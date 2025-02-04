Debbie and Sasha’s Dossier connects many of the dots reporters or researchers were NOT supposed to connect.

Note: For full Dossier created by independent researchers Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova, please visit Ms. Lerman’s Substack at this link.

My Introduction:

On January 23rd, I received this email request from my Brownstone colleague and fellow Substack author Debbie Lerman (emphasis added by myself):

I’m writing to ask for your help with a project I’m working on with Sasha Latypova. We’re calling it “The Covid Dossier” and it’s a compilation of all the information we have gathered up to now demonstrating that the Covid response was:

led by military/intelligence arms of government and b) coordinated thought military/intelligence alliances, including primarily NATO and various biodefense agreements.

… We’re hoping this will finally give people enough information to understand the global control systems responsible for Covid, so we can focus on where the real dangers lie.

We’re asking all our friends in independent media spaces if they would be willing to publish the Dossier on their Substack/website/blog/newsletter/etc. on February 4, 2025 – to mark the fifth anniversary of the first EUA/PREP Act emergency declaration.

This can be seen as the official beginning of the biodefense lockdown-until-vaccine response, even though nobody was aware of it at the time.

Publishing the Covid Dossier simultaneously through as many independent outlets as possible will hopefully draw a lot more attention to this crucial issue than we’ve been able to achieve through individual posts, interviews, etc.

***

My response: “Of course, I will help with this project” …

I immediately replied to Debbie that, of course, I would disseminate this information to my 7,200 subscribers.

In my opinion, the authors’ thesis has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

To me, this is an excellent example of “citizen journalists” who have performed the copious research and genuine investigations the world’s captured mainstream press corp refuses to undertake.

As I replied to Debbie, I also love the fact she and Sasha are seeking to mobilize the army of “Covid Contrarian” Substack authors to, perchance, get around the “gatekeepers of the news.”

Working together, “our” authors might be able to challenge and debunk this, and many other, brazenly false narratives about Covid-19 and the response of global followers (not “leaders”) to a pandemic that was, almost certainly, contrived. This document proves who contrived this false narrative and why.

- Bill Rice, Jr.

*** (We need to share this one to expand the “reach” of our side’s troops.) ***

THE COVID DOSSIER

A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event

Compiled by independent researchers Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova.

Last updated: February 4, 2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Covid Dossier is a compilation of the evidence we have amassed over the last three years supporting the following claim:

Covid was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.

The Dossier contains information regarding the military/intelligence coordination of the Covid biodefense response in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy.

For some countries we have extensively documented information. For others, we have some documentation of military/intelligence involvement, but not all the details.

For as many countries as possible, we list the military/intelligence agencies in charge of their country’s Covid response; dates on which emergency declarations were made in each country; military/intelligence-related agencies and bodies in charge of censorship/propaganda; and top people with military/intelligence jobs who were known or reported to hold leadership positions in the response.

We also list connections to global governing bodies, including the EU and UN/WHO, through which the response was coordinated.

In the final section, we provide a list of military/intelligence/biodefense alliances and agreements that provide multinational frameworks for responding to a bioterror/bioweapons attack.

By providing all of this information in one place, we hope to dispel the notion that Covid was a public health event, managed independently by each country’s public health agencies, with some limited, logistically focused military involvement.

We also hope to drive home the shocking realization that not only were military and intelligence agencies in charge of Covid in all of these countries, but the response to what was represented as a public health crisis was coordinated through military alliances, including NATO.

This should be the subject of front-page news everywhere.

We are calling on investigators, whistleblowers, and anyone with information related to this topic to contact us and/or publish the information so that we can continue to construct the full picture of what happened to the world starting in early 2020 and continuing to this day.

HOW IT STARTED: FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY

Exactly five years ago, on February 4th, 2020, two things happened that almost nobody knows about, but that played an important role in the course of recent world history:

1) Two declarations for CBRN (weapons of mass destruction) emergencies – EUA and PREP Act – made by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, were registered on this date. [ref][ref]

EUA stands for Emergency Use Authorization.

Legally, EUA powers are intended for situations of grave, immediate emergencies involving weapons of mass destruction. They allow for the use of countermeasures against CBRN (chemical, biological, nuclear or radiological) agents without the regulatory oversight intended to ensure safety and efficacy, because the immediate threat of a CBRN attack is deemed so much greater than any potential risks caused by the countermeasures.[ref]

The PREP Act is the legal indemnity granted to anyone involved in using an EUA countermeasure, because if a weapon of mass destruction is involved, the risk of the CBRN attack is so great that no one should face legal consequences for potential collateral damage caused by using unregulated countermeasures.

In order to activate EUA, the law requires “A determination by the Secretary of HHS that there is a public health emergency… that involves a CBRN agent or agents, or a disease or condition that may be attributable to such agent(s). [ref] So when the EUA was officially activated on February 4, 2020, it was in essence a declaration of a state of emergency involving a weapon of mass destruction.

The Covid PREP Act Public Health Emergency declaration has been repeatedly renewed and is currently in effect through December 31, 2029.

2) A pharmaceutical executive was caught on tape saying that the U.S. Department of Defense called to inform him “that the newly discovered Sars-2 virus posed a national security threat.” [ref]

It is important to note that on February 4, 2020, there were fewer than a dozen confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (later called Covid-19) in the US, and zero deaths. Worldwide, the death count was fewer than 500.

There was nothing about the virus, at least as it was presented publicly, that would make anyone believe it posed a threat to national security.

These two events are remarkable for several reasons:

They indicate that the beginnings of Covid were rooted in national security machinations, not public health considerations.



They also strongly suggest that the deployment of the EUA “medical countermeasures” under Public Health Emergency declaration was officially launched at a time when an emergency, much less a national or a global one, could not possibly be determined.

No public health parameters justifying that a novel virus posed a “threat to national security” existed at the time of the EUA and PREP Act declarations.



Thus, on this day five years ago, a military CBRN countermeasure deployment campaign was officially launched against a poorly defined illness that was alleged to have killed a few hundred people worldwide.

Within six weeks of this date, in order to ensure a market for the countermeasures (among other aims), the lockdown-until-vaccine response – which is a military/counterterrorism plan and has nothing to do with public health [ref] – went into effect all over the world.

WHY THIS INFORMATION IS CRUCIAL

It is crucially important to understand that Covid was a globally coordinated response, based on legal frameworks intended for biodefense/biowarfare situations.

The attack that initiated the global Covid response could have been real, perceived or invented – regardless of the trigger, the lockdown-until-vaccine paradigm originated in the military/intelligence biodefense playbook, not in any scientifically based or epidemiologically established public health plan.[ref]

This means that nothing about the response – masking, distancing, lockdowns, vaccines – was part of a public health plan to respond to a disease outbreak.

Rather, every aspect of the response was intended to induce public panic in order to gain compliance with biodefense operations, culminating with the injection of unregulated mRNA products, which were legally treated as biodefense military countermeasures (MCMs), into billions of human beings.

Who ordered and directed these operations? Who benefited from them? Who was and still is covering them up? We have been investigating these questions for the last several years, and we hope many who read this will join us moving forward.

CALL TO ACTION

Most journalists in both corporate and alternative spaces are either unaware or unwilling to cover the military/intelligence/biodefense/global coordination aspects of Covid. We need to change that.

Please help us shift the conversation to focus on the true nature of the Covid response and the existential questions raised by it.

