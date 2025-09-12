Benito Mussolini is considered one of the poster dictators of fascism, the core feature of which is the marriage of Big Government and Big Business to promote the agendas of a tyrannical State.

As a citizen researcher, I sometimes peruse the content of the leftist/statists who’ve now taken over Substack.

Many months ago, I picked up on the (coordinated) Meme of the Year being disseminated by alumni of the rapidly-expiring Mainstream Media. This meme is:

“America, under Donald Trump, is becoming a fascist nation.”

Part 2 of the Authorized Psy-op is:

“We must summon all of our courage and fight this diabolical trend, which could kill our democratic nation.”

As I recently wrote, the world’s clear-thinking citizens have been gifted with a statistically-proven Truth Serum.

Thanks to the response to Covid, citizens with discernment or critical-thinking skills now know that the truth is actually the opposite of the authorized narrative or the claims made by leftist pundits.

By applying this infallible lie detector to the Fascist Meme, we know that the opposite must be true.

Thus, we know that America is not becoming a fascist nation under Donald Trump. We know that America’s leaders (or all Democratic leaders) fully embraced fascism beginning in 2020 and then, even more brazenly, when Joe Biden’s handlers took control of the government in 2021.

Furthermore, Substack’s new Content All-Stars aren’t fighting fascism; they are celebrating it and heartily endorse and condone the techniques of genuine fascists.

Time and time again - via their actions - the pundit class of America has proven they support fascist policies or anything that advances totalitarian, dictatorial government.

When this cohort of influencers argues they are “trying to save democracy,” we know (from my new maxim) that what they are really trying to do is kill democracy.

If a tenet of an authentic democracy is free speech and open debate, the purported anti-fascists will do everything in their power to attack free speech and suppress the views of those who don’t agree with them.

Fascists and would-be dictators support free speech … as long as the speakers are allies and partners of the dictator or totalitarian regime.

I know what real fascism is …

My college degree was in political science. Because of this, I know the classic features of fascist societies and totalitarian governments.

The key feature of a fascist society is the merger of the State and Big Business interests.

The State either captures the most important corporate entities in a nation or all of these businesses learn that they will be more likely to prosper if they support the agendas of the central government.

Every entity with real power supports the other.

In real fascism, any potentially-influential citizen who practices real democracy and criticizes the Establishment Power Base will be punished severely … and/or is taking a tremendous personal risk.

One would have to be completely and willfully ignorant of political science to not recognize that America (and the world) made a hard pivot to fascism during Covid, arguably the most seminal event in U.S. history.

The State’s marriage with powerful business, financial and mass communications enterprises was fully consummated with the (alleged) election of “anti-fascist” Joe Biden.

Share

Fascists despise the Bill of Rights …

In the Covid years, America’s Bill of Rights - which were created to protect against fascism and totalitarianism - were finally obliterated and discarded.

Big Tech and Media companies conspired and partnered with Big Government to censor, suppress and vilify the speech of every dissident trying to participate in democratic free speech.

Freedom - or the Constitutionally-protected “right” to assemble … Gone.

Freedom or “the right” to worship … Gone.

Freedom to make a living from your chosen trade … Gone (unless central government said your business was “essential.”)

Bodily autonomy and the freedom of you or your family to choose what medical interventions you would or would not accept … Gone.

***

For generations, the State would periodically brainwash its citizens into fearing an imminent invasion from another nation, a country that, per the State propaganda, threatened our democracy.

In its Pandemic production, the State told its subjects the greatest threats to society were now “vaccine hesitancy” and the peril of “disinformation” and “misinformation.”

This, however, was Fascism 101 as Big Government and Big Business - and 1,000 other important organizations that had aligned with the State - were, per State-controlled media, going to protect the people from these threats.

However, woe unto the peon who wasn’t on the good side of Mussolini or Hitler or Franco … or Anthony Fauci or Joe Biden’s handlers … or Bill Gates or BlackRock or J P. Morgan Chase.

Those who didn’t trust the elite members of the Trusted News Initiative received a message (one that wasn’t exactly subtle) - “Either keep your mouth shut or, like all other good citizens, comply and obey the State.”

Of the legions of content creators now telling the world that fascism was suddenly unleashed on the world in January 2025, not one wrote one negative op-ed during the Pivot to Fascism in 2020-2024.

None of the anti-fascists stood up for me …

When Facebook suspended my account multiple times for making factual Covid posts, nobody in government or the Fourth Estate stood up for me.

