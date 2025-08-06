A random clot shot of a random embalmers’ clot … caused by a clot shot.

At another message board, I used a thread about the FDA to, once again, try to promote the Great Embalmers’ Clots Non-Story.

Someone on the conversation thread opined that if the embalmers’ clots story/scandal was going to “go viral,” it already would have by now.

This was a good and fair point as I know that Richard Hirschman and later other embalmers began to go public with photos of the embalmers’ clots almost four years ago.

(Tease for my next column, a bold Bill Rice, Jr. prediction: This story is going to go viral, which is going to change the world as we’ve known it).

I also opined that the biggest cover-up in U.S. history is probably the project to conceal the wide-spread existence of the embalmers’ clots.

For example, of 535 current members of Congress, not one elected leader has yet to talk about this subject or shown any pictures or videos of the white, fibrous clots on the video screens I’ve seen in every Congressional Committee Room.

This even includes Sen. Ron Johnson, the one senator who seems to think the “vaccines” are NOT “safe and effective.

One of my favorite posting colleagues noted, "I would make the case that the reason no one is working on a treatment for the clots is that to do so, is to acknowledge that it’s a problem.”

***

Exactly. What’s the old saying? “Before you can solve a problem, you first have to identify a problem exists.”

For the sake of argument, let's assume the embalmers’ clot story does finally go viral and the consensus becomes, "World, we have a problem here …

“… We hate to tell everyone this, but statistical extrapolations tell us that at least 50 million vaccinated people in the world might have these clots in their veins, arteries and blood streams right now."

Okay, problem now defined. Next up: What's the solution?

A major business opportunity …

Does any reader of Bill Rice, Jr’s Newsletter happen to know anyone who is a major investor in medical technology? What about anyone who might want to help start a company that could produce “life-saving medical technology?”

First question:

Isn’t it possible some brilliant person could come up with a solution to this “problem” and then, perchance, monetize said solution?

Second question:

Among the cohort of the world population who might be worried about dying prematurely, what price tag would these individuals put on removing 2 to 24-inch clots from their arteries and veins?

Would they pay $50 for a medical procedure that solves this problem? Maybe $500? Since insurance will probably cover this expense, maybe even $5,000? Maybe even $50,000?

My guess is many people would let Blue Cross or Medicare pay a couple grand for a procedure that might save or extend their lives.

The first thing someone needs to do is come up with a test or diagnostic X-ray that tells the public who already has these clots in their body. It seems to me this alone would be a multi-billion dollar diagnostic test.

However, in thinking about millions of people flocking to their local doctor to see if they have these clots or not, one awkward scenario comes immediately to mind:

Doctor: “I’m Sorry, Mr. Jones, but it looks like your body might be riddled with these clots. The good news is someone came up with a solution to this problem and we can book you for your out-patient surgery next week …”

Commentary:

While some patients might be grateful a potentially life-saving procedure now exists, common sense tells us some percentage of patients are going to ask how they got these clots in the first place.

The honest answer, of course, would be the unfortunate patients got the clots because they got the “vaccines” that the same doctors told them they had to get to “protect” themselves.

It’s unknown for now, but some patients might be pissed. In fact, these doctors might be risking their own lives by sharing such a medical truth.

Another question that comes to mind is what percentage of the population might prefer to not even know.

If they die suddenly in a couple of weeks or next year, some people may conclude: so be it. As they also say, “Ignorance is bliss.”

Still, speaking for myself, I’d like to know. If there’s a chance I can spend more time with my family on this earth, I’m going to take that chance.

That is, I think the coming clot diagnostic test is going to be in great demand.

***

Next, if someone can invent a procedure or substance that evaporates these Venous System Worms, this person might become one of the wealthiest people on the planet and go down in history as someone who really did “save millions of lives.”

However, this observation begs a very interesting question: Why isn’t any scientist or major medical company already working on such a life-saving solution? After all, it’s impossible the best minds in medicine and science haven’t known about these white, fibrous worms for at least four years.

The take-away from this observation calls into question the (once) widely-held notion that medicine and science are replete with brilliant people looking for ways to save their fellow man.

If the chance to make billions of dollars doesn’t spur anyone into action, what will?

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

We can scratch this scenario …

I guess someone might say that Pfizer could come up with another pill to solve this newly-identified problem, but I think once the “embalmers’ clot story” is "proven" and goes viral, Pfizer isn't going to exist anymore.

I'd also say the FDA doesn't need to exist anymore.

I’m being deadly serious here. What good is this agency if it won't investigate or acknowledge embalmers' clots that are growing inside the bodies of tens of millions of vaccinated citizens?

In fact, what good is Congress if it has 535 members “looking out for the people” and promoting medical safety if not one of these dedicated public servants will even bring up the embalmers’ clots?

More take-aways from this thought exercise …

I think I might have just answered my own questions regarding why nobody (who matters) is ever going to expose the embalmers’ clots.

As you’ve already read, what this column posits is a world with no Pfizer, a country where the FDA has been abolished and a country where practically every citizen reaches the conclusion that Congress is worthless and must be full of either incompetent fools or people who are extremely evil and actually don’t care if citizens live or die. (Logic: If they cared, they would have stopped the clots shots four yeas ago).

If anyone and everyone suddenly acknowledges the embalmers’ clots are real, wide-spread and have been growing in vaccinated bodies for years, one conclusion would be … the country must be purged of all the above “public servants.”

A likely impasse can be identified. On the one hand, these powerful agencies and leaders don’t want to be purged. On the other hand, millions of formerly docile and trusting subjects might now exclaim: “You people are actually the problem. You have to go.”

Scarlett: “The price of popcorn is going to go sky-high this year!”

Two main points …

While this essay might come across as a tad whimsical, I hope I made at least two serious and worthwhile points, which are:

No “problem” exists unless public officials, alleged leaders and the mainstream press say there is a problem. That is, the simplest way to avoid solving a problem is to deny a problem even exists.

This, so far, is what’s happened with the embalmers’ clots non-story. No solution is needed because no one who matters ever declared a problem.

Also …

The other reason the embalmers’ clots can’t become a story is that if, it did, everyone in the world would know who caused the problem in the first place.

I guess it’s theoretically possible that Pfizer, every doctors’ group and public health agency in the world could issue a heart-felt apology and begs for our forgiveness, but I wouldn’t bet on this scenario.

Also, the prospect of the government printing trillions of dollars out of thin air to compensate tens of millions of people for their loved ones’ lost lives and their current and future adverse health conditions is probably low on the probability list.

No, every way you analyze this, the “play” is to keep ignoring the problem and hope that every possible whistleblower and accomplice in the world remains forever silent.

***

A final possibility is that the “embalmers’ clot” story does go viral and every American realizes the government and the world’s most trusted scientists and doctors caused 50 million people to have worm clots and dirty blood in their bodies …. And everyone just shrugs their shoulders and says, “What’s the big deal? That’s our crazy government for you.”

If this is what happens, I’m giving up and moving to the jungles of Bolivia. Ya’ll can deal with the next pandemic without Bill Rice, Jr.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.