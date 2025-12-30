Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Bill Rice, Jr.
Website proprietor Ron Unz has written tens of thousands of words, developing his theory that Covid was introduced in Wuhan by government operatives at the World Military Games. If I understand his theory correctly, he thinks the virus then spread to the rest of the world when these visitors returned to their home countries or military bases.

However, I don't think this is possible because I've identified too many very convincing 'early spread" cases from early November (if not earlier) in dozens of U.S. cities and states. I simply don't think even a contagious virus could spread that quickly to so many far-away cities simultaneously. IMO the virus was already infecting large numbers of people in all these places (at least 17 states, per my research.)

But if Unz is right, I still don't understand why China officials waited until mid-January 2020 to lockdown their country and Wuhan, ostensibly "to stop spread." If the virus was so contagious that it made hundreds of WMG visitors instantly sick in October 2019, it would have ripped through the entire city as all of these infected WMG visitors had numerous interactions with Wuhan citizens.

Why lockdown your country for a virus that had begun to spread or infect so many people three months earlier? This doesn't make sense to me.

Jon Swenson
I remember reading about this in early 2020.

There were reports of much cell phone and traffic activity in and around WIV.

Chinese reports also blamed the US for the virus.

When the bat lady found the SARS-Cov-1 virus in a cave, it was brought to Wuhan. Journal papers ~2017 were reporting this and noting funding was coming from NIH, too.

The truth is out there.

When did virus get to Italy? I recall Chinese were working in the garment industry with frequent travel to China.

https://www.tibetanreview.net/china-began-stockpiling-ppe-months-before-notifying-world-of-covid-outbreak/

