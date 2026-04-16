Look out you Rock-and-Rollers: Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes, Turn and face the strange Ch-ch-changes …

In a story I published yesterday I noted that almost every story I write documents a significant change in the world or society. To test the validity of my claim, I decided to scroll through four years of story archives to identify articles that simply noted key or “news-worthy” changes. Even I was stunned to learn how many of my articles essentially just highlight noteworthy changes.

As I noted yesterday, what I do as a journalist is starkly different from the role performed by professional or salaried corporate journalists, who, IMO, exist primarily to conceal important changes from the public and their readers.

What follows is a summary of scores of articles I’ve published. I think readers will agree that I’ve attempted to identify key societal changes, which - when you think about it - is one of the main definitions of what makes a story “news” (i.e. something noteworthy changed).

Taken as a whole, this article should document that we definitely all now live in a “New Normal.” In other words, its dang near impossible to find areas of life that haven’t experienced massive changes - almost all of which produced an inferior society and standard of living than our “Old Normal.”

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Two days ago I posted a story on changes in the way inflation metrics for “new vehicles” is calculated. This was a two-for change article: I documented massive changes in the prices of new cars over a 30-year-period and the way officials changed the way they calculate CPI (to conceal the first change).

I’d previously published an article showing how the price of menu items at McDonald’s had dramatically increased. That is, the price of a Big Mac, Filet of Fish and an order of French fries had increased far more than the CPI said the price of “food outside of the home” had increased. Those of us who can remember getting a McDonald’s hamburger for 40 cents might agree with me that things have changed at the Golden Arches.

A couple of weeks ago, I published a story noting that - compared to previous decades - hardly anybody watches the Academy Awards. I also noted far fewer people go to a movie theater and watch that year’s most-popular movies. If Gallup took a poll, most Americans couldn’t tell you what film won this year’s Best Picture. Both trends - hardly anybody watching the Oscars and people rarely going to the picture show - are major changes in Americana.

In a few articles, I’ve noted that Troy, Alabama’s one movie theater closed during Covid. Citizens of Troy had been able to go to a movie theater for 101 years (since 1919). We can’t do this anymore. I call this a change (and, no, I am not sending Dr. Fauci a thank-you note).

Recently it occurred to me that people all across the world have been running, smuggling or transporting illegal drugs. Until a couple of months ago, none of these drug runners had to worry about being blown up by a missile fired by an American jet or drone. While I gather this change (“instant justice”) is popular with many citizens, I simply note this new weapon employed in the “war on drugs” is definitely a change.

Are chemtrails a change?

When I was growing up, I don’t remember seeing chemtrails that criss-crossed the skies. Today, I see them every other day, including this morning. At least in my opinion (and the opinion of millions of Americans), this sky graffiti is a “change.”

Many changes - almost all couched to improve the world - produce unintended consequences. For example, in a story describing my late father’s job as a gasoline distributor, I noted that new regulations dealing with underground gasoline storage tanks almost certainly killed the country store, which is kind of sad to myself and affected more lives than most people might realize.

The way scandals are covered (or not covered) has definitely changed. I’ve written articles pointing out that every prominent investigative news reporter at every major news organization wrote almost daily stories on the Watergate scandal, which produced zero deaths and involved only a couple dozen people who worked for the president.

I contrasted this historical fact to the more contemporary fact that no mainstream news assignment editors thought that anything dealing with the response to Covid qualified as a potential scandal. (That is, no Woodward or Bernstein ever emerged on the Covid beat).

I wrote one story on the death of the mainstream media that included a telling anecdote. The story noted that the daily newspaper in Lafayette, Louisiana (population 200,000) had only one full-time news reporter. I didn’t grow up in Lafayette, but I’m going to guess that this paper once had dozens of full-time news reporters. Something changed.

I dove deep into the waters of taboo political incorrectness when I wrote a piece pointing out that, apparently by law, companies that place TV commercials now have to include mixed-race couples. For the first 50 years of my life, I never saw this. Now I see it every time I turn on a TV. This is a c-h-a-n-g-e. (While I didn’t receive a Profile in Courage award for pointing this out, I was happy to see nobody banned me for making this random observation.)

Around the same time, I published two stories about how changes in DEI requirements transformed every organization in the world and probably killed the concept of “meritocracy,” which, if true, would be a significant societal change.

I’m one of the few journalists who wrote a story reminding my readers that Disney World spent tens of millions of dollars to reconfigure its popular Splash Mountain attraction - because it included characters from B’Rer Rabbit. This Disney Change, just like the company’s policy to make sure 40 percent of its TV and film crews must be made up of blacks, gays, gay blacks, white gays, bi-sexuals of both races, transgender people, Hispanics and “plus-one” … whatever the “plus” means.

Today, one of the most lucrative vendors at Disney World is the business that rents scooters so morbidly-obese patrons can scoot around the theme parks. For the first 40 years of Disney World, just about everyone walked around the theme park and gift shops sold very few 2XL or 3XL T-shirts. By simply people-watching on family vacations, people can identify all kinds of interesting changes.

In a recent Disney theatrical re-boot, Snow White was hispanic (although the studio didn’t change the title to Snow Brown).

Lions, Tigers and Bears … Biden, Epstein and Prince Albert, oh my!

Our last president clearly suffered from ever-worsening dementia and, for four years, 99 percent of important legacy news organizations passed on this story. To me, the way journalists view their “watchdog” role has changed at least a little.

Not long ago, the Epstein files became a major world story. This was a notable change as Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell had been running their sex-trafficking and kompromat operation since the mid to late 1980s and nobody (who matters) picked up on it or seemed to care.

