I still think the embalmers’ clots - exposed to a mass audience - is our best chance to get the solution many of us are hoping and praying will happen.

Solutions, solutions, solutions … Everybody wants solutions.

***

Regarding a “solution” that might prove the Covid “vaccines” are unsafe and definitely not effective, and an initiative that would prove all mRNA vaccines should be instantly pulled from the market, I haven’t seen a good solution proffered yet.

Well, check that, I have seen a few people offer a solution that might work - exposing the embalmers’ clots - but I’ll come back to that possible solution.

Today, I want to present a thought exercise that asks a basic question: Who is going to offer said solution? What “leader?”

I already like this essay because the second question above gets to the gist of the matter.

Doesn’t any important change actually require some kind of leadership to happen? I say it does. Leaders and leadership matter.

Alas, IMO, most leaders simply come up with solutions that make things worse. Or “leaders” only want to protect the toxic and harmful Status Quo.

The logic that flows from my latest maxim is that all bad leaders would somehow have to be replaced or purged to allow for the possibility of a solution … which makes sense to me … but couldn’t happen without real leaders.

Reader warning: This column might be as maddening to read as the classic novel Catch-22.

Per conventional wisdom (aka “The Narrative”), we live in a democracy and positive change can come from political leaders.

In my entire adult life I can think of maybe four or five political leaders who displayed True Grit and tried to provide real and enlightened leadership.

One of these politicians was Ron Paul; another might be Thomas Massie.

Any solutions these two statesmen offered - typically, “Don’t do this! Don’t trust the experts!” - failed spectacularly and neither man could ever get elected president. (It’s amazing, and a small source of hope, that both men kept getting re-elected to Congress).

If we go back in time five or six years, out of 535 members of Congress and one president, not one said a new, rushed mRNA “vaccine” was the worst possible “solution” to Covid.

They all supported lockdowns and masks. When Fauci rushed through remdesivir as a the authorized cure for serious Covid, I recall no politician who said, “Don’t do this!”

Instead, like the FDA and Fauci, they all endorsed this “solution” (or didn’t oppose it).

Going department by department …

The federal government consists of several branches. Interestingly, the most important branch never even shows up in the text of the Constitution.

That is, James Madison never wrote the words “The Bureaucrats” shall do so and so. Still, it’s the bureaucrats who seem to run the world these days. During Covid, all the solutions from the bureaucrats were sinister and (literally) dead wrong.

Nobody (at least any person reading this newsletter) thinks any of our millions of present and future bureaucrats are going to offer any solution that would stop the shots. If this was going to happen, it would have already happened.

The Judiciary is another official branch of government, but this layer of checks and balances seems to also be completely captured.

At this writing, I’m excited by a couple of lawsuits - one in the Netherlands and the racketeering lawsuit the CDC just filed, but nobody thinks these lawsuits will ever bring justice to the perpetrators of Crimes Against Humanity.

Theoretically, the Department of Justice could file a civil or criminal case that would prove in a court of law that great crimes occurred. But that would mean someone in the government was trying to prosecute other people in the government.

We all know this solution is not going to happen. (Nor will similar trials happen in the Epstein criminal syndicate).

The U.S. President is the most influential and important politician in the world, but our current president still thinks the mRNA “vaccines” saved millions of lives. (I’m not even sure if Donald Trump has ever heard of the embalmers’ clots. If he has, their existence apparently doesn’t bother him.)

On the Covid and the vaccine front, the president isn’t going to be coming forward with any sweeping solutions. (Here, I’m not just taking a shot at President Trump; Joe Biden had four years to do the same thing and he took a pass. Kamala Harris would do the same thing. So would Gov. Newsome.

If nobody in government is going to come up with a solution, then who might?

My Favorite Villain …

As I’ve written in probably 89 Substack dispatches, the real villain that makes real solutions impossible is the captured corporate press.

Once upon a time, we were all brain-washed into thinking the “watchdog” press was full of brave and skeptical cynics who would expose criminals and con artists and support truth-seekers who could make positive solutions possible.

A great silver lining (or utterly depressing take-away) from Covid is that all clear-thinking Americans now know this was a lie.

Per my estimates, at least 40,000 salaried journalists must work at hundreds of potentially influential news organizations and not one of these watchdog journalists wrote one story that exposed any Covid scandal.

