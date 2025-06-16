She’s probably too powerful and well-backed to fight, but I’m going to do what I can while I still have a Substack newsletter.

For 19 months, I’ve been warning “contrarian” readers of the public health “menace” posed by Your Local Epidemiologist, the No.1 “Science” writer on Substack.

Katelyn Jetelina (aka YLE) is still posting away and, as I learned today, she’s filing dispatches from Africa where she’s participating in “a TEDTalk Summit focused on the intersection of a warming climate and health.”

(Note: Al Gore was one of the panelists at the Kenya summit, which brought together “a visionary group of global innovators, business executives, next-generation leaders, artists and activists.”)

IMO, the reason YLE is a menace is because she’s the leading champion of the “guidance” pushed by an Establishment Public Health Bureaucracy which has a nearly-perfect record of disseminating bogus, dubious and harmful recommendations to the public.

As you’ll see in this article, it seems the goal of YLE is to get every citizen in the world to “trust” these sinister and bullying organizations.

My first take-away: Publishing tripe pushed by the Public Health Establishment and Big Pharma pays handsomely. (YLE has more than 380,000 followers and “tens of thousands” of paid subscribers).

Such stenography also earns her invites to all-expenses-paid global summits attended by hundreds of other dangerous public health clones and “influencers.”

What follows are excerpts from YLE’s June 16th dispatch with my counter comments added. Boldfaced text is highlighted for reasons that should be obvious to more discerning and sane readers.

YLE introduction from her June 16th Substack post:

“Hello from Africa! I’m here for a TEDTalk Summit focused on the intersection of a warming climate and health. Nothing quite like international perspectives, the cross-pollination of ideas, and the beauty of wildlife to recalibrate a bit.”

My first comment: Someone is paying for junkets and hosting conferences - “TEDTalks” - so the world’s dumbest and/or captured “experts” can network with one another and game-plan on how to spread more dangerous, officially-sanctioned disinformation.

More Covid on deck …

YLE: “… Also, Covid in Europe may mean us soon, new sobering data in light of Pride Month, and, yes, they are back: sunscreen falsehoods on social media.”

Second comment: It seems this subsidized and coordinated junket pulled together elements from the War on Global Warming, LGBT+1 advocates, “pride supporters,” and, of course, leaders of the global cult to get every person on the planet vaccinated for every illness or disease from Covid and flu to hangnails and hangovers.

YLE: “ ‘Rejuvenation’- This is the word I have after seeing a number of things bubble up last week regarding the support of scientific infrastructure …”

Comment three: Clearly, YLE’s over-riding goal is to get more people to “support the scientific infrastructure.”

YLE: ‘Support lined the streets over the weekend’

“Amid growing concerns about the future of science, communities came together to champion continued discovery—something I believe is one of the most beautiful aspects of the United States.”

Signs depicted in a photo in the latest dispatch of YLE.

“America is GREAT because of SCIENCE.”

My rejoinder: America is becoming awful because of the acceptance of Bogus Science.

***

“Hands off SCIENCE.”

My comment: Real science hasn’t been practiced in America in decades. All the “hands” that matter have destroyed real science.

***

“FACTS MATTER.”

Me: The Establishment is deathly afraid of real facts and does everything it can to ensure pertinent facts will NOT reach the mainstream population.

***

“We have vaccines for measles, tetanus, hepatitis … But we need one to protect us from RFK, Jr.”

Me: To YLE, protests like these are “beautiful.” Protestors who can see through her claptrap are ugly and dangerous. In their science, RFK, Jr. (or Dr. Meryl Nass or Dr. Pete McCullough or Jessica Rose, etc.) shouldn’t have a voice.

YLE: ‘Scientists spoke up at NIH’

“In a bold move, 300 employees at the National Institutes of Health signed a letter to Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, now known as the Bethesda Declaration. The letter voiced concerns about the politicization of research, silencing of researchers, disruptions to global collaboration, and deep budget and staffing cuts threatening the NIH’s ability to do its job well.”

