According to the corporate journalists, whistle-blowing embalmer Richard Hirschman is a brazen spreader of disinformation. Of course, no mainstream corporate journalist has ever interviewed Richard (like I have). Richard is actually one of the most-significant whistleblowers in U.S. history.

In my last article, I tried to highlight one of the great “Bonus” side effects that might occur if the embalmers’ clot story ever goes viral.

Per my prediction, this story could (or should) thoroughly discredit the world’s corporate “watchdog” press, one of my long-time Substack goals.

If the embalmers’ clot story/scandal does go viral, the members of the pack journalism profession’s default response will no doubt be to deny this is a significant story.

If this happened - which I’m sure it would - the public could accurately label members of the press corps as “clot deniers.”

Per conventional wisdom, the only slur that might be as equally damning as “anti-vaxer” might be “Holocaust Denier” - a scathing pejorative used to disparage anyone who denies that approximately six million Jews died in Nazi-controlled nations between 1933-1945.

If it catches on, the term “clot denier” might describe any ignorant person who denies that the Covid shots killed similar numbers of world inhabitants (or, perhaps, many more).

Looking into a hypothetical future, it’s easy to imagine the excuses that corporate journalists, editors and publishers will use to explain why they never investigated or wrote about the embalmers’ clots (which were first reported in the Spring of 2021).

IMO, it’s a worthwhile thought exercise to itemize these likely rejoinders/excuses.

Excuses for ignoring the Carnage caused by the Clot Shots …

“The clots aren’t real.”

This, of course, is a preposterous lie … like all of the rejoinders below, which will hopefully make my larger point - namely, the Fourth Estate is replete with serial, pathological liars and, thus, should not be trusted.

“Even if the clots are real, they aren’t dangerous. ”

This is an equally ridiculous assertion. (Please see section below where I document how vascular surgeons and cath lab managers - on a daily basis - perform “emergency, life-saving operations” to remove, apparently, non-dangerous obstructions.)

“These things existed before the Covid vaccines. ”

Per, hundreds of surveyed embalmers (who should know), this is another brazen lie.

(Or if a few similar clots were found in a given year before 2020, millions certainly weren’t found. Also, I’d like to see photos of clots found in, say, 2004 that resemble any that Richard Hirschman takes every week in 2025.

“The embalmers aren’t scientists or doctors. ”

But journalists (and “fact-checkers”) aren’t embalmers. What other profession would find these clots?

“The clots might be real, but they were almost certainly caused by Covid and not the vaccines.”

This is another Mega Lie as no embalmers report finding these bizarre substances in bodies in 2020, the first year of Covid.

“The clots aren’t being found in the living and must have developed after death.”

Per whistleblowers and patient anecdotes, these clots have definitely been found in the living.

Question to journalist: How many cath-lab directors and vascular surgeons did you interview before you reached this conclusion?

Second question: Why won’t vascular surgeons or cath lab technicians participate in the survey Tom Haviland distributed to them?

Haviland, a private citizen working for no pay, is the only person in the world who’s trying to find out how many white fibrous clots are being extracted from living patients.

Counter-question: Why is a private citizen trying to do a job a real journalist should be performing?

If the clots, allegedly, only form hours or days after death, why do so many embalmers report they found long, thick clots hours after someone died when “the body was still warm”?

“The embalmers don’t know the clots came from people who were vaccinated because they don’t know the vaccination status of the decedents.”

FWIW, most people embalmers embalm are elderly and 75 to 95 percent of the elderly were vaccinated - so even if embalmers are guessing, it’s a good guess that any deceased person over the age of 65 had been vaccinated.

Also, assuming the clots are equally distributed among the vaccinated and unvaccinated deceased, what caused those clots?

Is one scientist or mainstream journalist anywhere in the world interested in finding the answer to this question?

A whistleblower speaks …

One cath lab whistleblower interviewed by Dr. Phillip McMillian said the medical team at his hospital was removing “three to eight” white fibrous clots every week at his hospital.

This hospital employee told Dr. McMillan he did have access to patients’ vacation records and every person who had these clots had been vaccinated. In fact, he said patients who had received multiple shots and boosters were far more likely to have these clots in their bodies.

(Editorial Comment: This should be good news to people who stopped their jab regime after one or two shots).