In a stunning change, the royal formerly known as Prince Andrew was actually arrested in the U.K. But no “John” or Epstein client in America has been arrested and Prince Andrew wasn’t arrested for being a “John.” (The “Epstein Class” being protected would be a non-change.)

When I was growing up, big pharmaceutical companies couldn’t run TV commercials. Today, maybe half of TV commercials are paid for and placed by Big Pharma. This is surely a significant change.

Growing up, I remember almost no classmates or neighbors who had autism or might be classified as being “on the spectrum.” Today, I read that 1-in-30 young people are on the spectrum. We can’t talk about this, but Something changed.

(A lot more people used to share my articles than they do now - which is a change, but I’m going to keep adding this button to my dispatches.)

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We’re blessed to live in times of breath-taking medical changes ….

When I was growing up, cancer was a dreaded disease. America’s healthcare establishment has been waging a war on cancer since I can remember. A, perhaps, curious change is that cancer diagnosis and deaths are at all-time highs.

Covid deaths increased in 2021 - after the “vaccine” to prevent Covid deaths was introduced and the vast majority of citizens had received their death-preventing shots. This, to myself, was also a very interesting change.

For some reason, the term “died suddenly” became common around December 2020. I’m going to go ahead and call this a change.

I’ve written numerous stories pointing out that a medical “case” of Covid doesn’t even require any person to suffer any kind of medical symptoms or receive any kind of medical treatment.

In the past, for a “patient” to be a medical case, this person had to at least experience one or two obvious medical symptoms and maybe get prescribed some antibiotics or receive a steroid shot. The vast majority of Covid “patients” or cases were never “patients” and were not bed-ridden for a week.

Also, in my entire life, I’d never heard of a person who had an asymptomatic case of the flu. The advent of the “asymptomatic” case is a change I would label as significant.

Fifty years ago, America (allegedly) experienced a Swine Flu epidemic and tens of millions of Americans got a Swine Flu vaccine. In less than a year, the government and FDA pulled this vaccine from the market after a couple of people may have died from the shots and a few thousand people might have suffered adverse events.

Contrast this to nobody in government banning the Covid “vaccine” even though the VAERS system reports almost 40,000 deaths (and that system undercounts deaths and adverse events by a factor of 50 to 100). If this isn’t a colossal change, I don’t know what is.

(Among maybe 40,000 salaried journalists at corporate news organizations in America, nobody has highlighted the above information. I call such anecdotes “tells.”)

In the months before official Covid, almost 3,000 U.S. schools were closed due to excess absences from illnesses. From 2010 through 2016, an average of only 170 U.S. schools closed every year. In my articles, I’ve asked readers, “Am I crazy? Is this a change or not?”

(I tried to ask the CDC if unprecedented numbers of school closings might correlate to early outbreaks of Covid. Alas, no official would grant my interview requests, which is not a change but, instead, is “par for the course” in our New Normal).

“What the heck are those things?”

For 50,000 years of human existence, people who examined dead bodies never found white, fibrous, worm-like structures inside veins and arteries. Then, in mid-2021, embalmers started finding these things in bodies all the time. One might think this would be a change that scientists, health experts and corporate journalists might take note of … but if one thinks this he would be wrong.

Dr. Fauci and all the public health experts say Covid began to spread in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China. Based on evidence I’ve uncovered via copious research, I say Covid had spread around the world five times by October 2019. My timeline of Covid origins thus represents a significant change from the timeline disseminated by the world’s trusted experts.

Changes in sports …

For a COP (Change of Pace), I’ve written several sports stories that also document major changes.

For example, I’ve written about how the NIL and unlimited transfers have made college football and basketball unrecognizable compared to the sports I enjoyed the first five-plus decades of my life.

Once upon a time, Division I college football players received free tuition, free room and board and got to eat free meals at the football team cafeteria. Today, these student-athletes still receive all the same perks, but they can negotiate seven-figure contracts for playing college sports and, if they don’t like their contract, can transfer three to five times in their careers and get better deals.

(A college senior quarterback making more money than he’ll ever make in the NFL - if he even makes a team - is a change.)

Speaking for myself, this change is so off-putting even I no longer care about following college sports.

The Nazi’s tried to take over Substack …

The Washington Post and other media members wrote stories alerting the world of a shocking scandal. Of Substack’s 100,000 or so newsletter authors, four or five had posted articles that suggest they might be Nazis! These Nazi’s had at least 10 free subscribers (out of 35 million Substack subscribers).

Fortunately, Substack banned this army of Nazi posters, but, for a couple of frightening weeks, it looked like all the platform’s liberal writers might abandon the platform and move over to Medium. Anyway, this change kept the Nazi’s from garnering their first paid subscriber.

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Early in my Substack career, I wrote a feature story on Tracy Beanz, the lady who started the alternative media investigative journalism website unCoverDC. The reason I profiled Tracy is she was banned (for several years) from using Twitter.

For Tracy, this one-day change meant she could no longer reach approximately one million people who followed her on this speech platform. Going from being able to reach one million people to no people is … quite a change.

I joined Facebook probably 20 years ago. During the first two years of official Covid, my account was “suspended” three different times because I kept making true Covid posts. Before Covid, I had never been banned from Facebook - so this was a change.

FWIW, I can’t think of one mainstream journalist whose Facebook, Twitter or YouTube account was suspended or banned - so all citizens are not subjected to the same changes.

In Conclusion, for a citizen journalist who aspired to chronicle significant changes in society, it’s been a blessing to have lived through our New Normal times.

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(On Substack, my articles on changes once propelled my newlsetter to 304 paid subscribers and then, once I got cocky, knocked me back down to 242. Ch-ch-ch changes).

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