Author’s note: The following analysis of the Iran War was influenced by the podcasts and writings of Alon Mizrahi and a recent Tucker Carlson podcast. While I recommend both podcasts, readers should know that Mr. Mizrahi’s content presents analysis from the perspective of someone who’s pulling for Iran and would not represent, say, the take of Fox News. Of course, as everyone should know by now, President Trump now views Carlson as an arch enemy, a very stupid person and an over-rated pundit who is now apparently expelled from MAGA.

The American and Israeli war to liberate the people of Iran started with a “double-tap” missile strike on a primary school in Minab, Iran, which killed at least 170 children. While American officials said the school was part of a military base, a Canadian journalist who recently visited the site said there’s scant or no convincing evidence the facility was still being used as a military base. One building that was destroyed by strikes from two Tomahawk missiles had been serving as a school for at least 13 years.

IMO, by now, one “known-knowable” that should be abundantly clear to any clear-thinking person is that Iran’s leadership is infinitely more intelligent, honorable and credible than America’s “leaders.”

In partnering with Israel to try to produce “regime change” in Iran, America’s “leaders” committed a blunder of epic and catastrophic proportions.

In my view, such an assessment should not be surprising as “stupid is as stupid does.”

When 100 percent of a nation’s important leaders and important organizations are led by the obtuse (or are “captured”), the consequences that ensue should be predictable.

For 40-plus days of this war, the tactics and strategy of Iran’s political and military leaders produced results that two months ago most people and experts would have thought were impossible.

If the wisdom of America’s most esteemed leaders was grossly over-rated, the wisdom and resolve of our adversary was grotesquely under-rated.

Today, some war observers are asking if Iran’s leaders departed from recent form and made a momentum-killing mistake by agreeing to a 14-day cease fire with its enemies, America and Israel.

According to one narrative, Iran held most if not all of the positive “cards” in this conflict and had America and Israel on the proverbial ropes. If this was the case, why give these militaries time to regroup, re-weaponize and, perhaps, come back and continue its assault on Iran, now from a stronger or rejuvenated position?

Given the impressive war-planning of Iran’s leaders, I’m inclined to think Iran is, again, playing its cards correctly and continues to measure its objectives via several key pre-war objectives.

One of these key objectives is to eliminate, or massively curtail, the threat the nation of Israel poses to the continued existence of Iran’s government or the ability of Iran’s citizens to live in a peaceful world where its enemies are not constantly attacking Iranian citizens and imposing non-stop economic warfare on them (via dollar-based sanctions).

Upon reflection, it’s the tiny nation of Israel - not the giant nation of America - that constitutes Iran’s primary adversary. Without question, the nation of Israel is committed to destroying or splintering the nation of Iran, a result war proponents believe will make possible the Project of a Greater Israel.

***

At least since 9-11 (or even before 9-11), American “neocons” have been the key domestic force seeking to achieve a Greater Israel.

These key policy makers and influencers made it clear that they wanted to achieve regime-change in at least four Mideast nations, including Iraq, Syria, Libya and Iran. The latter nation, Iran, has always been the main target of the neocons as Iran (as we’re learning today) possesses the greatest power, resolve and capability to thwart the aims of the world’s most zealous Think Tank warriors.

While at one point the neocons thought they could topple all four of Israel’s enemies in maybe five years, it took approximately 23 years to impose regime-change on three of these nations (Libya, Iraq and, most recently Syria). Only heavily-sanctioned Iran - falsely labelled as the “No. 1 State-sanctioned supporter of terrorism” - was able to hold out.

As it turns out, America is of interest to Iran only because it is the main benefactor, partner and ally of Israel. Without military hardware provided by America, without American financial aid and without the troops and equipment America contributes to fight wars that Israel wants, Israel would pose far less of a threat to the continued existence of Iran.

Via generations of highly-effective propaganda and the capture of almost every politician and media organization in our nation and world, “Israel’s right to exist” became the rallying cry for all the important political players in the West.

Anyone who criticized Israel was labeled an “anti-semite” or anti-Jewish, was censored or shadow-banned and, by various mechanisms, was made to experience non-trivial punishment.

Per the authorized narrative, which was unspoken until recently, if Israel was going to continue to exist, Iran could not continue to exist.

In effect, Iran - all by itself - is now fighting for its survival against two major foes - Israel and America - as well as against several vassal monarchies in the Arab world, including, most significantly, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait.

