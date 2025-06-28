One of the heroines of our New Abnormal times is an anonymous writer and prolific researcher who wants the true story of Covid to be told, if not today then at some point in the future.

In my opinion, one the most heroic Substack authors who’ve emerged in recent years is Transcriber B (TB), who I believe is worthy of Secret Service protection.

While TB clearly isn’t motivated by honors, recognition or even compensation, it would still be fitting if some august group gave her a Profile In Courage or Unsung Hero award.

For the past four-plus years, just about every day, TB scours the Internet, seeking out stories of citizens who went on the record in an effort to protest injustice. The heart-wrenching catch is that these brave, harmed and often-vilified citizens never receive any coverage from the mainstream media’s watchdog “journalists.”

All of these citizens decided to come forward and tell their stories, but their stories only reached a small number of their fellow citizens.

Enter an anonymous Substack writer who simply said, “This is wrong … these stories deserve a much-larger audience.”

More specifically, TB is motivated by the desire to preserve these stories (via transcriptions and original source video links) so future historians and authentic journalists trying to tell the real story of our New Abnormal times can go straight to the most-important sources.

Recently, TB has been working on an ambitious project to index all of her posts by names, topics, dates, etc.

This on-going project will make it even easier for researchers and citizens to find compelling stories by content category.

The work of Transcriber B is impressive on multiple levels

First, she scours the Internet looking for - and finding - important and under-viewed stories.

She then transcribes these interviews so researches can see, hear and read the key details of a given event or atrocity.

In her notes, she also provides other links and footnotes that provide additional context, and briefly summarizes what we’re getting ready to read, adding time stamps to various excerpts.

Each component of this multi-faceted project involves tedious and meticulous labor and (wise) editorial judgment.

As noted, Transcriber B is now also creating a master “table of contents” or index to make sure her previous work is easily accessible to readers and researchers.

As most people reading this article no doubt know, TB is also one of the most-talented writers on Substack and a prolific poster at numerous Substack newsletters. At the sites of other Substack authors, TB often provides a link(s) to previous posts that deal with the same subject the author just wrote about.

Her magnanimous posts routinely thank and encourage other Substack authors for their contributions to “seeking the truth.”

A few Substack authors (myself included) have published Q&A interviews with Transcriber B. In these interviews, she always notes that several other organizations are also trying to preserve important transcripts for the historic record, which is correct.

However, no other person in the world is preserving and archiving anywhere close to the number of important transcripts as Transcriber B or performing this task in such a professional manner.

(And Transcriber B would tell us she’s missed or yet to publish legions of stories of throngs of citizens with compelling or important stories, making one realize her archives are barely scratching the surface of a narrative montage of hideous dimensions.)

As I’ve written before, if a historian, journalist or documentary film-maker ever wants to tell the comprehensive “real story” of the Covid-19 Saga, the bulk of this person’s research will have already been performed by … Transcriber B.

Or, if some writer wants to focus on just one area of the Covid story, he or she will find dozens or scores of transcribed interviews and public comments that deal with this topic.

Oh, and she’s doing all of this for free just because she thinks someone needs to do this. In fact, only a handful of people know the real name of “Transcriber B,” which is fine with her.

Contrasting Transcriber B’s work to that of NewsGuard

In a future story, I will document how large the staffs of many of the world’s copious number of “fact-checking” organizations are.

For example, the fact-checking organization NewsGuard has a professional, paid/salaried staff of at least 90 employees or contributors.

I don’t know how much revenue NewsGuard is raking in from its corporate “clients” and investment benefactors (the transparent NewsGuard doesn’t reveal this data at its website), but this figure has to be in the high millions of dollars.

One mission of NewsGuard is to “debunk,” vilify and/or bully Substack authors and public figures who are working for themselves, individuals who are not being subsidized by giant foundations, Fortune 500 companies or surreptitiously by Big Pharma … all of whom think more censorship - NewsGuard’s real goal - will make the world a safer place.

For what it’s worth, I’ve never seen NewsGuard “fact-check” any of the personal stories told by the prosaic private citizens profiled in Transcriber B’s transcripts.

If Transcriber B publishes a dispatch about a citizen, this citizen has:

Displayed rare courage in speaking out about mistreatment, injuries, deaths or the violation of civil liberties.

He or she (or a family member) has personally experienced personal harm as a consequence of political and corporate leaders’ policies and wants to share this story with more people.

Or …

This person is trying to fight perceived injustices, raise awareness of non-sensical and harmful policies, expose hypocrites, highlight dangerous protocols and remind fellow citizens of the incorrect “guidance” issued by public health “experts” and “authorities,” who, as it turns out, are not infallible.

