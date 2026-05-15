On May 29, 2020, then CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield signed off on a conclusion of his agency’s experts that “no evidence” of Covid cases in America in the year 2019 existed. Years later, Dr. Redfield changed his opinion and has now said many times that Covid probably began in August 2019 in Wuhan. If that’s true, an ultra-contagious virus would certainly have spread to America and infected millions of American citizens two to four months later … in the year 2019 … well before the lockdowns to “slow or stop” spread.

Author’s note: While today’s dispatch isn’t as long as a typical article written by, say, a Midwestern Doctor, it’s about twice as long as one of my typical articles.

Still, I hope readers might read the whole thing or at least skim its contents as I think the article’s main theme or conclusion is important. For years, I’ve wanted to present this information for the same reason I write many of my articles - namely I know nobody else has done this or will publish such evidence.

… Off topic, at the end of the article, I publish photos of two more “chemtrails” that I took this morning while taking my son to school. One of the photos is of an eye-opening chemtrail pattern above Jack’s school.

***

In a recent dispatch, I wrote that everyone who matters in public health, government and the press must know that the embalmers’ clots exist. In the same story, I also wrote that key public health officials must have known that early spread of the novel virus had occurred in America.

Furthermore, I wrote that I would “prove” this in a future article. Well, this is the article where I’m going to prove this.

IMO, if officials at the CDC already knew copious evidence of early spread existed and intentionally concealed this information from the public (or dismissed it via a conspiracy of actors), this should qualify as a major scandal.

For myself, the bottom-line conclusion would be the public should NOT trust our public health experts and shouldn’t have trusted them from the early days of the official Pandemic.

More specifically, I believe this article will “prove” that “trusted” public health officials committed “lies of omission” by neglecting to cite copious and (to me) undeniable evidence that would refute or debunk their main conclusions.

***

The lead virus-origins detective organization in America is the CDC.

I want to begin by reporting what the CDC’s top experts said about the start dates of coronavirus spread in America in a press conference held on May 29, 2020 - a “media briefing” devoted entirely to the topic I’ve been researching for more than six years.

As NBC reported at the time, the press briefing was “the first comprehensive federal analysis of when COVID-19 took hold in the U.S.” (Note: On the same date, the CDC also published its own, non-peer reviewed paper on when virus spread began in America.)

This NBC article also notes this was the “first media briefing from the CDC in more than two months,” a point I believe is not insignificant for reasons I present at the bottom of today’s dispatch.

The high-points/key conclusions from the May 29, 2020 press conference …

According to the lede paragraph as reported by NBC (boldfaced text added for emphasis by myself):

“The coronavirus began quietly spreading in the U.S. as early as late January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday — before President Donald Trump blocked air travel from China and a full month before community spread was first detected in the country.”

As I’ve written many times, studies or “investigations” can be manipulated via the manner they are structured or performed. That is, if an important agency prefers to NOT “confirm” something that might be scandalous, there are ways to achieve this goal.

Helpfully for my research purposes, the NBC article lists the mechanisms/data CDC virus sleuths used to determine when community spread actually began in America:

“The CDC traced the early spread in several ways, including what’s called syndromic surveillance of emergency department records, tests of respiratory specimens and analyses of the virus’s genetic sequences from early cases.”

I often write that skeptics should look for information that is NOT presented to the public or activities that did NOT occur.

In this example, note that the CDC did NOT include any analysis of American citizens who had tested positive for Covid antibodies, including people who received positive antibody tests after experiencing definite Covid symptoms in the latter months of 2019.

Nor did the CDC’s virus sleuths consider the significance of numerous “early outbreaks” of illnesses where the symptoms exhibited by Americans perfectly matched Covid symptoms.

Nor did the agency mention its own weekly ILI Surveillance reports, which showed cases of ILI - beginning in early November 2019 - had exploded far above the expected “baseline.”

Instead, “genetic sequencing” and “syndromic surveillance” seemed to be the primary tools for “confirming” early Covid cases.

As we will see, the “early cases” identified via genetic sequences weren’t nearly as early as the cases I easily found from reports published two or more weeks before this press conference.

Per the CDC’s experts:

“Information from these diverse data sources suggests that limited community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States occurred between the latter half of January and the beginning of February, following an importation of SARS-CoV-2 from China,” the authors wrote.

The article also reports the first “confirmed” case of Covid in America, which occurred on Jan. 21 - a “patient” in his 30s who lived outside of Seattle, “flew home on Jan. 15 after traveling in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic originated.”

My comment: If I’d written this story, I would have at least added a key qualifier “… Wuhan, China, where the pandemic is believed to have originated.” (Here one sees an example of how “authorized narratives” are written in stone and thus, quickly, become “facts” not theories.)