Iran first had to worry about America …

The public will perhaps know very soon if America has effectively been removed from the Mideast battlefield.

Per the analysis of Alon Mizrahi, Iran knew it had to first neutralize any threat posed by America before switching most of its attention to the nation’s real existential threat, Israel.

As long as it refrained from using nuclear weapons, America was never a serious military threat to Iran as American public opinion would probably never support a land invasion of American troops, a scenario that would require the mobilization and massing of at least 400,000 troops - a project that would take years and a project that would probably still result in a humiliating defeat for America.

(Another strategic objective achieved by Iran, probably with an assist from belligerent social media posts made by President Trump, was keeping other nations, including the nations of Europe, from forming a military coalition with America).

Iran’s leaders also grasped a key lesson from all recent American regime-change wars, namely that “asymmetrical’ tactics almost guarantee that a much smaller nation can prevail (without winning one “battle”) if this nation simply doesn’t surrender.

By controlling the Strait of Hormuz, Iran also knew that it held the Ace of Spades in this war.

That is, Iran knew America would probably “declare victory” and exit the war theater and region if it saw that its national economy could very likely collapse if the war continued for many months or years.

Significantly, Iran knew, and still knows, it can “hold” the Strait of Hormuz for many months and years.

(It would require hundreds of thousands of “boots on the ground” to take control of - and then hold - this choke-point of international global commerce. Also, in a historic development, in maybe 10 days, this war proved that American aircraft carriers might as well be obsolete or irrelevant to deciding the outcome of this particular war.)

Regarding any possible impact of the Gulf Monarchies that make the “petro dollar” possible and are wedded to America and even Israel, Iran seems to be very confident these neighboring adversaries, all of whom host American military bases, will, one way or the other, flip to their side … or endure popular uprisings that send the princes and sheiks of these nations into exile in Paris or London.

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Which in this real-world game of Risk leaves only … Israel.

According to Alon, Iran has actually been pulling its punches regarding Israel as the first order of business for Iran (which seems to be playing chess while its adversaries are playing kindergarten checkers) was neutralizing the threat of Israel’s protector, America.

At least according to my arm-chair quarterbacking, Iran’s overriding strategy is to make sure the vast majority of the world population - and maybe even large swaths of the American population - come to realize that it was Israel all along who was the world’s villain.

Even an unfrozen caveman analyst on Fox News would now admit that public opinion regarding Israel has flipped on its head.

In a couple of weeks, decades of narrative-control operations - like T-shirts on the USS Gerald Ford - have been flushed down the commode.

So far and world-wide, it seems to me that far more people are sympathetic to Iran, which is one of those “significant changes” I keep writing about.

IMO, in order to not forfeit this surprising show of public support, Iran needed to show that it was willing to “give peace a (legitimate) chance.” This probably explains why Iran agreed to a 14-day cease fire and, at this writing, is sending its key leaders (who haven’t yet been killed) to Pakistan for peace negotiations.

Although it was Iran that was victimized by a “sneak attack,” although Iran’s supreme leader was murdered (along with many of his family members and scores of other targeted Iranian leaders), although it was 170 Iranian school children who were murdered in a war-crime atrocity, Iran still went “the extra mile” and, yet again, agreed to negotiate with leaders from a government whose supreme leader said he wants to send their nation “back to the Stone Ages, where it belongs.”

And, perhaps just like Iran’s smart leaders knew would happen, Israel kept on killing and bombing innocent civilians, this time in a major bombing of Beirut, a city I recently learned has almost as many Christian residents as Muslims.

Wars are also a battle of competing narratives and citizens of Iran - stereotyped as goat herders - seem to be winning the War’s Propaganda Battle in a rout. (It was Iranians who coined the phrase the “Epstein Regime” and an Iranian who came up with the Lego videos that continue to go viral).

More importantly as of today’s date, the narrative that Israel broke the cease fire seems to have become accepted conventional wisdom.

Also, most (or now more) analysts seem to agree that Israel has no intention of ever leaving Iran alone, which is perfect for the purposes of the final phase of Iran’s war plan - which, once and for all, by any means necessary - seeks to eliminate the threat of Israel.

Can Iran actually achieve this goal?

I wouldn’t bet against Iran as this nation has far more people, apparently far more intelligent people and far more citizens who are committed to doing whatever is necessary to end decades of direct and indirect attacks on their nation.

As I’ve learned from alternative voices I can still find on the Internet, Iran has fired tens of thousands of missiles and flown thousands of drones at myriad targets throughout the region, but only a small percentage of these attacks have been directed at Israel.

