Far too many embalmers (and cath lab employees) have taken far too many pictures just like this for ALL of them to be perpetrating some great prop or PhotoShop hoax. The clots are REAL. All of these people are NOT lying.

In the past five years, any significant reporting and research occurring in the world now comes, almost exclusively, from private citizens performing the vital work “watchdog” corporate journalists and “truth-seeking” public institutions refuse to perform.

To the list of important citizen journalists, we should add the name of Finnish Substack author Vesa Vanhatupa, who has utilized a simple but compelling approach to document the existence of the “embalmers’ clots.”

Mr. Vanhatupa has simply made screen shots of citizens and medical professionals who’ve made comments at Youtube Internet sites, comments that confirm both the presence of these “white, fibrous clots” and, clearly, the existence of a massive conspiracy to keep this information from the mainstream public.

Six weeks ago, the author of the “Vesa Reports” Substack made a post that provides 170 archived comments on the embalmers’ clots he’d found and saved. More recently, he has made another significant dispatch, documenting the eye-opening increase in cardiac deaths and turbo cancers.

I discovered Vanhatupa’s Substack from posts he’d made in Reader Comment sections at Dr. Phillip McMillan’s important Substack and from comments he’d made which add to the work of Tom Haviland, Laura Kasner and a few other “Covid Contrarians” who are trying to raise awareness of this issue.

Upon visiting the author’s Substack newsletter (which he started nine months ago), I was dismayed to learn this Substack currently has only 87 total subscribers.

My hope is today’s Substack dispatch will increase the number of global readers and subscribers who are aware of this important anecdotal evidence, evidence Vanhatupa believes documents that “it’s clear that there is a total health catastrophe going on. The health and well-being of the human race itself has been damaged in a serious way, perhaps irrevocably.”

The first sample of reader comments deal with the embalmers’ clots.

As Vanhatupa writes, “These comments confirm that these clots are being seen not only by embalmers, but also by surgeons, nurses and other healthcare workers, as well as ordinary citizens who have had them removed. These clots are both real and commonplace … This is a scandal of epic proportions.”

Note: The full report (“The Clots are Real” ) can be viewed here.

I also recommend an excellent article Vanhatupa wrote which gives readers an overview or summary of the key details of the “taboo” embalmers’ clots story. (See link here).

To support the view that this is a taboo topic for mainstream, professional journalists, I note that this citizen researcher said he sent summaries of his work to 30 media organizations in his native Finland and that not one editor or journalist replied to his emails.

Note: I have not included the screen names of the citizens who made these comments, but they are present in the saved screen shots. In my view, it would be very easy for truth-seeking journalists or officials to track down and contact the individuals who made these comments - some of whom might go on the record at future criminal or scientific tribunals.

Boldfaced text added by Bill Rice, Jr. Except in a few excerpts, I have not copy-edited the comments, which are reproduced as they were published.

The Clots are Real - Selected Comments

May 24, 2025 from Vesa Reports

Intro text by the author: “Since the end of the year 2023 I have been taking screenshots from Youtube comments that deal with the white fibrous clots and other Covid vaccine side effects.

I now have hundreds of these comments, and I have finally decided to share them with the public …”

Note from Bill Rice, Jr.: The first screen shot recounts the experiences of a “close friend” of the poster, an individual who was diagnosed with clotting. I’ve re-published what I consider one eye-opening revelation, which, if true, is alarming as it suggests the scientific community has long known about these clots and has not warned the public.

***

“(In a follow-up appointment), her doctor said, ‘I sense that you are suspicious that the shots caused your clots.’ My friend said she was definitely suspicious. The doctor took a big sigh and told her, ‘I think you’re right.”

“The doctor went on to tell her that her husband, also a physician, was ‘involved in a study by Stanford and 11% of the participants developed clots.’ She told my friend that she felt 11% of the people getting the vaccine were going to have clots …”

My comment: Sadly and terrifying to consider, this percentage (11 percent) might be conservative. If one includes “clots” and/or dirty blood, the real figure might be closer to 20 to 25 percent, perhaps even higher. The most famous embalmer, Richard Hirschman, says he’s still finding the clots or dirty blood in 40 to 50 percent of the bodies he embalms, which would include the non-vaccinated (and Richard thinks almost all the decedents who had these clots were vaccinated.) In Richard’s opinion, a few non-vaccinated decedents might have developed this condition after receiving blood transfusions, another terrifying inference/possibility.

More comments …

“I showed this to a co-worker, a former MT and his mMom is a Nurse for a cardiac surgeon. He looked at it and said, ‘Oh, they’ve been pulling those out of people red (stet) since 2020.” Just last week my mom pulled one out of a young guy, a former runner. The clot was the entire length of his leg. The patients are young and very much alive. His mom warned him in 2020 to not get vaccinated.”

