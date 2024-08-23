I look forward to covering all of these inspiring speakers and reporting back to my Substack subscribers. Maybe I’ll see you in Huntsville!

“The Bill Rice, Jr. Newsletter” - in the person of Bill Rice, Jr. - is hitting the road today to cover an event designed to “promote, lobby and support OUR values.”

Focus on America has compiled and impressive roster of “freedom fighters” who will speak at the Von Braun Convention Center in Huntsville, Alabama Saturday (August 24) at a “Patriots Unite & Push (PUP)” event.

Headline speakers include My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, whistleblower Army Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long and attorney Jeff Childers, a popular blogger and Substack author.

I’m leaving Troy this afternoon and will cover each speaker session and hope to secure one-on-one interviews with speakers and patrons who attend the event.

In the days and weeks to come, I’ll highlight the quotes and topics of greatest interest to me and share these feature stories with my Substack audience. I look forward to meeting these influential and brave “freedom fighters” as well as connecting with (and learning from) citizens who share my views and concerns.

I understand tickets are still available so if you are close to Huntsville, Alabama, please consider attending and supporting this important grassroots’ event.

Speaker Roster …

Mike Lindell

Mike Lindell - MyPillow CEO and “election Integrity warrior.”

Note: I look forward to learning more details about how the Establishment has apparently sought to sabotage Lindell’s business and silence his advocacy through censorship and other means. It’s always intrigued me that MyPillow was the only well-known company that would advertise on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News.

Jeff Childers

Jeff Childers - Lawyer and author of the widely-read international blog: "Coffee and Covid” (www.coffeeandcovid.com) and one of my favorite Substack newsletters. Childers is one of the nation’s leading attorneys standing against unconstitutional mandates invading citizens’ bodily and medical autonomy.

Lt. Col. Theresa Long

LTC. Theresa Long - Army vaccine whistleblower. Physician and Army Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long is a rare courageous truth-teller willing to jeopardize a military career to speak truth. She has attempted to steer the Department of Defense to policies that protect military personnel from dangerous and unnecessary COVID vaccines and defend our national defense.

Note: Lt. Col. Long is stationed at Ft. Rucker, home of Army Aviation, a large military base only 40 minutes from my house. As I learned, Lt. Col. Long played a key role in convincing embalmer Richard Hirschman to come forward and present evidence of the “white fibrous clots” Richard and other embalmers were routinely finding in corpses after the roll-out of the vaccines.

A brunch honoring Lt. Col. Long, which I plan to attend, will be held Sunday morning at a local restaurant.

Catherine Austin Fitts

Catherine Austin Fitts - president of Solari, Inc., publisher of the Solari Report and managing member of Solari Investment Screens, LLC.

Mel K - (pictured on event poster above) - Conservative journalist, filmmaker, and podcaster known for her well-researched, thought-provoking work, highlighting potential corruption and its impact on nations and individuals.

Brian Lupo

Brian Lupo - Gateway Pundit writer and podcaster. In the summer of 2022, Lupo began to write for The Gateway Pundit, covering election fraud, January 6th investigations, and COVID investigations and lawsuits. Around that same time, he also began hosting several shows on Badlands Media, including Badlands Daily, SITREP, and Why We Vote. He also hosts Inside J6 for The Gateway Pundit and Blessed.News.

Col (Ret) Douglas MacGregor

Colonel (Retired) Douglas MacGregor - Decorated combat veteran, author, a PhD, and a defense and foreign policy consultant. MacGregor was commissioned in the Regular Army in 1976 after 1 year at VMI and 4 years at West Point. In 2004, MacGregor retired with the rank of Colonel. In 2020, the President appointed MacGregor to serve as Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense, a post he held until President Trump left office.

Randy Miller

Randy Miller - Retired senior deputy probation officer. Miller, from Santa Barbara County, California, is the founder of Your American Sheriffs, and a member of Hands for Health and Freedom, seeking justice for, and assisting victims of COVID violence and mistreatment by government and the medical profession.

Mark Skidmore

Mark Skidmore - Professor of Economics at Michigan State.

Cathy O’Brien

Cathy O’Brien - Cathy O’Brien has been speaking out for over 35 years on her experience in MK Ultra mind control and healing from it. When the National Security Act was invoked on her testimony for US Congress in 1995, it was released through her book TRANCE Formation of America, written with Intelligence insider Mark Phillips.

Her documentary movie TRANCE the Cathy O’Brien Story; Mind Control, Human Slavery and Healing the Nation provides comprehensive insight into how mind control affects us all and what we can do to reclaim freedom just as Cathy did.

(Thanks for sharing with friends or family members who might be interested in attending this weekend’s event).

Please pass along story tips and speaker questions …

Tips for story topics - or suggestions for questions I should ask speakers - are welcome and can be passed along in today’s Reader Comments. Also, a special thanks to my subscriber Alice P. Liddell for inviting me to this event and facilitating my coverage.

Tips for story topics - or suggestions for questions I should ask speakers - are welcome and can be passed along in today's Reader Comments. Also, a special thanks to my subscriber Alice P. Liddell for inviting me to this event and facilitating my coverage.

