In his recent Subtack post “The Year of the Zealot,” C.J. Hopkins recounts how this book cover got him in legal hot water with German officials. However, Hopkins is not banned on Substack, where he has 32,000 subscribers.

Thanks to impressive “crowd-sourcing” participation, I can now add 36 more Substack newsletters which meet my subjective label of sites authored by “Covid Contrarians” and/or “Freedom” writers.

Below I list the 36 newsletters I “missed” in my first effort to list and rank newsletters that provide journalism and commentary that will never be published by the mainstream media.

Notes:

Most of these previously-omitted newsletters were pointed out by readers who read Phase One of this on-going project (which ranked 100 sites). A few omitted authors politely told me I’d left them off this list.

I apologize for the earlier omissions, which were not intentional, and greatly appreciate the feedback that has allowed me to make this list or “leaderboard” more definitive.

I will continue to add to this list as more readers or authors alert me of other omissions.

Tonight or tomorrow, I will add these 36 newsletters to my original list, which will now be the “Top 136.” For future updates, I will include any newsletter with at least 1.3K subscribers. (Below the Top 12, new Rankings will be significantly different. For example, my newsletter will now drop from No. 68 to probably the low 90s.)

A Key Finding now has even more supporting evidence …

This round of updates further reinforces the conclusion that “Covid Contrarians” - loosely captured in Substack’s leaderboards under the heading “Health-Politics” - represent one of the most significant subject-matter categories produced by Substack authors. (“Politics” might be the only larger category.)

This growing list also reinforces my earlier conclusion that the universe of authors who write on topics similar to those I write about is vastly larger than authors who parrot and support the “Status-Quo” or Statist narratives.

However, it should be noted that the total subscriber numbers of these 136 writers pales in comparison to the subscriber numbers employed by mainstream media news organizations, which must employ at least 50,000 journalists and editors in America alone.

FWIW, the average subscriber number for these additional newsletters is 15,833. The median subscription figure is 11,900.

The cumulative subscriber numbers for this tranche of 36 Substack newsletters is approximately 570,000.

The cumulative subscriber number of all 136 newsletters is approximately 4.92 million, with the average “Contrarian” site having 36,183 subscribers. (Note: I’ll calculate the median figure - 1/2 of newsletters have more subscribers/half have fewer - when I add all 136 newsletters to the updated list).

“Total subscriber” numbers for the top 136 range from 1,300 subscribers to 495,000.

Also, I found - and listed - a few more Substack newsletters where total subscriber figures were NOT listed.

Of personal interest, I’m happy to report that this project has allowed my own subscriber numbers to exceed 7,000. I now have 7,019 total subscribers - 74 more subscribers than I had a couple of days ago.

I also believe this expanded list continues to capture the top one or two percent of all “contrarian” Substack authors based on total subscribers.

By the Numbers updated with these 36 additions …

51 - Approximate number of Substack newsletters in this (now expanded) list who have 25,000 or more subscribers. Members in this group probably generate at least $50,000/year (gross) from their Substack writing.

95 - From this new list of 136 newsletters, number of Substack authors in the Covid Contrarian/Freedom market who have at least 5,000 total subscribers.

4.92 million - Approximate cumulative subscription figure of all 136 newsletters. (Note: This would include many “duplicate” subscribers).

** * (Numerous shares and cross-posts helped me update this list and make it closer to “definitive.” I appreciate readers who include links to these two articles in the Reader Comments of their favorite Substack newsletters).

Share

New Additions to Top Contrarian Substack Authors …

Note: * signifies new additions to original list.

25K to 67K (9) …

Veteran investigative reporter John Rappoport has “thousands of paid subscribers.”

*John Rappoport: 66.9K+

*Julie Kelly (“Declassified with Julie Kelly”): 50.9K+

Note: Ms. Kelly’s writing focuses on “weaponization of DOJ” and J-6 content.

*Heather Heying (“Natural Selections”): 34.9K

2nd Smartest Guy in the World: 33.9K+

*C.J. Hopkins: 31.9K+

*Dr. Byram W. Bridle (“COVID Chronicles”): 26.9K+

*Robert Yoho, MD (“Surviving Healthcare”): 25.9K+

*Elizabeth Nickson (“Welcome to Absurdistan”): 24,900+

*Dr. Ah Kahn Syed (“Arkmedic’s Blog”): 24.9K+

10K to 22K (10) …

*Dr. Christiane Northrup (“True North”): 21.9K+

*Tessa Lena (“Tessa Fights Robots”): 20,900+

*Alex Krainer’s Substack: 18.9K+

Note: Krainer’s primary focus is challenging dubious economic narratives

*Matt Ehret’s Insights: 16.9K+

*Dr. Joseph Sansone (“Mind Matters and Everything Else”): 15.9K+

*The Last American Vagabond Substack: 14.9K+

*Chris Bray (“Tell Me How this Ends”): 12,900+

*James Delingpole: 11.9K+

*Cynthia Chung (“Through a Glass Darkly”): 11.9K+

*Frances Leader (“Uncensored”): 11.9K+

5K to 10K (8) …

*Mike Adams (“The Health Ranger”): 9.9K+

*Karen Bracken (“Starve the Beast”): 9.3K+

*Christine Massey (“Christine Massey’s ‘germ’ FOI Newsletter”): 8.8K+

*Dr. Colleen Huber (“The Defeat of COVID”): 8.2K+

*Michael Gray Griffith (“Cafe Locked Out”): 7.7K+

*Iain Davis Substack: 6.7K+

*Moriarty (“Things Hidden in Complexity”): 6.5K+

*Daniel Nagase, MD (“Logical Surprises”): 5.4K+

1.5K to 5K (9) …

*Dr. Grouf’s Health Protocols: 4.8K +

*Jacob Nordangard, PhD (“The Pharos Chronicles”): 4.8K+

*Amy Sukwan (“Amy’s Newsletter”): 3.6K+

*David Haggith (“The Daily Doom”): 3K+

*Just call me Jack (“Totality of Evidence News”): 2.5K+

Note: This author recently noted he had to to cutback on writing to pursue a “real job” (see Reader Comments).

*Joshua Stylman (“Reading Between the Lies”): 2K+

*Peter Nayland Kust (“All Facts Matter”): 1.7K+

*Rat (“Rat Says”): 1.5K+

*Ann Tomoko Rosen (“On Second Thought”): 1.5K+

Share

No Subscriber Numbers Available …

Dr. John’s Blog (By Dr. John Day)

Good Citizen (“The Good Citizen”)

Note: Orange checkmark signifies the Good Citizen has “hundreds of paid subscribers.”

Many authors on these lists would probably agree with most or several of these statements. Probably no writers employed in the corporate media would agree with any of these statements.

(Thank you for the new subscriptions. Please check back at my original story on Monday to see Updated Figures and revised rankings).

One-time Ko-Fi donations greatly appreciated!