Speaking of the potential thermo-nuclear embalmers’ clots story, not one journalist has asked President Trump or President Biden one question about these clots. Nor have they asked Bobby Kennedy about them. Nor have they asked any governor about these grotesque worm-like structures that are no doubt in the veins of millions of deceased and living American citizens.

Nor have they asked one director of any of our country’s hundreds of “public health” agencies.

Either every journalist in the country is unaware of these clots or every journalist thinks this is not a story that would be of interest the public.

Anyway, No Solutions Forthcoming from the “watchdog press.”

Share

The Fearless Trial Lawyers …

Some people believe fearless trial lawyers - representing clients who suffered life-altering injuries or deaths - might be the heroes of our times, but I’m not one of these people.

Exposure to asbestos 30 years ago might have caused your current case of cancer? Yes, call us!

Your wife and child were killed in a traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler - We will fight for you!

You got fired because you wouldn’t get a shot? Your deceased spouse got turbo cancer from a forced shot? Remdesivir or ventilators killed your grandmother?

“We’re so sorry, Uncle Albert …”

Colleges are bastions of learning and “research” institutions where every professor is interested in learning the truth … or so that’s what we’ve all been told and why so many Americans are eager to borrow a $100K to $200K so our kids can go to these places.

But I haven’t seen any evidence that any solutions are coming from the halls of academia. Ninety nine percent of the professors and deans all supported the solutions put forward by Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. (The 1 percent who didn’t were attacked as heretics.)

I’ll stop here although the list of people and organizations who are supposed to champion real solutions could go on another 2,000 words.

So, Bill, who does possibly have “the solution?”

I’m glad I wrote this essay if for no other reason than I have identified millions of people and numerous vocations that will never offer any real solutions.

The solution will come from None of the Above … which in itself is quite the tell about our world as we now know it.

The solution will have to come from a “leader” that most people have probably never even heard of yet.

It would have to come from out of left field, flying in like the rarest of birds, a black swan.

For all I know that leader could be me.

All it would take is for my Substack to go viral and attract a million or so subscribers (not even as many as Robert Reich). I could get invited onto all the big and influential podcasts like Joe Rogan’s and Tucker Carlson’s.

I personally know embalmer Richard Hirschman, who lives 35 miles south of me. I’m sure Richard would loan me a couple of his clot vials, which I could take onto Tucker and Joe’s shows.

“These things are in the bodies of millions of people right now,” I’d say, adding: “The government has known this for at least five years and has done absolutely nothing.”

I’d show 20 pictures from Laura Kasner’s Clotastrophe Substack and say, “Yes, these things are real. They are not Hollywood props or the product of AI.”

I’d then ask: “Do these things look healthy or benign to you?”

I think this is all it would take. From there, it would be up to the American public.

It’s possible millions of Americans would just shrug their shoulders and say, “well, that’s our crazy government for you.”

But it’s more likely the masses would say, “What the hell?”

If nothing else, we would find out if the American public doesn’t mind grotesque white, fibrous clots growing in their own veins and the veins of their loved ones.

The “solution” would come when the you-know-what hits the fan and every politician gets asked their position on the embalmers’ clots. When every journalist is asked, “Why haven’t you run a story on this?”

Of course, I don’t think Joe Rogan or Tucker Carlson are going to ask me to be on their shows. And since I now have fewer than 7,770 subscribers and am losing 40 to 75 subscribers with every dispatch I post, I doubt I’m going to reach the one-million subscriber level any time soon.

I don’t know how one history-changing individual is going to get around the “gatekeepers of the news,” but I’m confident it’s going to be a private citizen like myself who comes up with the solution that saves millions of lives and gets the prosecution ball rolling.

IMO, this is the Scenario that terrifies the Powers that Be.

Just because a Black Swan Event like this has never happened before, doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen.

In Conclusion …

Our alleged leaders - who are really all “followers” - might as well be potted plants.

In our New Abnormal, there are no adults in the room. The experts caused the problems and will never present any “solution.”

I also can’t help but think of the shockingly-large number of “leaders” who could have saved millions of lives or been a part of a solution or, even today, been champions of justice … and not one “leader” did so.

The solution is going to have to come from us … or one of us.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.