In the world’s “democratic” nations, these (millions) of citizens often have no real voice or, when they do speak out, the Censorship Industrial Complex conspires to make sure their protests reach as few people as possible.

Transcriber B simply believes these stories should reach many more people. If this result was achieved, more people would begin to question many of the world’s toxic and dubious “authorized narratives” … and, if this happened, the world might become a better and safer place.

God bless Nurse Sarah …

A recent dispatch shared by Transcriber B told the story of a brave nurse (“Nurse Sarah”) from New Zealand whose mother perished after being administered remdesivir, which the nurse and her mother told doctors to NOT give her. Nurse Sarah later lost her job for not getting a “vaccine.”

Note: In addition to documenting yet another “hospital protocol homicide,” this dispatch illustrates the significance of footnotes Transcriber B includes in her posts.

(See full Transcriber B dispatch here.)

SCREENSHOT - Nurse Sarah interviewed by Liz Gunn in Aukland, New Zealand. (Source: Transcriber B’s Substack newsletter) .

Summary:

A New Zealand nurse, whose mother died after she was given remdesivir, was interviewed by a brave alternative media journalist at a July 2022 event protesting that nation’s draconian “Covid Response.”

One transcribed quote from “Nurse Sarah:”

“What you see is what you get. I'm not about to pussyfoot around people's feelings because they might get hurt or triggered. I'm going to say it like it is and not hold back …”

In two footnotes, Transcriber B highlights one of the more astounding and maddening quotes made by a national head of state, the (then) prime minister of New Zealand.

[1] From the official New Zealand Parliament transcript of questions to the prime minister:

(Me: Note how Transcriber B went to the effort of finding this eye-opening transcript. Boldfaced text added by myself).

Question No. 1

1. Hon JUDITH COLLINS (Leader of the Opposition) to the Prime Minister: “Does she stand by her statement, ‘We will continue to be your single source of truth’? “

Rt Hon JACINDA ARDERN (Prime Minister): “I stand by my statement in its entirety.

“Some weeks ago, I was asked about rumours and speculation that had emerged across social media on COVID-19 that could have caused harm to New Zealanders. My full quote reads, "I've been watching for some days—and this is not unique to New Zealand—that, in the midst of what is a global issue, as you would expect, there are a number of rumours that circulate. I am present on social media; I see it myself. I cannot go round and individually dismiss every single rumour I see, as tempted as I might be.

“So, instead, I want to send a clear message to the New Zealand public: we will share with you the most up-to-date information daily. You can trust us as a source of that information. You can also trust the Director-General of Health and the Ministry of Health. For that information, do feel free to visit at any time—to clarify any rumour you may hear—the covid19.govt.nz website. Otherwise, dismiss anything else. We will continue to be your single source of truth.”

My comment: This is Covid in a nutshell. The “single source of truth” is … the government (and the organizations that receive huge “science” grants from these governments).

These are the sources “fact-checkers” like NewsGuard rely on to debunk claims made by citizens who lost a loved one due to these policies.

Also, Nurse Sarah cannot be a source and her comments should not be heard by more than a few people.

But Transcriber B, God bless her, disagrees.

Let’s give the last word to Nurse Sarah …

Thanks to the work of Transcriber B and rogue journalist Liz Gunn, I’ll give Nurse Sarah the last word.

LIZ GUNN: “And I want to ask you one more thing. If (New Zealand’s prime minister) Jacinda [3] was down that camera, you have this one minute, she's just walked up, and you have to speak from your heart, as you have to me. What is it you'd say, down that camera, Jacinda, use her name, and look at that camera.”

SARAH: “How do you sleep at night? Do you have any idea the lives that you have destroyed? Not just those that have died as a result of this treatment that you said was safe and effective, that's a slogan and a tagline. It has no backbone, no basis, no evidence, no research. Where is your data? What are you doing? … You have nothing to proud of. Nothing to be proud of.

“And I have no other words that I can say on camera. You are an absolute disgrace to this country. And I never imagined that I would be out of a career because I chose to honor my body and my integrity and acknowledge the fact that our health, our body was designed to heal itself.

“… You’re a coward. [exhales; shakes head] Yeah.”

P.S.

I know we all subscribe to far more Substacks than we could ever read. However, if we are going to subscribe to just one Substack - and make an effort to check the author’s content from time to time - that Substack is the priceless newsletter of global heroine Transcriber B.

Link here. Or here.