White fibrous clots from “DANIEL’S Substack.” I apologize for the grotesque images. If many people are squeamish looking at these images, that’s telling us something important right there. Everything will have changed when such pictures are published around the world and on the big screens in Congress.

In an August 6th essay, I teased today’s column, telling my readers I was going to make a “bold prediction.”

My prediction:

The embalmers’ clots story is going to go viral. Furthermore, once this story goes viral it’s going to “change the world as we’ve known it.”

I’m not sure why I’m willing to risk making a prediction this bold. After all, if my prediction doesn’t come to pass, I’ll probably look silly or naive.

Still, something made this thought enter my mind and compelled me to share this prediction with the world (or with 3,400 to 5,000 readers).

While I’m a writer, I lack the skills as a wordsmith to describe what came over me. All I can say is that I experienced some kind of premonition, a strange and sudden confidence that something that shouldn’t happen was going to happen.

I can’t explain it as, in one sense, my prediction makes no sense.

The world is getting ready to change … all because one story will soon “go viral?”

But this is indeed the thought that popped into my mind. Not only this, I told myself, “Bill, go ahead and say this.”

I’ve also considered the possibility God might have whispered in my ear and told me to tell everyone what was getting ready to happen.

Another possibility is I might be gaining wisdom as I age and have now gained the confidence to trust my instincts, even if these instincts are based on hard-to-identify predicates.

For years I’ve been writing, “don’t trust the experts,” which I don’t.

The alternative to dismissing the claims of the experts is Trust yourself. Go with your own instincts. The heck with the alleged experts. I’m smarter than they are and have proven this time and time again.

As this essay will reveal, the main reason I’m making such a bold prediction is my hope and expectation that voluminous numbers of so-called experts will be purged and discredited if the embalmers’ clots story goes viral.

To save the world, somebody has to discredit these people. As this is such a vital project, I don’t mind volunteering to perform a small part in an effort I view as noble.

I decided not to list a bunch of examples of how this could happen …

When I first had a premonition that the embalmers’ clots scandal was going to go viral, I thought I’d write a column giving examples of how this could actually happen.

For example, maybe RFK, Jr. would call a press conference and tell the world the embalmers’ clots are an existential medical emergency, that these white fibrous structures are common-place and they are definitely caused by “vaccines,” which obviously are not “safe.”

Or maybe Tucker Carlson would produce a 90-minute podcast on the subject and this program generates 100 million views world-wide.

However, I scraped this idea because I don’t know how this world-changing news story will unfold. Fifty different scenarios could make this result happen. Furthermore, the triggering event could end up being something I hadn’t thought about - some kind of “Black Swan” scenario that comes from out of no where.

Mainly, though, I realized there’s only one reason I’m confident this will happen.

The truth is simply too obvious to be suppressed forever. Too many intelligent, principled and determined people are not going to stop talking about a remedy they know could stop these deadly shots.

Even the cohort of the world’s most arrogant classes - people who are ultra-confident they control everything important - can’t conceal a “thermo-nuclear” lie forever.

True, one might say these same people and organizations have suppressed the embalmers’ clot story for four years, but this isn’t completely accurate.

The world’s Master Censors have only partially suppressed this story/future scandal.

Thanks to a cadre of Substack Contrarians and the alternative media - and even YouTube videos and X posts - tens of millions of people know all about the embalmers’ clots.

Furthermore, these citizens are NOT obtuse. They instantly grasp why this revelation would produce a thermo-nuclear blast.

*** (What the world’s real rulers fear most is knowledge of their lies and crimes “going viral” - which is why Substack’s Share Button is a great weapon for our side.) ***

Share

The Real Truth …

The reason this would happen is the clots are real. Via photography and videos, any Tom, Dick or Karen can see them with their own eyes or even hold them in their hands.

While I never studied philosophy in college, I know this academic discipline is devoted to a search for the truth. Philosophy, as well as its sub-discipline of logic, starts with identifying something that is a known truth or is real.

As Ayn Rand supposedly once said, people are free to “ignore reality.” However, few people can ignore the consequences of reality … indefinitely.

The embalmers’ clots story will go viral for one reason only - they are real. Any effort to prove they are fake will fail spectacularly and succeed only in discrediting the entities making this claim (see discussion below for thoughts on this “bonus” world-changing scenario).

I’ve been writing about the embalmers’ clots for years. I’ve yet to read one comment from anyone who’s seen these pictures and replied, “these things are nothing to worry about. I’m sure they are safe and pose no health risk to anybody.”

Anyone who’s viewed photos of the clots and spent more than 25 seconds thinking about what they are looking at knows this is THE evidence that tells the world our “trusted” medical, scientific, journalist and political leaders are all serial liars, profoundly immoral and, in some cases, even evil.

Even if the Covid “vaccines” did not produce these cloggers of arteries and veins, something did.

Only a truly evil person, or agents of a monstrous government, could look at these things and decide nobody should do anything to investigate why or how millions of people developed these clots.

Part 2 of my prediction - Everything will change

The above observation brings me to the second part of my “bold prediction.”

After billions of global citizens realize these clots are real and that officials have known about them for years and did nothing to stop the non-vaccines that caused them …. Everything will change.

