Wuhan, China is a very big city - with more people than New York City. So why did the same virus that allegedly killed 30,000 New York residents kill just a few dozen residents of this city?

This afternoon I made several long posts at Steve Bennett’s Substack, posts where I grapple with several scenarios that might explain how Covid could have originated in Wuhan, China - but not in December 2019 (the official Narrative promulgated by all the world’s alleged experts), but in early September 2019.

This scenario might explain how so many visitors to the World Military Games (WMG) suddenly got very sick when they arrived at these Games, which started on October 18, 2019.

It seems to me that if hundreds of visitors to the WMG - from numerous delegations - all came down with a flu-like illness within a 10-day period, said virus must have already been circulating in the city when they arrived.

Evidence that might support an “early spread” theory in Wuhan includes published satellite photos that reportedly showed parking lots at several Wuhan hospitals that were over-flowing with vehicles … in September 2019.

As an aside, it would not strike me as normal for large numbers of people to develop a respiratory virus in September, which is not part of the traditional “cold and flu season.” For that matter, a “flu” or flu-like virus spreading through swaths of people in October (when the WMGs were held) wouldn’t be normal either.

I’ve also read stories where participants in these Games report that the city “seemed like a ghost town” when they left the athletic village to engage in tourist-type activities.

An anecdote from a Reader comes back to my mind …

I once published a long story that included excerpts from people who believe early spread happened.

One man who sent me a detailed email told me he was on a flight back from Asia, flying on a Chinese airline in September 2019. The man’s seat happened to be located next to of the plane’s bathrooms. This citizen correspondent told me he watched how the flight attendants - wearing masks and gloves - went into the bathroom after EVERY passenger had used the facilities. The man said the flight attendants were throughly disinfecting the bathrooms - which, to him, was an activity designed to thwart a respiratory virus that crew members must have known was spreading.

This anecdote would jibe with the theory that China was already fighting a contagious virus … in September 2019. September 2019 would have been weeks before the WMGs and four months before the alleged “Case Zero” outbreak at a Wuhan “wet market” around Dec. 19, 2019.

From tallying these anecdotes, one can develop a plausible hypothesis that a novel virus might, indeed, have been spreading in Wuhan by September 2019. That is, “early spread” could have begun in China months before the official version and, it would seem quite possible any contagious virus might have escaped from the infamous WIV or another Chinese lab in this city of 13.6 million people.

What difference would it make when “spread” started?

Based on this virus-origins sleuthing, one question pops into my head: If virus spread really began in Wuhan in September 2019 (not December), why wouldn’t officials simply say this … or at least mention it as a real possibility?

I can understand why China officials might not want to admit this as officials might think, the world will blame us for allowing a contagious virus to escape from one of our virology labs.

However, what I don’t understand is why every other nation with public health experts, virologists, intelligence operatives and epidemiologists wouldn’t or couldn’t say this - or at least connect a few dots and say, “Yes, this is quite possible.”

After all, hospital parking lot satellite photos and then a rash of respiratory illnesses in October at the World Military Games would suggest something odd might be happening in Wuhan, China.

It was later okay for every expert to say a flu-like pandemic originated in this same city in December, but apparently nobody considered the possibility large numbers of people were getting sick with the exact same symptoms in September and October.

As this dispatch is a “spit-ball,” brainstorming exercise, I’ll venture a guess.

One reason might be that American experts would know that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was performing “gain of function” research on coronaviruses at a facility that was actually partially funded by research grants from Anthony Fauci’s NIH.

If a contagious super-flu suddenly emerged in the city where such a facility was located - and large numbers of of people started getting sick in September - which is still the summer - this might seem odd to some people … and somebody might have some splainin’ to do.

As events unfolded, some skeptics still started screaming “lab escape!” when a possible new virus was identified three months later.

This storyline was so toxic and threatening to the Virus Powers that Be at the NIAID/NIH that they sent an urgent memo to the world: “This virus came from a wet market and originated from bats … not from the WIV.”

Officials didn’t even need to add “trust us” or “don’t even think about going there.”

It was simply understood that anyone who did mention lab leaks would be cancelled and blackballed forever as a disinformation spreader and conspiracy kook.

***

But another, even better, reason might explain why a September birth for Covid would be intolerable to the Powers that Be. Here we need to go back to virus basics and ask a key question: What exactly is this particular “novel coronavirus?”

The answer has two parts:

Per the Narrative, it’s a very contagious and very deadly respiratory virus. In fact, this was the most deadly and contagious virus to spread across the world since 1918 and the Spanish Flu - sayeth every single expert in the world.

