“BRAVO Dr Philip McMillan. The world needs you and more brave doctors, scientists and others to shine the light on truth for those with eyes and courage to see.”

One day, if justice is still possible, Dr. Phillip McMillan will be celebrated in medical books - and even history books - for embodying the noblest canons of his profession - a profession where, tragically, honor is now largely non-existent.

Dr. McMillan continues to distinguish himself from his medical peers via his refusal to ignore the stunning implications revealed by the wide-spread and continued existence of strange and terrifying new fibrous clots being found by embalmers in the bodies of (perhaps) millions of vaccinated deceased.

Earlier this week, Dr. McMillan posted a compelling 13-minute video on YouTube. The primary purpose of the video was to report the existence of a serious chemical analysis of embalmers’ clots performed by a team of scientists who, for now, choose to remain anonymous.

Dr. McMillan did not provide detailed analysis of the scientists’ findings (which will come). His main purpose with this video is to appeal to members of the science and medical community to perform their professional duty and belatedly investigate these novel clots.

My purpose in publishing a synopsis of Dr. McMillan’s remarks is to amplify what is essentially a plea for help … or the re-emergence of medical sanity.

Note: Surprisingly to me, Dr. McMillan’s video presentation has been viewed by more than 428,000 people and generated more than 4,800 comments (see bottom of article for a sample of astute comments provided by viewers).

Main points made by Dr. McMillan …

“Over the past year, a group of scientists have been working behind the scenes trying to figure out exactly what has been happening with embalmers clots,” said Dr. McMillan. “They finally came up with a document that will absolutely blow your mind.”

Dr. McMillan said that, for now, the scientists “have to remain anonymous,” which he admits might pose “a challenge.” However, this detailed analysis has now been “publicly shared” and the document can be accessed by anyone.

Dr. McMillan stated his main plea early in his remarks.

“(The scientists) believe it is absolutely critical for further investigation to be done …There is an unusual pattern here and the pattern is that nobody seems to be interested in what the embalmers are observing.”

To provide background, Dr. McMillan noted that a significant number of embalmers “observed something that was unusual - a transition that primarily occurred in 2021 - and they don’t have an explanation for it.”

“… My view is that it would have been negligence if they hadn’t raised awareness of this issue. (The embalmers) had the responsibility to do this. But nobody else is interested in looking at these outcomes … which raises very, very serious questions.”

Dr. McMillan again highlighted the significance of two embalmers surveys organized by retired Air Force officer Tom Haviland and his assistant Laura Kasner. McMillan said he could no longer ignore the topic after a whistleblower (the manager of a Cath lab) contacted him and confirmed the white, fibrous clots were being routinely extracted from living patients.

To McMillan, this interview was crucially significant as the implications are “stunning.”

“(Scientists and physicians) have to understand the mechanisms - the pathophysiology … in order to mitigate what might be quite significant occurrences,” he said.

According to Dr. McMillan, researchers have now received and studied “hundreds” of samples of these clots (provided by brave embalmers like Richard Hirschman).

“This is not a one-off” or rare finding, Dr. McMillan emphasized.

Scientists analyzed clots from 4 victims, 3 who passed away under the age of 41 …

The recently-published document provides analysis of clots found by embalmers in four decedents. The deceased were a teenage female, a 25-year-old male, a 40-year-old and a 70-year-old male.

The scientists “have observed that characteristics of these embalmers’ clots are very different than normal, standard clots.”

“Something is very unusual about them,” continued Dr. McMillan. That is the reality … To ignore what is occurring is extremely unscientific. I genuinely cannot understand anyone who is not curious about what could be the cause. I do not understand why there is no interest in answering these questions.”

Applying common sense to a world that now recoils from this intellectual exercise, Dr. McMillan emphatically stated the obvious: “We must understand why this is occurring,” adding, “If this is continuing to occur in the living, standard methods of treatment are no longer effective.”

Apparently many of these new clots cannot be broken up by blood thinners or other commonly-used medical treatments.

Analysis to date indicates that “something has changed in the human physiology …The implications of not looking at this are very serious. It will mean people will have higher-risk events in the near future … if they are not already happening.”

