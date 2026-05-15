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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
1hEdited

Bill— very glad to see you insisting on this and accumulating and reporting ever more evidence.

PS I hope you guys are in communication?

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/new-york-it-was-widespread-well-before

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
2h

I realize that 1) you enjoy writing 2) you do get paid to write. But IMO to continue to flail away at KNOWN liars reminds me : Proverbs 26:4 Do not answer a fool according to his folly, or you yourself will be like him.

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