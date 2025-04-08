At news organizations operated by Advance Local, “celebrating our differences” and “embracing diversity” matters … but exposing the truth on dangerous vaccines definitely doesn’t matter.

“matters” - something of importance or significance

***

When someone realizes he doesn’t really matter, this is bitter medicine. This realization becomes acutely discombobulating and depressing when one realizes that even the commission of crimes against humanity doesn’t matter to the people who do matter.

The group that matters more than any other profession is not politicians or public health bureaucrats, but members of the establishment “watchdog” press corp.

When one parses the definition of the word “matters,” one should consider individuals or organizations who do possess the potential to produce real change. This is the only group that actually matters.

In the last four years, any grassroots’ backlash against unsafe and non-effective “vaccines” has not been significant enough to get important leaders who do matter to pull these shots from the market.

The reason this backlash hasn’t occurred is that the presscorp hasn’t told its “mass” audience that the evidence is overwhelming these products are not effective and, for many people, are dangerous.

Legions of citizen journalists have stepped up and tried to make a difference …

For years, thousands of “citizen journalist” have been screaming that Covid vaccines are neither safe nor effective. Indeed, the independent writers’ platform Substack rapidly grew because of the writings of “contrarian” or skeptical writers who challenged every element of the authorized Covid narrative.

However, this only confirms that the research and journalism of independent content creators … does not matter.

This is also very bitter medicine, medicine I’ve swallowed for years because I’m one of these thousands of impotent or insignificant citizen journalists.

Collectively, the body of work produced by citizen journalists has been exceptional and, in a sane world, would have long ago “stopped the shots” and produced an unprecedented purge of discredited “experts.”

The fact this result has not happened tells me … none of our efforts really matter.

I should qualify this statement by noting this work has mattered to some degree as the vast majority of global citizens stopped getting extra booster shots and many more members of the public, at least privately, realize the lockdowns were an unnecessary disaster.

However, as it regards the key elements of the Covid narrative, nothing significant changed.

Millions of citizens, including millions of children, are still receiving mRNA booster shots. No leader of the Covid response has been disgraced or fired for gross malfeasance or indicted for myriad crimes.

If the work of every Covid Contrarian author doesn’t matter, who does matter?

Who could make a difference and perform work that would save lives and hold guilty parties responsible?

The answer is just one brave journalist, editor or publisher of any mainstream media news organization.

A few of my readers (3,900 - not a significant number) saw my effort to get one prominent mainstream media journalist to cover a topic that could quickly stop the “unsafe” vaccines.

In a series of recent articles, I’ve tried to convince two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists to at least write a story acknowledging the existence of the “embalmers’ clots.”

In one sense, this project is my personal admission I don’t matter.

I’ve already written at least 20 stories about the embalmers’ clots and the most-famous “whistleblowing” embalmer, Richard Hirschman.

However, it’s now been more than three years since Richard first went public with information about the grotesque white fibrous clots he’s routinely finding in the bodies he embalms.

In three years, no official investigation has been conducted to determine what’s causing this terrifying new medical phenomenon. In three years, not one journalist who works for a prominent corporate news organization has written a major (or minor) story about Richard and the findings of hundreds of embalmers.

Astute readers will have picked up on what I’m trying to accomplish with my effort to get a prominent journalist at al.com to write about this topic.

The reason I sent my “story suggestion” to Kyle Whitmire and John Archibald is both men are long-time writers for a website that reaches millions of readers. (The site is visited by more than 11 million citizens every month).

Furthermore, these are not just any journalists. Both men have won the most prestigious prize in journalism, The Pulitzer Prize.

If journalists with these credentials wrote a major piece on the embalmers’ clots, this would/might harpoon the most dangerous lie in medical history.

I also note that while Whitmire and Archibald write for the Internet website al.com, their real employer is Advanced Publications, Inc, the parent company of The Alabama Media Group.

Advanced Publications is a private media company owned by members of the Newhouse family. The company actually owns many media properties including the Conde’ Naste family of magazines (which include The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, GQ, Wired and Architectural Digest).

Corporate subsidiaries of Advance operate NJ.com, cleveland.com (The Cleveland Plain Dealer), The Oregonian and dozens of other newspapers.

One of the largest media/journalism companies in America, Advance Publications also owns large shares of stock in Warner Bros. Discovery, Charter Communications and reddit.

According to its website, content properties owned by The Alabama Media Group employ “more than 100 journalists” who cover events important to state readers.

While I hesitate to tell seasoned news professionals how to do their jobs, someone needs to help them.

If editors and publishers of this company wanted to, they could assign at least a couple of journalists to thoroughly investigate the embalmers’ clots.

This team of investigative reporters could interview numerous embalmers as well as medical personnel who work at hospitals who may have been finding and removing these strange, thick, long clots in living patients.

These journalists could also ask public health officials why they haven’t investigated this phenomena yet.

Even if this team of reporters didn’t conclude Covid vaccines were causing these bizarre clots, they could broach the alternative question: what is causing these clots?