Regarding the potential argument the clots aren’t “life-threatening,” it should be noted that operations to remove these clots from living patients are labeled “emergency” surgeries and the clots were considered to be “life-threatening.” If they weren’t, doctors, presumably, would just leave these calamari-like substances in body cavities and the venous system.

One also can surmise that the patients who went to the hospital or doctor’s office did so because they were experiencing alarming symptoms - pain or discomfort related to the clots that were later removed from their bodies.

“This is not a wide-spread problem.”

According to Tom Haviland’s embalmer surveys, up to 25 percent of embalmed bodies have these clots and nearly 80 percent of embalmers report finding them.

Math for Reporters …

If 3 million people die in a year and 25 percent of these people had these clots in their veins or arteries, that’s 750,000 deceased people who had clots … In just one year and just one country. Multiply this figure by five years and one gets 3.75 million “clot” cases in America alone. America has only 4 percent of the world’s population, which means 96 percent of potential white fibrous clots would not be found in Americans.

Based on conservative extrapolations from Thomas Haviland’s embalmers surveys, world-wide, at least 50 million vaccinated people must have died with these clots by now.

Question: Does this figure denote an issue “common enough” for officials to at least investigate?

If the figure was “only” five million, would this be enough cases to raise concern?

A little context: Two (2) Americans allegedly died from Measles in a recent year, which created a firestorm of outrage and demands for action.

“The clots aren’t being found in autopsies.”

This is actually not surprising given that ….

Pathologists are NOT flushing every vein and artery and thus aren’t looking for venous clots and wouldn’t find them in autopsies.

Only a microscopic percentage of people who die receive a state-funded autopsy.

If pathologists flushed the venous system with embalming fluid, they’d find the same percentage of clots as embalmers.

Since our hypothetical journalists brought up autopsies …

As influential journalists or news organizations, has your news organization published any editorials calling for more autopsies among people who might have died from vaccine injuries? Can you provide examples of those editorials?

Follow-the-money question: Who pays the pathologists who do the autopsies?

Other questions for the clot-denying press corp:

How many embalmers have you or your news organization interviewed?

Have you interviewed Tom Haviland, who’s commissioned three embalmers’ studies and tried to get answers from a doctor’s survey?

If the embalmers are all lying, what’s their motivation to lie?

Are they being paid to lie? If so, who is paying them?

Please be honest. Do you think your editor or publisher would let you thoroughly investigate and then publish a story on the embalmers’ clots?

Have you told your boss you’d like to do a story on this subject? What answer did he or she give you?

Another follow-the-money pregunta …

How much money do Major Pharmaceutical Companies and government health agencies spend in advertising with your news organization every year?

Do you think any resident in your state has died from a vaccine injury?

If yes, could you identify this resident(s)? Did your news organization write a story about this death? Where is that story? Can I read it?

If your news organization did produce a major story on the embalmers’ clots and included photos, do you think this story would generate a high number of reads from your subscribers or readers?

Is your news organization interested in writing and publishing stories that large numbers of readers would be interested in reading?

If not, why not? If you don’t mind me asking, how do you stay in business and how did you become a managing editor in the first place?

Who’s spreading misinformation here?

Do you think the embalmers are engaging in misinformation or disinformation?

What information have they provided that’s false? How do you know this information is false?

Has your news organization ever published misinformation or disinformation on vaccine safety & effectiveness or any other Covid topic?

Regarding topics dealing with Covid or vaccine safety, what are your news organization’s primary sources to determine what is truthful or false information?

Has it ever occurred to you that these sources could be wrong?

Is it possible, Big Pharma companies, Public Heath Agencies, doctors and Medical Groups possess strong incentives to cover-up information that showed vaccines are NOT safe?

What would likely happen to these organizations if it turned out they’d been lying all along?

What would happen to your news organization if the vast majority of your readers concluded your journalists had been spreading disinformation and misinformation about Covid and vaccine safety for five years?

Circling back to where I started …

Do you agree that approximately six million jews were killed in Europe between 1933-1945?

What changed in 1933?

Do you agree that, word-wide, cumulative excess deaths since 2021 - in four years not the Holocaust’s 12 years - greatly exceed six million deaths?

Did anything of significance change in December 2020?

What changed?

When did the embalmers’ clots start?

Are you still denying any connection between the “vaccines” and the spike of all-cause deaths?

Are you a clot denier?