While it might take a period of time for the full implications of this story to sink into the minds of citizens, when this does happen, which it will, large swaths of the population will belatedly realize that every so-called leader of every organization that’s supposed to care about the safety of its citizens is a brazen and unconscionable liar.

The embalmers’ clots will serve as the embodiment - the easiest-to-grasp symbolism - of every crime against humanity that occurred in the Covid years.

People will also be able to see and easily comprehend that the embalmers’ clots aren’t the only clinical presentation of an mRNA vaccine that caused hundreds of serious and life-altering adverse medical conditions.

If these “life-saving” shots created these grotesque-looking substances in the bodies of millions (billions?) of people, this wasn’t the only toxic manifestation of these sinister shots.

In previous essays, readers even more jaded than myself have argued most people (sheeple) won’t care if their government intentionally or knowingly harmed millions of people.

That is, someone could have lost a son or daughter, a spouse, several close friends or know many people whose quality of life has been negatively impacted by a debilitating medical condition, and possess no desire to hold those who produced this grief responsible.

Others might argue a nightmare this horrific and real is simply too hideous to acknowledge or confront.

I agree it’s possible such a bizarre, heads-in-the-sand “response” might apply to many citizens.

But if Covid teaches us anything it’s that people - and public opinion - move via herds or packs.

Once a large enough corpus of people realize they’ve been played as suckers or lab guinea pigs and respond as wronged people traditionally act, the previously compliant and trusting herd will turn.

It doesn’t matter if 20 percent of the population is willing to absolve the world’s tormentors of great crimes. If even just 50 percent grasp reality, the Powers that Be who pushed these shots will be finished as world and corporate rulers.

Numbers matter and the victims and the duped outnumber the key perpetrators millions to one.

While it’s impossible everyone who went along with the crimes will be purged and discredited, enough former clone-thinking “leaders” will be purged that the world’s organizational charts will not look anything like these pyramids do today.

Bonus Fall-out …

An embalmers’ clot “Truth Bomb” should also finish off corporate mainstream journalism organizations, which will be “ding-dong-the-witch-is-dead” news.

It should be noted that every corporate journalist, editor, publisher, as well as the major shareholders of these news organizations, incessantly promoted the “safe” non-vaccines.

It should also be noted that these news professionals knew for years about the embalmers clots, the spike in post-vaccine all-cause deaths, the dramatic surge in cancers, still births, etc. … and produced no journalism telling the public these truths.

Per my prediction, the public will take note of these truths.

Just like the press corps eagerly took part in the smear campaign to vilify “science deniers” and “anti-vaxxers,” the herd will turn and begin to label such people and organizations as “clot deniers” or Orwellian truth censors.

I allow it’s possible some news organizations may survive this Instant Karma, but only those who are willing to tell the truth, and only those willing to unload a barrage of belated truth on Big Pharma, Big Oligarchs and Big Government.

That is, if The New York Times or Washington Post do manage to survive, the stories its writers publish in the future will be dramatically different than the propaganda they’ve specialized in the last decade.

Lastly, per my prediction, in a world where genuine “watchdog journalism” takes place - and no scandals are off-limits - other long-concealed scandals will invariably be exposed.

Such scandals will expedite the Great Purge in leaders who have profited by aligning themselves with the Deep State or Big Government.

For most of my recent life, corrupt and captured leaders have slept like babies every night knowing that they have nothing to fear from “mainstream” journalists.

Once the embalmers’ clot story explodes and the blast waves take out large swaths of the corrupt and captured media, this “protection” racket should also end.

“The death of the captured media” will be a story just as significant as the embalmers’ clots going viral.

When I wrote this was a bold prediction, I meant it …

At the top of this essay, I trumpeted a “bold” prediction.

The reason this prediction qualifies as bold is that I know 100-percent of the Powers that Be will do everything in their formidable power to make sure this prediction doesn’t happen.

They fear us more than we should fear them …

But I now think I might have been looking at the Powers that Be and their serial corruption and lack of morals the wrong way.

I thought these people controlled every important organization and had become too powerful and endemic to ever be defeated.

But it now occurs to me they’ve been hanging on by a thread for years. Every position they endorse and every agenda they want to bring to fruition is actually built upon a pedestal of teetering lies.

If one evil lie is fully exposed, all the lies might be exposed.

Too many holes have emerged in the dam to staunch them all.

In my opinion, that dam will collapse and it will collapse because of one solitary lie, one hole the Bad Guys couldn’t perpetually plug. It’s just a matter of time.

It’s been said that God works in mysterious ways. Recently, I’ve been wondering if God might have given us Covid just so everyone could finally see the face of Satan and all of his disciples.

The significance of the embalmers’ clots story is that no one has to read any medical papers published by corrupt scientific journals.

By simply using their eyes and looking at the clot photos, people can learn everything they need to know about our world and its “leaders.”

Covid is indeed the story of our times because it’s the story that will allow the good people of the world to finally wake up and see what’s been done to them and by whom.

It’s ironic God might have used a few brave embalmers - people who deal with the sadness of death every day - to give His children the weapon we need to defeat the reign of sociopathic tyrants.

Watch and rejoice. The embalmers’ clots story is going to break. With the death of tyrannical rule, our children and grandchildren will live in a much safer and better world.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.