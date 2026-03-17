I’m glad he finally faced justice for 9-11, but the goals of Osama bin Laden’s long-term strategy might be coming to fruition 15 years after his death.

The late Osama bin Laden must be the most reviled terrorist in American history - a reputation richly deserved for (supposedly) being the mastermind of the 9-11 terrorist attacks, plus many other terrorist attacks against Americans.

While I join almost all Americans who are happy Osama bin Laden (OBL) belatedly received Delta Force justice, today I can’t help but wonder if this man might be smiling in Hades.

OBL devoted his adult life to fighting an asymmetric, unconventional war against a nation he and his followers viewed as a Great Satan.

Whoever came up with the idea for the 9-11 attack set in motion a decades-long series of events, which in hindsight, seems to have made America a much weaker nation, a country that is far more reviled than it was a quarter century ago. (As I reference below, 9-11 probably even produced Covid-19).

Like many Muslims, OBL despised America for waging numerous wars in the Mideast against Muslims and orchestrating numerous regime-change operations. (As much as Americans revile 9-11, the attack was really what Ron Paul and other contrarian policy analysts have, correctly, called “blowback.”)

If the official narrative is correct, OBL and his braintrust decided to launch the 9-11 suicide attacks in America primarily because our troops were being housed in his native country of Saudi Arabia.

Significantly, the terrorist group he led knew America could not be defeated on the battlefield so these enemies of our nation had to figure out another way to defeat our nation or at least get our military kicked out of the Muslim lands in the Mideast.

A strategy that might take decades to accomplish would require extreme patience and the resolve of Muslims to absorb millions of casualties.

The strategy probably entailed damaging the American empire by draining its coffers, damaging our macro economy, forcing the U.S. military to become over-extended and fight in numerous wars which would be hard to “win.”

Another objective was to turn public opinion in much of the world, and especially the Mideast, against America and its very close ally, Israel.

I don’t know whether or not OBL was a master 3-D chess player, but if this was his long-term strategy, it seems to be working. Or, the end game of this strategy might be playing out right now - in the spring and summer of 2026.

Ironically, whether intentional or not, OBL used the greatest enemy of Muslim terrorists and terrorist-supporting nations - America’s large and politically powerful sect, the neoconservatives - to seed or advance the downfall of the world’s great remaining Super Power.

The neocons and the Military Industrial Complex would lead the fight to “get” the terrorists “over there” before, supposedly, the terrorist and the nations in the “axis of evil” could get our citizens over here.

Thanks to the ascendance of the neocons, America now viewed itself as the world’s lone exceptional and indispensable nation. Also, per all the most important Think Tanks, America could and should use its military might to spread democracy and eradicate all regimes it didn’t like.

All Empires die when they become over-extended …

America’s military budget is larger than the next 50 nations put together and America built and staffed more than 1,000 military bases in more than 100 nations, including most nations in the Mideast.

The “shock-and-awe” components of America’s military did produce instant results in Iraq and Afghanistan and America easily bombed Libya into submission and eventually changed the regime in Syria.

However, the “victory” in Iraq came at a great cost in treasure and lives and the “victory” in Afghanistan was actually reversed as the Taliban, which once gave safe harbor to OBL, is once again leading this nation.

According to the neocons, the top threat of the axis of evil was always Iran, which in the past 200 years has never invaded another nation and - like Iraq - had nothing to do with the 9-11 attacks. However, a group of Iranian students once took a group of Americans hostage (none were killed) and Americans have never forgotten this.

Ironically, the nation that produced the most 9-11 terrorists - Saudi Arabia - has always remained a close ally and friend of America even after this nation’s main prince ordered the assassination of a critic by live dismemberment via bone saw.

North Korea was also once part of the axis of evil, but once this totalitarian regime obtained nuclear weapons, everyone forgot about North Korea and even the neocons have not proposed invading this nation.

From 1991, with the first Gulf War, America’s military has been fighting or building new regimes in the Mideast almost non-stop for 35 years.

Did Donald Trump play right into OBL’s grand strategy?

OBL’s possible grand strategy of bleeding America dry and creating mass attrition from an over-extended empire - and creating even more Muslims who hate America - might have failed if President Trump 2.0 had resembled President Trump 1.0.

From 2016-2020, President Trump kept America out of new regime-change or nation-building wars as part of his “Make America Great Again” program, which was, in fact, very popular with the public and his legions of supporters.

The same message - America should not fight any regime-change wars - was just as popular with voters in the presidential election of 2024.

However, beginning in the first months of his second administration in 2025, President Trump began holding constant meetings (at least eight) with Israel Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu.

Suddenly, the new political rhetoric said that Iran was once again an existential threat to America. Not only was Iran weeks or days from having a nuclear weapon, this nation was going to attack Israel or America with them any day, according to recent comments from President Trump.

This is when President Trump in partnership with the military of Israel, launched back-to-back military attacks against Iran. The first 12-day bombing assault was perpetrated largely by the Air Force of Israel, although America did use its B-52’s to “obliterate” some Iranian bunkers that the public was told would keep Iran from using nuclear weapons for decades.

Alas, the threat was apparently not obliterated because eight months later, the same two nations launched a far more severe attack on Iran, killing the ayatollah and countless other Iranian leaders and civilians including approximately 170 Iranian school girls.

The second attack, which is on-going, is probably the attack that OBL was long hoping would happen.

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OBL’s possible wish list …

At the moment, it’s too soon to tell what the geo-political end result will be, but several possible scenarios would be high on OBL’s wish list.

For example, If OBL wanted America to abandon every American military base in the Mideast, this very well could happen. (Indeed, this is one of the terms that Iran has said must happen before it will stop its war against the two nations that attacked their nation).

