The Grateful Dead nailed it with one song: “What a long, strange trip it’s been.”

It occurs to me that one thing leads to the other …

AIDS/HIV - which may or may not have been caused by promiscuous homosexual sex at bath houses - led to a massive increase in the budget of the NIH/NIAID, which dramatically increased the power and influence of these “public health” agencies and cemented the power of one Anthony Fauci, the most powerful unelected bureaucrat in Washington D.C. since J. Edgar Hoover.

(As RFK, Jr. notes in The Real Anthony Fauci, when the AIDS crisis occurred, the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases was an obscure government agency with no budget to speak of, best known for embarrassing itself with its Swine Flu fear-mongering and a rushed, aborted Swine Flu “vaccine.”)

A couple of days after the 9-11 attacks, someone (not affiliated with ISIS) started mailing anthrax spores to a few prominent people …

… Which led to The Great Fear that terrorists were going to weaponize viruses … which led to the complete merger of the Military Industrial Complex and the Science Industrial Complex, which gave Anthony Fauci’s agency even more power.

This led to gain-of-function research - aka “mad science” - to protect the troops and, of course, the children.

Gain-of-function mad science led to a new virus being created in a lab, which either escaped or was released …

… Which led to the Mother of All Panics - the Pandemic of the Century, lockdowns, masks, ventilators, remdesivir, virtual work, “essential” and non-essential employees and, eventually, donuts for free “vaccines” for everyone - all paid for by the government.

(Some people say no new virus exists or no virus was created in a lab - or that the virus came from bats in a cave in China. However, none of this perhaps matters, as the Covid response was what mattered most of all).

Fear of respiratory viruses led to myriad table-top planning exercises, brainstorming sessions on how to most-efficiently discard the U.S. Constitution … which led to bureaucrats and experts obtaining complete control.

The world’s august Table Top Planners decided new vaccines would be the magic cure-all. (This had actually been decided way back in the Reagan years when Congress eliminated liability for vaccine manufacturers).

Vaccines the government could mandate and would pay for (and could produce no class-action lawsuits) led to every Big Pharma company deciding to go all-in on the vaccine business.

The astronomical amounts of money that could made from “fighting deadly viruses” led to Bill Gates retiring from the computer software business.

… and deciding he might become the richest man in world history by leveraging his computer money, and deciding to start a Rockefeller-like Foundation to spearhead the effort to save the world (or depopulate it) by pumping even more money into the Global Vaccine Crusade.

This led to Bill Gates effectively taking ownership of the World Health Organization and becoming close buddies and allies with Anthony Fauci, who never stopped trying to create an AIDS vaccine and has never heard of a vaccine he wouldn’t fund with tax-payer money.

Gates and Fauci-controlled money and a few Table Top Fear-Mongering Exercises - plus some “excellence in journalism” grants and non-stop Big Pharma TV commercials - bought the support of the watchdog press …

… Which - with an assist from the new PCR tests - eventually led to non-stop TV scrolls of Covid “cases,” hospitalizations and deaths … which led to millions of citizens in the “home of the brave” cowering in a fetal position underneath the breakfast room table.

Total control of the masses by our non-benevolent rulers led to a record and continuing spike in excess deaths, which led to more fear, more boosters, more funding and future mRNA “vaccines,” including (to come) vaccines for hangnails and hiccups.

Rook captures queen …

Significantly, the Covid Panic led to the non-pharmaceutical intervention of mail-in ballots, which led to the “election” of Joe Biden, which led to vaccine mandates, which led to more deaths and more chronic illness (to be treated by more Big Pharma pills).

As these shots may have exacerbated Biden’s ever-worsening dementia and Parkinson’s symptoms …. It’s quite possible the shots led to the “nomination” of Kamala Harris as Biden’s successor.

While maybe only 7 percent of the population remains terrified of Covid, an even greater number of mail-in ballots will be counted in two weeks, which, very possibly, could lead to President Kamala Harris …

… Which will lead to more vaccine mandates, more new mRNA vaccines and boosters, more censorship and more illegal immigrants … which will lead to more ballot harvesting and will eventually lead to veto-proof majorities of shadow communists and socialists in both houses of the U.S. Legislature.

This will lead to an expansion of the Supreme Court (and more liberal justices) plus statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and more funding for children’s sex change operations and even more bureaucrats majoring in and going to work for all the organizations fighting the scourge of disinformation.

“No dissent allowed” from extremist disinformation spreaders will lead to One-World Government and “One Health” (whatever this means) … which, one suspects, was the objective all along.

Lastly, One-World Government will possibly lead to every society-destroying plan of the communists (or Satan) being brought to fruition.

As Bill O’Riley used to ask, “Am I wrong?”

There. …. Raise your hand if, back in 1982, you predicted that the “AIDS crisis” would lead to this rosy state of affairs a half century later.

But other things were also happening at the same time …

Then again, all of the above also led - indirectly - to the work-around of Substack and people like myself writing “out-there” essays like this one.

All of the above could lead to a record turnout of unamused voters and Donald Trump - in an upset - winning his re-match with Swamp reptiles and insects.

It’s possible a religious and/or civic revival happens and the Law of Opposite Effects kicks in and the majority of the world population doesn’t just become “vaccine hesitant,” many - like me - take the full plunge and become outright anti-vaxers.

The captured mainstream press could die a quick death and a real “search for the truth” could belatedly expose we’ve been living in a cess pool led by brazen liars and psychopaths.

At this writing, nobody knows what’s going to happen in two weeks … or two years.

It’s like an athletic competition; we’ve got to play the game to see what happens.

As it turns out …

… It wasn’t the Soviet Union, Brezhnev, Gorbachev or even Putin who got us - it was Anthony Fauci and a famous “capitalist,” Bill Gates.

While we were were worrying ourselves sick about the KGB and the Soviet Union’s Military Industrial Complex (and then Osama Bin Laden and Saddam Hussein), the CIA and our own Military Industrial Complex were apparently working behind the curtain, collaborating with the Global Deep State to bring about our demise … via flu-like viruses!

It’s hard to connect all the dots in these games of 3-D chess, which seem like dirty pool to me.

One would think Shakespeare or The Beatles might have figured everything out, but, as I reflect on the past five decades, I think the Grateful Dead wrote the anthem for our times:

What a long, strange trip it’s been.

(And Bill Rice, Jr. went from an obscure small-town journalist in Troy, Alabama to international Substack sensation … Well, maybe not … at least yet).