Elsewhere in the paper, officials wrote and repeated at the press conference:

“… Three separate COVID-19 cases in California confirmed “cryptic circulation of the virus by early February …”

The Key Finding …

Most significantly to myself, as summarized by NBC, the lead author of the paper and a top CDC official who spoke at the press conference stated:

“There was no indication the virus had been introduced into the U.S. earlier, in November or December.”

“We looked for evidence of early widespread transmission and could not confirm it,” Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the CDC, said during the media briefing Friday.

***

In a nutshell, there we have it - The definitive conclusion on virus spread in America - from the country’s leading health and virus experts:

“Limited” virus spread might have begun in America in the “latter half of January 2020” and had become “cryptic” spread (whatever that is) by early February.

The headline pronouncement was that no spread had occurred anywhere in America in any months of 2019 (before the Wuhan outbreak) … or, to perhaps cover their fannies from possible subsequent revelations - no “widespread transmission” that experts could “confirm” had been uncovered … although Dr. Jay Butler told his audience (the nation) that the CDC’s experts had “looked” for such “evidence.”

IMO, the CDC’s virus detectives didn’t look very hard, nor have I found any subsequent evidence that the experts kept looking for said evidence.

(A better headline for this article might be: “What didn’t the experts know … and why didn’t they know this?”)

By May 29th, 2020 - when this big press conference was held and officials reported “no evidence” of virus spread existed before mid-January - a freelance journalist in Troy, Alabama had already found the following evidence, all of which had to be known to every key CDC official at the time …

(If anyone knows RFK, Jr. or Sen. Rand Paul, please forward this article to them.)

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Does anyone at the CDC read significant and eye-opening public health stories on the Internet?

April 30, 2020 - Belleville, NJ Mayor Michael Melham went public with the fact he received a positive Covid antibody test (and later got a second positive AB result) after experiencing definite Covid symptoms while attending an Atlantic City Conference Nov. 19-21, 2019. The story was widely reported by news outlets including Fox News and NJ.Com.

As an aside germane to today’s critique of America’s awful corporate press corps, I still shake my head at this NJ.Com headline, which, to me, is a perfect example of America’s captured news media: “N.J. mayor makes unfounded claim that he had coronavirus in November.” Two days later, an opinion columnist for New Jersey’s leading news organization wrote a column with the scolding headline: “Stop saying you think you had coronavirus.”

***

First week in May 2020 - Birmingham, Alabama TV station WBRC aired a segment in its nightly newscast, later shared widely on Facebook, reporting that a couple from Sylacauga, Alabama (Tim and Brandie McCain) had both tested positive for Covid antibodies in late April after experiencing Covid symptoms in December 2019 (Tim was hospitalized in ICU for 28 days).

***

May 14, 2020 - The Seattle Times, in a Page-1 article, reported that at least two residents of Snohomish County Washington had tested positive for Covid antibodies in late April or early May after experiencing definite Covid symptoms in December 2019. A follow-up story a couple days later said that many more local residents may have also tested positive for antibodies, although local officials were too busy to fully investigate these claims.

Significantly, state and county officials did investigate at least two early cases, which they labeled “probable” (but not “confirmed.”) Presumably, someone in Washington state must have given a heads-up to colleagues at the CDC about these “probable” cases and, as this story was picked up by other major news outlets, someone at the CDC must have taken note of likely cases that happened before the Wuhan Outbreak.

(One theory that might excuse the CDC officials is that this giant agency includes no employees who read newspapers or monitor news reports dealing with eye-opening public health news.)

***

May 16, 2020 - The Palm Beach Post published a Page-1 article that reported that 11 residents who all lived two blocks from one another in one neighborhood in Delray Beach all tested positive for Covid antibodies after experiencing definite Covid symptoms in November and December 2019.

The story also mentioned that a Boca Raton medical clinic had begun to give antibody tests at some point in March 2020 and 200 (out of 500) people had tested positive for Covid antibodies by early May 2020.

The story quoted the lab’s manager as saying she reported these positive antibody results to the Florida Department of Public Health, which presumably would have passed this info onto the CDC before the May 29, 2020 press conference where officials stated they’d found no evidence of early cases in 2019.

***

May 12, 2020 - The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that seven Ohioans who had Covid symptoms as early as January 7th and all seven had tested positive for Covid antibodies. These positive cases, per FDA mandates, had been reported to state public health officials who, one imagines, must have forwarded this info up the chain of the public health bureaucracy to the CDC.

If we count the 200 antibody-positive residents of South Florida, these possible early cases involve at least 212 American citizens in at least five states, all of whom were featured in major stories by prominent news organizations two to four weeks before the CDC’s May 29th press conference.

