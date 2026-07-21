Two Boeing 767 crashed into two of the tallest sky-scrapers in America. Skeptics of the authorized 9-11 narrative say this wouldn’t have brought down these buildings. My view is the American response to 9-11 would have been exactly the same even if these two buildings had not collapsed … so why did plotters take the risk to wire 3 buildings with explosives?

Author’s note: I’ve been thinking about today’s subject for years, but, frankly, held off publishing an article because I know many readers or subscribers might disagree with my thoughts and I’m already losing a flood of subscribers for my contrarian views. However, the topic of “what really happened on 9-11” is back in the news as Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recently did a high-profile interview with Tucker Carlson stating his emphatic view that plastic explosives actually brought down three WTC buildings. I should say I’m a big admirer of Waters’ brave stands for “human rights” and note that all Waters wants is a real court inquiry into what really happened on 9-11 … and I certainly support this effort.

***

As I’ve written many times, I definitely believe in numerous “conspiracy theories,” even conspiracies that might involve millions of accomplices (like Covid).

However, among the cohort of “conspiracy kooks, ” I’m probably atypical in that I don’t necessarily subscribe to all widely-accepted conspiracy theories.

For example, I’m not sure I believe the 9-11 conspiracy thread that postulates some unknown group of conspirators wired at least three of the World Trade Center buildings with explosives and then brought down all three buildings with a controlled detonation.

In this piece, I simply want to pose many questions that might explain why I question certain elements of a widely-held 9-11 conspiracy theory. My hope is that readers might offer good answers to some of my questions, an outcome that could cause me to reconsider my current views.

Second caveat: I think certain conspiracies involving elements of the U.S. government could likely be true. For example, I think the U.S. government has conspired to cover-up for individuals in Saudi Arabia who helped make these attacks possible.

I also think it’s possible Mossad or elements of Israel intelligence might have been aware of the 9-11 attacks and did NOT alert American officials and, of course, American politicians who have “kissed the wall” would be very likely to cover-up for American’s closest ally. (Amazingly to myself, Saudi Arabia - led by the renowned humanitarian MBS - is also considered one of our nation’s most important allies, which would provide a reason for our government to not want to embarrass this particular petro-dollar-supporting friend and ally.)

I also think the subsequent “anthrax” scare was almost certainly an intentional and planned conspiracy (probably or perhaps perpetrated by individuals in our own government) to spread fear and make possible a massive bio-weapons complex and the merger of the Science Industrial Complex and the Military Industrial Complex - a marriage that probably produced “Covid” two decades later.

***

A popular and widely-accepted 9-11 “conspiracy theory” is that the two famous World Trade Center skyscrapers didn’t collapse because two commercial jets crashed into them and caused an intense fire. Per this theory, the buildings were actually brought down by a “controlled demolition.” Also, and significantly, believers of this theory point to the admittedly odd collapse of World Trade Center building No. 7, which collapsed more than five hours after the first plane hit the first Tower.

As no one seems to have ever said that “Muslim terrorists” installed the explosives that caused these buildings to collapse, the logical conclusion would be that employees or “operatives” working for element(s) of the U.S. government actually did all the work that resulted in the implosion of these buildings.

Right here, if proven, the public would be confronted with one of the most evil and audacious plots in the history of nations and governments. If “proven,” one could logically conclude that all of the attacks that occurred on this day were actually conceived and executed by our own government.

The theory, one assumes, would postulate that many people in the U.S. government knew that on 9-11-2001 four planes were going to be hijacked and be flown into four different symbolic U.S. targets: Two World Trade Center buildings, the Pentagon and the fourth suicide-attack, which wasn’t successful, on either the Capitol or White House.

Significantly, organizers of the conspiracy must have calculated that the impact and fires caused by two planes that flew into the World Trade Center towers would NOT bring down these building.

Thus, one can assume conspirators deemed it essential that at least three WTC buildings completely collapsed, a result that, per the conclusions of plotters, would be possible only via the detonation of plastic explosives that had been planted days, weeks or months BEFORE the planes were hijacked.