If a transition to a new kind of clotting phenomena has occurred, it is “the responsibility of clinicians” to publicly acknowledge this, stressed Dr. McMillan. “Without answers, we are putting everyone at risk.” These questions “urgently” need to be answered, he said.

The world’s largest elephant in the room …

The embalmers clots have become, perhaps, the world’s largest “elephant in the room,” Dr. McMillan said.

Medical professionals are simply “afraid to ask questions” because, if confirmed, “the implications” - that the boosters and “safe” vaccines caused these hideous, over-sized obstructions in the venous system - would be seismic.

“Don’t let anyone tell you this is a conspiracy theory,” said a somber Dr. McMillan. “This is real; it’s happening. We have to understand what is happening as quickly as possible.”

If the clots are real, which they clearly are, an army of the world’s best scientists should be working around the clock to try to devise mechanisms to “mitigate” these rubbery protein clots … as well as another phenomena routinely reported by embalmers, the presence of “dirty blood.”

“That’s the best chance to make a difference for ourselves and for our loved ones,” said Dr. McMillan.

YouTube viewers provide powerful Comments:

As noted, the YouTube video, posted five days ago, has generated almost 5,000 comments from nearly a half million viewers. The following sample of comments illustrate that many members of the public do indeed appreciate the significance of the embalmers’ clots.

***

“The lack of curiosity from the medical community clearly shows their complicity in this iatrogenic attack on their patients.”

***

“They don't care. Why should they? (They are) still giving out the shots … (The embalmers’ warnings are) falling on deaf ears.”

***

One poster provided an apt quote from Richard P. Feynma: “I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned.”

***

“These clots are incredibly scary, but what is absolutely frightening is the censorship surrounding them.”

(Thank you for sharing and cross-posting this with as many concerned citizens as possible)

Share

***

“Some people are confused by the word ‘clot’ thinking that it's blood.....it's NOT!”

***

“The censorship around this 'elephant' is truly disturbing. Thank you Dr. for your continued research.”

***

“If a person observes a phenomenon, records patterns and ASKS QUESTIONS, then that person, regardless of ‘formal’ education, is a scientist.”

***

“My Mom died from these same clots. She didn’t want the jab but her husband and son took her out and forced her to get it. I could see a difference in her by the next morning and I asked her if she was sick. She started crying and told me they took her to get the jab. She was never the same. Her clots formed so fast that she died a week before she was scheduled for the second shot. I call that murder. P.S. funny how they all said you can’t get Covid once you have the jab…my mom caught Covid a few days before she died. She was so angry with her husband and son.”

***

“Nobody seems to be interested in what the embalmers are observing. Some might say they are not doctors or scientists.”

***

“They don't want to look, they don't want to see … Because the truth about what they have done to themselves would be too horrible … A very human response.”

***

“There will be no justice until citizens make it happen themselves.”

***

“My brother that works at a hospital says the thoracic surgeon can't figure out why so many forty-year- olds are coming in for by-pass surgery.”

***

“There's a current New England Patriots’ player out with blood clots. Young healthy athlete in his prime. And the media is so nonchalant about it as I'm screaming, “Ask whyyyy?” He's not the only one. An NHL defenseman had the same issue. Not one MSM sportscaster will touch it. It's disgusting.”

***

“I developed a blood clot in my popliteal artery after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. My leg was amputated above the knee. I’m typing this while waiting to have adjustments made to my prosthetic leg.”

***

“Our neighbour's mother passed away a few weeks ago. They were speaking with the funeral director and were told that they have been finding these clots.”

***

“We are friends with a family that owns funeral homes in our area; they see this all the time in vax'd deceased ..”

***

“Not only are we ignoring the elephant in the room, but we're being told that the elephant doesn't even exist … even though we're staring right at it.”

***

“SO much guilt and personal fear because the majority complied....they don't want to know.”

***

“When you know what's going on and why then you know why this gets hidden and ignored.”

***

“I would rather be considered wrong than one that ignored and was morally responsible for millions of lives and then having to answer to our maker upon my death bed.

***