(As I developed in this recent article, all of the evidence cited in today’s article does not connote “limited” virus spread as I have identified antibody and symptom early cases from at least 21 far-flung states.)

(I wrote this story in a couple of hours but it took years of research to compile this information.)

But, wait there’s more - Numerous Antibody studies had already been completed by May 29th …

Apparently, the CDC origins sleuths placed no great weight on antibody results, but if they had, officials at the CDC must have been extremely familiar with several eye-opening studies that had been completed before this May 29th press conference. (As you will see, two of these studies were conducted by the CDC!)

***

Red Cross Antibody Study (Dates CDC knew antibody Results ????) - The most famous, and probably significant, antibody study was commissioned and performed by the CDC, which tested approximately 7,000 units of “archived” Red Cross blood for antibodies. Blood donors gave this blood between Dec. 13, 2019 and early January 2020.

Among donors from the Northern California Region of the Red Cross who gave blood Dec. 13-16, 2019, 2.4 percent tested positive.

Significantly, to this day, it is unknown WHEN these vials of blood were actually tested for antibodies. What is known is that the CDC paper announcing the results was published Nov. 30, 2020 - almost 12 months after donors had given blood.

At least for myself, it’s almost impossible to believe that 150 days after China first reported a mysterious coronavirus to the WHO (on Dec. 31, 2019) that these 7,000 vials had still not been tested for antibodies.

That is, I believe these results were already known by the CDC by the time it held its May 29th Press Conference. (The other possibility would be officials intentionally delayed testing these archived blood samples, which, IMO, would qualify as a scandal or an act of professional malfeasance.)

***

From April 20-24, 2020 the CDC (and Navy) tested 382 crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier for Covid antibodies. Sixty percent of this sample tested positive for antibodies. A paper outlining the results of the study was posted online on June 9, 2020 by the MMWR (where the CDC publishes its own papers).

Since it takes only a few days to test 382 vials of blood for antibodies, numerous officials at the CDC must have been well aware of these results weeks before the final paper was submitted and published (and before the organization’s May 29 press conference.)

As I’ve written previously, it’s highly unlikely that every crew member who tested positive for antibodies had been infected a couple of weeks before they donated blood for this test. Indeed, two of the 228 positive sailors reported via written questionnaires that they had experienced Covid symptoms on or before January 17 when the ship left port (which was four days before the first “confirmed” Covid case in America).

I should also highlight that authors of the Roosevelt study defined a “confirmed” case as any person who tested positive via a PCR (swab) test OR an antibody test. In my research, this is the only study I have found that labels a positive antibody test as a “confirmed” case as all the other studies define a confirmed case as being a positive result on a PCR test.

I should also note that one other “voluntary” antibody study was done of crew members of the USS Kidd destroyer. This study - where blood was collected on April 28 and May 13 - found that approximately 42 percent of crew members tested positive for antibodies.

Again, these tests were administered 16 to 31 days before the CDC Press Conference.

(Also, an antibody study was done at approximately the same time of all crew members on a French aircraft carrier and this study found that 60 percent of these French Naval crew members tested positive for antibodies. Here, one presumes the CDC might also be in contact with public health officials from other nations, including France.)

***

A third eye-opening antibody study was also completed six weeks before the CDC’s press conference of May 29th.

An antibody study of 285 healthcare workers (HCW) in the New York City Mount Sinai Hospital System was conducted March 24 - April 4 2020. This study found that 36 percent of HCW already had antibodies by these dates.

As Mount Sinai is one of the most prestigious hospital systems in America and this was a relatively early antibody study, it also seems impossible to me that officials at the CDC were not aware of these eye-opening results by May 29th, 2020.

A paper publishing the results was received by the scientific journal that published the results on April 17, 2020 and “accepted” for publication on May 12 - 17 days before the CDC press conference. (Note: It took only 13 days for these antibody results to be known and published in a paper).

Given that 102 HCW (36 percent) tested positive - with cases/infections that must have pre-dated the first confirmed case in America - a scenario where virus sleuths would completely dismiss these findings would strike me as very curious.

***

In the same story, I mentioned a much-larger antibody study that was done by the New York Department of Public Health between April 19-28, 2020.

This study - which tested 15,100 random visitors to New York grocery stores - found that 13 percent of state residents had antibodies at the time with a “positive” rate of 21 percent in New York City.

By late April, practically every prominent news organization in the country and in New York had published or aired stories about the “preliminary” results of this antibody study.

At least to myself, it seems almost impossible that all the thousands of positive donors had contracted this virus after mid-February 2020.