At least for myself, it seems farfetched to believe that, say, the CIA spent weeks wiring three buildings with powerful explosives, which they were going to detonate out of the blue on some random day (without planes crashing into the buildings prior to the explosives being detonated).

Those who subscribe to this theory must agree that the plan (razing at least three iconic national buildings) would entail production of a credible “cover story” - the “cover story” being that two jet airliners, hijacked by crazed and militant Muslim terrorists, caused the buildings to collapse.

After the first part of the plan occurred (hijacked planes did crash into these buildings), the CIA (or whoever hatched the plan) could wait 40 to 75 minutes before someone pushed the detonator buttons and brought down the two iconic skyscrapers (and, many hours later, for some curious reason, a WTC building most people didn’t even know existed).

That is, such a “plan” would seem to prove that the conspirators knew two planes were going to crash into these skyscrapers on 9-11, which, in turn, provided the perfect cover to detonate the explosives that brought these buildings down.

This foreknowledge, in turn, would seem to prove that the CIA (?) also coordinated all of the “cover-attacks,” components of the plan that had to happen for the scheme to work.

According to this crime theory and my own effort at deductive reasoning, psychopathic spooks in the government recruited and/or enticed 21 Muslim extremists to hijack planes on 9-11 (thereby creating the requisite cover story). But it was CIA operatives (or maybe Mossad operatives?) who wired three New York City buildings with explosives.

Presumably, this was a classic “false flag” operation, the goal or motive of which was to create national and international outrage at Muslim terrorists, which would allow Neo-cons to launch wars and regime-change operations against four or five Mideast nations and grow the Military Industrial Complex (and Surveillance Complex) by a sizable degree. (Of note, the ensuing Mideast regime-change operations would also facilitate the Project for a Greater Israel).

As they say, “follow the money” and everything that happened after 9-11 did make numerous companies vaults of new revenue and definitely increased the size and power of the U.S. government and the MIC, which apparently wasn’t large enough or controlled too few people in 2001.

In one sense, this “motive” doesn’t sound that farfetched as this is exactly what ended up happening.

However, to my mind, framing this plot using the context of a “risk-benefit analysis” makes such a scenario highly unlikely. (As I wrote in an essay arguing that Jeffrey Epstein and Charlie Kirk are, in fact, dead, every important decision any person makes involves calculating personal risks and possible benefits).

Here, I’ll list a few of my questions, beginning with the “risk” side of this analysis.

Per this particular theory, the key component of the 9-11 operation would be: The wiring of three buildings with explosives. (Also, recruiting and logistically supporting the terrorists who hijacked four planes in a period of 90 minutes - i.e. both elements of the plan had to happen in tandem.)

Obvious questions:

How many people does it take to wire three buildings with explosives?

Like everyone reading this, I’ve seen videos of large buildings that were instantly razed by demolition experts. It seems to me the necessary “prep work” would require, at a minimum, scores of employees/conspirators, performing weeks of prep work. Also, the World Trade Center towers were the second and third tallest buildings in the country. As far as I know, no company has ever imploded a 100-story skyscraper, which can’t be easy … and this particular project involved at least three buildings.)

How long would it take to execute such an operation? Could explosives experts, working in a clandestine manner without being exposed, do this, in say, a week or would it take many weeks or months?

(It’s possible the all-important explosive experts had a plausible cover story. For example, perhaps members of this crew had infiltrated an asbestos removal team. Still, this handful of key conspirators would have to do the same work at three different buildings, which would require even more time and human assets to perform the necessary “prep work.”)

Were the people recruited to do this essential work told why they were doing this?

If so, what were they told? (Perhaps they were all told, “Blowing up these buildings and killing tens of thousands of innocent American citizens will help preserve our national security” or, this has to be done to protect Americans’ freedoms.

Or, perhaps, they were told/ordered to do this and, as good intelligence soldiers, they knew not to ask any questions about why they were engaged in such a sinister project.

