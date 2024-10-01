I’ve decided such people feel no shame.

At some point, we’ve probably all asked the question, “Why do bad things happen to good people?”

Today’s essay also asks a corollary question: “Why do so many bad people seem to relish harming good people?”

In my last article, I told the story of Covid whistleblower Lt. Col. Theresa Long.

Long told the world that the Covid “vaccines” are the real threat to the health and safety of military personnel and the civilian population. She further argued that Covid poses no serious mortality risk to military personnel, who are 50 to 60 years younger than the typical “Covid victim.”

Institutions that posses ultimate power clearly view Long as a threat, someone whose views must be cancelled, discredited, dismissed, ignored and/or suppressed.

The result of our Status-Quo narratives is that millions of innocent citizens have suffered incalculable and unnecessary harm, including deaths in unfathomable numbers. Thousands of whistleblowers like Theresa Long - who should be viewed as heroes - have suffered great hardship for the “crime” or transgression of trying to tell the truth (and save lives).

When pondering this result, another question occurs to me: How do these people and organizations actually suppress, attack and discredit so many would-be whistleblowers?

Why are so many citizens so willing to participate in efforts to harm honest people who are simply trying to help others?

Per my conclusion, large numbers of journalists, editors and publishers in the corporate press have participated in coordinated conspiracies to attack and neutralize threats posed by rare, honest and courageous citizens like Theresa Long.

Pharmaceutical expert debunks effort to debunk HCQ …

After I posted my feature story on Lt. Col. Long, I read an important article written by pharmaceutical expert Dr. David Gortler. The story was published by The Brownstone Institute, which specializes in running articles the MSM will never publish.

Dr. Gortler’s article documents one tactic the establishment employed to try to debunk the narrative that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is an excellent potential treatment for Covid.

Or, even if HCQ is not a miracle treatment, the drug - correctly used - poses no mortality risk to users and HCQ almost certainly did NOT “cause 17,000 deaths” - the “authorized” storyline used to discredit HCQ or scare the masses away from using it.

Dr. Gortler’s article focusses on an influential “study” - that was retracted more than 230 days later - published by the Journal of Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy.

Often, pithy soundbites - typically summarized in a short phrase - are all that’s needed to convey a message designed to harpoon a narrative that threatens the continued control of the Establishment classes.

Coverage of the HCQ study highlighted the authors’ conclusion that “17,000” people died, or may have died, after being prescribed HCQ (emphasis added by Bill Rice, Jr.).

Dr. Gortler writes: “To be exact: there were never ’17,000 deaths;’ it was always a hypothetical extrapolation of people that could have died, based on “unreliable” (eg, actually, fraudulent) databases on top of the previously mentioned, problematic late-stage RECOVERY-trial-type dosing and timing.”

Dr. Gortler’s article informs readers the truth didn’t matter

Excerpt: “Still, Josh Cohen, a Forbes.com PhD senior healthcare columnist, used this publication to headline an absurdly biased op-ed against HCQ, stating that Trump’s HCQ proposal was “Linked To 17,000 Deaths.”

“… It went downhill from there. Mere hours following the publication, very similar, now objectively inaccurate, highly politicized, and seemingly coordinated attacks on HCQ and Trump were published by: The Hill, Politico, Frontline News, Scripps News, the Guardian, KFF Health News, News Nation, Newsweek, AOL.com, Yahoo News, and Daily Kos, in addition to a multitude of prominent regional, international, and US federal news outlets, many falsely estimating that 17,000 deaths had already taken place and that the (imaginary) victims’ blood was already on Donald Trump’s hands.

“As of September 15, 2024, the above and other articles still show up very prominently (on the first page) of a Google search for “hydroxychloroquine deaths”…which never happened. “

Gortler included at least 11 screenshots of “headlines referencing non-existent deaths based on a now-retracted study.” (Note: All stories were published between between Jan. 4th, two days after the study was published, and January 12, 2024.)

Headlines show how editors were eager to dispense with subtlety and nuance.

* Science: “Hydroxylchloroquine: COVID ‘cure’ linked to 17,000 deaths.”

* Media ITE: “NEW STUDY: Trump’s ‘Miracle Covid Cure’ - promoted heavily on Fox News - linked to 17,000 deaths”

* Newsweek: “Donald Trump’s COVID cure may have killed thousands.”

* The Hill: “Nearly 17,000 people may have died from hydroxychloroquine: study”

* (UK) Independent: “Drug that Trump called a ‘miracle Covid cure’ is linked to 17,000 deaths in new study

Neoscope: “17,000 people died from taking hydroxychloroquine, scientists estimate” (Sub-headline: “Patients were basically guinea pigs”).

Gortler’s articles provides compelling reasons this study should have instantly been viewed with deep suspicion or, indeed, never published in the first place.

