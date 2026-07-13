What would Spock say about Covid? Also, would ‘Bones’ have gone along with the CDC’s treatment protocols and vaccine mandates?

I don’t consider myself a genius, but I do try to use the same logic or deductive reasoning that authentic geniuses use in their thinking.

One talent real geniuses possess is they can take one observable fact and then proceed to formulate dozens of other conclusions that likely flow from said observation or one “known truth.”

In layman’s terms, such thinkers conclude: “If A is true, it follows logically that B, C, D and E must also be true.”

This is the exact same mental exercise I’ve employed in my research, thinking and writing on my “early spread” hypothesis.

Early on in my investigative journalism and research, I concluded that many people had contacted a novel coronavirus before the authorities said was possible.

This, in fact, must have qualified as a maverick/contrarian conclusion (although I think millions of people probably agree with me that this was the case … or at least was possible).

However, my conclusion that “some significant but unknown number of people had early cases of Covid” is not really a sinister or potentially “thermo-nuclear” conclusion by itself. The truly seismic (and I believe, “logical”) conclusions flow from the many other conclusions that must be true if this simple observation is, in fact, true.

In today’s dispatch, I’m going to list key conclusions that flow from one simple observation or belief. It is these firmly-held beliefs that, in turn, scare the daylights out of me when thinking about what must be the true character of our world or my assessment of the “leaders” who rule over us.

First simple observation: “Early spread” happened and was real.

(Note: As this essay reveals, I also use the Socratic Method to inform my thinking - thus the questions I have interspersed throughout today’s article) …

If this observation is true, what else must be true (or is probably true)?

For starters …

Some important people must have known this and, for some reason(s), didn’t want the public to know this.

Also, nobody (who matters) seriously investigated this possibility.

Furthermore, a coordinated effort must have been utilized to conceal or dismiss/discredit credible evidence of early spread.

And this: There must be a reason(s) that important truth-seeking organizations have not pursued this line of investigation.

What would/might these reasons be?

And:

What is/was the “authorized” conclusion from “origins investigations?”

Answers:

Covid started in Wuhan, China.

Covid was a naturally-occurring virus that “jumped species” from bats.

( This, IMO, is very important): Covid, per the experts, did NOT start from any “gain-of-function” experiments or research.

“Community spread” of this virus commenced in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.

This, by logic, would mean that:

Nobody anywhere in the world who experienced Covid symptoms before mid-December 2019 could possibly have had Covid.

***

But what if all of these conclusions - usually couched as “settled science” - aren’t true?

Another good question IMO:

Why would “trusted” officials promulgate and disseminate false narratives?

One might also ask this question: Why does anyone who is covering-up something important … lie?

Or:

Would officials, or any important watchdog organization, actually participate in a conspiracy to conceal the truth from the public?

Editorial comment: Many citizens believe the answer to the above question is yes, they might lie. However, for some strange reason, most people in the world didn’t or don’t think such experts and authorities (people with great power and much to lose if they were exposed as brazen liars) would lie about the true origins of Covid.

This is another common-sense question: Why was it so important to Fauci and other important and prestigious scientists to promote the natural origins theory?

This answer, at least to myself, seems pretty obvious: Because they didn’t want the Science Industrial Establishment (or the U.S. Government) to be implicated in any “Crime of the Century” or “Crime Against Humanity.”

(Please see Bonus Content in today’s Reader Comment for text confirming the importance of popular writers cross-posting another author’s articles. Thank you, Dr. Nass!)

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The key take-away from the Proximal Origins Theory (read: cover-up) is that bats caused the Covid pandemic.

However, it should be noted (and hasn’t been) that this narrative also stipulates (as “settled science) that virus spread did not begin until mid-December 2019.

Fauci and his co-conspirators thus precluded/prevented any investigation into earlier cases of Covid. In effect, they set the birthdate of Covid or the “timeline” of when virus spread actually commenced, meaning the official Covid timeline has probably always been bogus …. And probably intentionally so.

I’ve always thought this is a good question: Would real scientists or investigative journalists be interested in dating the real start date of “virus spread?”

My answer: Yes they would.

Next question: Did such further credible and genuine investigations actually ensue?

My answer: No they didn’t.

Question: Why did this (credible origins’ investigations) NOT happen?

I can think of only four possible answers:

One, the belief every important truth-seeking person or organization will - and should - always accept the conclusions of the perceived experts.

(This, at least to myself, would be an extremely disturbing conclusion and would, in fact, mean the Scientific Method should NOT be utilized. That is, this would mean “real science” is, for all intents and purposes, dead.)

Two, most members of the public lack the intelligence to conclude that it’s at least possible trusted authorities might be wrong or, perhaps, lying.

(This would also be an extremely disturbing conclusion as it suggests the IQ of the vast majority of world citizens is too low to employ or utilize basic logic and deductive reasoning).

Three, this take-away, in turn, suggests that the “Powers that Be” know they can get away with lies and massive frauds because they know the population is effectively obtuse or incapable of exposing sinister plots … which would be yet another disturbing conclusion.

The fourth possibility is that “leaders” throughout the world know (or suspect) the official narrative(s) is false, but don’t care and will not do anything to expose this truth.

(This conclusion, at least to myself, would also be “beyond disturbing” and even suggest the existence of true evil … or that the number of evil people is much greater than most citizens previously understood.)

Another conclusion flowing from my Early-Spread Research:

Everyone (who matters) somehow all knew that “early spread” was a taboo subject of inquiry.

