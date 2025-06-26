Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3h

Something is rotten in Denmark.

Bill - the categories I chose are “Health and Wellness” and second is “Health Politics”

My top post garnered almost 24,000 views and 442 likes:

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/a-horrifying-breakthrough-in-the

My latest post post garnered almost 5,000 views and 416 likes:

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/the-devil-was-hard-at-work-trying

I lost 19 subscribers after this last post, but my subscribers have grown from 3112 a month ago to 3367 as of today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Bill Rice, Jr. and others
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
3h

See also, this morning’s dispatch about Substack’s three new Leftist, TDS, All-Star authors - Mayor Pete, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Terry Moran.

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/mayor-pete-joins-substacks-growing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture