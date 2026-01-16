It’s easy to publish photos illustrating why the embalmers’ clots would be a thermo-nuclear Truth Bomb. It’s harder to come up with a photo that shows the significance of Early Spread. However, this photo of Tim McCain in an ICU in early January 2020 probably does show why this subject is important … and taboo. Significantly and revealingly, no public health official ever investigated this almost-certain case of (life-threatening) “early” Covid.

Author’s note: I’ve probably used the term “thermo-nuclear truth bomb” more than any Substack citizen journalist. However, until I wrote today’s dispatch even I didn’t fully appreciate how thermo-nuclear certain Truth Bombs could be.

***

Continuing from Part 1, if my Substack newsletter is being targeted to suppress the reach of my articles, why might this be happening? Why me?

If exposed, three potentially “thermo-nuclear” scandals immediately come to mind. These stories - all of which I’ve written extensively about at my Substack newsletter - are Early Spread, the embalmers’ clots and possible censorship on Substack.

In today’s dispatch, I’ll focus on the first of these potentially thermo-nuclear Truth Bombs and circle back to why I think the other two subject areas are also potentially “thermo-nuclear truth bombs” in separate essays.

Early Spread - the thermo-nuclear Truth Bomb nobody views as an important Truth Bomb

Despite publishing scores of articles on the topic, I’ve perhaps done a poor job explaining why I think this scandal actually matters. (To make my first point, 99.9 percent of world citizens probably don’t even consider “exposure of Early Spread” to be a possible scandal but, per my theory, the .01 Percent do understand this.)

In a nutshell, my Early Spread hypothesis postulates that, yes, a virus - probably “novel” and probably made in a lab - began to infect millions of people - making them “sick,” aka created obvious “symptoms” - months before the experts said this virus had spread across the world or had begun to infect citizens in America.

(Question: Did MILLIONS of students and teachers experience Covid-like SYMPTOMS before the lockdowns to “stop virus spread?” If they didn’t, why did superintendents close nearly 3,000 U.S. schools “due to rampant illness?”)

The key logical inference flowing from this theory is that such an atypically-contagious virus would have quickly infected millions of people (not just a handful).

If millions of people had, in fact, already been infected by the date of the lockdowns (mid-March 2020), then tens of thousands of people should have already perished from this virus … that is, if the virus was, in fact, “deadly.”

Early spread, if proven or “confirmed,” would show that this virus was not any more deadly than a typical Influenza-Like Illness or flu and, thus, there was no need for lockdowns to “slow or stop spread.” Nor was there any reason for billions of people to get a new type of experimental mRNA “vaccine” - a “bio weapon” that was rushed into the market at “warp speed” after alleged “safety” trials of approximately 60 days.

If proven, Early Spread would blow up the entire “Deadly Virus” Narrative that turned the world upside down.

Also, I’m one of few journalists in the world who is focusing on WHEN virus-spread actually began. That is, I am trying to create a more accurate timeline of key events, which is the starting point of all REAL investigations. Basically, I think more-credible answers to the When question could ultimately provide answers to the Who, What, Where, Why and How questions.

Potentially thermo-nuclear scandals might include …

… Evidence that at least some officials must have known about Early Spread and concealed this evidence via a conspiracy involving numerous public health officials, government employees, corporations, NGOs, Foundations, intelligence agencies and faux journalists at the legacy news organizations. (See here for perhaps the most-important story I’ve published at my Substack).

Alternatively, if no person or organization ever considered the possibility millions of people had already been infected by this virus (probably beginning in the summer of 2019 if not earlier), such officials and alleged experts are guilty of gross professional malpractice, malfeasance, incompetence and embarrassing stupidity.

IMO, the message that should be trumpeted far and wide is citizens should NOT “trust the experts,” who are either sinisterly corrupt or stunningly incompetent.

Early Spread also clearly confirms my maxims that “all-important truth-seeking organizations are completely captured” and that officials will “never investigate that which they do not want to confirm.”

Here’s where I start to veer into extremely taboo Danger Zones

If one simply thinks about this subject, Early Spread blows up the Wuhan wet market origins story.

The hypothesis opens up the very-real possibility that “Case Zero” didn’t happen in Wuhan, China in December 2019, and, very possibly, might have happened in America. (If Early Spread was proven, “The Wuhan Flu “might be re-labeled “The Ft. Detrick Flu” or the “Chapel Hill Flu.”)

In my opinion, the “Wet Market/Bat Theory” was very likely concocted to conceal evidence of early spread in America, a thermo-nuclear scenario that would, perhaps, harpoon the authorized narrative that “America” is always the Good Guy and, certainly is never the villain.

The public would be forced to grapple with the possibility the majority of the world’s mad scientists are performing their experiments in American labs.

However, mad scientists were simply performing their assigned “gain of function” tasks. The real “thermo-nuclear” take-away would come from the possible consensus view that:

First, officials representing “The United States of America” created a virus that made tens of millions of people sick, some very sick and, while not super-deadly, this government-created virus must have killed plenty of people.

Next, the U.S. government and its co-conspirator partners (Bill Gates, etc.), possibly or almost certainly, covered-up its lab escape (which might have been intentional); perhaps tried to frame the nation of China and caused almost the entire population of the world to panic and lockdown their citizens for years.

Even before the “vaccines” were rolled out, the government’s authorized treatments for alleged Covid victims were ventilators that had a 90-percent death rate and remdesivir, which might have a 30-percent death rate.