The biggest “risk” question that occurs to me is … What if the people who wired any of these three buildings were caught?

This possibility must have occurred to plot organizers … and/or it’s hard to believe organizers wouldn’t have considered this possibility.

What would happen to the plotters if they were discovered to have planted powerful explosives in the World Trade Center buildings?

It’s possible I guess (or, really, guaranteed), that the CIA would try to cover-up any possible discovery of its elaborate explosive-planting operation, but, for example, would members of New York City’s Police Force have gone along with any effort to keep such details from the public?

Would key detectives and executives of New York’s Finest, upon discovering who really brought down the buildings, have said, “Normally, we would charge such plotters with mass murder, but since we now see the federal government was trying to protect America’s National Security (by using the thousands of deaths as an excuse to invade Mideast countries), we will spike this investigation?”

If New York officials did decide to spike the biggest crime in U.S. history (an event that also killed hundreds of New York City firemen and police officers), other scenarios could have also resulted in exposure of the plot and the real villains.

For example, it’s possible that someone - maybe a janitor or security guard who stumbled upon one of the team members installing the explosives - - could have gone to the press. Would every New York newspaper and TV station decide to sit on the story that someone was trying to blow up three WTC towers and kill up to hundreds of thousands of people?

I guess such a scenario is possible, but I doubt it. IMO, this “story” would have gotten out and, to quote Donald Trump, would have been “huge.” (Also, corrupt organizations weren’t as captured in 2001 as they are in 2026).

Also, it wouldn’t have taken much detective work to find out who the explosive team members really worked for. Once everyone learned the CIA (or Mossad or whoever) was plotting to blow up the WTC, …. there goes the CIA … and/or there goes “support for the nation of Israel.”

Indeed, if proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, one actually wonders if the citizens of the United States of America would have continued to want to be ruled or “led” by Satan-like rulers, opening up the distinct possibility of instant secession or another Civil War.

Also, if one goal was to increase the power and influence of the Intelligence Agencies and Military Industrial Complex, any proof that these same organizations conspired to kill as many innocent Americans as possible would, presumably, not be as possible in the future as, presumably, the first new consensus of public opinion would be to nuke the CIA and dismantle the MIC.

In other words, the “risk” for the people who installed the explosives and brought down a block of New York City buildings (and exploded a section of the Pentagon and - but for the actions of one group of heroes - destroyed the U.S. Capitol - would not be small.

At a minimum, if convicted and prosecuted, every accomplice would spend the rest of their lives in prison. One also imagines that murdering thousands of people might warrant the death penalty for at least a few of the key participants.

Furthermore, the reputations of family members of the guilty would would be forever sullied; wives of the guilty would leave their husbands; children of the conspirators would surely disown their fathers, etc.

Thus, the main reason I am skeptical of the “controlled demolition” theory is A) plotters would simply not have been able to recruit enough participants who would go along with the plot and B) any intelligence operatives would, presumably, be smart enough to know the plot could, at least potentially, be exposed. The defense that “we were just following orders” might work in some cases but not in a scenario where the orders entailed the murder of 2,500 or more innocent civilians.

Share

Contrasting a 9-11 Conspiracy with the Covid Conspiracy …

I actually can envision a scenario that might explain why accomplices or conspirators of Covid Crimes against Humanity “went along” with this conspiracy.

For example, doctors and nurses that placed patients on ventilators and administered them fatal doses of remdesivir could argue that they were just trying to save patients … or were just following accepted medical protocols, (orders) passed down from the CDC.

“We didn’t know we were harming these patients,” would no doubt be a common defense, one that might, in fact, be true for many of these (alleged) “care-givers.”

This defense contrasts with a defense of 9-11 conspirators who might argue, “We didn’t know those plastic explosives would actually be used to blow up and bring down those buildings.”

Or: “We didn’t know those Muslim terrorists we recruited to hijack U.S. planes would actually try to fly those planes into the those two sky scrapers, the Pentagon and the Capitol.”

