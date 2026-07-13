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Bill Rice, Jr.
1dEdited

Bonus Content - A Subscriber Spike from “out of no where”

I would like to publicly thank Dr. Meryl Nass for cross-posting my last dispatch on “What I really think happened with Covid.”

Because of this random act of kindness, out of the blue, my newsletter netted more than 110 (!) new subscribers, including at least three paid subscribers.

I should note that, prior to linking to my column at her newsletter, Dr. Nass first emailed me and said she wasn’t able to cross-post my column. She also told me she hadn’t been getting my articles. Later, though, she figured out a work-around and figured out a way to cross-post this particular column.

Sticking with the theme of today’s dispatch, my take-away from this event is that, apparently, I have NOT “lost my Mojo” as a Covid Contrarian newsletter author.

That is, when my articles DO reach a significant audience of people who think like my real live, human being readers do, I can STILL generate a flood of new subscribers, “likes” and “Reader Comments” - just like I used to in the first two years I published this newsletter. (Just like still happens with all my liberal Substack colleagues who are setting subscription records these days).

For context, for the past nine months or so when I published a new article I lose, on average, 3 to 5 subscribers and had lost 10 net subscribers with my previous article.

So Friday’s dispatch would be one of those interesting “changes” I try to quantify and highlight in my articles.

If nothing else - per my “logic” - this example might seem to debunk the conventional wisdom that I was now losing subscribers (or no longer gaining any new subscribers) because of “Covid fatigue” or that people in our cohort of thinkers were only culling subscribers due to “over-saturation” of (free) newsletters.

While I think these explanations carry some weight and make some logical sense, I always thought they couldn’t be the only reason my newsletter had experienced such a dramatic reversal in subscribers and Page View metrics.

That is, it’s possible something else must/might be going on here and that my hypothesis that “narrative control” is the key to the continued rule of the world’s captured leaders might be accurate.

In a future article, I might explore other “logical” conclusions that flow from this case study. It will be interesting to see if, with today’s dispatch, I “revert to the norm” or mean and again go back to losing many subscribers with my new articles.

Again, thank you Dr. Nass - and to Dr. Nass’s readers who read (and I guess enjoyed) this particular piece.

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Bill Rice, Jr.
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I should note that many people - probably growing numbers of people - think there never was any "novel virus" or that viruses that cause people to become "sick" don't even exist.

I've always covered my hypothesis by allowing this "could be possible." That is, my imagination is vivid enough to conceive a pandemic that didn't even need a virus to work.

If the "no-virus" group is right, the crimes against humanity that ensued would be even more sinister and shocking.

So I've also thought that my group and the no-virus group shouldn't waste our time fighting among ourselves. Per either scenario, the Bad Guys were/are the Deep State and the Science Experts.

Our goal should be to first expose, then discredit, then purge these people from leadership positions. If we don't, we're going to be in even worse trouble going forward.

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