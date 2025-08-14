Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Some more cutting-room floor text for a prediction column that was running a little long ...

People, like myself, who think they know more than the experts, might be viewed as bold or, more likely, come across as arrogant, which might turn people off.

Then again, the experts and authorities have always told us they know more than we do and most people don’t seem to mind this posturing or behavior. Curiously, experts proven to be frauds by current events are typically held in high regard.

Bill Rice, Jr.
Cutting room floor text ....

I don’t think God’s ever passed along messages to me before, but I might be wrong about this. This isn’t the first time I’ve heard some “little voice” and then acted on that voice.

I even thought about the other times random “guidance” popped into my brain and asked myself, “Bill, how did that work out for you?”

The answer, I think, is “pretty good.” Whatever voices I’ve heard in the past must have gotten me here today.

I wanted to be a writer and write stories that might make a difference and be pleasing to God. My father always told me I should marry a sweet school teacher who understood me. I always wanted to have two healthy children - a boy and a girl.

I followed my little voices and all of these things happened.

Then again, maybe as a psychological coping mechanism, I’ve blacked out all the times my “little voice” got me into deeper trouble.

