus?

According to the deadly-virus narrative accepted by virtually every “expert” and citizen on the planet (including the debunker of the Natural Origins theory, Nicholas Wade), in a span of just 15 months (by May 1, 2021) the pandemic had “already” killed three million people, a “fact” which, if true, would certainly meet anyone’s definition of a “deadly” virus.

For context, this figure would be far greater than all the deaths - approximately 1.25 million - caused by every war America has fought in its 249-year history.

However, per my deductive reasoning, this “logic” is flawed for two primary reasons:

This “settled science” accepts as fact that the deaths of 3 million decedents were “caused” by SARS2.

(Note: Three million deaths by May 1, 2021 would be an average of 214,000 deaths per month.)

Members of this group also seem to uncritically accept that the start-date of a Pandemic - when a “deadly” novel virus began to spread - was effectively January or February 2020.

In my opinion, the above pieces of “settled science” are highly significant as they are really just assumptions (albeit assumptions which were almost universally accepted as fact).

A Covid Contrarian, I argue both assumptions are/were … wrong.

***

Regardless, three million deaths in a span of 14 months certainly meets the deadly virus threshold.

Per some quick extrapolations of mortality figures, I also learned that 3.7 percent of all global deaths were attributed to Covid in this 14 or 15-month time span.

Almost 4 percent of all deaths being attributed to one (new) cause would, again, meet the all-important “deadly virus” criteria.

I took another look at the daily death figures …

In working on my anniversary story, I decided to refresh my memory on how many people “died from Covid” in each of the first 15 months of official Covid.

The statistics that follow - which were scrolled across every TV screen in the world in an endless loop- were powerful enough to cement the all-important “deadly virus” narrative.

For me, the official data clearly reveal not “early spread” of a deadly virus but “late spread.”

Also, this data, which purports to document Covid “cases” and “deaths,” sky-rocketed after America had been locked down … to prevent spread (and thus deaths).

*** (Thank you to everyone who deploys the reach-enhancing button. Also, for Notes’ fans, thanks for “re-stacks.”) ***

Share

‘Covid Deaths’ By the Numbers (and by date) …

0 - Number of Covid deaths in America before February 25, 2020. (The first two American deaths were recorded on Feb. 26).

Quick take-away: If any person in America contracted this virus before this date, the virus didn’t kill them … and, thus, was not “deadly.”

8 - Number of cumulative deaths on March 1 (with 3 “new deaths” recorded on this date.)

Significantly, by presidential executive order (an order created by Mike Pence and Deborah Birx’s White House Covid Task Force or, really, the Military Industrial Complex), lockdowns began on March 15, 2020.

This guidance was followed by governors in virtually all 50 states.

The first big Covid Marketing/Propaganda Initiative …

March 15, 2020 was, +/- a few days, the approximate launch date of the campaign dubbed “15 days to slow or stop spread” (also marketed as the “flatten-the-curve” initiative).

Note: Thanks to official archived mortality data, we can see how effective (sarc) this campaign actually was and can track the growing death figures …

65 - Number of cumulative Covid deaths in America on March 14th, the day before the shut-downs commenced (8 “new deaths” recorded on this date).

102 - Number of cumulative deaths on March 16th (22 new deaths on this date).

3,422 - Number of cumulative deaths on March 30, 2020 (584 new deaths on this date).

Comment:

Fifteen days after “15-days-to-stop-the-spread” was announced, cumulative deaths had increased by a factor of 53 (from 65 cumulative deaths to 3,422 cumulative deaths) and daily “new deaths” had increased by a factor of 73 (from 8 “new” deaths on March 14th to 584 on March 30th).

5,337 - Number of cumulative deaths on April 1, 2020 (1,006 new deaths).

Note: April Fool’s Day 2020 was the first day where daily Covid deaths exceeded 1,000. In a period of 17 days, the number of daily deaths exploded from 8 to 1,006 - an increase of 126-fold.

10 - Not counting “mass panic” in patients, approximate number of respiratory virus medical protocols that changed on or around March 15, 2020.

11,932 - Number of cumulative deaths on April 6, 2020 (1,314 new deaths).

Comment:

Per my research, the average time from “infection to Covid death” is/was 21 days. April 6, 2020 would have been 21 days after every American knew (due to the “lockdown-to-stop-spread” campaign) that they needed to take every possible precaution to avoid being infected.

The basic idea was that that the experts were seeking to prevent a random citizen’s “death from Covid,” which, on average, could happen in 21 days.

Despite the fact that almost every citizen obeyed the guidance of officials, 1,314 Americans still died 21 days after this guidance had first been proffered/mandated.

Presumably, the retort to my editorial observation is that maybe 3,952 Americans (three times the death figure of April 6th) would have died on this date if hundreds of millions of patriotic citizens hadn’t followed Dr. Birx’s life-saving mandates.

Editorial comment: The “lives-saved” figures are what’s known as “unknown unknowables,” although computer “models” tell us these figures are iron-clad facts.

30,415 - Number of cumulative deaths on April 15, 2020 (2,541 new deaths).

Note: Thirty (30) days after the lockdowns to stop the spread or flatten the curve, total deaths had increased from 65 to 30,415. Daily new deaths had increased from 8 to 2,541. (The curve was not flattening). Also, this respiratory virus was exploding in the Spring not the winter like all other respiratory viruses previously had.

(April 15, 2020 was also Tax Day, but all H&R Block locations in America were closed to “slow and stop spread.” It’s unknown how many tax preparers and filers would have perished in 21 days absent this effort.)

