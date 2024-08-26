Yes, that’s Mike Lindell … without his famous mustache.

I made it home safely from Huntsville, Alabama after attending a two-day symposium sponsored by the grassroots’ group Focus on America. On Saturday, I spent all day making notes as I listened to 10 speakers discussing issues and global trends of supreme importance to Americans who care about freedom, liberty and the future of our country.

I’ll start my series of articles with a summary of the remarks of the headline speaker, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Every speaker was excellent and made provocative and important points. (On deck: The inspiring and just-as-unlikely story of one of America’s most significant whistleblowers, Army flight surgeon Dr. Theresa Long).

Common themes or ideas that resonated with me:

- The world as we know it changed forever on March 11, 2020.

- Many of the people who are pushing back are propelled by a deep, religious faith.

- The events that form what I call our New Abnormal probably had to happen if toxic and long-forming corruption is ever going to be exposed and stopped.

- Thinking and acting with a strong emphasis on “Local, local, local” provides the greatest hope to defeat ascending tyranny.

- We are living through historic times and every important organization is effectively captured.

Note: I’d estimate 250 people attended the event, which was held in a ballroom at the Von Braun Civic Center in downtown Huntsville. Tickets were $125. As will be documented in future stories, the fact so many people were willing to give up their entire Saturday to attend such an event is impressive. Also, several of the riveting stories I plan to tell in coming weeks were gleaned from every-day citizens who attended the event, people who are not going to passively accept what’s happening to America and their communities.

Mike Lindell - the rise and fall of a maverick CEO; the importance of fighting election fraud

Lindell spoke days after he shaved his famous mustache, which he did before attending the Democratic National Convention as an effort to attract more attention to his latest cause - fighting election fraud.

(Here’s one of many articles on “election denier” Lindell that poked fun at Lindell for shaving his mustache.)

Lindell, who is a close ally of Donald Trump, reminded me of Trump in that he speaks off the cuff and rarely sticks to a script. Regardless of his speaking style, his personal story is compelling.

(It’s mind-boggling to me no local reporter was interested in covering Lindell’s remarks … but nobody showed up. I was told by an event organizer that all local press were invited).

Before talking about his efforts to fight what he believes is election fraud, Lindell shared details of his own life story, which - if told in a movie - would be hard to believe.

As he tells it, Lindell was once the biggest crack-head in the state of Minnesota. At the same time he was consuming ever-growing amounts of cocaine, he was trying to make his pillow company a success.

Lindell said he started My Pillow in 2004, but, by 2009, had become a “crack head.” One might think it would be impossible to start a multi-million dollar company and be one of the biggest crack users in the state at the same time, but Lindell said that’s exactly what he did.

“Two different things were going on with me,” he said.

According to Lindell, he finally quit using cocaine - cold turkey - when he asked God to take away his appetite for the drugs - which happened “overnight.”

Before this happened, though, he said three of his biggest drug providers met with him and told him they had put the word out on the street to not sell anymore drugs to the “white guy with the mustache.”

Yes, drug dealers sent out word to quit selling product to one of their long-time biggest customers.

As Lindell tells it, he kept telling his drug dealers his business was going to hit it big and, when it did, he was going to help other abusers and people who had reached a low point in their lives.

With its founder no longer a slave to drugs, MyPillow went from 10 employees - most of whom were family members - to 500 employees and $100 million in sales in a period of just six months, said Lindell.

One info-commercial changes everything …

This happened after Lindell was convinced by co-workers that he should sink all of his money into an “info commercial.”

Lindell recounted how he suffered from major stage fright when he tried to say his lines in the first commercial.

“I couldn’t speak one sentence,” he said.

After his first takes were a disaster, he convinced the producer of the commercial to let him ad- lib in front of his favorite prop - his pillows. This time, he did better.

For several years, MyPillow had the backing of all the media and was NOT the country’s most politically-incorrect company.

For example, Lindell said that his commercials set records for sales generated from spots that aired in the liberal talk show “The View.”

Alas, Lindell and his company went from the penthouse to the outhouse almost over-night when he distributed a “pro-Trump” press release and then became convinced the 2020 election was stolen, a position he was not afraid to articulate.

Lindell and MyPillow might have set the Guiness Book of World Records record for the shortest time span of being cancelled. First, the all-important “box stores” stopped stocking his products and then American Express de-monetized or “de-banked” him, followed by banks calling their lines of credit.

His company’s credit rating with the Better Business Bureau went from an A+ to an F in a matter of weeks or months, he said.

Networks or programs that had run his famous info commercials quit running them (or, perhaps, he could no longer pay for them).

Today, he’s simply trying to “keep the company afloat,” he said.

Lindell also shared several amusing stories of times he was invited by President Trump to attend White House events where CEOs were discussing how they were helping in the war against Covid.

He said he was not impressed by - or didn’t recognize - a lady named Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Fauci shared something with him about the coming vaccines. Lindell’s response: “That’s one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard.”

According to Lindell, Trump later shook his head and told his new CEO friend: “You see what I’m up against?”

At one of these White House media events, Lindell said something that “went viral” when he “spoke about Jesus at the White House,” arguing that the grace of God would be revealed in Covid times.

Lindell believes God has a plan …

Lindell didn’t back down from this theme and still believes that God acts in mysterious ways and is probably sending the world a warning signal through rigged elections in America, the world’s beacon of freedom and democracy.

He said Ben Carson first told him that “God sees the bigger picture and we need more evidence to show that elections are being stolen.”

Lindell now believes that Trump losing “was a good thing” because if Trump hadn’t lost in 2020, the country might have lost “an even bigger fight.”

Aside: Several speakers at this weekend’s symposium made similar points, basically arguing that no real problems can be solved unless the crimes have become so egregious they are impossible to deny.

Lindell said, “trust in our institutions is collapsing and people are now figuring this out.”

He was advised to “shut up talking about the election being stolen,” but he can’t do this because he feels like he has been called by God to speak out. Like other speakers, he cited examples of Biblical figures who suffered personal calamities once they publicly professed their full support to God and his teachings.

“People look for God’s help when things are bad, not good,” he said, adding, “Bad stuff has to happen before we get to the good stuff.”

He added that “evil is greedy” - and is backed by “both parties.”

He has no doubt the 2020 election was stolen and the same people and organizations are going to try to steal the 2024 election as well.

According to Lindell, election fraud in 2020 was “done with computers, dirty voting rolls” and “early voting.”

Lindell has created a website with a plan (The Anti-Steal Dossier) to overcome or defeat election fraud.

He added the “easiest solution” - going back to paper ballots - is almost certainly not going to happen.

He’s optimistic that “election crime 2.0” will be much harder to pull off, because awareness is so much greater.

“The stuff they suppressed in 2020, they won’t be able to suppress in 2024,” he said.

No doubt considered a joke by practically the entire establishment, Mike Lindell received a rousing standing ovation from a ballroom full of supporters at a “Patriots Unite and Push” (PUP) gathering in Huntsville, Alabama.

Left to right: Attorney Jeff Childers, who writes the popular Substack newsletter “Coffee and Covid,” was the event’s final speaker and delivered the most humorous one-liners; Clay Parikh, who has become an authority on election fraud and helped start Focus on America, and Mike Lindell.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.