A chart from a Stateline story revealed very interesting data … and not just regarding the spike in firearm deaths among youth.

While virtually no “healthy” children died from Covid between 2020 and 2023, the number of American children aged 17 and younger who died from firearms, traffic accidents and poisoning exploded in the same years, according to CDC mortality statistics.

According to CDC statistics, the number of deaths from firearms (homicides, suicides and gun accidents) increased by nearly 50 percent between 2019 and 2023.

In the two-year period from the end of 2019 to the end of 2021, deaths from poisoning, which are primarily drug over-doses, increased by 126 percent.

While 471 American children aged 17 and younger died from “poisoning” in 2019, the figure ballooned to 780 in the lockdown year of 2020; increased to 926 in 2021; 1056 in 2022 and 1,068 in 2023.

For reasons that remain unclear, in the lockdown year of 2020, traffic fatalities claimed 12.2 percent more young lives than the pre-lockdown year of 2019. Between 2019 and 2021, traffic deaths involving children increased by 23.44 percent.

The above statistics were gleaned from a story and graph originally published on March 20th by Stateline, a non-profit journalism organization.

I found take-aways the author didn’t highlight …

The article focussed only on the eye-opening increase in “firearm deaths” involving children between 2019-2023.

While this huge increase in firearm deaths is certainly alarming and worthy of significant news coverage, the article’s author didn’t highlight the similarly eye-opening increase in deaths caused by poisoning and traffic accidents.

Nor did the author note that the spike in deaths in all three categories occurred after the Covid lockdowns.

From data culled from an interactive graph that plots deaths by cause in given years, I was able to discern information not highlighted in the story.

Clearly the number of children who died from causes other than Covid-19 dramatically increased in just a few short years. (As shown below, Covid-19 was not included in the Top 6 list of causes of youth deaths from 2019-2023).

In 2020, for the first time in American history, more children died from firearms than from traffic accidents.

Neither the Stateline story nor the CDC data broke down firearm deaths by cause, so I’m not sure of the raw numbers or percentages of deaths that were caused by homicides, suicides or gun accidents.

According to the story and CDC data, black children and teens in 2023 were 8.9 times as likely to die from firearm homicide than their white peers. Per the CDC, firearms have been the leading cause of death for Black youth since 2015.

However, the percentage of suicides involving a firearm is higher among white youth (1.1 deaths per 100,000 compared to 0.8 deaths per 100,000 black youth).

Cancer deaths among children have also recently increased …

According to the graph accompanying the story, cancer deaths increased by 136 between 2019 and 2023, an increase of 9.48 percent.

While this increase occurred after children began to receive Covid vaccines, Stateline/CDC data reveal years where more children died from cancer than in the post-vaccine years.

Still, annual cancer deaths among children, which had been trending down, have reversed in the past few years.

Ever the skeptic of CDC data, I also wonder if deaths that might have been caused by cancer could have been attributed to Covid (if a cancer patient tested positive on a PCR death before his or her death).

The following data, identified from CDC mortality charts provided in Stateline’s story, was interesting to me and might be interesting to my readers as well.

Leading or major Causes of Death among American Youth 17 and under, Year 2023

Firearm: 2,581

Traffic Accident: 2,343

Suffocation: 2,042

Cancer: 1,570

Poisoning: 1,068

Drowning: 886 (Up from 801 in 2019).

Note: Covid was not a “major cause of death” for youth in the years 2019-2023 (or didn’t make this chart, which highlighted data from 2023).

To include a personal opinion, I suspect many of the infant “suffocation” deaths might be from the category “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome” (SIDS), which could include many deaths that were caused by childhood vaccines.

Firearm Deaths:

2017: 1,814

2018: 1,729 (down 4.7 percent)

2019: 1,732 (+ 0.17 percent)

2020: 2,281 (+ 549 or + 31.7 percent)

2021: 2,454 (+ 7.6 percent)

2022: 2,542 (down 0.49 percent)

2023: 2,581 (+ 1.53 percent)

Comment: Firearm deaths have increased from 1,732 in 2019 (pre-Covid) to 2,581 in 2023, an increase of 849 deaths/year or 49.02 percent).

Poisoning Deaths:

2017: 402

2018: 394

2019: 471

2020: 780 (increase of 309 deaths or 65.6 percent in one year)

2021: 926 (increase of 18.71 percent from previous year)

2022: 1,056 (increase of 130, +14.04 percent from previous year)

2023: 1,068

Comment: Poisoning deaths increased by 597 from 2019 to 2023, an increase of 127 percent in four years.

Why would traffic accident deaths dramatically increase when everyone was locked down at home?

Traffic Accident Deaths:

2016: 2,361

2017: 2,226 (- 5.72 percent from previous year)

2018: 2024 (- 8.91 percent from previous year)

2019: 1988 (-1.76 percent from previous year)

2020: 2,231 (+ 12.22 percent from previous year)

2021: 2,454 (+10 percent from previous year)

2022: 2,317

2023: 2,343

Comment: From 2019, pre-Covid, through 2021, traffic accident fatalities involving youth increased by 466 deaths - an increase of 23.44 percent in two years.

Cancer Deaths:

2015: 1,625

2016: 1,688

2017: 1,576

2018: 1,588

2019: 1,434

2020: 1,461

2021: 1,479

2022: 1,484

2023: 1,570

Comments:

Cancer deaths increased by 136 between 2019 and 2023, an increase of 9.48 percent. However, more children cancer deaths occurred in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 than in 2023.

Cancer deaths among youth decreased from 2016 through 2019, followed by an up-tick in 2020-2023.

Conclusion …

As a parent of a child, I’d worry far more about my child dying from firearms, traffic accidents, suffocation, cancer, drug overdoses/poisoning and drowning than my child dying from Covid-19.

Whether the lockdowns or Covid vaccines directly or indirectly led to these spike in deaths can be debated, but FWIW, many people predicted back in 2020 that children would suffer more harms and deaths from the lockdowns and the response to Covid than from a novel virus.

It seems these ignored non-experts were right.

***