Spring deaths become summer deaths become the Mother-of-All death periods…

To reduce the length of this article, I won’t present this data, but even in the hot, summer months, this respiratory virus’s terrifying death figures didn’t take a vacation.

And then, as the calendar turned from summer to autumn and then back to winter and we entered the second year of Covid … the mortality figures, for reasons that are hard to reconcile, exploded like never before …

3,169 - Number of deaths in one day on December 9, 2020 (281,164 cumulative deaths).

Note: December 9th, 2020 was the first day where “new” Covid deaths surpassed 3,000 in one day.

3,465 - Number of deaths in one day on December 17, 2020.

3,900 - Number of deaths in one day on December 30, 2020.

Note: Minus one day, December 30, 2020 was exactly one year from when Chinese officials reported a strange pneumonia to officials at the World Health Organization.

Key take-away: A year after the official announcement of Covid, the virus was more lethal than ever.

***

5,427 - Number of deaths in one day on February 12, 2021.

Note: This is the all-time record for Covid deaths recorded in one day.

(More Covid deaths were recorded on this one day than the cumulative number of deaths in the first 34 days death statistics were published (from Feb. 26, 2020 to April 1, 2020).

A few of my questions and another ‘scandalous’ theory …

At least to me, it’s bizarre that a deadly virus would become ultra, super deadly more than 12 months after this virus first began to spread (perhaps 18 months after it really began to spread).

Common sense or basic epidemiology suggests a killer virus would become less deadly as more people had been infected and developed natural immunity … and as more people engaged in ever-more-strident measures to prevent infection.

However, as the above data seem to reveal, Covid-19 became far more deadly in its second (or third) “wave.”

No immediate decrease in Covid deaths after the highest-risk group started to get their jabs …

Covid deaths also continued to sky-rocket even after increasing numbers of Americans began to get vaccinated beginning on Dec. 14, 2020.

Those over 65 (who accounted for more than 80 percent of all Covid deaths) were prioritized in the first two months of the vaccination program.

According to a Kaiser health website, By March 22, 2021, 67 percent of senior citizens (65 and older) had received either one or two doses of vaccines.

Despite vaccination beginning in mid-December 2020, Covid deaths continued to sky-rocket with the overwhelming percentage of deaths occurring in the disproportionately-vaccinated elderly cohort of the population.

For example, in an 18-day period from January 26, 2021 to February 12th, 2021, America experienced 10 days where Covid deaths ranged from 3,000 to 5,417/day.

Statistical extrapolations would suggest significant numbers of these Covid deaths must have been occurring among the elderly cohort who’d already received one or two Covid shots.

Why was Year 2 of the Pandemic the real Killer Year?

To this day, no convincing reason has been offered from officials as to why the second year of the pandemic would produce such a conspicuous spike in Covid deaths.

The combination of better treatment (and, presumably, greater understanding of the disease) … continued NPI’s to “prevent spread” … increased natural immunity levels … subsequent strains of the virus mutating to a less lethal form …

… and rapidly-increasing numbers of citizens “protected” by “vaccines” …

… would all seem to predict that mortality figures would dramatically decrease in the the second year of a pandemic.

However, the official Covid mortality data reveals the opposite result occurred.

The Flu Shot Theory …

One of my regular readers, fellow Substack author Freedom Fox, has repeatedly opined the flu shot of 2020-2021 might better explains this huge spike in “Covid deaths.”

Per Freedom Fox’s theory, perhaps the majority of people who “died from Covid” in the fall and winter of 2020/2021 would have received that season’s flu jab. (Seventy percent of senior citizens receive a flu shot every year and, as noted, the vast majority of Covid victims are senior citizens).

If I understand Freedom Fox’s theory, which I think is very plausible and important, the flu shot would/could cause flu/Covid symptoms, which for some percentage of senior citizens would result in hospitalization, where deadly iatrogenic health protocols could then contribute to a patient’s death.

According to Freedom Fox and others, even people who did not receive that year’s flu shot (which apparently was different than previous flu shots) could have developed flu symptoms due to viral “shedding.”

This theory, which might largely explain the strange spike in deaths in Year 2 of the Pandemic, makes more sense to me than a theory that the novel coronavirus would suddenly become far more lethal in year two of a pandemic.

Adding to my recent column “The World Re-imagined” … imagine if the public ever learned it’s very possible the incessantly-pushed flu shot contributed to mass “Covid deaths.”

*** (IMO this theory needs to reach many more people. ) ***

Share

Conclusion …

I believe the two key assumptions undergirding the response to the Pandemic are almost-certainly false.

Virus spread began many months before authorities and experts have revealed or will acknowledge and the vast majority of people who allegedly “died from Covid” really died due to other myriad causes (democide).

If Covid didn’t kill three million people by May 1, 2021, per my “logic,” this means something else did.

This “something else” would constitute one of the Greatest Unexposed Scandals in human history.

***

I’ve also come to believe that the “leaders” who created what’s essentially a faux pandemic - an epidemiological event unworthy of Mass Panic - were smart enough to know that some skeptics are more intelligent than they are.

The views of these would-be skeptics had to be censored and suppressed so these “adults in the room” couldn’t influence the masses.

The next five years will probably be enough time to tell us if the truth has any chance of, belatedly, prevailing.

I am confident censorship (or “reach-suppression operations”) will continue, because it must continue to block the truth from “going viral.”

I also still believe the “truth” is far-more disturbing and sinister than most human beings could ever imagine.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

*** (I appreciate readers who are not afraid to subscribe to Substack newsletters they enjoy or think might be important.) ***

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.