***

“John, my husband now deceased was a heart surgeon. His dear friend and also a heart surgeon in Alabama told me that he use to do 1-2 thrombectomy’s a year and now he is doing 4-5 a week and he is pulling out white squid like substance from patients arteries. Just like your pictures …”

****

“Not just embalmers. Vascular radiologist and surgeon confirmed to me an increase in large clots since 2020-2021.”

***

“My friend works in a vascular surgical practice and she has told me about seeing these same clot like plaques pulled from patient veins in procedures every day. I’ve seen them in a photo on a tray after the procedure was over and the patient was no longer present. She asked me what they were because I’m a nurse, and I said that is not what I would expect a clot to look like.”

***

I know a fellow anesthesia provider who works in a Cath lab, and they are seeing “new and strange” clots.

***

“My best friend is a nurse at a plasma center in South Carolina. I’ve never heard of this movie (Died Suddenly), but she says the plasma centrifuges are being clogged by long clot strands and they never were before. You should look into this more!”

*** Omg!! My niece is a phlebotomist and said she is seeing strange fibrous fragments in the plasma after spin that she prepares for lab. She said the lab ignores that and just focusses on the requested tests. She even sent me pics of the tubes going to lab. I was a medical assistant and used to prepare blood for the labs and when we sent them down I never saw anything but a pale yellow plasma …”

***

“Similar clots have recently shown up in my platelet poor plasma and it seems they may be from amyloid protein and fibrin, making a thick rubbery clot after my blood (was) spun in a centrifuge, with really high tensile strength and it is terrifying. I’ve been doing some digging and the spike protein can cause amyloidogenesis, apparently.”

***

“YUP - I personally know a guy that works in the Cath Lab at our local hospital and he CONFIRMS these clots are appearing in living people. When he raises concerns to his superiors, he is basically told to keep his mouth shut and move along …”

***

“My wife works for a vein doctor here in North Idaho. A few weeks back she told me he came out of his surgery room after working on a varicose vein. He said he pulled out this long stringy mass, completely unlike anything he had ever seen before. Made me think of your reporting.”

A paramedic shares his observations …

“I’m a paramedic and have seen several patients with unusual health problems. One in particular was having the symptoms of stroke. He would go in and out of consciousness: from fully alert to unresponsive. His wife showed me a picture of long stringy clots that were pulled out of his carotid arteries. The doctor at the ER said it was the strangest CVA she had encountered. Almost lost my job because I refused the shot but I’m glad I didn’t take it.”

***

“Retired US RN. 34 years medical surgical, 9 years high tech infusion …. I have seen this myself multiple times. Healthcare is about (multiple dollar signs). The humans no longer matter. Sorry.”

***

“A friend of mine is a Riverside Sheriff and is doing training with the coroners department. He sent a cell phone photo of the calamari clots they are pulling out of people. Every one of the deceased that they are pulling this crap out of has had the covy poky.”

***

“My son’s friend, who is a mortician, says it’s definitely a thing … he also started telling us about it before I heard of it anywhere else.”

***

“In talking recently to (a) funeral director, he and his wife told me they’ve never seen the amount of blood clots in people as they have since the c19 jab was put out.”

***

My wife was a cemeterian, she said embalmers would complain they couldn’t drain the blood from vaccinated body’s because the veins and arteries were fully of long stringy black clots. A good friend survived surgery for pancreatic cancer, only to die in recovery of, you guessed it, a blood clot.”

***

“I myself am a Funeral Director and Embalmer and I have started to see samples of these very strange and large clots that I am seeing here in Richmond, Virginia.

***

“… Two months ago my wife and I had lunch on a patio of a winery near Rolla, Missouri. One other adult male was on the patio. We struck up a conversation. As it turns out, he is a mortician. During the conversation he revealed that in many embalming procedures over the last twenty months he had found clots of the fibrous nature that was described in the Died Suddenly video. He did not see these clots prior to the timing of the jabs. Of course, the documentary had not been released at the time of our conversation. Also, he mentioned that colleagues of his had reported similar experiences.”

Another embalmer opines on YouTube …

“I am an embalmer and yes I found many of those clots and earlier this year I came across some more that resemble (those coming from the) Covid shots. The amount and size of clots are huge compared to the normal range.”

***

“I happened upon a mortician quite by accident about two months ago after I saw a video of these clots. I asked do you see them. He said absolutely. He’s from a small town.”

***

“A mortician personally told me of cadavers so clotted that they could NOT be embalmed.”

