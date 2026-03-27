IMO, most citizens have yet to figure out the behind-the-curtain villains who are trying to destroy our society.

Prudent citizens know to beware of a rat trapped in a corner fighting for its life. When a “life-or-death” fight commences, it will be extremely violent and probably produce death for one participant. Also, it’s worth noting that the survivor will likely suffer serious wounds.

However, such fights are rare. Even if some animal (or human being or group of human beings) is, in fact, threatened by increasingly alarming circumstances, these threats are usually vague in nature and, thus, almost never produce the aforementioned fight-or-flight reaction.

For example, the proverbial boiling frog never learns his life might be in peril until it’s too late to save itself.

Most people who’ve been targeted for elimination - or cruel and inhumane treatment - never realize this … until it’s too late.

In Germany in the 1930s, Jews certainly didn’t realize they’d been targeted for a Holocaust “Final Solution.”

In the Covid years, most world inhabitants have yet to realize a multi-faceted democide operation might have been unleashed against the population to, perhaps, depopulate the planet or, maybe, simply to reduce the number of people who will receive government pensions for decades.

Even today, few people consider the notion that organizations that were ostensibly created to “protect the people” might, in fact, be doing the opposite … and by design.

Not only do most citizens fail to protest projects that might harm them; generally speaking, most people will support “leaders” who are methodically putting their futures in peril.

Again, the majority of the world is blissfully ignorant of a series of developments that might, at some point, produce any kind of fight-or-die response.

As Machiavelli must have known, it’s easier to defeat, capture and control an enemy when your adversary doesn’t even know he’s been targeted or is facing any kind of existential threat.

A Possible Unexpected Plot Twist?

IMO, elements of the corrupt Deep State must also see they are now fighting an existential battle for their survival. That is, the entity doing the attacking and the target of the attack - the symbolic cornered rat - are both fighting an existential battle for their survival.

It’s significant, perhaps, that growing numbers of people might now be closer to realizing “what’s going on.” If this is true, the world’s real rulers, who have always easily dispatched rat-like threats, might realize they now face an existential threat. If this is true, they will fight just as ferociously for their continued existence as the cornered rat.

Indeed, the world’s leaders (who in a stroke of inspired war propaganda are now identified as the “Epstein Regime”) might now realize that far more people are “onto them,” an epiphany that, again, produces not one, but two cornered rats.

A few random examples that suggest different projects of our leaders might not have been entirely random at all

During Covid, “science deniers” and “disinformation super-spreaders” were targeted by their attackers - who were clearly all members of “The Powers that Be” (TPTB), the world’s most privileged class who always either defend the Status Quo or champion allegedly essential reforms to “protect the people.”

The Censorship Industrial Complex - which has scores of layers and thousands of defenders - was created for one purpose only - to attack and suppress society’s dissident minority, a group that poses an existential threat to the continued rule of TPTB.

On the separate battlefield of “education,” one side has incessantly pushed education reforms like “Critical Race Theory” and “No Child Left Behind” to implement “reforms” that, purportedly, will help students become better educated.

Traditionalists counter that these reforms are actually Trojan Horse attacks designed to kill or debunk proven educational methods. The true objective is a project to “dumb down” the vast population of students - many of whom will graduate to become leaders in myriad important societal organizations.

Here, the thought of the world’s “real rulers” might have been that the previous system of educating students was producing far too many future dissidents and skeptics … (instead of future allies and co-workers.)

It’s obvious to myself that Immigration - mass displacement of the world’s impoverished citizens - is another important battlefront. The enlightened progressives - who possess the most power - couched immigration as a movement that was facilitating greater freedom for the world’s marginalized citizens.

Just like mixed-race couples becoming omnipresent on TV commercials, massive illegal immigration couldn’t have occurred by accident or coincidence. It took countless NGOs and changes in governmental policies - as well as marketing strategies and the creation of logistic and travel routes - to facilitate and make possible the movement of tens of millions of immigrants into America (as well as European nations).

