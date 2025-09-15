The scariest lesson from Covid might be that the Censorship Industrial Complex didn’t ramp up in just one or two nations simultaneously - but 150 nations.

I just cross-posted one of my essays that Brownstone Insights sent to its subscribers. In this article, my main point was that the risk-benefit calculation of at least some influential politicians may now be changing when it comes to the key narrative that Covid “vaccines” are “safe and effective.”

While thinking more about this essay, I attempted to put myself in the shoes of the people, governments and organizations who wanted unprecedented, draconian lockdowns and then a mass vaccination program.

If one assumes the key goal of these individuals and entities was to roll-out a new mRNA vaccine that 70 to 100 percent of world citizens would get, an obvious question would be:

What was the threat or risk that might prevent this much-desired result?

To me, the answer is easy to identify.

The response the Powers that Be feared more than anything was non-compliance.

That is, our leaders feared the masses would not believe the experts and authorities and would remain “hesitant” about getting a brand new rushed “vaccine.”

What our leaders feared more than anything else was a scenario where the viewpoints of skeptics resonated with large swaths of the population.

For example, if large numbers of the public concluded that this virus was not any more deadly than a typical flu- - perhaps by believing “early spread” happened - citizens might not agree to closing down society for even two weeks, much less two years.

If the public believed the PCR tests should not be viewed as the infallible barometer of “medical cases,” more citizens might not go along with lockdowns and then mass vaccination.

If the public was skeptical of “Covid deaths” and Covid hospitalization numbers, more citizens might have concluded officials were rigging the all-important “fear” statistics.

Our key leaders actually aren’t stupid …

One conclusion I’ve reached from six years of citizen journalism and research is that the “leaders” of key organizations aren’t stupid. They are certainly smart enough to identify the key risks that would harpoon their agendas … and then take coordinated steps to neutralize or prevent this scenario from occurring.

Which, in my opinion, is exactly what happened - not just in America, but across the world.

The great threat that would have scuttled the Pandemic Response was actually genuine free speech.

If too many smart citizens engaged in the real Scientific Method or the practice of real watchdog/skeptical journalism, Covid as we know it would, almost certainly, never have happened.

Thus, for Pandemic producers, the key to the operation was enacting pro-active measures to prevent the one outcome that would scuttle their plans.

This, in my opinion, explains why the Censorship Industrial Complex was actually the key to the entire Covid operation.

And, since it’s impossible to conceive, fund and activate such a massive network of bureaucratic organizations without major advance planning, such a system must have been conceived and coordinated years before entrepreneurs in Wuhan, China organized an outdoor, wet market.

Let’s look back at the key points emphasized in the Table Top Planning Exercises …

Numerous alternative media citizen journalists have tried to highlight the many Pandemic Table Top planning sessions held before December 2019.

The fact at least five such planning exercises were planned and held is noteworthy in itself.

A review of participants shows that a Who’s Who from government, science, academia, NGOs and the mainstream press attended each of these planning retreats.

The key (accepted) take-aways from each Planning Event were the same:

It’s inevitable a super-contagious and deadly pandemic is going to soon happen in the world.

2) Such an event will necessitate an unprecedented response from all key leadership organizations in the world.

3) For their own protection, citizens will have to be told they have to do things they’d never done before (or could no longer do things they’d always taken for granted).

4) “Flooding the zone” with coordinated fear messaging would be the key to getting the masses to obey the responses of their government and public health leaders.

5) Trusted influencers - like doctors’ groups - would be key to getting people to comply.

6) And vaccine hesitancy would have to be defeated, which meant that any citizen who questioned the necessity of a mass vaccination campaign would have to be censored, attacked and vilified.

7) The terms “disinformation” and “misinformation” were created to allow for censorship of “extremists” or “conspiracy theorists” who were seeking to participate in speech that was now deemed dangerous or harmful to society.

The most important message of all was/would be:

“Listen only to our experts; don’t listen to science-denying kooks.”

The most-conspicuous area of vulnerability of this program came from the fact billions of citizens could communicate with one another via the Internet and social media.

So the question became how would Pandemic Producers (or those who said they were saving the world from a killer pandemic) silence or muffle millions of critically-thinking skeptics?

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Their answer: They HAD to create the Censorship Industrial Complex …

The answer is this couldn’t have happened - absent the ramp up of a massive Censorship Industrial Complex.

And it was impossible to create such a massive infrastructure in just a few weeks or months in early 2020.

The key take-away from the event now known as Covid-19 is that the million logistical details that made possible the Censorship Industrial Complex started well before the pandemic.

That is, nefarious, albeit cunning, leaders must have known a pandemic was coming and they already had a 100-point plan and system to neutralize the only threat that might scuttle the Pandemic Response they were determined to implement.