(Note: For context and as a reminder, the Covid vaccines’ “Emergency Use Authorization” largely hinged on “proving” that no other existing alternative treatment existed for Covid.)

Many consumers of alternative media will no doubt remember how narrative controllers “flooded the zone” with similarly bogus stories vilifying “dangerous” ivermectin (so-called “horse paste”).

The same narrative-control op was used to discredit Theresa Long

While researching my article on Theresa Long, I immediately picked up on a similar effort to impugn the credibility of Lt. Col. Long, an Army physician with impeccable credentials. (The psy-op/narrative-control operation is perhaps best understood as an effort to “kill the messenger” … or discredit a whistleblower’s key messages).

After Long provided sworn testimony in a lawsuit brought by plaintiffs seeking to nullify the military’s vaccinate mandates, her sworn statements went viral - at least in the alternative media universe.

The vaccines-are-made-of-anti-freeze canard …

To debunk her credibility, journalists at numerous publications clearly used a coordinated script. Articles at The Hill, The Daily Beast and many other “trusted” news organizations zeroed in on Long’s perceived comment that the vaccines consist of the same ingredient as anti-freeze.

The Hill’s effort to discredit Lt. Col. Long was representative of the tag-team effort.

Excerpt: “Theresa M. Long, … falsely wrote in an affidavit last week that the Pfizer vaccine is made of antifreeze.

“I cannot discern what form of alchemy Pfizer and the FDA have discovered that would make antifreeze into a healthful cure to the human body,” Long wrote.

Wrote The Hill: “The vaccines do not contain antifreeze. Long, like many vaccine skeptics and users on social media, claim the vaccines contain polyethylene glycol and that it is an active ingredient in antifreeze.

“But, Ethylene glycol is actually the active ingredient in antifreeze. Polyethylene glycol is present in the COVID-19 vaccines. The ingredient is found in many commonly used products such as laxatives and pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.”

Per my interpretation, Long was simply noting that a chemical cousin present in anti-freeze is indeed used in the vaccines. In hindsight, she probably wishes she’d not included such a small, semantically-debatable point in a much-longer statement that was replete with damning information and first-hand observations of military patients who’d suffered adverse events after being vaccinated.

Long’s salient points should have been easily discerned. These points include the FACTS that the vaccines had already produced many adverse effects in her patients (causing her to ground aviators from flying).

Long also noted she’d done copious research of the VAERS data base and the military’s own medical data base (DMED) to point out that young, healthy military personnel (and civilians) were being diagnosed with conditions she’d never or rarely seen before.

She further knew these findings had been replicated around the world. She reported her concerns/findings to senior officers, who ignored her. As pointed out in my recent feature story, Lt. Col. Long experienced negative repercussions for sharing her views.

She also argued natural immunity provides greater protection than a new, experimental “vaccine” (where safety trials had only been conducted for a few months). Based on feedback from the military’s chief epidemiologist, Long learned no genuine effort was made to track or monitor vaccine injuries in military personnel.

Every one of these revelations should have been trumpeted in Page-1 news in every legitimate news organization in the world. Instead, The Daily Beast headline (“The Bonkers Lawsuit to Stop the Pentagon’s Vaccine Mandate”) was clearly meant to convey a single message to readers: Pay no attention to the woman behind the curtain; she’s a quack doctor.

Covid skeptics might remember a series of headlines in the alternative media which used DMED data to expose the explosion in numerous medical diagnoses which occurred after the vaccine roll-out.

MSM articles also quickly appeared to explain why this glaring red flag was actually a Nothing Burger. According to the quickly-disseminated rebuttal story, DMED data from 2016-2020 had simply been wrong … for five (!) years.

The embarrassing revelations flowing from this analysis were rectified by the military simply revising hundreds of thousands (or millions?) of contemporaneous medical inputs that, apparently, were all mistakes.

Indeed, if military doctors and medical researchers had been relying on erroneous data for five years, one might think this revelation - by itself - would qualify as a scandal worthy of Page-1 headlines and Congressional hearings.

Apparently VAERS is/was a waste of tax-payer money …

Furthermore, other articles impugned the value of the VAERS system that Long and other doctors had also accessed and studied. According to the new narrative, VAERS - which has been similarly used for decades - is famously unreliable as well.

“(Military whistleblower Furman’s argument) leaned heavily on disputed figures from the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which allows people to report possible side effects from vaccines. The VAERS website includes a disclaimer in its Frequently Asked Questions which states that it is generally not possible to know if a vaccine cause the side effects reported; that the data base contains information with errors; and that VAERS cannot be used to determine the rate of side effects.