(I’ve also always thought it strange the CIA was trying to kill the politicians who fund and enthusiastically support the CIA. IMO, If plotters knew the terrorists were going to fly two planes into the WTC towers and, per this theory, they did; they must have also known another plane was going to hit the Capitol or The White House).

What would be the benefit for conspirators?

As I explore this thought exercise, I’m trying to identify any possible “benefits” of going along with the plot.

It seems to me any half-way intelligent plotter would have had to have concluded, “Okay, if the truth is ever exposed, I’m going to lose everything that’s important to me; I’ll be remembered as one of the country’s worst-ever traitors and mass murderers - this would be the risk … but what would I gain if I do go along with this plan? What’s the benefit side of the equation here?”

Possible answers:

… It’s possible, I guess, the conspirators might get a promotion or maybe a (secret) bonus. I guess they’d get to keep their CIA jobs. Also (where do they find these sadists?) maybe a few sickos would enjoy the satisfaction of killing tens of thousands of innocent people to support the crazy plans of rogue neo-con bosses?

And what about the bosses who hatched this plan and recruited the accomplices? What would their futures look like if they were exposed?

IMO, most insane intelligence operations are designed to increase the power, budgets and control of different elements of the government and Deep State.

One has to wonder how many Congressmen would authorize bigger budgets - or more clandestine “black operations” - for an agency that conspired to kill tens of thousands of Americans.

A scenario I don’t view as possible:

Congress: “Okay, CIA, here’s your $20 billion allocation for this year. However, you’ve got to promise you’ll never try to blow up the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Capitol ever again.”

To my mind, these massive risks simply wouldn’t be worth the benefits.

Speaking about the plotters, these questions also occur to me:

WHY was it so important to make sure three WTC buildings collapsed?

Here, one has to picture the outcome if these buildings had not collapsed and the other parts of the plan did work.

With this scenario, on 9-11, terrorists would have flown planes into two World Trade Center buildings (producing thousands of casualties even if the buildings didn’t collapse). With another plane attack, they would have blown up a section of the Pentagon and the Bad Guys would have flown a plane into either The Capitol or the White House, probably destroying one of those symbolic buildings and producing hundreds or thousands of additional deaths.

Question: Would this NOT qualify as enough “shock and awe” to galvanize the country into fighting back against Osama Bin Laden or the nations that allegedly support him?

I simply don’t understand the plotters’ thinking, which, per this theory, apparently was that these shocking events would NOT be shocking enough …. unless the two tall towers - and Building No. 7 - collapsed.

In my view, this conspiracy would give new and dark meaning to the term “over-kill.”

Some who espouse this theory have speculated that one or all of the buildings had to completely collapse to destroy and literally bury incriminating documents or maybe vaults of gold (which I think would survive tons of debris crashing down on any bars).

If this is true, why did the plotters also decide to to attack the Pentagon and the Capitol/White House?

I also don’t understand how plotters could be confident the hi-jacking part of the operations would be successful. What if, for many different possible reasons, two planes didn’t crash into the World Trade Center? (To prove my point, the attack of the fourth plane, which crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, was NOT successful).

A scenario, that could have happened, that I doubt many people have considered:

Under this possible scenario, one of the teams that hijacked a commercial airplane did succeed with their mission and flew into one of the World Trade Center Towers. However, for 50 different possible reasons, the other team didn’t succeed in their mission. That is, only one plane flew into one tower.

Plotters, using the cover of the plane explosion and the inferno caused by the jet fuel, would, presumably, have gone ahead and detonated their plastic explosives, bringing down one tower. However, presumably they couldn’t (or wouldn’t) blow up the other tower that wasn’t hit, which would leave open the possibility all the plastic explosives planted in this building could later be discovered, meaning the CIA would have to scramble and remove the plastic explosives.

This hypothetical, I think, illustrates the key to the entire operation of the New York City 9-11 attacks: Everything hinged on two planes being successfully hijacked by two teams of terrorists who did succeed in flying both planes into both buildings - thus providing the requisite cover explosions to “cover” for the plastic explosives that actually brought down both buildings.