***

“My wife’s family ran a funeral home for many years. Yes. Their associates report this. They’re seeing so many anomalies over the last two years.”

Second article on heart-related issues, cancer and miscarriages …

***

Author’s text: “This second part focuses on the three other ‘major adverse event categories’ of the Covid vaccines, which are heart-related issues, cancer and miscarriages.

“Together with Part I (on the embalmers’ clots), this whole collection now has well over 300 comments, many of them coming directly from the healthcare professionals themselves. They give us a good idea of what has been happening behind the scenes during the last few years.

“When we put all this information together, it’s clear that there is a total health catastrophe going on. The health and well-being of the human race itself has been damaged in a serious way, perhaps irrevocably.”

“… Most of these comment screenshots have been taken between late 2023 and early 2024.”

My comment: This cross-section of comments was, thus, archived from just a few months of research.

Note: See full June 29th dispatch here.

Sample comments …

“Our 17 year old Australian friend discovered she had a sticky heart valve after she feinted at work twice. She could not be seen by a Cardiologist for 8+ months due to the massive back log of patients since ‘vaccines’ worked their magic. A cardiac nurse friend told her the nurses are “well aware what’s causing the surge in patients …”

***

“My wife went for a chest x-ray having had a pretty nasty cough for about six weeks. She was asked by the radiologist if she’d had a Covid jab recently. She said, ‘no.’ The radiologist said ‘Good because we’ve been seeing a lot of people with enlarged hearts.’ “

***

“I was in the ER the other night and 2 people died of myocarditis - a 37 and 50 year old. Never have I seen anything so obvious and yet still ignored. Lost my Dad this year and don’t know anyone who isn’t suffering significant loss this year. It’s so heartbreaking and unbelievable If you aren’t awake by now … I have no hope for you.”

***

“When I suffered a Stroke after receiving the Shot … I asked my Physician if the Shot had anything to do with the stroke .. He said I’m Not Allowed to Say! … that says a lot to me!”

***

“I’m a Registered Nurse in an Emergency Department in Southern California and we are seeing a high rate of critically ill patients who are multi vaxed and we have several nurses with medical issues. And we have an increase in cardiac arrests. More than I have ever seen in my 33 years of nursing. A lot of nurses will leave their jobs if there is another vaccine mandate but that’s what the cabal wants.”

***

Cancer Surge/Turbo Cancer Comments …



“I’ve talked with a doctor in Canada and he told me that there’s been an aggressive new cancer surge that they are now calling “turbo cancer.” I lost my best friend a few months ago from it.

“My dad’s brother just died 2 weeks ago. He got one shot, had instant regret and fears. Within a year he developed acute colitis and in the last 2 months, the fastest spreading cancer the drs have seen. The cancer was in his kidney, lung and liver, spread to the size of a football in a few days at the cancer center, then within a week, it encapsulated his entire chest cavity. The drs were stunned.

“At the same time his wife, my aunt, found a lump in her breast during a mammogram. They got the shot at the same time. Diagnosed with cancer at the exact same time. Coincidence? I think not. He was visiting my father in January and they were discussing the shots. He said ‘be very thankful you didn’t get it I’m terrified this will kill me.’ He said this three months before he died, and before he knew he had cancer. Oh, from diagnosis to death, 4 weeks.”

***

“This explains the 11 people I know that got aggressive cancer post injections. One friend 43 recently died. RIP Glenny.”

***

“My best friend had 5 toxic experimental clots shots. He was diagnosed with 23 brain cancer lesions and 2 other aggressive cancers throughout his body. From diagnosis til death was 3 weeks …”

We lost three male friends to cancers …

“We lost three male friends to cancers in the span of 6-10 months after these men had taken their first two series jabs in 2021. One was a reactivated cancer and two were “de novo” new onset, raging “turbo” cancers that came out of nowhere and killed rapidly. Now I know two more people, young, ages 41 and 42, with turbo cancers. One has renal cancer that was already metastasized on diagnoses and one had aggressive breast cancer. The female had a normal mammogram just the year before, then had suddenly four tumors in one breast. They did a double mastectomy and chemo and now doing radiation. And in the middle of this, this woman’s 60 year old female surgeon DROPPED DEAD from a sudden heart attack …

***

"We had an announcement on the news in Vancouver Canada that cancer has gone up by 30 percent since 2021 … and expect to see it grow."

P.S. A terrifying numeric extrapolation

See my own Reader Comments for my “back-of-the-envelope” extrapolations on how many deceased citizens may have had embalmers clots and/or “dirty blood” in their veins and arteries at the time of their deaths. I believe the figure, conservatively, is very possibly tens of millions of people.