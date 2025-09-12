Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

BONUS CONTENT:

In June, I wrote a story noting that Mayor Pete had joined the rapidly-growing roster of “left-wing” pundits on Substack. Mayor Pete went on Heather Cox Richardson’s podcast (2.5 million-plus subscribers) to expound on the great threat of MAGA fascism.

Excerpts:

Per the new dominant Substack message, America didn’t become a “fascist,” tyrannical, non-democratic nation in the Covid lockdowns … nor in the the ensuing period when millions of people were notified by the State that they would lose the “right” to have a job, go to a restaurant or attend religious services if they didn’t get an experimental injection …

… Instead, the “fascists” and real dictators took over when President Trump defeated anointed nominee Kamala Harris in an election that, presumably, was faux “democracy.”

Heather Cox Richardson introduced “Mayor Pete,” her new Substack colleague, as “one of the best communicators our nation has ever had” … (a person who will use these skills) “to call people into a new kind of future.”

Before I clicked off the interview to avoid sudden gagging, America’s most articulate communicator was babbling about the “disastrous situation” that now confronts our nation.

“We’re at one of those turning points that come across once every generation or two,” said the former small town mayor, mentioning that recent developments are very “scary” and Americans are now “losing our Constitutional protections, our democracy protections.”

***

Per the new authorized narrative of Substack’s ascendant group of content creators, America is becoming a fascist nation … and these anti-fascists are determined to fight back against this new trend.

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/mayor-pete-joins-substacks-growing

At the risk of spoiling my upcoming article, the gloves are going to come off but that doesn't mean violence. If I had to pick one word to describe the right currently, it would be "resolved." They aren't going to sit and be quiet when somebody at work says something crazy. They aren't going to bite their tongues at family dinners. They aren't going to silently let the left frame every narrative of the day.