While one sector of society ultimately concluded unlimited mass immigration was destroying the cultural bonds of a nation and began to push-back against this change, TPTB obviously wanted this change to happen and created myriad mechanisms to make this “invasion” of immigrants possible.

Decades ago, per the experts and TPTB, Global Warming became the world’s greatest existential threat. Just like with the new education reforms, new urgent solutions and reforms were required to protect people (as well as caribou, polar bears and glaciers).

The possibility the world’s experts might have concocted this existential threat to achieve more control or make more money was never considered by the majority of citizens. Nor was the thought that billions of people might have to endure lower standards of living to, perhaps, lower global temperatures by 1/2 a degree.

At some point, almost everyone employed by a company or non-profit with more than 50 employees simply accepted that DEI initiatives would either make America greater or at least understood these new HR policies had to be tolerated, or would be dangerous to their careers to protest.

Almost over night, multiple pronouns and identifying one’s pronouns became accepted vernacular as did rampant numbers of people who wanted to live the rest of their lives as the opposite gender from which they were born.

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The Iran War …

The world’s giant news at the moment - a news story that is actually almost completely censored when it comes to “on-the-ground’ credible reporting - is the Iran War.

Two features of this war stand out to me.

First, I’m stunned that the nation and government of Iran - almost all by itself - is standing up to the world’s greatest military Super Power. (Also of note is that Iran is standing up to the world’s most powerful political lobby - the lobby that seeks to advance the Project for a Greater Israel.)

While many experts said this war - and the regime-change its backers promised - would be achieved in a matter of days or, perhaps, a couple of weeks, this (not unsurprisingly to myself) has not happened.

The second feature of this war that’s noteworthy and leaves me stunned is the fact that so many people in the world (and even in America) seem to be pulling for the underdog, the villain of the official narrative, Iran.

To myself, one contrarian headline of this war might qualify as historic … - and certainly a major change from the norm. This headline might be that the majority of world citizens now view the United States of America as the “Bad Guy.” In the minds of billions of world citizens, the nation I grew up loving is, suddenly, now the bully and the nation whose government leaders speak with a forked tongue.

While many Americans no doubt recoil from this unsettling characterization, whether we like it or not, I don’t think this assessment is untrue.

I also think the examples summarized above probably explain why surprisingly large numbers of people might be pulling for Iran in this conflict.

This does not mean any American wants to see our country’s service members killed or wounded in this war.

Nor do I think any American wanted to see 168 innocent Iranian school girls instantly murdered. Most people, who grew up reading Scripture and don’t have a violent bone in their bodies, would like our leaders to avoid all unnecessary wars, which produce only mass misery.

This stated, by now, I also think growing number of citizens possess a vague sense that our government and the shadowy rulers who control governments are actually the real threats to a peaceful and prosperous world, a world where citizens can enjoy real freedom as well as the mundane activities that comprise our daily lives.

Right now, one might say that “Iran’ is a cornered rat (or tiger). Since this nation doesn’t want to die, it’s going to fight with every ounce of its fibre to continue to exist.

Trump - the Fall Guy?

Deep down, I think Donald Trump didn’t really want to start and prosecute this war, a display of treasury-depleting brute force he campaigned against three times.

But people and shadowy organizations far more powerful than the President of the United States must have wanted this war to happen (or else, by logic, this war wouldn’t have happened.)

On a subliminal level, I think more people are realizing the real enemy might be the Deep State and the “Epstein Regime,” a prurient core of sociopaths few of us would choose to interact with in our own daily lives.

For reasons hard or impossible for most normal people to comprehend, these people and organizations wanted to take over (capture) every important organization in society and use these “reforms” to destroy every institution and tradition that was positive or decent, cultural touchstones that supported a civilized, prosperous and moral society.

For years, my intuition has told me the real goal of the world’ real leaders might be to simply create chaos and forment conditions that would make it easier for the world’s real rulers to achieve even more control.

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Check. Check. Check. Check …

Covid produced (or advanced) this desired result. The Magic Printing Press produced this result. The fight against “Climate Change” advanced this objective. The dumbing down of students in educational institutions from kindergarten to graduate school produced this result. The Censorship Industrial Complex ensured the Powers that Be wouldn’t be exposed.

