There they are: The adults in the room.

The other day an X user made a tweet that, perhaps, should go viral or at least deserves much-closer scrutiny among those interested in the “Biden-has-dementia” story.

For me, the question of interest involves the White House staffers who, presumably, are working non-stop to cover-up Biden’s ever-worsening cognitive decline.

Opines Q8Adel in his pithy tweet:

“A group of children were able to cover up the president's illness for years.”

The tweet from Q8Adel includes a still photo taken in White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s office and a brief video clip of a Biden campaign appearance.

Exhibit A …

The still photo depicts Jean-Pierre sitting at her desk in her White House office, which is over-flowing with approximately 15 assistants (and/or perhaps tourists or special guests who got to visit the press secretary).

While I find it hard to believe all 15 of these people actually work at the White House (even as college interns), at least several people in the picture probably are legit full-time aides.

To me, none of these people look over the age of 29 (except Jean-Pierre, who is shown flashing a peace sign - like I did in photos when I was 12). Most people in the picture appear to be ages 17 to 25.

Exhibit B …

The second visual in the tweet is a 19-second video clip which shows President Biden at what looks like some kind of Fourth of July campaign event at someone’s house.

In the clip, President Biden is standing on the front porch of the house, surrounded by people. To me, it looks like he doesn’t know where he’s supposed to go or what he’s supposed to do next.

The clip includes audio and the president appears to ask a campaign worker, “Am I going to take questions?”

The campaign worker, or a young lady who’s wearing a Biden-Harris campaign shirt, replies in the affirmative, “We’re going to take a few questions,” she instructs her 81-year-old boss.

The tone of her statement evokes a daycare worker telling five-year-olds what activity they’re going to do next.

This tone also reminded me of Jill Biden telling her (child-like) husband after his debate performance, “You did great, Joe. You answered all the questions!”

To me, it’s interesting information that President Biden is seeking answers or assistance from a young lady in jeans and a T-shirt who looks like she’s 22. The tone the campaign manager (?) uses with the commander-in-chief is also interesting. It’s almost like she knows her boss is not all there.

The video also shows at least three White House staffers or campaign workers, shooing away on-lookers.

“Thank you. We got to go … Back to the cars …” orders one assertive staffer as she endeavors to get everyone to skee-daddle from the porch area.

The three aides charged with getting everyone to scurry all seem to be in their 20s (one lady on the far left seems like she might be 18).

They’re also all wearing Secret Service-type mouth-pieces/microphones, which suggests they must stay in close contact with one another as they perform their “presidential protection” duties.

Let’s just say this does not seem to be the first time that recent-college-graduate aides of President Biden sprung into action to control access to the President. In other words, this was not their first campaign/public appearance rodeo.

Who was the Easter Bunny … and what did she know

and when did she know this?

In examining this photo and video clip, the thought occurred to me that one of these White House staffers might have volunteered to be the famous Easter Bunny from a couple of years ago.

That Easter Bunny gained alternative media fame by shooing the president away from citizens and reporters on the White House lawn when the president started to wander too close to both groups at the annual White House Easter egg hunt.

This public-servant bunny has always stuck in my mind as I feel confident a human being was actually inside that costume.

It occurs to me that some official in the White House must have told that bunny/employee, “Your job is to wave to the children, but also to keep President Biden from wandering off and providing everyone more evidence he has dementia.”

That is, The Eater Bunny actually seems to provide strong evidence of a sizable and well-coordinated effort to conceal the president’s failing mental acuity.

Certainly, someone in the White House had the inspired idea to use an Easter Bunny to advance this mission. And, as it turned out, the Bunny did have to perform her assigned duties. (One wonders if there was a little walkie-talkie inside that costume).

Command central: “Get him away from those reporters!”

This surreal example probably proves a White House conspiracy as several people must have been “in the know” on the real job of this bunny. As this event happened more than 24 months ago, this appears to have been an on-going and long-term conspiracy/project.

A while back I wrote a column asking, “What happened to the adults in the room?”

My answer was that the country is no longer replete with wise and mature citizens capable of making important decisions, people willing to tell us “something is very wrong here. This has to stop.”

I should now perhaps edit that column and stipulate that there might be a few “adults in the room” at the White House; they are just all very young adults.

(Some of the men pecking away on their laptops in Jean-Pierre’s office do appear old enough to shave - but they haven’t been shaving that long. And the young women in the photo look like they could have been extras in the Nirvana video “Smells like Teen Spirit” … or were Alpha Gams getting ready for a big party with the SAE’s.)

And/or … the older adults in the White House have designated the vital job of protecting the president and covering up his dementia to the eager, go-getter kids who are beyond excited to be working in the White House serving their country.

Final observation …

If there’s ever a full-scale investigation into the “conspiracy to cover-up the President’s dementia,” the special prosecutor is going to have to interview all these 20-somethings … and the Easter Bunny.

Somehow, though, I don’t think the Deep State’s “adults in the room” are going to allow such an investigation. That is, this tweet won’t be admitted as potential evidence showing everyone that the country’s now being led by a cadre of ultra-liberal adolescents … which is why I am happy to share this potential evidence with my Substack readers today.

Yes, the Special Prosecutor would need to interview the White House Easter Bunny … who will no doubt assert “executive privilege” and refuse to testify.

