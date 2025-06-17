One of my “Top 10” recent memes.

In recent years and decades, the political cartoonist at major newspapers and magazines has almost become extinct. (For that matter, so too has the “local sports reporter” and the “investigative reporter”).

However, brilliant and thought-provoking satire still exists in the world as evidenced by the countless memes that are shared on social media.

Substack is one media platform that is replete with clever memes that in, a pithy fashion, make points better than a writer can make in a 1,200-word essay.

I often save excellent memes to use as art work to accompany my essays. Until today, I’ve never posted a dispatch that was largely just “memes.” Today, I’ll change that with ten of my favorite recent memes, all of which I re-stacked on Substack’s Notes.

While these memes speak for themselves, I did add some text to expound on the points made with two of them (See “Swine Flu” headline and “Ghislaine” Meme).

I also think the memes posted by the “Covid Contrarians” are much better than the lame Statist, “Narrative-Protecting” or “Status-Quo-Protecting” memes shared by leftist writers who are now beginning to dominate Substack.

It actually gives me hope for the future that America is full of so many people who can create such funny and biting memes. Also, other people clearly “get” these memes and appreciate them because these mini-political statements get so many “shares” - another positive sign that America hasn’t been completely ”dumbed down.”

Really, one might say that what’s taking place in the world today is a “battle of the memes.” (Someone ought to create a meme about that!)

Swine Flu Meme and Mini-Essay …

I’m so glad someone saved this headline.

I hadn’t thought enough about it, but this post/meme reminds readers that at least three people died from the Swine Flu vaccine in 1976. (Definitive numbers on how many people died from this “vaccine” are difficult to ascertain - no doubt by design).

In the future, if I ever get into a conversation with a neighbor about whether the Covid vaccines are “safe,” I’m going to ask my debating partner if he or she remembers the Swine Flu “outbreak” and the most infamous vaccine of the Gerald Ford administration.

I’m going to ask this person if he remembers that the government, first, rushed a vaccine onto the market (50 million people got shots) and if he remembers that the FDA and government quickly pulled the shots from the market - with either just a few deaths, or even no “confirmed” deaths, but a fair number of reported “adverse events.”

I’m going to ask this person if he supports the government’s decision to quickly ban an “unsafe” vaccine.

Did the government do the wrong thing in pushing these vaccines in the first place (hardly anyone in America actually got sick from “Swine Flu”) and then the right thing in stopping the shots once reports started pouring in of vaccine deaths and/or injuries?

***

I’ll conclude: “So you supported the banning of the Swine Flu vaccine with only three or so deaths, but you avidly support the administration of the Covid ‘vaccine’ and boosters which might have produced millions of deaths?”

Or, if my debating partner rejects that such a huge number of people might have died, I’ll ask this person if he thinks any person has died from the Covid vaccine.

I’ll then ask: “How many people do YOU think may have died from the Covid vaccine?”

“More than three people … maybe a couple thousand?”

“What’s your cutoff number before officials should ban an ‘unsafe shot?’ ”

“… It upset you that three people died from the Swine Flu vaccine, but you aren’t bothered at all by thousands (or millions) of people dying from the Covid vaccine?”

The question that really intrigues and befuddles me is what changed in the government (and the FDA) in the years 1976 to 2020-2025?

Everyone seems to have supported and understood why the Swine Flu “vaccine” was pulled from the market … but the vast majority of Americans are afraid to call for the banning of the Covid vaccine, which produced, by “orders of magnitude,” far more fatalities and serious life-altering medical conditions.

I’m sorry; I just don’t get it. I want someone to explain to me what changed in society. (Plus, the shots don’t even prevent “infection” or “spread,” which everyone knew four years ago.)

Also, note that The New York Times ran this story and headline. This tells me that three possible vaccine deaths did qualify as “front-page news” in 1976.

In 2025, The New York Times has still not published ONE story about ONE “Covid vaccine” death.

And no New York Times’ journalists or editors think this is odd?

My take-away is that it’s now okay (acceptable, no big deal) for “vaccines” to kill X thousand people. In fact, we’re told by the public health experts that we need more mRNA vaccines … that will kill and harm even more people.

Anyway, “something changed” in America … something that an anonymous meme-producer also picked up on.

*** (You gotta share the memes!) ***

Thank you for this meme!

I also loved this meme because I’ve been making the same points in several Substack columns and scores of Internet posts.

As I continue to write, the Epstein-Maxwell “sex-trafficking operation” - which went on for decades and involved hundreds of “massage therapists” - was the first major sex-trafficking operation in history where the creators of the criminal operation only trafficked minors and young ladies … to themselves!

Per the government, law enforcement, prosecutors (and the MSM): There weren’t any “Johns” or “clients” - which is … odd.

Seven other memes I recently saved …

And some of my favorite memes aren’t political at all …

