With my articles, I try to challenge dubious assumptions, but I also make them myself. My biggest assumption explains where I get my “resolve.”

Subscriber Kat Bro: “I don't know how journalists (you!) do this daily. Strong resolve I suspect.”

Bingo, Kat Bro … For some reason, the resolve I feel is tremendous.

The question addressed by today’s mediation: Why do I - and numerous other “citizen journalists” - keep doing the work we do?

My answer: We must think this work matters.

A germane follow-up question: Why do we think this work matters?

Speaking for myself, I’ve made one key assumption … I’ve formed a hypothesis:

If the majority of global citizens belatedly realized “leaders,” “authorities” and “experts” they’ve always trusted might, in fact, be villains, this would/might set off a chain reaction where at least half the world’s citizens would suddenly and en masse view the world with “new eyes.”

Basically, the first Truth Bomb would quickly lead to many other Truth Bombs. Per my assumption, the masses would quickly ask one common-sense question: What else have our trusted leaders been lying to us about?

Per my assumption/hypothesis, the collective re-assessment triggered by the first Truth Bomb would ultimately produce a mass purge of corrupt and nefarious leaders.

With the people responsible for mass misery now in prison or disgraced, the world could begin the process of healing and everyone, at some point, would enjoy a brighter future and superior quality of life.

Don’t laugh (or, okay, go ahead and laugh), “naive idealists” like myself are really trying to “save the world.”

However, it’s possible our core assumption/hypothesis might be 100-percent correct.

If someone did definitively prove one psyche-exploding, narrative-exploding scandal, it’s very possible the world’s most dangerous villains (now perceived as noble and sage “public servants”) would be viewed as the evil-doers they really are.

An important point in today’s meditation is nobody knows what would happen if an important and stunning Truth Bomb actually detonated … because such a blast has never really happened to the extent it needs to happen.

The Great Silver Lining of Covid …

I belong to a tiny group of writers who’ve opined that the Covid-19 Pandemic actually provided the rarest of opportunities to detonate a real, world-changing Truth Bomb.

The response to Covid constitutes one of the gravest examples of democide in world history, a five-year series of events that inflicted carnage on a scale most citizens still don’t comprehend.

However, these events and the Orwellian reforms they spawned also provided an opportunity to, once and for all, expose how every important “truth-seeking” organization has been completely captured.

“The Devil might have showed his face” is one way I’ve tried to characterize events of recent years.

Per my assumption/hypothesis, it would take a stunning series of events - like the public belatedly realizing mind-boggling numbers of innocent citizens were killed and injured by the policies and mandates of their trusted leaders - to trigger the Great Mental Re-Set I think’s possible.

Component parts of my hypothesis …

1. The first scandal is definitively exposed.

Note: In the above sentence, the word “definitively” is an important modifier. This word means no person with an IQ above mentally-handicapped could deny shocking events actually happened.

Pronouncements most people once accepted as the truth would now be understood to be brazen and intentional lies.

People who once believed “Crimes against humanity” did not occur would now become100-percent-certain they did.

2. The following thought becomes commonplace: If certain people lie about one important subject, they no doubt lie about other important subjects.

Under this hypothetical scenario, The Man and Woman on the Street would become convinced they’ve been supporting or trusting liars for the past five years, but also realize they’ve been trusting liars and corrupt institutions their entire lives.

Such a sociological and psychological “Great Re-Set” might indeed be labeled as “thermo-nuclear” or “seismic.”

3. If this flip in mind-frame occurred, it would instantly change the way billions of people think about their “leaders” and experts.

A paradigm shift of this scale would also horrify every key “leader” of every one of the world’s most-important organizations.

Instead of being exalted members of society residing at the pinnacle of society’s organizational pyramids, members of this group might instantly become reviled.

A threat never considered plausible or possible - justice dispensed by common, every-day citizens (who outnumber the Establishment leaders 10 million to one) might now be considered “real.”

IMO, the dots all connect around this hypothesis …

Per my assumptions/hypothesis, the “most important thing” to the world’s real rulers would be an effort to prevent the first thermo-nuclear scandal from detonating.

Even just one definitively-exposed massive lie or scandal could shake the world. (For example, what if the people of the world realized the “safe” vaccines the leaders of the world incessantly pushed were actually killing and injuring hundreds of millions of innocent citizens?)

Per my hypothesis, definitively exposed, such a scandal would create a level of outrage never before seen in world history and would probably be a large enough dose of “truth” to purge legions of world-leaders.

Also (and significantly), the number or citizens suddenly open to the possibility other dangerous scams have been perpetrated against the masses might instantly double, treble or quadruple.

For example, the public may begin to consider that Covid “vaccines” were not the only dangerous product pushed by Big Pharma and the Science and Medical Establishment.

Scandals not involving medical products, that were also based on false narratives and massive coordinated conspiracies, might also be seriously considered as plausible.

Per this thought exercise, one can easily imagine how the so-called Powers that Be might mobilize behind a never-ending and ever-expanding conspiracy to prevent the first scandal from being definitively exposed.

Long ago, I figured out the world’s entire power structure has conspired and mobilized to prevent the first “thermo-nuclear” scandal from being exposed.

I know the “gatekeepers of the news” - the creators of bogus narratives - fear the truth being revealed because I know the tremendous lengths they went to block the truth.

If they didn’t fear the truth being exposed, they wouldn’t have created a vast Censorship Industrial Complex or captured every “watchdog” media company (and every other “truth-seeking” organization).

This Reader Comment made me pause and check one of my assumptions …

Recently, in my Reader Comments’ Section, a subscriber shared his opinion that the Powers that Be don’t fear any truth bombs detonating.

This reader is really making the same point I’ve made in countless essays. These people and organizations have nothing to worry about because they’ve covered their posteriors by capturing every organization that might expose their true face and true agendas.

Still, for some reason, I possess a “strong resolve” to do what I can to contribute to any Resistance force that’s fighting these people and organizations.

One thermo-nuclear scandal that hasn’t gone viral …

One of the stories I think could go viral and would almost instantly stop the Covid vaccines/boosters is the “embalmers clots” story, which, curiously (or not curiously), has yet to move the scandal Richter scale.

In my opinion, if by some miracle, this story did “go viral” it would resonate with enough people to “stop the shots.”

However, my valued reader seems to disagree with my assumption.

Even if this scandal was definitively proven by iron-clad logic, “science” and a pack of authentic investigative journalists suddenly working in tandem to expose the truth … the public still probably wouldn’t respond as I think they would.

It’s possible the public might just shrug their shoulders and say …

“So what? We now know these things didn’t exist before the Covid vaccines … but we’re not going to worry about this and we’re certainly not going to hold Anthony Fauci, the FDA or our trusted doctors responsible for pushing vaccines. For all we know, these clots are good for us … This is not something I’m going to view as any great scandal …”

That is, even a thermo-nuclear revelation like this might have less impact on the public than a story about Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce.

If this is/was case, I probably would give up.

My resolve might instantly evaporate and I’d probably conclude “well, shucks, there is no hope.” The world is what it is - too many people have gone insane and have become mental zombies …

“Congratulations, World Rulers, you won …”

Fortunately, I’ve yet to reach this bleak point.

I don’t think this would be the response of the majority of world citizens.

If these citizens - including billions of mothers - belatedly realized someone was trying to harm their children - I don’t think they’d be inclined to give these people and organizations a Forever Pass.

(Hell has no fury like a mother convinced someone is/was trying to harm her children.)

Still, I acknowledge I’m working from an assumption and it’s possible my subscriber may be right.

Again, I can’t test this assumption or hypothesis, because the first “thermo-nuclear” scandal hasn’t been definitively exposed.

The Real Challenge …

As I see it, the challenge is getting around the “gatekeepers of the news” and reaching enough people with a heavy dose of narrative-exploding truth.

Maybe the masses won’t be able to handle a Truth Bomb to the solar plexus … but, then again, maybe they will fight back and won’t remain “sheeple” forever.

I just want to live long enough to see what happens if a billion people suddenly stand up to The Man and realize who the real villains have been all along.

I really don’t care what the first thermo-nuclear Truth Bomb is … I just want to see it go off and then see what happens next.