My comment: The implied predicate is that the NIH is “doing its job well.” Not mentioned is the legions of officials who “politicized research” and “silenced (dissenting) researchers” nor the fact the NIH botched every part of its core or supposed mission.

For example, the NIH’s efforts did not prevent an (alleged) pandemic and the non-vaccines never stopped spread or infection and the NIH-supported lockdowns produced global misery and rampant debt-financed inflation. Besides this, the NIH’s response was exceptional.

YLE continued: “Someone on BlueSky nailed what this means: “Do you have any idea how furious you have to make career civil servants to get them to put their names to a letter?” By signing this letter, they put their jobs on the line, but with more than 50% in additional cuts reportedly planned, their jobs already are.”

My questions: How many Covid dissenters put their jobs on the line? How many columns has YLE written where she railed against the firing, bullying, censorship, de-platforming, de-monetizing and stigmatizing of scientists and public figures who don’t agree with her? How many citizens who suffered vaccine injuries or deaths has she ever profiled? (Answer: Zero).

To YLE and “fact-checkers” like NewsGuard, the public health agencies and their “trusted” experts have never been wrong and the dissenters have never been right.

Two more questions: What’s wrong with firing employees who, over and over, have been proven to be spectacularly wrong? Why should any organization reward dangerous dumb asses?

YLE - Good news: ‘More than 400 CDC employees will be reinstated …’

Writes YLE: “In a surprising development, over 400 CDC employees who were let go in April appear to have been reinstated after receiving an unexpected email last week …”

Me: This should be viewed as a terrible development. IMO, the entire CDC should be abolished. In fact, It might be a good idea to nuke the agency’s buildings “just to be sure.”

YLE: “Organizations spoke up after RFK Jr. gutted ACIP last week:

“ American Medical Association called for a Senate investigation.”



“American Academy of Pediatrics is ramping up a strong social media presence.”



“Professional organizations, insurers, and states are mobilizing and coordinating (yay!) in anticipation of the confusion the new ACIP committee will likely bring.”

Me: Of course these organizations “spoke up” as they’d all be discredited and, many, imprisoned and sued for every penny they’ve ever earned … if “facts mattered” or “the truth” ever reached the masses.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is still calling for vaccines and boosters of children over the age of six months even though experts would be hard-pressed to credibly identify one “healthy” child in the world who actually died “from” Covid.

If these “professional organizations and states” are further “mobilizing” and “coordinating,” this should scare the hell out of every sane person on the planet.

*** (Bill’s readership, David, takes on Jetelina’s army of subscribers, Goliath.) ***

YLE Infectious disease “weather” report - Covid-19

"European CDC warned that cases may soon increase due to the Omicron subvariant NB.1.1.”

“Test positivity, another early indicator, is inching upward in California, Nevada and Arizona.”

Take-away from me: The damn PCR tests are still being used to sow panic.

YLE: “I would be very surprised if we did not have a summer wave.”

Me: After billions of people have already received “vaccines” and “boosters” and/or had “cases” of Covid multiple times, we still need more shots in more needle-pierced arms. Seriously, what good did all the previous shots accomplish?

YLE:

“Note: If you’re over the age of 65, it’s still recommended that you get two vaccines per year. This is a great time to get your Covid-19 shot, if you haven’t this spring. You will be well protected if a summer wave does arrive, and then the timing (6 months) will land perfectly (late November) before the winter wave.”

Me: Recommendation of “two vaccines per year” x five years = “at least 10 vaccines” already .. which will be 100 “vaccines” by the time a child reaches his or her mid-50s.

Personally, I can hear Big Pharma cash registers ringing and understand why Ms. Jetelina gets invites to all the top junkets.

Another question: What is YLE’s definition of “well protected?”

… And, FWIW, the last group that needs vaccines are infirm older people.