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas …

The main problem with the experts’ iron-clad edict is that if a super contagious and super deadly virus began to spread in Wuhan in early September 2019 (when those hospital parking lots were so full), a contagious virus wouldn’t have stayed in Wuhan.

By now, I’ve done some research on Wuhan, China, which has been referred to as “The Chicago of China.” I learned that Wuhan has a population greater than New York City and is also a major transportation hub.

In China, people travel from all over this large country to go to Wuhan. In fact, people from all over the world travel to and from Wuhan.

What this means to you and me is that if a contagious virus was spreading in Wuhan well before the World Military Games, in a couple of weeks said virus would have spread to all inhabited continents of the globe.

Which would have been fine if the world’s epidemiologists were charting the spread of a normal, routine flu virus or run-of-the mill ILI, but not if the virus is supposed to be the most deadly virus in world history.

If the most deadly virus since the Spanish Flu was galloping around the world beginning in September 2019, the global death count by December 31, 2019 would have been in the millions.

Instead, even in the epicenter of this plague, the death count in Wuhan as of December 31, 2019 was zero decedents.

If Covid was indeed a perverse, sadistic pre-planned, coordinated psychological operation intended to get five billion people vaccinated, nobody would buy the mass Fear Narrative unless they saw or read about major body counts.

While a contagious virus may indeed have been spreading and making millions of people sick, whatever virus Mad Scientists in America or China concocted apparently wasn’t killing any more people than last year’s flu.

Take away an eye-opening body count and “Early Spread” = “A Pandemic Flop.”

This, IMO, explains why nobody from the NIH, CIA or WHO was willing to tell the world, “This virus started in Wuhan … in September 2019.”

What we didn’t see …

Above I mentioned the hundreds of people who clearly got sick from something while at the World Military Games. An important caveat to this FACT is that not one of these Wuhan tourists died from their illness.

I also referenced satellite photos that suggest many local residents were going to the hospital - for some reason - in September 2019. What the world has never learned is how many of these assumed patients might have died from a possible September respiratory virus.

The United States of America boasts the best - and most - intelligence agencies in the world. (For example, it was American satellites that snapped those parking lot photos.)

Months after official Covid, a delegation from the WHO went to Wuhan and investigated the Wet Market Theory as well as the Lab Leak Theory.

Somebody in this delegation must have asked Chinese officials about those parking lot photos and asked officials, “Did this city happen to experience a rash of deaths from respiratory illnesses in September and October 2019?”

Question: If China covered up tens of thousands of deaths in a few weeks, how did they pull this off without American intelligence operatives picking up on this?

If China did somehow cover up tens of thousands of early Covid deaths, why weren’t there just as many deaths in other cramped huge cities in China? Did this contagious and deadly virus stay in Wuhan?

Another obvious question: Why did the exact same virus - that started and spread in Wuhan - kill only a couple dozen Wuhan residents while just a couple of months later the same virus killed approximately 30,000 residents of New York City in a period of two months?

In New York, a virus that produced a victim count greater than the Korean War claimed just a platoon-size number of victims in Wuhan.

I’m still struggling to come up with plausible answers to a few of my questions

For example, as all Covid students know, Chinese officials imposed the world’s most draconian lockdowns - to slow and stop virus spread - in late January 2020.

To me, this would be at least four months after virus spread probably began. I don’t understand how lockdowns imposed four months after the virus horse had escaped the barn could do much good.

This thought exercise would seem to suggest that China officials didn’t think virus spread began in September 2019 but maybe really did begin when Anthony Fauci and his colleagues said it did - in late December.

For the life of me, I can’t figure out why the best minds in China would believe a scam artist like Anthony Fauci. (I also think the people of China are owed a public apology from their leaders, but somehow don’t think this will be forthcoming.)

Personally, I wish one nation that had athletes who got sick at the World Military Games would have given these visitors antibody tests in, say, February 2020. If just one nation had done this, the world would have symptom and diagnostic evidence that this virus was indeed infecting people in Wuhan in October 2019.

But of the 100 nations that could have done this, none did … which, in poker parlance, strikes me as … a tell.

If Covid was globally “coordinated,” a key part of the coordination must have been a memo that said, “Whatever you do, do NOT give any World Military Games visitors an antibody test.”

And I think I know why. Just one positive result would have told everyone, “Early spread in Wuhan definitely happened.”

Which would mean the all-important “deadly virus” narrative was bogus … a nugget of information that would identify who the world’s super-spreaders of disinformation really are.