Matt Taibbi and journalists of the Public Substack newsletter have done more than any citizen journalism organization to quantify the key players in the Censorship Industrial Complex, of which there are hundreds of organizations.

Pick any organization and any skeptic will quickly realize these agencies or non-profits received major funding allocations, had to hire key leaders and every-day employees and had work their designated programs (fighting the plague of “disinformation”) … well before the first Covid case was confirmed.

The Stanford Virality Project (an Orwellian name for a university agency created to prevent true information from “going viral”) might be one good example.

This think tank (?) received millions of tax-payer dollars, employed dozens or scores of employees, all committed to just one key message/goal - stopping vaccine hesitancy.

The suddenly-ubiquitous fact-checkers (like Media Matters and News Guard) were paid for one reason only - to stop or muzzle free speech from citizens who disagreed with the authorized Covid narratives (although all speech that challenges authorized narratives is now dangerous misinformation.)

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, InstaGram, Google, etc. - all in a period of few short years - suddenly employed tens of thousands of “content moderators” and software engineers who created tech algorithms designed only to flag and then ban unacceptable speech.

Government grants - and grants from myriad foundations - were distributed not to a handful of agencies, but to hundreds of already-established and newly-created organizations - all to fight the plague of disinformation.

Numerous agencies or department of the Biden government (including the White House itself) featured key officials who were pressuring or monitoring private businesses to make sure they all had active programs to slay “vaccine hesitancy.”

(Significantly, the censorship divisions of many of these key tech/communications companies were staffed by former key employees of the FBI, CIA and America’s many other surveillance agencies).

Today, most left-wing pundits say they are motivated by their alleged crusades to “fight fascism.” However, the key feature of fascism is the merger of the State and Big Business, a trend every leftist avidly supported with the ramp-up of the Censorship Industrial Complex.

The MSM salutes and volunteers its services …

While the Mainstream Media is rapidly dying, in early 2020, it was still a very influential body of public opinion. Every publisher, editor and key journalist at every prominent “news” organization participated in the effort to slay vaccine hesitancy and ignore or smear any prominent dissident.

Like the Censorship Industrial Complex organizations, every prominent media organization was well-compensated for “flooding the zone” with the focus-group messages identified at myriad Table Top Planning Exercises.

The effort to fight vaccine hesitancy occurred in America, in Europe, in Asia, in Canada, in Australia - among all media organizations and all key NGOs and among all key military organizations.

Except for health bureaucrats in Sweden, it’s impossible to identify any dissenters from the pre-Covid game plan.

All of which leads one to conclude that the Covid Pandemic - and its response - must have been pre-planned and coordinated.

Every important leader knew that the effort to stifle honest dissent (aka real democracy) was going to be the “key to the operation.” Any public response (like the Canadian Truckers’ Protest) - that might prevent the roll-out of the Covid mRNA vaccines had to be neutralized.

Any person who looks at the “must-do” activities identified in the pre-planning Table Top Exercises will be struck by the fact all of these planning priorities actually happened.

No leader at these exercises ever said, “This is undemocratic and unnecessary; we shouldn’t do A, B or C.” Instead, all participants agreed that all prioritized steps must take place.

But the main area of agreement was that dissidents or skeptics HAD to be silenced, muffled, discredited and neutralized.

So much for the incompetent planners …

Perhaps the most disconcerting lesson from the Covid-19 planning exercises is that elaborate government programs - involving millions of participants - can actually work. (This makes me more convinced that people from outside the government likely came up with this plan.)

People like Bill Gates, the academics he funds at Johns Hopkins, key members of the CIA, assisted by their allies in the Mainstream Media … really can manipulate the entire world and kill and harm tens of millions of people.

But to achieve these nefarious “One Health” goals, planners must have a robust and functioning Censorship Industrial Complex to block any push-back of citizens who are not yet captured by the Deep State.

The scariest lesson from Covid is the thought that the same “leaders” are still, largely, in charge of all important organizations … and these people must have other unfinished agendas they’ve yet to bring to fruition.

That is, the Censorship Industrial Complex is going to continue to be the cornerstone or prerequisite of all future world-government “reforms.”

Indeed, I’ve long wondered if the primary goal of “Covid” wasn’t only to get everyone vaccinated with a non-safe, non-vaccine (although that was obviously a primary objective), but to simply ramp up the Censorship Industrial Complex, which will make it much easier for our “trusted” leaders to roll-out their next society-destroying reforms.

***

Clear-thinking citizens can glean many lessons from Covid, one of which is they were, and still are, all in on this together.

Another lesson is that Government A or B or Agency C or D isn’t going to stop them. We the people are going to have to stop them.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

Note: Today is my wife, Carrie’s, birthday. All Ko-fi tips go straight to Carrie’s bank account!