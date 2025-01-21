“… Within a few years … Children just aren't going to know what snow is.” - Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit of the University of East Anglia (quoted in 2000).

“Snow is starting to disappear from our lives. Sledges, snowmen, snowballs and the excitement of waking to find that the stuff has settled outside are all a rapidly diminishing part of Britain's culture, as warmer winters – which scientists are attributing to global climate change – produce not only fewer white Christmases, but fewer white Januaries and Februaries … Global warming, the heating of the atmosphere by increased amounts of industrial gases, is now accepted as a reality by the international community.”

For what it’s worth …

I took the following photos (on January 21, 2025) in the past hour or so from my house in Troy, Alabama.

From my back porch, an hour and a half ago. It’s even prettier now!

No school, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and maybe even Thursday for Maggie and Jack Rice!

I had to rush out and take this picture and then run back inside. The wind chill is about 20 degrees.

No, this isn’t Vermont … My neighbors have one of the prettiest homes in Troy. This is their guest house. I bought our house because I knew I could take pretty snow photos of my neighbors’ house and lawn one day!

For those who’ve never been to Troy, it’s a town of 19,000 people in Southeast Alabama about 75 miles from the Florida border.

As I look out my study window, the white stuff is still falling at a good clip so the weather men’s forecast that Troy might get “two to five inches” of winter precipitation seems to have hit the meteorological bulls eye.

And it’s not just snowing in Troy. From a story published by PBS (a leading stenographer of the Global Warming Fear Narrative):

“The storm is expected to scatter heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain around the Deep South as a blast of Arctic air plunges much of the eastern U.S. into a deep freeze.

“Snowfall rates of 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) per hour or more were possible from eastern Texas to the western Florida panhandle and historic snowfall of 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) was forecast along the Interstate 10 corridor including Houston; New Orleans; Mobile, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida, according to the weather service.

“Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected across Georgia, northern Florida and the eastern Carolinas from Tuesday night into Wednesday.”

Share

Even back before the Climate never changed, snow’s always been a “rare event” in Alabama. But even kids in the southern part of my Deep-South state have lived through several memorable snow events.

For example, my kids - now 9 and 13 - are outside right now playing in two inches.

However, this is not the first time the’ve seen snow. Six years ago, my wife and I got to take similar photos when at least an inch of snow fell on our lawn in Pike Road, Alabama.

(While the snow blanketed the lawn, I remember I could only stay outside for about 60 seconds taking photos … because it was too dang cold!)

Global warming has been predicted to end or significantly curtail winter snow since Al Gore became vice president in 1992.

Before today, Troy, Alabama’s biggest snowfall happened in March 1991 - just a few months before Gore became vice president.

By 1991, Global Warming was already ravaging the world … but Troy, Alabama got 4 to 5 inches … two weeks before we all celebrated Spring Break.

Southern Snow needs to be a holiday …

Fittingly, local officials cancelled school today and tomorrow, which will allow kids (and my wife, a school teacher) to add two more days to their MLK holiday.

For the rest of my life, I’ll always remember the Mother of All Southern blizzards, which happened in early 1973 when I was 8 years-old and living in Opelika, Alabama.

That snowfall produced 8 to 10 inches and stayed on the ground for days.

I can still remember looking out the dining room window, mesmerized, as I watched the snow fall and fall and fall.

This morning I got to see the excitement of a snow storm through the eyes of my own two children, who are as mesmerized by this event as I once was.

(It’s been a particular hoot to observe our little dog Annie take in her fist snow storm. FWIW, Annie loves it and, always frisky, can’t stop running through the yard, yelping and jumping up and down in canine excitement).

I’m sure people in Detroit or Buffalo must roll their eyes at children (and adults) from Alabama who get so excited over a “little snow.” But this is a big deal for us - the stuff of a lifetime of happy and unforgettable memories.

Got to cut this short ….

I’ve got to cut this dispatch short as I’ve now got to see if I can drive in snow and take the kids to our college campus where I know of a few steep, grassy inclines that are perfect for snow-boarding.

I found a couple of cardboard boxes, a laundry basket and a plastic container top that will, perhaps, suffice as “sleds.”

Like everyone in town, I’ll be taking even more photos and videos.

As a Substack contrarian, I’m always happy to provide photographic evidence another Global Warming “Expert” didn’t know what the heck he was talking about.

*** (One paid subscription might buy some winter gloves for the kids … in case it also snows next week). ***

One-time Ko-Fi donations greatly appreciated!

More photos - 4:20 CST p.m.

UPDATE: I called an audible on the sledding project because most of the major roads in Troy are now closed. We did find one hill we could try to sled on, but the snow was too powdery and our sleds didn’t slide! Plus, Jack started getting frost bite in about 45 seconds. “Not your best idea, Bill,” I said to myself and we were happy when we made it back home in one piece.

I did take these photos a few minutes ago. It’s still snowing and has been for at least 6 1/2 hours. I think we’ve had at least four inches and will probably end up with at least five inches. Fifty years from now, Jack and Maggie will remember this day.

Looks like at least 4 inches to me … but still coming down.

Our street.

Back yard (where I see deer all the time - I hope they are fine.)

My 15-year-old car. It’s paid for!