To stoke the necessary panic, the U.S. government approved a dubious PCR diagnostic test with a 90-percent “false positive” rate and mandated that millions of people repeatedly receive this fraudulent test (which I’ve labeled the “key to the entire operation.”)

Two American Big Pharma companies, probably following orders from the Military Industrial Complex, created the world’s most deadly injection, which caused untold millions of deaths and hundreds of other life-altering serious medical conditions - all of which are still creating mass casualties today.

For tens of millions of American employees, these shots were mandated by the government, which also coordinated a massive propaganda/fear campaign to coerce the entire population into getting these shots, including children and pregnant mothers.

The massive and coordinated project to censor critics of the natural-origins theory should also be a central part of any indictments that led to prosecutions for Crimes Against Humanity.

The Ignored Scandal/Crime Against Humanity …

If Covid, in fact, didn’t kill conspicuous numbers of citizens before March 2020, it would make no sense the same virus could have, suddenly, become ultra-deadly and killed hundreds of thousands of people … in the Spring of 2020.

If it was established that the Infection Fatality Rate of Covid was approximately the same as the purported IFR of the flu (a conclusion that flows from my Early Spread research), citizens should ask themselves what did kill millions of people from March 2020 through 2023?

Early Spread, correctly understood, proves that a massive number of alleged “Covid deaths” must have been caused by iatrogenic medical mistreatment and homicidal CDC “guidelines.” (For most citizens, the unreported Iatrogenic scandal - which also flows from Early Spread logic - is almost too massive and mortifying to conceptualize.)

Also, agencies affiliated with the government produced the statistics that - 24-7 for years - scrolled across the bottom of the TV screen, “official” data which purported to show huge numbers of “Covid deaths” - almost all of them likely the product of massive fraud.

(A fact more people need to think about: Because nobody was getting PCR tests, no “death” and “case” scrolls were running across TV screens when Covid was probably peaking in December 2019 and January 2020. Similarly, only a handful of Narrative skeptics think about the huge number of citizens who must have already acquired “natural immunity” by March 2020.)

Unmentioned is the trillions of dollars flushed down the toilet to fight a non-deadly virus that was probably running its course by early March 2020.

Let’s pause here and think about what I’ve written above

Even if only half the conclusions I’ve itemized above are the truth, the Covid-19 production would qualify as the Greatest Scandal and Hoax in the history of the world.

When I say the scandal is “thermo-nuclear,” this is probably an understatement.

Fully revealed and understood, the truths of the Covid-19 Crimes could possibly break up the United States of America. Certainly, even Uncle Sam’s Magic Printing Press could never print enough money to pay the reparations or lawsuit damages that would result from a fair and just accounting of injuries and harm incurred.

Across the world, America (or at least our government) might now be perceived by everyone, not just Muslim nations, as The Great Satan. (This possible assessment might be ameliorated by the fact practically every other government in the world enthusiastically embraced the same Covid response as our government, a fact that … “goes to possible conspiracies and coordination, your Honor.”)

***

The greatest political scandal of my lifetime was Watergate, a scandal every enterprising and ambitious investigative journalist was trying to expose.

Forty five years later, Covid happened - creating millions of deaths, tens of millions of Americans who are now enduring debilitating medical conditions, a production that costs the Treasury and economy trillions of dollars, a years-long saga that produced a cover-up encompassing virtually every government agency and politician in all halls of power … and nobody (who matters) picked up one phone to make one phone call to ask one tough question of one trusted official.

Where do I come in as a possible targeted citizen journalist?

Planet Earth has approximately eight billion inhabitants. Of these citizens, it’s very possible that no other homo sapien on the planet has written more articles or performed more research on Early Spread than myself.

My theory: If any of the points made above - ever proven - could indeed expose powerful people and organizations as criminal conspirators or incompetent accomplices, my journalism might indeed be considered a “threat” to the same class of “leaders,” and might indeed have created a strong motivation to make sure as few people as possible thought about any of the above.

IMO, any efforts to make sure my Substack newsletter (which reaches only 3,500 to 7,000 like-minded disinformation-spreaders) was kept safely in a coral or echo chamber of conspiracy kooks, would, neutralize any threat my investigative journalism might pose.

However, if my reporting reached the right people (say, I was a guest on one of Tucker Carlson’s hour-long podcast interviews or Sen. Johnson asked me to testify before Congress), I might, instantly, become a bonafide threat.

However, per my theory, because the reach-suppression algorithms of “someone” have been so effective, I’m never going to be invited on a show that reaches millions of citizens or become a part of the (paid) speakers’ circuit of freedom writers.

I can look at my dramatically-changing Substack metrics and know from this analysis that “something changed.”

What I don’t know is what might have happened to my career as a Truth-Bomb-dropping muckraking citizen journalist if my reach hadn’t been thrown into hard-reverse about two years ago. This thought exercise highlights what might be labeled an unknown unknowable.

However, I know what hasn’t happened and didn’t happen (and won’t happen) - Early Spread never became a “scandal” at all.

IMO, this is the the entire point of reach-suppression censorship operations. The Table-Top Planners identify the events and programs they must conceal and then come up with programs to make sure these nightmare occurrences don’t happen.

To achieve this result, they have to censor many people, but they also probably have ways to identify the threats of specific citizens who are bringing up information that - if it reached enough people or the right people - could blow up the Death Star.

IMO, the strongest evidence showing that Early Spread happened - and must be concealed from the pubic - is the fact nobody who matters investigated this.

Yes, I investigated it, but I don’t matter … because my journalism doesn’t reach enough people to matter.

