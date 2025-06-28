Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
2h

Thank you, Bill.

I am so glad you have identified and honoured Transcriber B. who keeps her feelings hidden in order not to distract from the important and heart-rending narratives of the abused.

Thanks and blessings to both of you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Janet's avatar
Janet
1h

Been a fan of Transcriber B for several years now. She is performing a historical service for mankind. Truly. Hugs if she is reading this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture