This white, fibrous and “rubbery” clot is not a parasite or tape worm, according to Richard Hirschman.

Richard Hirschman, perhaps the best-known embalmer trying to raise awareness of the terrifying “white, fibrous clots,” recently posted another stunning photo of said clots on his X account.

According to Richard, the recently-removed clot measured almost 20 inches long and had a wider girth than many clots he’s removed.

“I removed this clot from the iliac artery. It’s about 19 inches long and it was removed prior to embalming,” wrote Hirschman, a trade embalmer from Ozark, Alabama.

Added Hirschman in his July 21st post:

“The first 20 years in my field, I don’t ever recall seeing clots like this. I’m not the only embalmer seeing this.”

“I believe that the vaccine is mostly responsible for this. Please do some research before getting any vaccines, especially mRNA.”

As of yesterday, Hirschman’s X post had generated 3.3 million views.

Several posters theorized this particular “clot” might actually be a “parasite” or a tape-worm.

However, I contacted Richard by email and he’s convinced it’s the same type “white, fibrous” clots he’s been finding in up to 50 percent of the embalming sessions he performs.

“It's not a tapeworm or a parasite,” Richard said in his email, adding, “Yes, it is rubbery.”

Another photo showed the clot while it still “had blood attached to it … During the embalming, while water (was) flowing down the table, most of the blood dissolved and what you see in my hand is clearer.”

Per a Google information search, “the iliac arteries are peripheral arteries that branch off from the bottom of the abdominal aorta, near the belly button, and supply blood to the lower body.”

Hirschman later straightened the clot and inserted it into a long vial. He photographed the clot next to a back-scratcher to provide context on the size.

John O’Looney expresses anger at authorities …

Richard’s post generated a strongly-worded comment from John O’Looney, an embalmer and mortician in the UK who has also been trying to raise awareness of these clots.

“I am seeing it constantly in vaccinated deceased now,” wrote O’Looney in the comments’ section of Hirschman’s X account. “The coroners won’t acknowledge it; the police won’t even listen to what I have to say. This is a Biblical crime and we are surrounded by wicked, evil complicit bastards.”

Another X user reports her mother

probably died from a much-longer clot …

Another poster, Valorie York, stated that her mother had died after having a clot of even longer length removed from her arm.

“My mother had strokes due to a blood clot in her arm,” she wrote. “Her (doctor) showed me on his arms - shoulder to wrist was the length. I said, ‘all one piece?’ He said, ‘yes.’ She ended up passing away, but I got it on recording of him saying the length was her entire arm.”

Laura Kasner, who is assisting Tom Haviland in his “embalmer surveys” and recently started her own Substack, reminded me that one clot that had been photographed was approximately 48-inches (four feet) when straightened out.

More testimony the clots are being found in the living …

A citizen correspondent who tweets under the name “VaxAwareness” has provided a photograph (shown below) of a clot he says was “removed from me 4 weeks after (receiving a) Pfizer Booster. I dare you to name anyone else living when clots like these hit the heart.”

Dr. Philip McMillan, who publishes a Substack and a medical podcast, is one of the few physicians who has repeatedly tried to highlight the same issue. Several months ago McMillan interviewed a “cath-lab manager” who reported he and surgeons at his hospital were extracting “white, fibrous clots” from living patients “three to 10 times every week.”

More than two and 1/2 years after Hirschman and O’Looney began to publicize the novel “white, fibrous clots,” no public health official has contacted them or other embalmers. No evidence exists any kind of official inquiry has been initiated - a surreal reality.

Perhaps Substack readers can bring this subject to the attention of elected officials or appropriate law enforcement officials and coroners.

