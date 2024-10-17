It’s very possible the Covid democide created far more victims than the Holocaust.

Every living adult with a semblance of a morality must have asked the following question: How could the Holocaust have happened? How could the overwhelming number of citizens in a “civilized nation” go along with a coordinated program to exterminate millions of their fellow citizens?

I re-visit these questions today because - in my opinion, in the last four-plus years - even more citizens in every nation in the world have gone along with a coordinated program that has very possibly killed the same number of citizens if not many more.

Based on his analysis of all-cause death statistics, Canadian professor Denis Rancourt estimates that at least 30.9 million world citizens have died prematurely because of Covid “vaccines” and “collateral damage” from the lockdowns (a figure that’s growing).

(Substack author and MIT graduate Steve Kirsch has also concluded that millions of people have probably died just from the Covid “vaccines.”).

According to the most-cited estimate, the Holocaust produced approximately six million victims, the vast majority of whom (but not all) were Jews.

Even if Rancourt’s estimate of victims of the “Covid response” is inflated by a factor of five, the democide that’s happened in the last four-plus years is greater than the figure produced in the 11-plus years of the Holocaust.

“Never again.”

After the Allies defeated the Nazis in World War II and more citizens became aware of the horrific death counts of the Holocaust, the operative lesson for future generations became “Never again.”

In one sense, a mass killing of this scale - orchestrated and conducted by the State - has not happened again … at least by the same means of death. That is, no dictator and his key supporters have rounded up members of a persecuted minority, shipped them to concentration camps (“death camps”) and killed millions via lethal gas, over-work and other sadistic means.

However, death is death (and homicide - regardless of the legal classification - is homicide). If Rancourt, Kirsch and other data analysts are correct, millions of people who might otherwise be alive are now deceased … because of myriad government mandates.

If one believes the estimates of these highly-intelligent researchers, government-caused deaths did occur on a massive scale.

Possible answers to the question “how could this have occurred?”

Except for Holocaust deniers, it’s obvious to most students of history that the Nazis killed approximately six million Jews.

Depressingly, the above question is not difficult to answer. The following reasons must give us the full or partial answers.

A large percentage of German citizens must have agreed with their dictator that as many Jews as possible should be murdered (the so-called “Final Solution.”)

If even five, 10 or 20 percent of German citizens believed this, this constitutes proof that genuine evil exists in the world.

Holocaust victims were not like casualties of war - where soldiers are conscripted to risk their lives to achieve a goal promulgated by geopolitical elites. In the Holocaust, women, children and the elderly were forcefully removed from their homes and transported to camps which were built for the purpose of housing and killing as many people as possible.

Certainly, 100 percent of the Nazi ruling class knew exactly what would happen at these death camps as they (literally) executed this plan … and apparently slept peacefully every night after performing their assigned duties.

Or, to be more generous, perhaps the vast majority of German citizens didn’t know what was happening to all the Jews who had disappeared from their cities. If this is true, a highly educated nation was replete with obscenely ignorant citizens.

And cowardly, immoral citizens …

A more convincing answer is that most German citizens suspected what might be happening to their former neighbors and were simply too afraid to say or do anything to stop it.

The take-away from this lesson would be applicable to our Covid times where the vast majority of citizens intuitively knew what they couldn’t say or do. In Nazi Germany, every citizen no doubt knew they could also be round up, shipped off and perhaps murdered if they publicly dissented from the Final Solution.

That is, families that hid Jews could, would or might meet the same fate as the Jews.

In Covid times, every person who supported or never questioned the official narratives faced no repercussions.

Indeed, those who got the shots were rewarded with donuts, grocery store gift cards and endorphin-producing social media “likes” when they proudly displayed their stickers showing they’d gotten their jabs. Medical practices that administered Covid shots earned lucrative bonuses.

True, those who spoke out or pushed back were not sent to concentration camps (except for in a few countries like Australia), but these apostates knew they could lose their jobs, incomes and social status.

In Covid - just like in Nazi Germany - the world was divided into enlightened and civic-minded groups of us… and despicable, “science-denier, anti-vax” them’s.