In Summary …

According to multiple stories that were published weeks before the May 29th CDC press conference by prominent news organizations, large numbers of Americans in far-flung states had tested positive for Covid antibodies with cases that, based on symptoms and serological results, occurred weeks and months before the CDC’s experts said “limited” spread had begun in America.

Furthermore, multiple antibody studies also provide copious evidence of early cases. Per my assessment, officials at the CDC must have also known about all of these study results at the time of their May 29, 2020 press conference. (As noted, two of the studies were commissioned and performed by the CDC.)

As I recently discovered, the FDA required all labs and clinics offering antibody tests to report any positive results to public health agencies.

To me, red flags (suggesting a cover-up) present themselves when one considers that America’s public health bureaucracy would require the reporting of this data … and then the CDC and most state health agencies never reported this raw data to the public.

***

In this story, I haven’t included the overwhelming “symptom” evidence which, to myself, confirms that the “flu season” of 2019-2020 (just before official Covid) was one of the most severe in many decades.

To cite one more example, I find it impossible to believe that nobody at the CDC knew that the number of schools that had closed due to illness in the months before “official” Covid was unprecedented in U.S. history (by a massive degree).

This would seem even more unlikely given that the CDC itself - in April 2024 - published another paper quantifying the record number of school closings in 2019-2020 (2,886) when a previous five-year average had seen 170 schools close in a given year.

Is it really plausible that nobody at the CDC ever considered the possibility that such a huge spike in the number of schools closing due to rampant illnesses might have, at least partially, been caused or explained by millions of students and teachers who had been stricken by Covid?

Speaking for myself, I seriously doubt this.

(Another “sickness” metric I’ve documented is that, for some reason, the number of “flu tests given” was far greater in the flu season of 2019-2020 than all previous flu seasons.)

Instead, as of May 29, 2020, I believe that officials with the CDC knew that evidence of early spread was voluminous and if not undeniable, almost undeniable.

However, these officials must have also known they could conceal this evidence from the public (by manipulating how they presented their “evidence”) … and by omitting the most persuasive or compelling “early spread” evidence, including thousands of likely early cases the agency never “investigated.”

Why no CDC press conferences for more than 2 months?

Which brings me to members of the American “watchdog” press who covered this press conference and, thus, had ample opportunities to ask questions that might cite any or all of the evidence I’ve cited in today’s article.

Alas, no reporter pointed out this information or asked any questions casting doubts on the experts’ conclusions regarding the date virus spread had commenced in America.

To me, this means America’s science and health reporters must have been either shockingly uninformed … or they somehow knew that early spread was a taboo topic where the “authorized” narrative could not be challenged or debunked. (And, six years later, still can’t be challenged.)

I’m almost done …

At the top of this story, I included a sentence from NBC’s story on this origins press conference that mentioned this was the first media briefing hosted by CDC officials in “more than two months.”

The Press Conference was May 29th, 2020, meaning the CDC’s last press conference on issues of massive importance to the public was held in the days before March 29th (14 days after the lockdowns were implemented).

This would mean that in, arguably, the two most society-changing months in U.S. history, the organization considered THE nation’s public health authority didn’t make any of their key employees available to answer any questions, at least in a press conference setting.

At a time when every assessment and piece of guidance from such a powerful agency should have been subjected to intense scrutiny, the public received crickets.

And when this “public” agency did finally hold a press conference, nobody in the working press asked a single astute or important question … or challenged any claim made by this agency’s alleged experts.

All of the above explains how and why virtually every American citizen was clueless about the voluminous and persuasive evidence of “Early Spread” in America.

As noted, today’s article provides even more reasons that no discerning citizen should blindly trust the pronouncements and claims of our country’s alleged public health experts.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

CHEMTRAIL UPDATE …

I snapped these two “chemtrail” photos this morning.

This pattern of clouds or trails struck me as odd as they were only present in one small quadrant of the sky (the Southeast part of Troy’s skies). When I spanned the sky and looked in all other directions, I noticed the sky was largely cloudless and just brilliant blue skies.

The first photo is the sky above Troy Elementary School at around 7:40 a.m. The other photo is the same “trails” but taken from the parking lot of a convenience store a couple of miles away.

I also spotted about five jets in the sky. One was definitely making long “trails” that didn’t instantly evaporate (a likely “chemtrail” IMO). However, I saw two or three jets, apparently flying at approximately the same altitude, that looked like they were making “contrails” - exhaust patterns that quickly evaporated.

Oddly, one plane was producing no trails behind it.

Again, it was strange to me that these clouds or trails were largely restricted to just one quadrant of the sky.

FWIW, my 10-year-old son, Jack, also thought the streaks above his school were conscious and likely “chemtrails.”

This doesn’t look normal to me. Some kind of sky trails above Troy Elementary School on the morning of May 15.

The same sky photo but from a different location.

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