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Michelle Herman's avatar
Michelle Herman
1h

uh.. I can't believe you would write this really long post, without really exploring all the existing videos and research. There is tons of info out there to show the motives and what likely happened and why. This was a money laundering and insurance fraud play - and it worked like a charm.

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1h

I wrote an article (back in 2002 or 3) that referred to the nanothermite that was found for blocks around the center after the destruction. The elevator shafts had been painted not long before 911. Nanothermite can be put in paint. It is used to increase the temperature of smelting iron and steel.

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