In my opinion, this would be a blockbuster series of stories guaranteed to be read by millions of readers, especially if Advanced Publications published these stories in all the media properties it operates. (The company’s Advance Local “newspapers” reach more than 58 million readers every month).

Furthermore, it’s hard to imagine an exclusive, thoroughly-documented series of articles on the “embalmers clots” - articles published in media outlets around the country - that failed to generate a national buzz.

It’s possible (albeit far from certain) that other prominent news organizations would, belatedly, assign reporters to investigate the same subject, journalists would could also ask “why aren’t public health organizations investigating this?”

Essentially, the message I shared with Mr. Whitmire and Mr. Archibald is that I know I can’t make a difference … but YOU could. What I was telling them is I know I don’t matter, but you do.

So why no big story?

Even though I’m just an obscure “citizen journalist” publishing stories on Substack, I didn’t fall off a turnip truck last week.

I’m pretty sure I know why no “journalist” from Advanced Publications is ever going to publish a series of major articles on the embalmers’ clots.

For starters, if Kyle Whitmire or John Archibald went to their editors and proposed such an investigation, this editor would look at them like they had three eyes.

Although they won’t admit it, both men know how “real corporate journalism” works. They certainly know which stories are off-limits to investigation.

In other words, I doubt my embalmers’ clots story suggestion was passed up the chain of command at Advance Publications, Inc.

If, by some miracle, one or both journalist did “pitch” this story idea and lobbied to work on this investigation, both journalists (even with “Pulitzer Prize winner” on their resumes) would be out of work in a week.

That is, I know if either journalist pursued my story suggestion, this principled act would cost them their jobs.

To which I say … so be it.

(While I know I’ve become jaded, I still don’t understand why any principled or authentic journalist would want to be affiliated with a “news organization” that’s committed to squashing the truth and hugely-significant stories.)

*** (All shares, cross-posts and re-stacks are greatly appreciated.) ***

Share

This story would be fantastic for our cause …

I actually had an ulterior motive in pitching this “thermo-nuclear” story idea to these esteemed news professionals.

Yes, I realized they’d get fired if they aggressively pursued this taboo story.

However, if they kept pushing the story and got fired as a result, they themselves could become important whistleblowers.

They could become the first prominent news journalists who reported to the world that certain “thermo-nuclear” Covid topics are, indeed, off-limits to journalists at corporate news organizations.

If this happened, the story might be even more explosive. The headline would be:

“Pulitzer Prize-winning columnists fired for attempting to expose embalmers’ clots.”

As I’ve repeatedly pointed out, the real thermo-nuclear story of our times is that every single “watchdog” journalism organization on the planet is 100-percent captured. A conspiracy - a vast one - does exist to block the truth.

Furthermore, It turned out the key conspirators were those in the “truth-telling” business.

If I was Kyle Whitmire or John Archibald, I’d make my employers fire me, take notes while they were telling me why I couldn’t practice real journalism, and then expose my bosses once they’d escorted me out of the building.

If they did this, both Alabamians might become historic journalists - certainly far more important than Woodward and Bernstein.

Alas …

… The above series of events would require people with real principles and a modicum of courage.

Two journalists who spent their careers trying to coax important sources into publicly telling their stories would find out what it feels like to be a real-life whistleblower.

I also know this won’t happen because this would entail both men admitting they were spectacularly wrong with every article they’d previously written about Covid subjects, including the “safe and effective” vaccine propaganda they incessantly regurgitated.

Once every decade or two, the world is stunned to hear a mea culpa from a pubic figure who admits he was terribly wrong about an important topic. However, five years since the birth of the Pandemic of the Century, no member of the corporate news fraternity has admitted the “science deniers” might have been right all along.

***

It’s been only a week since I tried to shine the light of hypocrisy on two of our state’s most prominent journalists, but I can already tell this novel strategy was a dud.

Trying to shame such people into doing their most-important job … doesn’t work .

Appealing to a fellow man’s conscience or highlighting the opportunity to save, perhaps, millions of lives … doesn’t work.

Nor did my suggestion these journalists could “make history” or “be on the right side of history.”

I swung for the fences, but I whiffed with my “work-around” effort to use my influence to influence members of my state’s most important news organization.

However, tens of thousands of other journalists work at other prominent news organizations.

Maybe a few Substack readers can write similar letters, encouraging journalists and editors to investigate the embalmers’ clots.

Surely, in a country this large, one journalist has True Grit and is not afraid to perform important real journalism, right?

Okay … wrong.

From all observations, it appears I was 100 percent correct in stating that 100 percent of corporate “journalists” in our nation are completely captured.

If I was right in penning this maxim, I might also be right in stating that the only journalists who matter are writers who work for captured media corporations.

It’s the corporate gatekeepers of the news who really matter.

Those of us who recognize our work doesn’t matter can still try to influence the work of people whose work could make a significant difference.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.