Addendum aside: The same people and “truth-seeking” organizations intuitively understand that the “embalmers’ clots” phenomena is another taboo subject to expose or investigate … which I mention only to make the point that there are countless taboo subjects that everyone who matters knows cannot be investigated and then, perhaps, confirmed.

I have also concluded that if officials know they can get away with one brazen lie or crime (which they now do), this must make them supremely confident they can get away with other lies and crimes, which is certainly not a positive precedent for mankind.

(To channel Don Henley: “Are you with me so far?” Do you see where I am going with all these New Abnormal Maxims - Maybe we can check out from this hotel, but we can never leave.)

Other conclusions:

Many people likely experienced early Covid or were infected by the virus that causes the symptoms and clinical presentation of Covid-19.

This was NOT a small number of people.

Unusually contagious viruses make larger numbers of people sick or symptomatic. (This, IMO, probably explains why 2,750 more U.S. schools closed “due to illness” in the months before official Covid compared to a previous five-year-average.)

Viruses that are limited, “isolated” or aren’t spreading widely don’t make people in all 50 U.S. states sick in a time period of several months.

Per my research, people who had early Covid symptoms and later tested positive for Covid antibodies had not recently been to China.

… Which quickly led me to conclude: Any virus spread among people who had Covid symptoms or later tested positive for Covid via antibody tests did NOT trace back to any outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Key (explosive) Take-away/conclusion:

Epidemiologists and public health officials did NOT note large numbers of “Covid deaths” until after mid-March 2020.

This, by logic, would mean that if the novel coronavirus was spreading across America and other countries that this virus was not uniquely or conspicuously “deadly” in its first four to eight months of spread.

One can also observe that this particular novel virus become supremely deadly only after lockdowns and NPIs were implemented to slow or stop spread.

This table shows that the huge spike in “Covid deaths” correlates perfectly with the protocols and NPIs designed to prevent huge number of deaths.

Thus, it seems that lockdowns intended to prevent Covid cases and deaths somehow produced the exact opposite result.

Based on one simple observation dealing with evidence of Early Spread, it seems to me that it’s very possible that something else besides the virus must explain the hundreds of thousands of Spring 2020 “Covid deaths.”

Conclusion:

Via logic involving the process of elimination, the iatrogenic protocols used in hospitals and nursing homes must have caused the vast majority of deaths that were falsely labeled “Covid deaths.”

Also:

If many people people (probably tens of millions) had already contracted a novel virus by late February 2020, this would mean that many millions of people must have already acquired natural immunity.

Furthermore, if large numbers of people already had natural immunity and the virus was not deadly to 99.8 percent of the people who might contract it, there was absolutely no need for a rushed experimental “vaccine” that would allegedly prevent new infections and stop new deaths.

Also, while I’m no virologist, I’m confident that natural immunity is superior to any mRNA gene therapy in preventing medical cases.

“Confirmation” of early spread would confirm that Covid was nothing for the public to panic about and that the virus had, almost certainly, peaked and started to ebb by the time lockdowns were mandated in mid-March 2020.

From one simple observation - early spread is real and happened - I thus, quickly, concluded that …

Officials must have known this and covered this up.

The bat origins story must be a lie.

If natural origins was a lie, this leaves only non-natural origins as the culprit.

No person in government (or the Deep State) would want the public to know they were responsible for a pandemic, which would provide “possible motive” for a vast cover-up.

Even if the novel coronavirus wasn’t overly deadly, a novel virus produced in a lab via “gain-of-function” research still killed a not-insignificant number of people and made many millions of people very sick.

The December (or later November 2019) origins birthday was clearly a lie.

The new Iatrogenic protocols - which enriched hospitals around the country - were required/necessary to produce the huge number of deaths that “confirmed” the “deadly virus” narrative.

The fraudulent PCR tests explain the massive number of “cases.”

The public should also also now know why large number of people couldn’t get a PCR test until latter March 2020 - and why only people who had been to China got the few tests that were administered.

Censorship, reach-suppression efforts and bullying/fear tactics were intended to silence or mute the influence of people who could use basic and simple logic.

The Covid “vaccines” caused millions of more deaths and adverse events than this respiratory virus did, which would mean “bats” didn’t kill millions of world inhabitants … democide did.

Other Key Conclusions from my Conclusions Column …

None of the above would have happened if the public simply knew that tens of millions of people had already been infected by this virus by the time authorities conspired to make everyone panic over a pandemic that was NOT “deadly” for the first seven or so months of its spread.

But this is not the most maddening or sinister interpretation that flows from my hypothesis that evidence of early spread was intentionally concealed from the public.

The most sinister conclusion I quickly formed is that every important truth-seeking organization in the world must be completely captured.

Nobody (who matters) cares about the truth and everyone who does matter ensured such a brazen crime against humanity could be pulled off.

Per logic, I don’t know what other conclusions I could make.

I do know citizens like myself are not supposed to reach these conclusions, but these conclusions - almost by process of elimination - are what they are.

The other possibility is that everything happened exactly like the experts said and our trusted authorities have been completely transparent and honest and have never lied about anything related to Covid.

While, like Mr. Spock, I’ve tried to use logic, I know logic and critical thinking are frowned upon by the world’s real rulers, no longer matter and/or make independent thinkers like myself a target or threat.

Which, if true, would also be a conclusion I find terrifying.

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