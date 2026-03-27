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Bill Rice, Jr.
11hEdited

"What's Going On? Aside ...

Cutting-room text, 3 (Note: I cut this text from today's story bec:ause I couldn’t find a link to this video, which has probably now been scrubbed from the Internet):

...The above link is a video montage of healthy athletes falling out on the playing fields after the rollout of the “safe and effective” non-vaccines. The perfect soundtrack to this powerful video is the song “What’s Going On?” I remember when this video first appeared on YouTube. At the time, I noted this video was “going viral” as views quickly went from zero to more than 200,000… and then suddenly this viewership growth stopped , a development that gives a double meaning to the song’s title.

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
11h

Cutting-room-floor text, 2:

Citizens protested George Floyd’s death and the deaths of ICE protestors but only in Canada did any North Americans protest the Covid lockdowns or shots - and that act of dissenting free speech - to the cheers of the MSM - was violently and emphatically dealt with by the Canadian government.

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