Bill Rice, Jr.
Back-of-the-envelope extrapolations on numbers of Americans who might have died with “embalmers clots” and/or “dirty blood” in their veins and arteries …

Approximately 3 million Americans have died each year since Covid vaccines began to be widely administered in 2021. This translates to approximately 13.5 million cumulative American deaths through June of 2025.

If 70 percent of Americans had received at least one Covid shot, this would be 9.45 million decedents who had received mRNA injections.

According to Tom Haviland’s three embalmer surveys, approximately 27 to 40 percent of embalming sessions are producing evidence of white fibrous clotting or “coffee ground” atypical “dirty blood.”

To be conservative, if 25 percent of these 9.45 million vaccinated decedents had evidence of “white fibrous clots” or atypical blood, that’s 2.36 million total deceased people in America who may have had evidence of such clotting or atypical blood (Math: 2.36 million = 25 percent of 9.45 million vaccinated decedents).

Since America comprises only 4 percent of the world’s population, the number of decedents who received Covid mRNA vaccines would be many multiples higher than the population of American vaccinated decedents.

If we multiply the number of “clot/dirty blood deaths” by a factor of five (a very conservative figure), this would represent approximately 11.8 million world inhabitants who may have now died with evidence of “white fibrous clotting” and/or “dirty blood.”

***

It should be noted that 50 to 70 percent of Americans (and perhaps a greater percentage of the world population) do NOT undergo the embalming process as most citizens’ remains are now cremated.

Still, one can assume that cremated decedents would have had embalmers clots at the same percentage as decedents whose bodies were embalmed. (That is, embalmers are, at the most, picking up on only half of the deaths where decedents had white fibrous clots or dirty blood).

It should also be noted that, almost certainly, embalmers are not finding EVERY “white fibrous clot” that was inside a body at the time of embalming.

Based on these very general extrapolations, it seems plausible to estimate that at least 12 million global citizens have now died with “embalmers clots” and/or “dirty blood” in their bodies at the time of death. (However, for reasons specified, this figure is probably greater.)

Also unknown is what percentage of these deaths could be directly traced to “calamari” clots and/or elevated levels of amyloid in the decedents’ veinous systems.

It’s also possible that numerous medical conditions, perhaps non-fatal, could have been caused by this new clotting phenomenon and changes in the chemical make-up of blood.

That is, even if such changed blood or “mis-folded” proteins didn’t directly cause a fatality, this new condition may have contributed to numerous other adverse medical conditions, including fatal conditions not including heart attacks, strokes or sudden deaths, and/or negatively impacted the decedents’ quality of life.

That is, these clots and strange blood can negatively impact one’s life even if it did not directly or definitively lead to death.

Most significantly …

Also unknown is why a novel/historically unprecedented condition that might have already affected at least 12 million people (with these numbers continuing to increase) remains an area unworthy of scientific or medical investigation.

Bill Rice, Jr.
7h

For time and space reasons, I didn't look at and include any excerpts dealing with Reader Comments dealing with a spike in miscarriages.

Maybe I'll do that with a follow-up piece.

I'm thunder-struck that the CDC is still pushing the jabs on pregnant mothers. That makes me think there very possibly could be some "population control" evil motive at work.

The three groups that should never get a jab are expectant mothers, children and frail senior citizens with several pre-existing health conditions. But that's who the "experts" and Deep State/Establishment are clearly targeting.

