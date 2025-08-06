Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

Laura Kasner
6h

Bill - Richard just texted me that another embalmer told him that Oprah’s bestie, Gayle King mentioned the clots on air today.

Can anyone find a link to that?

Kat Bro's avatar
Kat Bro
4h

Check out the Inari clot removal device. Maybe you can get a whistle blower from that company to come forward. Recently sold for 4.9B. Great time to be in the clot removal business.

https://evtoday.com/news/stryker-completes-acquisition-of-inari

