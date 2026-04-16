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Bill Rice, Jr.
4h

Cutting-room-floor text. (In an early draft of this story, I was going to use these paragraphs to conclude my essay. However, I decided this was way too many words and my story was already 2,000 words. Still, I like some of these change anecdotes) ...

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For another COP (about change), I once wrote a story reminding readers that Dick Fosbury changed high-jumping when he started jumping over the pole backwards (this athlete invented the Fosbury Flop). A Hungarian immigrant named Pete Gogolak changed field goal kicking by kicking field goals and extra points like a soccer player kicks a ball.

A Japanese “athlete” blew away all hot-dog-eating records by coming up with a new technique to eat wieners.

These are all examples of changes that took, became popular or were quickly adapted by others.

But not all good changes are adapted. For example, Rick Barry proved that he could hit 90 percent of his free throws by shooting the ball “Granny Style” and almost all basketball players thought this technique looked too silly to emulate.

By playing a popular quiz show unlike any other contestant ever has, James Holzhauer set prize-winning records on “jeopardy!” that will never be equalled. Still, although he “won” more than $2.4 million*, no other contestants have been brave enough to use his “risky” game strategies.

In some endeavors people WILL change, but in most organizations positive change is the last thing leaders want to foment.

For example, millions of lives could be saved, or serious life-long medical conditions averted, simply by banning mRNA vaccines. But it’s pretty obvious to me this change isn’t going to happen.

The watchdog press could save millions of lives by simply reporting real scandals - and changes - instead of concealing them from the public. But this isn’t going to happen either.

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* James Holzhauer didn’t really win $2.4 million on “Jeopardy!” The federal government took 40 percent of his winnings before he got his first check and the State of California, where the show is taped, took 12 percent off the top. The Feds nor the State of California answered one question correctly - which is an example of a racket or a legalized scam.

A future essays is going to document how the world is rackets on top of rackets.

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CaliforniaLost's avatar
CaliforniaLost
4h

There are more foreign flags flying outside of people's homes than the American flag that flies outside of mine here in Sacramento, that is definitely a change.

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