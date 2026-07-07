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Bill Rice, Jr.
3hEdited

Bonus Content - 1 (Today I’m shooting for the “Bonus Content” record) …

One of the clues that’s caused me to believe something odd is happening to my newsletter’s “reach” is that I’ve noticed a significant decline in the number of readers who make comments at my site (compared to the past, when I actually had far fewer subscribers). I’ve also noticed that the most-popular comment often gets very few “likes” compared to the most popular comments at other “Covid Contrarian” newsletters with similar subscription numbers.

For example, I’ve noticed that the most popular comment(s) at my buddy Mark Oshinskie’s newsletter might be 40 to 50 “likes” while the most popular comment in my section might generate three to five “likes.” Such anecdotes or observations have made me wonder if, for some reason, fewer real live human being readers are going to my Reader Comment Section.

This wouldn’t matter a great deal to me except for the fact that I often insert my boldest and more provocative points (plus important links) in the Reader Comments Section.

Several readers, including Freedom Fox, have told me they receive “notifications” from Substack when someone responds to one of their comments - but not when I make a post in response to their posts.

FF also just told me Substack’s new “auto moderation” feature is a sneaky way to engage in shadow censorship. To which I replied, “Yep. No doubt.”

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Bill Rice, Jr.
3hEdited

Bonus Content 2 -

As noted in my article, my first big story on curious Substack metrics (“And So it Begins”) produced 41 paid subscribers and 251 total subscribers. This article also generated 12,700 “Page Views,” per Substack-provided metrics. FWIW, this is back when I had only 4,952 subscribers - about 50 percent fewer than I have today.

My Page View metric has also declined by 25 to 33 percent in recent months. For example, my last original story (on evidence of Early Spread in China) has generated only 3,050 Page Views when my worst-performing efforts - when I had far fewer subscribers - used to generate, on average, at least 4,500 Page Views.

One point I’ve made often is that when it comes to censorship initiatives, “freedom of reach” is just as important as “freedom of speech.”

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