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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
9h

"Obama’s grand strategy?" Did you mean Osama? Do you recall "The Ugly American" (book or movie)? "In the Middle East, the U.S. feared the spread of Communism starting in Egypt and attempted to secure the region's most populous and politically powerful country for the West by guarantees of funding for construction of the Aswan Dam, but it was eventually the Soviets who prevailed. Soviet diplomatic and political successes in the Third World left the West worried about losing one country after another to Communism[4] according to the domino theory". This was 1958, One of the authors was a retired U S Navy Captain.

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wilson
7hEdited

a ground invasion of Iran is ridiculous. Germany invaded the USSR with around 3 million men. That didn't work out well.

the US armed forces don't have the means or ability to invade a country the size and population of Iran.

We are expending blood and treasure for israel. This is a mistake of epic proportion. The consequences are going to be a disaster. More so than they are now.

All Iran has to do is survive and continue 4 and 5 generation asymmetric warfare to bleed the US dry. Which is the side effect israel wants.

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