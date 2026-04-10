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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
20h

Please do not believe that all American Jews support Israel's fascist, warlike, inhumane, evil policies!

A deservedly famous, beloved, American Rabbi, Michael Lerner, (recently deceased) declared in no uncertain terms, years ago, that American Jews must withhold all support, both moral and financial, from Israel, because it is a fascist, brutal, unholy state. He denounced Israel in the strongest possible terms, because of its endless genocide against the Palestinians, which has been ongoing since its inception in 1948, and its evident adherence to corrupt policies.

Many American Jews feel as strongly as he did about what Israel turned into, against many Jews' hope for it to be a beacon of righteousness among the nations. It became the exact opposite - a mirror image of Nazi Germany. El Satan has been the dominant ruling power in Israeli politics ever since its inception, not Yehova. It would have been better for Israel never to have been established as a state at all, than for it to have become what it is - a powerful expression of radical evil in this world.

I say all of this as a woman born into a thoroughly Jewish family. All of my ancestors were Jewish, and many of them were murdered by the Nazis during the second world war. I abhor what Israel is and what it represents.

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BB Boris's avatar
BB Boris
21h

I wholeheartedly agree. https://youtu.be/56pBcFgQgdE

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