Of course, the most sinister take-away from this line of detective work is that the plotters must have, obviously, known all along that this is exactly what was going to happen. This would, in turn, mean, that (many) individuals in the U.S. government knew all along what was going to happen because, presumably, they orchestrated the entire operation (not just planting the explosives, which they never would have done unless they knew planes were going to crash into those buildings.)

That is, the plastic explosive part of the plan couldn’t even be implemented unless the other parts of the plan had gone off (successfully) … as planned.

Among other logical take-aways, this suggests plotters had been working on this plan for many months if not for more than a year - certainly long enough to recruit the terrorists, allow a couple of them to complete their pilot lessons and allow ample time to wire at least three buildings with enough explosives to bring down all three buildings. (I also assume that if plotters wired three World Trade Center buildings with explosives, they must have/probably also wired all seven buildings with explosives).

Thanks for reading Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Building No. 7 …

The most compelling part of the buildings-imploded-by-exposives theory involves the (admittedly) strange collapse of WTC Building No. 7.

However, another question that has always occurred to me is why did plotters feel it necessary (mandatory?) to implode this building with explosives as well?

If destroying this building was vitally important, is it possible plotters created the entire multi-faceted 9-11 attacks simply to provide cover for imploding this one obscure building?

Again, did the plotters think that bringing down both WTC skyscrapers wouldn’t provide enough national psychological trauma to achieve their goals; they also had to take all the additional risks of wiring an obscure WTC building?

(Also, detonating this building six hours later would - as we have now seen - raise many obvious and fair questions. It seems to me if conspirators blew up two buildings, they would have blown up the third building at approximately the same time - not hours later.)

To me, all of this spit-balling conjecture makes zero sense. Stated differently, if Building No. 7 had not collapsed, everything that happened in the world after 9-11 would have still happened.

Here one, again, tries to put one’s self into the minds of the plotters.

One, two planes flying into two World Trade Center towers would NOT cause enough outrage for American politicians and citizens to launch a war on terror.

Nor would the supplementary attacks on the Pentagon and terrorists blowing up the White House or U.S. Capitol.

Key strategists must have said: “We have to detonate our pre-planted explosives in both towers to make sure they collapse, killing even more people and making an even more indelible impression on the masses.”

“But we also need to make sure we bring down this 47-story building on the outskirts of the WTC complex. (If something very incriminating was in that building and had to be buried with rubble never to be discovered, inquiring minds, myself included, would like to know what this thermo-nuclear evidence might have been).

How does anyone know the buildings wouldn’t collapse on their own?

Another point made by adherents of the demolition theory is that both WTC buildings would NOT have collapsed on their own. (According to Roger Waters, “all” structural engineering experts agree with this conclusion.)

However, speaking for myself, I don’t know how plotters could know (for a fact with 100-percent certainty) that neither of these two towers would collapse because, as far as I know, no large jet aircraft, fully-loaded with jet fuel and traveling at 500 mph had ever crashed into a skyscraper before.

(FWIW, I also believe the fact much of the asbestos fire-retardant had been removed and replaced in both buildings might explain why the buildings ultimately collapsed or, if the original and superior fire retardant material had not been replaced, might have collapsed at a later time or maybe not collapsed).

Alternate conspiracy theories that seem more plausible to myself …

A more plausible conspiracy theory IMO would be one where psychopathic intelligence operatives, perhaps, recruited 20 Muslim hijackers to do exactly what they did. This would, almost, be a fool-proof plan, as the people who crashed the planes into their targets would, of course, all die in the suicide attacks.

Another conspiracy theory, more believable to myself, is that elements of U.S. intelligence might have uncovered the plot before it happened and decided to let it happen, figuring this would be an excellent “crisis” they could exploit to bring all their neo-con plans to fruition.

However, organizing the entire operation, including going to the trouble (and risks) of wiring and blowing up three buildings, would massively increase the number of Americans who must have been involved.