“In fact, one entry in the database claims that the effects of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine included “alien abduction” …

Re-stated: Congress created and funded an elaborate system designed to highlight vaccine injuries and deaths, a database that actually “cannot be used to determine the rate of side effects.” If one person reported he got mumps from alien abduction, millions of other reports people spent large amounts of time filling should be dismissed as erroneous or insignificant.

Taken together, one wonders if any conscientious whistleblower - doctor or otherwise - could make any allegation that would be deemed significant - or worth further investigation - for members of the mainstream media’s so-called “watchdog” press.

One also wonders why the first inclination of so many journalists seems to be to discredit important whistleblowers instead of reporting their claims and performing their own investigations.

Astute consumers of “news” undoubtedly recognize the tactics used to protect or reinforce dubious narratives. Simply not reporting potentially scandalous claims is strategy No. 1. However, if certain claims must be mentioned, anyone making the claims should be discredited.

When it comes to applying the “benefit of doubt,” no one (who matters) doubted the experts and authorities. Even more disconcerting, those in the truth-seeking professions viciously attacked those who did possess doubts, skepticism backed by iron-clad information and observations.

The technique has been repeated over and over …

Another common narrative-protection tactic is that MSM “pack journalists” all report the same “authorized” stories the exact same way.

By now, every news consumer is probably familiar with montages of sound bites produced by more- skeptical news sources, clips that show person after person repeating the exact same soundbite.

A “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is one of numerous examples of this exercise in propaganda made possible by voluminous repetition.

To me, the presence of clone talking points could not happen by accident or coincidence. That is, “somebody” came up with the narrative that HCQ is dangerous and a mass killer (and commissioned a study to “prove” this); that ivermectin is “horse paste,” and that Theresa Long is a quack doctor who believes the Covid vaccines are made of anti-freeze.

A few examples of bogus narratives that became accepted truths …

Of course, this same tactic has been used for years to create and then reinforce myriad false narratives. A few examples of narratives that became accepted conventional wisdom:

- “Russia hacked the 2016 election.”

- “The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop were bogus and created by Russian disinformation.”

- “Joe Biden is as sharp as a tack and definitely doesn’t suffer from dementia.”

- More recently: “Kamala Harris has surged into the presidential lead, according to all important polls.”

Supporting every dubious narrative is the “fact” that “misinformation and disinformation” are now rampant on the Internet, which has led to the solution where only members of the “Trusted News Initiative” should be allowed to tell the public what’s true or false.

Per this ascendant narrative, the same people who told us we should ignore Theresa Long’s claims are needed more than ever to “protect the pubic” from dangerous “extremists, science-deniers, hate-mongers and conspiracy kooks.”

(We’re all familiar with the adage “the inmates are running the asylum.” In our New Abnormal, the prevaricators are running the fact-checking.)

In my opinion ….

… Those of us who believe every important narrative is either false or dubious - and all the world’s important organizations are captured - should ask who is creating, disseminating and protecting the world’s many false narratives.

One assumes Bill Gates, George Soros or the leaders of the WEF wouldn’t have the time or staff to disseminate all the daily narratives or write the long-term scripts that get us closer to the end game (more control) the world’s real rulers are committed to reaching.

While admittedly conjecture, my view is that these organizations and individuals would assign/contract “narrative-control” operations to organizations that specialize in manipulating public opinion.

If we identify the most powerful or influential advertising/public relations firms, we might be closer to identifying who is sending out the memos that allow the Establishment to remain in control. (Aside: I now more-fully appreciate the apt title of the critically-acclaimed TV series “Mad Men.”)

In my view, brazen and provably-false narratives can’t be produced - and then defended - absent wide-spread coordination. As noted above, examples of these coordinated efforts have been omnipresent for years.

It would take a whistleblower much braver than Theresa Long to tell the public how so many colossal lies became “the accepted truth” … and how (and by whom) this objective was achieved.

Even if such a whistleblower came forward, one suspects he or she would instantly be discredited and ignored by every institution that matters.

Returning to the questions I began with …

Why do bad things happen to good people? Why do bad people who have caused tremendous harm never get exposed or experience justice?

In my view, it’s not because the truth hasn’t been exposed. By now, thanks to courageous citizens like Theresa Long and real journalism practiced by writers like Dr. David Gortler, millions of people understand who the liars and sociopaths/psychopaths really are

However, not enough “every-day” citizens know this … because the Watchdog Press, the alleged Fourth Estate, joined the forces of darkness and evil and clearly posses no compunction in performing their assigned duty of vilifying brave and important whistleblowers.

I was tempted to conclude this essay by writing, “Shame on you.” However, from what I understand, most sociopaths and psychopaths doing the bidding of corrupt and evil leaders are incapable of feeling shame.

Still, I also know good and brave people do exist in the world. One suspects society’s better angels will always represent a grave threat to those who recoil from the light of the truth.