Apparently, Iran has kept a formidable arsenal in reserve for its final barrage, probably to be used when America’s war contribution ends or is strictly curtailed. Furthermore, it’s Iran which has a giant army of ground troops which can, perhaps, be supplemented from ground troops from Hezbollah, Iraq, Syria or maybe even Egypt.

While Israel obviously has an impressive Air Force, few military observers seem to be impressed by Israel’s Army, which is largely comprised of reservists who have day jobs when not conscripted. (Alon, himself a former Israeli soldier, says these soldiers must be undergoing incredible mental strain.)

If Iran had used all of its weaponry on Israel in the war’s first weeks, world opinion would have probably tilted to Israel, which would be the nation perceived as fighting for its survival against a vicious attacker.

Instead, more than half the world understands that it’s Iran that’s fighting for its survival; Iran didn’t start this war and, today, far more people understand that the only way Iran can finish this war is if Israel surrenders unconditionally.

That is, Iran will call off this war when - and only when - all 10 of its negotiating terms are fulfilled.

***

In a recent podcast episode, Tucker Carlson made a point I made in one of my first war columns - namely, America should just accept these terms.

As Tucker said, this would be a “great” result for America in that this result would be far more acceptable than the conditions that would exist six months or four years from now if the terms are not accepted and the war continues.

If America doesn’t accept these terms … if all parties continue climbing the so-called “escalation ladder” … If America continues to prosecute this war, the dollar as the reserve currency will probably be toast.

Instead of maybe a couple dozen war dead, America might lose thousands of troops.

Except for share holders of defense contractors, no American citizen will see any benefit from an extended war and, indeed, 99 percent of American citizens are guaranteed to suffer economic harm.

In this context, America accepting Iran’s terms - and leaving Israel to deal with the calamity it started, would indeed be a much-better result.

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Will the War’s real villain escape unscathed?

Per my analysis, the real villain of this tragic and unnecessary war has still not been fully identified or exposed.

This villain is the “Epstein class” - aka the Deep State or the Shadow Rulers - the people who authorize or benefit from all wars. These are the people and organizations that issue orders to all U.S. presidents and Israeli prime ministers.

(As one pundit I recently watched reminded his viewers, “all wars are banker wars.”)

I also think Iran’s leaders, who strike me as very smart, probably understand this as well. In fact, far more every-day citizens are starting to reach this conclusion IMO.

***

After watching one of Tucker Carlson’s last podcasts, I thought to myself, “Tucker’s been reading my newsletter.” While I’m sure this is not the case, several of my readers must know the “solution” I’ve been advocating since Covid.

IMO, the only thing that might save the world - or a moral and prosperous civilization - is if all the obtuse leaders in all the world’s important captured organizations are outed, exposed, “humiliated” (Tucker’s word) … and then “purged” (my word).

Virtually every one of these “leaders” have been proven to be serial liars, are provenly stupid (are always wrong) and apparently have no conscience, sense or morality and don’t care an iota about the well-being of the pubic they are supposed to serve.

These Deep State generals, members of the Epstein Class, might only make up a military unit the size of an Army battalion, but they might as well be the most formidable army in the history of the world.

While one day Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu will no longer be in office, the people that issue the orders that presidents, prime ministers, members of Congress (from both parties) and all news and media executives follow will still be making all of the big decisions behind the safety of their curtains.

Coincidence or not, most of these shadow leaders are strongly aligned with the Project for a Greater Israel.

If in the months to come, Iran “wins” this war and Israel’s expansionist project, perhaps, gets sunk, an army that was viewed as invincible might, for the first time ever, be on the ropes.

If people are curious why so many people in the world seem to, inexplicably, be pulling for Iran in this war, this scenario probably gives us our best answer.

According to Carlson, political leaders aligned with Israel or the “Epstein Class” are not representing the true interest of American citizens, which means America’s “democracy” is not working as our nation’s Founders intended.

That is, the only way America can become Great Again is by some form of Great Purge, wherein the world’s autocratic and captured leadership class is exposed, humiliated and defeated.

It’s at least possible that a terrible war, with an unexpected victor, could be the trigger that makes such an outcome possible.

That is, maybe the end of a cease fire could produce positive results, if this result helps ensure Israel goes on to become this war’s undeniable loser.

If, as many suspect, Israel did not want these hostilities to end, one might proclaim: Be careful what you wish for, Israel … you might get it.

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