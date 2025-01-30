My Substack colleague Jeffrey Massey emailed me this cartoon, which is apropos for today’s essay as Anthony Fauci represents counterfeit science, while RFK seems to be sincere in his advocacy for a return to “gold-standard science” - which could be a world-changer.

Yesterday, I committed to writing another piece on Round One of the Kennedy Confirmation Hearings. However, I don’t think I need to write a detailed piece as other Substack authors have now done this work or many people have watched all or parts of the hearing on their own.

As I view it, the only question that matters is whether Kennedy’s nomination is going to be approved or rejected. And there’s only two possibilities - which I’ll expound on right now.

Scenario One - Kennedy’s nomination is rejected

This would mean RFK, Jr. goes back to writing books and probably once again serving as CEO of Children’s Health Defense.

This would also mean the man who is arguably the highest profile critic of vaccines and the FUBAR responses to Covid won’t be working in government to implement any science and healthcare reforms.

My thought is that if Kennedy’s nomination is rejected, the Vaccine Promotion Complex will be safe and Big Pharma and Big Military (that now controls “bio-security”) can breathe a sigh of relief.

This scenario would qualify as a colossal bummer to people like myself who were hoping a fair number of non-experts in the Science Industrial Complex would be purged or discredited and have to retreat to their fall-back vocations working for Pfizer or Merck.

Scenario Two - Kennedy’s nomination is approved

One might call this the “Keep-Hope-Alive” Scenario, meaning my side would still have hope Kennedy could make at least a few substantive changes that actually improve public health and keep real science from becoming completely dead.

If this happens, we’d all have to wait and see what Kennedy actually does or doesn’t do as the leader of America’s dozen or so captured public health agencies.

I did note with interest Kennedy’s comments where he said he’s already been recruiting and interviewing many people who think like him, citizens who want to work in these agencies … not to make a good salary and advance the Big Pharma/Statist agenda, but to “make a difference” and help bring about real, fundamental change.

***

Several Substack Contrarians believe Kennedy might have already “sold out” on his previous core “anti-vax” life mission (which, maybe, really wasn’t his raison d'etre for participating in civic debates while on this earth.)

However, I’m not yet convinced this assessment has been fully confirmed.

It is clear the purpose of Kennedy’s appearance at yesterday’s hearing was to persuade more senators and American citizens that Mr. Kennedy - previously the Poster Child of the Anti-Vax Movement - is not really “anti-vax.”

In fact, several times - on maybe 5 to 10 occasions - Kennedy explicitly said he was “pro-vaccine.”

Let the 3-D chess match commence …

While I couldn’t help but pick-up on these pro-vaccine statements, I did note Kennedy kept sneaking in comments that all he really wanted was “gold standard” science.

One senator even asked him to expound on what he meant by “gold-standard” science (Good question, Senator).

Kennedy explained such science should be replicable, feature real placebo or control groups, include genuine peer review with all components of scientific studies being published in a “transparent” manner so the public and other scientists can better gauge if this was genuine science or political or bogus science.

As Kennedy must know (and I now know), the most important sentences in any scientific study or proposed law or regulatory mandate are often buried in massive and eye-glazing documents.

I think it’s possible Kennedy is playing the same game (3-D chess) with this “gold-standard” footnote he keeps inserting into his comments.

That is, Kennedy must know that if real science suddenly comes back into vogue, said science will prove that vaccines are NOT “safe and effective.”

Kennedy can repeat his new mantra that he’s pro-vaccine a thousand times, but if the new-and-improved science keeps rolling in with results that vaccines are dangerous and provide little if any real net benefits, Kennedy (and, perhaps, even President Trump) is probably going to start saying:

“My fellow Americans, we’ve got to follow the science.” Or …

“As it turns out, the science wasn’t really settled.”

If a scenario like this happened, would this be check mate, for, say, Covid vaccines?

Two hypothetical New Science scenarios …

For example, what if Kennedy approved a few major grants for real scientists to study the phenomena of the embalmers’ clots? And these scientists/researchers concluded:

“Yes, these things are real and, yes, they are very common (in the deceased and the living) and, yes, they are being caused by mRNA Covid vaccines.”

Question: How could someone remain “pro-vaccine” when science had just proven that the most famous vaccine in world history is causing thick, four-foot long white fibrous worms to grow in people’s veins?

And what if “Science” stunned the world by doing real science with a real placebo group and concluded that vaccines almost certainly massively increase a child’s probability of developing autism?

What if mothers were told in future “informed consent” discussions with pediatricians that if their children received all 75 injections on the CDC’s mandated vaccine schedule, their child would have a 1-in-34 chance of developing autism?

However, if they received no vaccines, this probability would be, say, 1-in-1,500?

Would mothers, in unison, then say, “Yes, doctor, please jab my child?”

I don’t think so.

*** (My last RFK, Jr. Confirmation story has been shared 20 times so far. Thank you to these generous sharers.) ***

Share

This last hypothetical illustrates the threat “gold standard” science might pose to the Medical Industrial Complex.

The assumption here is that “Monopoly-Money Science” is where the money is in healthcare (and science) so this type of science is probably going to be fiercely protected.

Not only does counterfeit science enrich millions of accomplices, it also almost guarantees that doctors, nurses, hospitals, rural healthcare clinics and mental health professionals never run out of new customers/patients suffering from the ill effects of scores of “chronic diseases” and life-altering ailments.

It might turn out the adage “follow the money” is the exact same thing as “following the (bogus) science.”

It’s at least possible Robert Kennedy, Jr. has figured out that one simple reform - using “gold-standard” science - is the Magic Pill that really might Make America Healthy Again.

That is, this seemingly trivial “gold-standard” footnote might be pretty dang important.

I’ll conclude with a Devil’s Advocate footnote

A sub-scenario should also be mentioned. This scenario might envision four years of an RFK, Jr. HHS residency where Kennedy goes mute on the vaccine issue.

That is, he completely drops the V-word, but does go full bore pursuing the planks of his MAHA campaign.

This scenario wouldn’t connote the end of the world as more people would, presumably, become aware of the health and economic threats posed by America’s myriad epidemics (Diabetes, Obesity, Alzheimers, Auto-immune diseases, Turbo Cancers, etc.)

Per the still-authorized narrative, vaccines would still be “saving millions of lives,” but a few people might cut back on their carb intake and Big Food and Big Ag might cull a few toxins from their ingredient lists.

This, as I see it, would qualify as a modest improvement in the “healthcare” Status Quo, which would still be mortifying but maybe a few more people would become healthy.

Free speech is also very dangerous to the Establishment …

Still, while acknowledging this could be the strategy of the Means’ Siblings, some “gold-standard” science - now more “transparent” - might filter out into the public domain.

Even if one thinks President Trump, Kennedy and the Means don’t want this to happen, it’s possible more people could start grassroots’ movements that cite the conclusions of the formerly censored scientists.

This would be more likely to happen if President Trump follows through on his pledge to scuttle the Censorship Industrial Complex (CIC).

Surely, by now, more Americans know that the CIC was created to block “gold-standard” science and suppress the reach of the Contrarian writers and citizens who want to return to this gold-standard.

FWIW, RFK, Jr. has also become one of the world’s leading “free speech” advocates.

In fact, the combination of genuine free speech and genuine “gold standard” science might be all that’s needed to Make America Healthy Again.

But we won’t be able to test this hypothesis if Kennedy’s nomination is defeated.

… So I’m pulling for Kennedy to get confirmed.

***

(As always, I’m also pulling for a few new subscribers although I think the Deep State is pulling for me to lose subscribers).

One-time Ko-Fi donations greatly appreciated!