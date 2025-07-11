Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

I've already discovered that with Notes I can just run an excerpt from one of my essays, a point I really like and want to highlight a little more. For example, I re-posted this text from my column about how the Powers that Be are targeting the world's dissidents:

"If the powerful figures who participated in these Covid table-top planning sessions created a “threat” check-list at these events, it might read:

* “Watchdog” mainstream media organizations - captured/no threat.

* Politicians - captured/no threat.

* Judicial system - captured/no threat.

* Public health bureaucracies - all on board and champing at the bit to become the world’s saviors. No threat.

* Other bureaucratic organizations - Thrilled to help, no threat.

* Science Industrial Complex - Eager participants; no threat.

* Plaintiff trial lawyers - Don’t worry … AWOL, no threat.

* Colleges and educational system - completely captured, on our team, will support whatever we say.

* Foundations, key trade and professional groups - Eager to help, absolutely no threat.

* Major corporations - Proud to be aligned with Big Government and will enthusiastically do what they’re asked.

* Members of the Military Industrial Complex and the Intelligence Communities - just let us know what you need us to do (or we’ll let you know what we need you to do).

Bottom-line: The only remaining threat is dissidents at citizen journalist platforms like Substack. Thus ... Substack is now a grave threat.

A pithy Note I just made, Theological too:

One suspects that the real “Epstein files” would have a thick folder with a header labeled "Satan, on-going operations ..."