The presence of so many people eager to rat out and vilify fellow citizens who didn’t buy into the State’s program might be further proof that evil characteristics lurk just beneath the surface in many people.

It’s better to be a part of the herd (or even the mob) …

Throughout human history, citizens have found safety from being a part of the herd. If the mob rules, most people intuit that it’s much safer and smarter to be a part of the mob.

I have no doubt many German citizens quickly concluded Adolph Hitler and his cult-like followers must be insane. But they also knew how dangerous it was to call a homicidal lunatic a homicidal lunatic … so they said and did nothing.

They also didn’t act early enough … when, working together, they could have stopped him.

Evil tyrants could not become leaders of nations if the other key leaders in society had acted like leaders and stopped mass misery before it happened.

One lesson from the Holocaust is that the leadership classes in all key organizations joined forces with a man who would later cause more than 100 million deaths.

All the key German companies effectively swore their allegiance to Hitler. If a bureaucrat or thought leader wasn’t on board with the program, this person was purged and replaced by someone who would and did.

Regarding the Covid response, I’ve thought a great deal about how such mass death and misery could happen. The answer is that any number of leaders could have stopped what was to come, but didn’t.

The Fourth Estate (voluntarily) abdicated its vital duties …

Many people blame politicians and those in leadership positions in the three branches of government - executive, legislative and judicial - for allowing the world’s draconian response to Covid.

However, I cast most of the blame on members of the so-called Fourth Estate.

If you think about it, people who work in government - or are funded directly or indirectly by government - are NOT going to do anything to halt a massive government program, especially a program marketed as necessary to “save millions of lives.”

The watchdog needed to send a conspicuous-enough warning message to the public would have to be completely independent of government influence.

This, in fact, is why America’s Founding Fathers made the First Amendment - guaranteeing a free press and free speech - the first Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

According to our nation’s founding document, it wasn’t necessarily or exclusively the government’s job to hold the government accountable. The three branches of federal government were simply created to guarantee, or protect, the inalienable rights of other smart citizens to perform this vital job.

It perhaps never occurred to our nation’s Founders that every important “free press” organization would become completely captured and/or propaganda enforcers for the three branches of government, all of which eventually became corrupted.

It’s not totally surprising that major companies - that benefit from government hand-outs or protection - would ally themselves with the most powerful entities in the world (governments).

However, it is surprising that every “watchdog” investigative journalism organization would become such avid defenders of organizations that had achieved absolute power.

By the late 1930s, every important newspaper, magazine and printing press in Germany must have either endorsed the solutions proposed by Adolph Hitler or were afraid to challenge him.

Whether it’s the USSR, East Germany, North Korea or China, there’s a reason the First Objective of Dictators and Tyrants is to capture the nation’s press corp.

Today, I wonder if every publisher, editor, news director and staff journalist at America’s key news organizations knows that they have become stenographers for tyrants who want even more control.

If they know this and don’t care, these people are also evil. If they don’t know this, they are helplessly and hopelessly ignorant.

In short, a genuine “watchdog” free press could have prevented the Holocaust and the millions of deaths caused by the government’s Covid response.

Where’s the big Covid movie?

Steven Spielberg, who is Jewish, made Hollywood’s most powerful Holocaust movie, “Schindler’s List.” Spielberg made this film to help ensure such an event never happened again (and to celebrate brave citizens like Oskar Schindler who saved many Jews).

However, one wonders if Mr. Spielberg would ever make a similar movie, celebrating the life of a courageous Covid whistleblower (like, say, Lt. Col. Theresa Long). One doubts such a movie will be made in our lifetimes.

The Holocaust claimed the lives of six million Jews, but just as many people have probably died in the last four years due to government mandates, guidance and unnecessary panic.

The victims were disproportionately the poor and elderly, but also completely healthy children, young adults, doctors, nurses, journalists and people who worked in the film industry.

It wasn’t one evil dictator who caused these deaths, but “leaders” in every nation in the world.

In the board rooms of every Hollywood studio and in every mainstream media newsroom, these millions of deaths apparently didn’t happen.

So, yes, the exact same thing will probably happen again.

***

