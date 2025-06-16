Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Count Metalmind
14h

Good field reconnaissance, Rice. It’s a miserable business, dissecting the officially-sanctioned tripe spewed by these high-paid public health stenographers. Someone has to wade into the filth and catalog the lies. Keep filing your reports from the front.

Freedom Fox
14h

Sunscreen is as safe and effective as "vaccines."

In other words, it kills. Not only are the chemicals in it not good for the skin, and absorbed into our bodies through our skin, as nicotine is through patches. But sunscreen actually deprives our immune system of the healing and restorative properties of sunlight. That boosts and revitalizes our immune systems.

The risk of skin cancer from sun exposure is hugely overstated, and no direct evidence has ever been produced. Correlation isn't causality.

And the same thing can be said about sunglasses. Our eyes are out most efficient receptors and transformers of the sun's healing energies, vitamins produced. Blocking our brilliantly designed eyes from doing the job that they are created for - which is more than just vision - is the height of stupidity and the arrogance of man. Belief that we can and must improve God's already perfect job of our creation.

Like, OMG, how'd man ever live before sunglasses and sunscreen were invented!!

Common. Sense. Just don't look directly in the sun, something our instincts already tell us not to do, the discomfort being all the alert we need to not do.

Expose yourself to sun without screen or glasses daily, but do so in moderation. For the best health...as God designed us to enjoy. Without man's "fixes."