Unknown at the moment is whether the Gulf State nations like Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iraq will flip their support from America (and Israel) to fellow Muslim nation Iran. (OBL was actually an outcast of Saudi royalty and wanted the Saudi regime changed more than any other).

OBL also knew that America’s power and influence - its ability to bully other nations or bribe other nations - was based entirely on the fact the U.S. dollar is used in most oil transactions of Gulf states (the so-called petro dollar).

OBL must have known that if America lost its petro-dollar/reserve currency trump card, America’s entire economy could collapse via rampant inflation, perhaps hyper inflation, and perhaps even a Great Depression.

At this writing, I’ve read that Iran is letting oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz - if they pay a fee or sell their oil in Chinese yuan and not the U.S. dollar.

Because America and Israel’s attack was considered a pre-meditated “sneak attack” and because America is targeting Muslim leaders and because America used a “double-tap” missile strike on innocent school girls, America has probably never been more reviled among a billion Muslims (and many non-Muslims) as it is today.

The fact a Muslim nation, almost all by itself, is standing up to two hyper-militaristic regimes, Muslims, who might have once considered Iran an enemy, now seem to be pulling for the brave underdog that won’t capitulate to the Christian and Jewish imperialists or crusaders.

Everything OBL wanted to live to see happen - or make happen - might be happening right now … or is now a very real possibility.

This list wasn’t enjoyable to compile …

Not only could America’s economy suffer hardships few if any of its citizens have ever endured, America no longer has the means to produce many of the products its industries once produced.

Even the prowess and capability of America’s powerful military is now being questioned.

Because of rampant war censorship, it’s hard to know for sure, but it seems that America and Israel could be running low on defensive missiles and perhaps offensive missiles as well.

Iran has proven that cheap drones and their own missiles can be produced and utilized faster than America and Israel can replace their own weapons, which - thanks to the Military Industrial Complex racket - produces only small numbers of super-expensive missiles.

America’s most expensive weapon - its air craft carriers - seem to have been kept at long distances from the shores of Iran and might have been taken out of the conflict due to 30-hour “laundry fires” and clogged toilets.

The military arsenals of both countries were already depleted by the prior 12-day war and the 4-year-long proxy war between Ukraine and Russia.

America’s military capability has probably also been diminished by woke DEI policies of many decades and the purge of smarter officers from the top ranks of the military. (Women piloting certain aircraft, like fuel refueling airplanes, is probably another politically-incorrect liability that’s taboo for most pundits to mention.)

If he was alive, the one military move that might make OBL dance in his cave or compound, is if our commander and chief did try to insert hundreds of thousands of troops on the ground to invade Iran and hold territory.

While most MAGA supporters - who apparently now fully support the neocon strategy - support this war to eliminate Iran’s ability to start a nuclear war, more military analysts are now broaching the possibility America or Israel could be the country that actually uses nuclear weapons.

It’s unknown what the response on the Muslim street would be if Israel or America drops nuclear bombs on Iran. Still, this escalation probably wouldn’t be popular nor win many hearts and minds to the neocon position. (To give your nation democracy, we first had to flatten large swaths of your nation and render this terrain uninhabitable for decades).

OBL probably couldn’t have known that because of 9-11 (and anthrax attacks falsely blamed on Muslim terrorists) that the Military Industrial Complex would merge with the Science/Medicine/Vaccine Industrial Complex, which ultimately probably produced Covid-19, which further enriched billionaires while reducing the standard of living of the 99 Percent who are dealing with real inflation and are forfeiting growing numbers of civil liberties.

Take a poll - are we a richer and happier nation today?

If one surveyed all of the key metrics of quality of life - and American influence and power - on 9-10-2001 and then compared these metrics to the Ides of March 2026, the conclusion most honest observers would make is that - in all respects - America is a far weaker and less-prosperous or vibrant nation than it was 25 years ago.

China, with its totalitarian regime (but one that doesn’t start wars), is probably a greater super power than America is today with a much-brighter future and far more friends and allies (or far fewer nations that despise their nation).

Even Russia - the other ultimate enemy of the neocons - seems to be in better geo-political-economic strategic position than, perhaps, ever in its history.

Unlike Lindsey Graham, the Muslims aren’t cheer-leading for Israel …

The last wish of OBL and many Muslims was probably to make sure the nation of Israel no longer exists.

If Iran simply doesn’t capitulate, The Greater Israel Project may result in Israel’s nine million citizens fleeing their homeland even if the Old Testament says this is where they are supposed to live.

Tomorrow, President Trump could declare victory and stop carpet bombing Iran, but this doesn’t mean Iran is going to consider this war over.

Plenty of Iranian leaders (and Muslims everywhere) are now saying this nation should not call off its part of the war until every American service member and piece of military equipment is removed from this region and the regime of Israel is changed once and for all.

***

An existential battle in this region of the world might finally be happening - not in the early 2000s in the aftermath of 9-11, but in 2026.

Or, it’s possible Iran - after fighting bravely for weeks - might suddenly surrender and allow President Trump and Netanyahu (if he’s still alive) to pick their leaders, a result that would probably embolden the neocons to take out Cuba and whatever other nations are perceived as grave threats or terrorist regimes.

I may be wrong, but personally I don’t think Iran is going to surrender. I’m also not sure if OBL was a big supporter of Iran or not, but I know he wanted to see America suffer a severe blow and become far less powerful and influential and leave the Mideast to the Muslims who occupy this region of the globe.

While OBL rests with the fishes in the bottom of a Mideast ocean, his heirs might be able to unfurl a “Mission Accomplished!” banner … 25 years after 9-11.

It’s very possible the neocons, the Israel lobby and the president of the United States knew not what they were doing when they, perhaps, went one regime too far in the Mideast.

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