Something that hasn’t happened …

Fans of Mafia movies like “Good Fellows” (which was based on a true story), know that many people involved in conspiracies often end up getting “whacked.”

Thinking about the 9-11 conspiracy theory outlined above, I wonder how many American conspirators must have known about this conspiracy and participated in it (by wiring at least three buildings with explosives or, per my logic, planning the whole thing).

To me, this number might be in the triple digits and must certainly be far into the double digits. So the question occurs to me, have 20 or 30 CIA or Mossad agents been “whacked” in the years after 9-11?

I don’t know. Has Whitney Webb or some alternative media journalist reported on this?

Were the plotters 100-percent convinced that nobody on their team would ever talk or do something stupid? Apparently, if this conspiracy theory is true, they had/have no such worries.

All of this said, let me now say this …

No where in this essay do I say the “controlled demolition” version of the 9-11 conspiracy theory is definitely wrong.

The main reason I don’t completely rule out this “high-risk” conspiracy theory is that I’m convinced a far more massive conspiracy gave us “Covid.”

The 9-11 theory outlined above could only be conceived and orchestrated by officials who are unfathomably evil. However, I do believe - based on copious evidence - that evil people exist, probably in numbers that would stun every decent and normal person on the planet.

Correctly tabulated, if one tallies all the deaths caused by wars and occupations in Mideast countries over the last 25 years, the 9-11 attacks might have ultimately produced at least one million victims and millions of additional victims who suffered serious injuries.

As mind-boggling as it is to ponder these figures, they are a pittance compared to the world-wide victims caused by the Covid conspiracy (and the lethal government response to same).

Thus, if elements of our government (and Deep State) are and were able to perpetuate a conspiracy that would kill tens of millions of people (Covid), wouldn’t the same type people be okay with a plot that would kill 10,000 or 1 million innocent people with their 9-11 plot?

This, I admit, is an excellent rebuttal point to this essay. If nothing else, history teaches us that national leaders have orchestrated numerous schemes that ended up killing millions of innocent people.

But, in my opinion, Covid was a different type of conspiracy.

With Covid, I suspect only a relatively small number of people and organizations were involved in creating an alleged “deadly pandemic.” Millions of people - necessary accomplices - ended up participating because they were all easily duped and conditioned to follow the experts and authorities and support the “authorized narrative.”

With Covid, the vast majority of citizens (and especially leaders of important organizations) quickly figured out they would BENEFIT by going along with the authorized narrative (and faced little risk from doing this). Essentially, they figured out being a member of “the herd” provided great career safety.

The difference between Covid and the popular 9-11 conspiracies is that almost no American could be portrayed as being any kind of “accomplice” in the 9-11 attacks. The only conspirators who mattered would be the people who wired three buildings with explosives, pushed the remote-control detonation devices, and/or recruited (or didn’t stop) the 20 terrorists who did, in fact, hijack four planes.

Speaking for myself, If I was invited to participate in such a plot - or even ordered to participate in such a plot, I would have refused. Even if I wanted to participate in one of the greatest homicide events in world history, I would have spent the rest of my life worried about being exposed, prosecuted, the plan going sideways or me later being rubbed out so I couldn’t talk.

But, per the “controlled demolition” conspiracy theory, dozens (or hundreds) of key conspirators either didn’t see any real risks involved or were willing to assume these risks.

In Conclusion …

IMO, large swaths of of our ruling elites excel at concocting bogus Fear Narratives like a “deadly pandemic” or “this rogue nation has weapons of mass destruction they are getting ready to use on us.” Still, for plotters, these are low-risk ruses, especially since the MSM is a co-conspirator in these Narrative Control Operations.

However, American “public servants” wiring three buildings for explosives, recruiting and partnering with real terrorists and then pushing three buttons and bringing down three iconic buildings is a far riskier proposition IMO.

Plus, IMO, this would be an extreme risk - involving elaborate and time-consuming work - that plotters didn’t even need to take.

As I don’t think the CIA (or Mossad) would take on these risks, I don’t think this popular conspiracy theory should be viewed as conspiracy fact.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.