YLE: Beware Measles! ( Of course ) …

“We’re on track for the worst measles year in 30 years. Case counts just reached 1,197—closing in on a three-decade record (1,274 cases). In a preventive move, the CDC called on summer camps to diligently check for measles vaccination status and track any cases.”

Me: So, three decades ago, we (allegedly) had 1,247 cases … in a nation of 300 million people. Today, in a nation of 335 million people, we have fewer measles “cases.”

Also, to this correspondent, the CDC “diligently checking for measles vaccination status” reeks of digital vaccine passports.

“You want to send your kids to summer camp?” Make sure they have their measles vaccine, plus Covid, flu and cooties (?) vaccines … If you don’t do this, “no camp for you!”

YLE - Whooping cough (pertussis)

“Another vaccine-preventable disease, pertussis, continues to rise rapidly … Tragically, two pediatric deaths were just reported in Kentucky. (Neither child nor mother had been vaccinated.)”

Me: Somewhere between 38,000 and 3.8 million vaccinated children and adults have died prematurely in America since November 2020 … which, to YLE, is NOT “tragic.”

“Vaccination in the second or third trimester of every pregnancy is critical."

My comment, see above: We have to nuke the CDC “just to be sure.”

YLE: “June is Pride Month! A time to celebrate diversity, but also recognize sobering health stats …”

Me: Per YLE, more transgender citizens are committing suicide or considering suicide which, if true, is sad.

However, suicides, attempted suicides and suicidal thoughts among increasingly young children and adults spiked after the lockdown response to Covid and the roll-out of non-vaccines.

The experts YLE wants to censor predicted this would happen and it did happen, but YLE doesn’t share this epidemiological result with her readers.

Also, in “Pride Month,” nobody celebrates “diversity” of opinion.

***

YLE: “… The National Institutes of Health has canceled hundreds of research grants focused on LGBTQ+ health, limiting innovation and evidence-informed care …”

“Some good news: 73% of transgender respondents trusted at least one healthcare provider, up from 62% in 2015. This is essential for ensuring people seek care when they need it …”

My comment: “Hundreds of research grants focussed on LGBTQ+ health were cancelled?”

How many stupid research grants does our government sponsor/fund? If the government can commission “hundreds” of LGBTQ+ health grants, why can’t it fund ONE to look into the “embalmers’ clots”?

YLE: “Here comes the sun(screen)”

“… Sunscreen health advice and rumors are everywhere on social media .. Skin cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the U.S. While rates have steadily increased over the past few decades …”

My comment: Sunscreen health advice is “everywhere.” Everyone I know uses these lotions all the time and have for decades. Still, skin cancer is “the fifth most common cancer in the U.S.” and “rates have steadily increased over the past few decades.”

Three more cheers for the “experts” and the great success of the “war against cancer.”

In case you missed it:

“RFK Jr. guts the U.S. vaccine policy committee”



“I joined Brian Lehrer last week to discuss RFK Jr.’s removal of the entire ACIP committee .. and addressed one caller who repeated common rumors, like vaccines being a form of gene therapy. I thought it sparked an important and timely conversation …”

My comment: One doesn’t even need to research the components of YLE’s “conversation.” We all know she promotes “vaccines” for everyone for everything.

If I was her editor, I’d change the name of her Substack to “Your Local, Non-Stop Vaccine Promoter.”

Also, if I lived in Africa, I’d tell her and Bill Gates to stop coming to our continent and using our citizens as guinea pigs for these deadly gene therapies, which haven’t made one African healthier. In fact, they’ve done the opposite.

YLE bids us farewell until next time …

“That’s it for now .. I’ll wave to the elephants for you.”

Love,

YLE

My comment: Please, God, leave the elephants alone.

YLE ends her dispatch with a plug for even more paid subscriptions. I say, don’t feed any more wacko, narrative-supporting epidemiologists. She’s already made millions from her “Do-What-the-Experts Say” newsletter. Throw some peanuts to the Substack writers who’ve seen through her for years.