Another war - this one against a nation that seems less likely to surrender - would also advance what must be the true goal of the world’s real rulers - more control (probably through digital ID, digital currency, social credit scores, Universal Basic Income - all steroids to make Big Brother grow even bigger and more powerful).

***

As I’ve written for years on Substack, the only “black swan” event that might stop these programs and expose the nefarious nature of the world’s real rulers would be the detonation of some kind of “thermo-nuclear truth bomb,” an event that’s actually never happened in world history.

For years, I’ve been hoping a thermo-nuclear truth bomb - like exposure of the embalmers’ clots - would convince enough people in the world that we’ve been led by obtuse and evil leaders for decades.

It was at least remotely possible that revelations from the Epstein Crime Syndicate would convince enough people of the true nature of the world’s real rulers and result in a Great Purge that might save society.

Today, I’m wondering if the Iranian War might be the history and narrative-changing event that produces the same mass epiphany.

A scenario that might produce real change, but would be horrific to endure …

While possible, this scenario would probably be produced only after American and world citizens were forced to endure a horrific set of circumstances.

Possibilities that are occurring to more people might include a humiliating defeat in a war that produced shocking numbers of casualties among American troops … perhaps, God forbid, a war that spirals out of control to become WWIII … or just as unthinkable, a global nuclear war.

The population of the world is already dealing with accelerating inflation, but this steep increase in prices could morph into hyper-inflation, something no American has ever experienced (but, as history in other nations reveals, is, in fact, possible).

Barring a cease fire or surrender in the next few days or weeks, a global recession seems almost inevitable. However, Americans have survived economic recessions before. What our nation hasn’t endured since the early 1930s is a real and prolonged Great Depression, which, in my view, is now possible.

Nor does anyone know what will happen if enough nations ban together and dump the U.S. “petro dollar” or if sovereign wealth funds quit purchasing U.S.-issued debt.

If a few of these scenarios occur all at once, every person reading this essay will experience a stark change in their living conditions.

The only silver lining of a “new world order” that’s almost too surreal to comprehend is that such a “thermo-nuclear truth bomb’ might be powerful enough for the mass population to finally hold accountable the people and organizations that made this draconian New Normal a reality.

In this scenario, the lowly ‘rat” (who was always sure to lose his fight) might, in an upset for the ages, become the exalted Powers that Be, who, as it might turn out, were not invincible after all.

If it’s reviled Iran that ultimately produced this stunning result, I guess we’d all agree that historic global changes sometimes come from unexpected sources. (As Sun Tzu advised - or was it Shakespeare? - one should always “expect the unexpected.”)

A final note about our current president and the world’s worst villains …

When I write contrarian “think pieces” like today’s essay, I realize I might upset some of my readers, many of whom will surely remain avid defenders of our current president.

I do think if this war does “go sideways” and ends up, perhaps, producing some of these hard-to-imagine results, for the vast majority of Americans, President Trump will be the designated scapegoat - which, in my opinion, won’t be the most important take-away from any disaster scenario.

In fact, I can’t help but wonder if this might have been the plan of the Powers that Be all along.

Again, IMO, it’s the Deep State and the Powers that Be that really wanted this war. They simply used President Trump - and the American military - to make this result happen.

If any of these scenarios come to fruition, TPTB will simply blame the current president and will continue to control the next president (and Congress) as well. But this war will have probably made the program they wanted to happen … happen.

That is, IMO, President Trump will be thrown under the bus in a New York minute.

The Great Re-Set or Agenda 2030 - more control for the Deep State - will be the result that matters.

***

While this was a long essay, if anyone re-reads it, a few readers might agree with me that every societal change, reform, solution, major event or toxic development that’s occurred in recent decades was all leading to this “end-game” result.

The plot twist that would be completely unexpected is if enough citizens figured out what’s really going on - and figured out who we should really hold responsible and who the real enemy is - before we all get backed into a corner and are forced to fight like our lives depended on it.

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