I also wrote numerous letters I emailed to news organizations, stating that if these organizations genuinely valued diversity of opinion and “fair-and-balanced” coverage, they’d produce a few stories like the ones I wrote.

Editors and publishers might even hire a journalist or two who didn’t think like the clones in the newsroom “pack.”

Such letters were never published and, to this day, I’ve yet to read one article from a prominent corporate journalist who challenged any of the authorized Covid narratives - narratives produced or promulgated by The State.

Then, and today, it’s simply a given somebody who thinks like myself will never be hired in such news organizations.

(These journalists, if they appreciated historical analogies, would be smart to ask themselves how many German newspapers of the late 1930s employed journalists who criticized the Nazi party.)

Still, every leading opinion-maker in the country thinks that discrimination of “extremists” or “science deniers” like myself is right, proper and legal - and is just another tool to “protect democracy.”

Per the Narrative, fascists like myself are also unusually violent …

The meme that the world is being taken over by MAGA fascists also postulates that fascist-supporting citizens like myself are potentially very dangerous and unusually violent.

Apparently no “left-wing” thought leaders remember that the leader of the MAGA movement is lucky to be alive after two assassination attempts.

Charlie Kirk, 31, husband and father of two young children, is now dead - assassinated not by “right-wing” terrorists, but by someone who will turn out to be another left-wing anti-fascist.

Unlike the leftist, core Democratic supporters, no Trump, MAGA group has ever rioted or burned down sections of scores of American cities.

Trans-gender anti-fascist activists have now killed more innocent citizens and children than any Trump supporter ever has.

*** (Sometimes the politically-incorrect posts get more shares, which is a positive sign.) ***

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Re: Political assassination attempts …

In my life, I can remember several assassination attempts of political figures - George Wallace, Gerald Ford (twice), Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump (twice). None of the would-be assassins were rabid right-wing ideological zealots.

The man who tried to assassinate members of Congress in a softball practice targeted Republicans and was a Bernie Sanders supporter who despised Trump.

A California man who wanted to kill a conservative member of the U.S. Supreme Court was also not a MAGA supporter or “right-wing extremist.”

It should also perhaps be noted that no right-wing extremist or terrorist tried to kill Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton or Jimmy Carter.

Those who believe Lee Harvey Oswald fired the shots that killed President Kennedy must know Oswald was a radical, communist-sympathizing nutcase who viewed himself as a societal victim.

Epidemic-level violence … in cities led by Democrats

The Democrats couch themselves as the non-violent, anti-fascist party. However, every major city in America run by Democrats records more victims of homicides in a given month than the number of slain U.S. soldiers in Baghdad or Afghanistan.

There’s a reason it’s almost impossible to find a single white student who attends an inner-city public school in Democratic cities and school districts. The reason (I’ll go ahead and say it) is that white parents (liberal and conservative) don’t want their kids to be attacked by black students.

Never-ending black-on-black violence and black-on-white violence has long been a taboo subject for the anti-fascists, although this violence accounts for the vast majority of violent attacks that take place in America every day, week and year.

The MAGA fascists are pacifists when it comes to participating in violent events …

The truth is the “MAGA fascists” are remarkably non-violent.

There must be 100 million Americans who consider themselves as conservatives (“right-wing”). In the past five to 10 years, these citizens sat passively in front of their devices as they watched a country they love be slowly - and then rapidly - destroyed … by fascist or authoritarian forces.

Even millions of vaccine and iatrogenic protocol murders didn’t spur anyone to organize a revolt like the Boston Tea Party or the Canadian Truckers’ Protest - an act of peaceful democratic protest that was ruthlessly put down by tyrannical government led by Justin Trudeau (who, some believe is the biological son of fascist dictator Fidel Castro).

Charlie Kirk certainly never advocated violence. Instead, he was a champion of respectful democratic debate - and he was shot in the throat, a horrific crime captured in video I never want to watch (just like the video of the white woman whose throat was slit by a black man on a commuter train in North Carolina - images that, for some reason, were concealed from the country for weeks.)

***

On Substack, I’m now losing multiple subscribers every day while the class of writers that is so alarmed by America’s alleged hard pivot to fascism are gaining thousands of subscribers every day.

That is, the fascists are rapidly growing market share by spreading the lie that it’s right-wing citizens who are the fascists and violent extremists.

Fascism has actually been on the ascent and, without question, represents a deeply-disturbing national trend.

However, every-day American citizens who might have voted for Donald Trump aren’t the threat and have never supported fascist and totalitarian policies.

These citizens are fighting or pushing-back against these Orwellian trends.

However, something tells me many of these citizens are now going to start fighting much harder.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.