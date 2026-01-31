Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
6m

Air Force Chemtrail Whistleblower Kristen Meghan Presentation https://chemtrails.substack.com/p/chemtrail-whistleblower-kristen-meghan

Reply
Share
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
11m

They are definitely spraying the skies.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice, Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture