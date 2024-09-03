P-Funk can repel the R-Funk (the real funk).

Sometimes it take a concerted effort to not let perceived negative trends put you in a universe of negative funk. (Such funk is not to be confused with P-Funk as proselytized by members of Parliament’s Mothership in the late 1970s … I still “gotta have that funk.”)

Today, since I’m not quite in the mood to finish a more-ambitious feature story I was going to write, I can probably at least knock out one of my famous list columns. This one is my “Top 12 Positive Developments of our New Abnormal.”

Covid - or the response to the same - showed tens of millions of people who the world’s real villains - or “threats” - are. We can now much-better identify these people and organizations.

As I sometimes tell my kids, “when you see somebody that’s crazy … stay away from them.” Today, more of us know who to stay away from.

2. The surreal measures of the last several years also made it much easier to identify society’s true heroes - the smart, principled and brave people who weren’t afraid to push-back.

Many of us have learned that the politicians and experts aren’t going to save us and have indeed let us down, but we’ve identified a brand new - and growing - class of salt-of-the-earth people capable of lifting spirits without even knowing it. In person and on Substack, I formed many new friendships I now cherish.

3. Similarly, our debating adversaries effectively mobilized a cadre of impressive citizens, many of whom were unknown to us five years ago, people who probably never thought they’d assume such important and growing leadership roles.

It also makes me feel good to know our side’s talent pool is vastly superior to that of our adversaries. Our team members don’t have to lie every day for a living. We can just tell the truth, which is always easier.

4. Far more people are now “vaccine hesitant” than ever before. This is a great example of the power of The Law of Opposite Effects. All the Powers that Be want is for more families to take more mRNA vaccines. Now millions of people are questioning the flu “vaccine” and even the 72 shots the CDC says our children must get before they turn 18.

5. Vaccine hesitancy and skepticism seems to have spurred more people to take a more-critical look not just as Big Pharma, but at Big Ag and Big Food as well.

RFK, Jr. and other influential citizens have made more people realize that the epidemic of “chronic illness” is real. Because of this, more people are examining their diets and learning what foods to consume and which ones to avoid. This epiphany might result in superior health benefits - and longer lives - for millions of people.

Ahhh, now everyone knows …

6. Just about every American with a functioning brain now knows that President “Joe Biden” is suffering from dementia and was unfit to serve as president the last four years. Because of this, huge swaths of the population now know that our alleged national “leader” isn’t really leading the country.

While disconcerting, such a profound truth is still good to know. Many more Americans also know the “watchdog” press is completely captured and covered-up Biden’s mental issues for at least four years. This will expedite the death of the Fourth Estate, which will (literally) be a stop-the-presses development.

7. While I might not agree with everything he’s done, I do think the effort to cancel, sue, impeach and prosecute former President Donald Trump has been an outrageous miscarriage of justice. This effort began before Trump was even sworn into office in January 2017. Despite non-stop “lawfare” and one dirty trick after another - and even after the scariest near miss in American political history - Donald Trump, like Elton John, is still standing … yeah, yeah, yeah.

I also have the sense President Trump now has a far-greater appreciation of the importance of draining the swamp and will be an even better president if he’s elected (which he should be absent another rigged election). It’s much more likely the Russian-Ukraine War will end if Trump is elected (which might prevent WWIII) and the invasion of illegal immigrants should cease.

8. The recent alliance between President Trump and RFK, Jr - and the prospect of Kennedy serving in a key area of government - should terrify the Deep State. Anything that makes the world’s real rulers anxious … makes Bill Rice, Jr. a happier Substack author.

On the micro front …

9. Our two children, Maggie and Jack, are growing up and, despite the silly lockdowns and almost two years of mandatory mask-wearing, seem to be doing fine. Maggie is a middle school cheerleader who excels in drama. Jack - aka “PIckle Jack McCoy” - is becoming a little comedian. He’s also now playing quarterback on his 3rd grade flag tag football team where last season he was the center. It’s clear Maggie and Jack have kind souls and neither lacks for personality - two traits that bode well for their own futures.

10. In 2020, the Powers that Be started to cancel college football, but the football czars eventually let the (Division I) teams play. The University of Alabama went on to run the table and win the program’s 18th national championship. This might not have brought great joy to most of my subscribers, but for yours truly this was a crimson-colored Christmas gift I’ll always savor.

11. In September 2022, I started a Substack newsletter. In the last 23 months, my articles have been read by more than one million people in all 50 states and dozens of countries. I’m now part of the Brownstone Institute writing team which humbles me as I think Brownstone has become America’s most important freedom-protecting organization.

I’m doing what I always wanted to do.

12. As I finish this list, a nice man named Clay Berry, who’s obviously a conscientious worker, is finishing a project to pressure wash the vinyl siding of our house … for a very good price. Our house has never looked happier, which will make Carrie happy, which always makes me happy.

In conclusion, I often write about topics that depress or anger me, but I do feel like I’m doing something … which makes me feel good.

… And if any negative vibes start to threaten my safe space, I can always put Parliament on the speakers and let the P-Funk wash those New Abnormal blues away!

