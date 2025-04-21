“My fellow Americans, tonight I want to admit that I was very wrong about something very important ….”

Regular readers are aware of my conviction that only one event would be required to change the future of society for the better. This event would be the majority of world inhabitants realizing that conclusions they were conditioned to believe were “settled science” were actually brazen lies.

Fallout from this belated realization would be similar to the blast produced by a powerful bomb, an explosion that would instantly discredit legions of “experts” and “authorities.”

I call these (potential/hypothetical) events “thermo-nuclear Truth Bombs.”

A couple of weeks ago, it occurred to me that one man on the planet possesses the influence to detonate this first Truth Bomb and set in progress the cascade of events that would expose all the forces who have long benefitted from a false and toxic Status Quo.

This man is U.S. President Donald Trump.

No sentences are required to develop the point that hundreds of millions of citizens love President Trump and will support any agenda President Trump identifies as crucial to his crusade to “Make America Great Again.”

That is, what President Trump says and does certainly does… or could … matter.

I also don’t mind identifying the one subject that’s become the elephant in the room (the “room” being the entire planet.)

This “elephant in the room” is that the Covid vaccines are NOT “safe and effective.”

Needless to say, a new narrative - “The Covid vaccines are NOT safe and are not effective” would be at the top of any person’s list of “Thermo-Nuclear Truth Bombs.”

My question today is what would happen if a leader as influential and beloved as President Trump came out and said just this?

My premise is that it would take someone very important and with rare courage, someone half of the country inherently and completely trusts, to challenge a false narrative that every important “truth-seeking” organization and “leader” pushed incessantly for five years.

Expressed differently, If no one who matters challenges a powerful bogus or dubious narrative, the narrative will NOT change.

My vivid imagination recently surfaced when I realized President Trump could simply give a Speech to the Country (and the World) where he disclosed he had changed his views on the Covid vaccines and, after much painful analysis, had decided that the shots were not “safe and effective” and should be immediately banned.

Okay, nobody expects this to happen …

In writing this, I realize that few people think President Trump would give such a “thermo-nuclear” address to the world.

It’s not difficult to identify the main reason most people think this will never happen.

Such a speech would qualify as a self-admission, from a man with an extremely large ego, that he was wrong about the most important public health and economic policy of our lifetimes.

After all, we all know (but many are reticent to publicly acknowledge) that President Trump believes his leadership in producing the “warp speed” mRNA shots was his greatest political accomplishment, one he has said “saved millions of lives.”

In studying political leaders throughout history, I can’t come up with a single example of a leader of the prominence of President Trump who later admitted he was wrong about such an important subject or policy.

Simply making such a “mea-culpa” speech would, in itself, make world history.

This point stipulated, it would still be quite easy for President Trump to deliver such an address to the world. That is, this could actually happen. (The speech itself might take 30 minutes. A speech writer could craft the perfect words in maybe one day.)

As I envision such a speech, President Trump would probably need to apologize for being wrong about the “safe and effective vaccines.” He would also outline all the many reasons he has now changed his mind.

(If I was the speech writer, I would insert a few photos of the embalmers’ clots, some charts showing the spike of “excess deaths” since the vaccines were rolled out and maybe a few quotes from bereaved family members who lost loved ones after they were vaccinated. I’d also make these people - and embalmer Richard Hirschman - available to the press after my speech.)

The most important point President Trump could make is that he can’t do anything about what’s happened in the past. However, he is in a position to influence what happens in the future.

He can at least use his leadership to almost-instantly stop anyone else from getting these dangerous and unnecessary shots.

Discussion of the fall-out of such a “thermo-nuclear” speech …

Per my vivid imagination (naiveté?), such a speech would instantly free-up brave reformers like RFK, Jr. to move at warp speed to, first, stop the Covid shots and, then later, other dangerous and non-effective shots (like shots that cause autism or the flu shot that 50 percent of the country continues to receive.)

Herds of elephants are roaming in the rooms of the world. Another important pachyderm explains why the shots haven’t already been stopped: This reason must be that nobody (who matters) wants to offend or embarrass President Trump, who is/was a vaccine promoter.

However, if President Trump admitted he was wrong to support the shots - or, more accurately, expressed that, based on incontrovertible evidence, he’s now simply changed his opinion - any fears key national figures might have of “upsetting” or “getting sideways” with President Trump would evaporate.

The War on False Narratives could, belatedly, commence without the world’s most intelligent skeptics fighting this battle with one hand tied behind their backs.

What would be the response of Trump’s legion of supporters?

Here’s the amazing thing: If he did deliver such a stunning, unprecedented speech,

I can’t think of any avid Trump supporter who would disavow their support of President Trump.

In fact, the vast majority of President Trump supporters already believe the shots are dangerous or, at least, are not needed.

I think the legions of Trump supporters would become more passionate supporters and defenders of President Trump.

Furthermore, people like myself, who admire Trump for many reasons but are disappointed by his views on this awful vaccine, would suddenly consider him the most important statesman of our times and would be ready to go to proverbial war to support his ultra-courageous stance.

*** (Anyone know a presidential adviser you can email this column to?) ***

Share

Who wouldn’t like such a speech and would scream bloody murder?

The answer is people who already despise President Trump and always will.

This scenario provokes one response: So what? These people and organizations are never going to change their views. Excuse my French, but I say the heck with these people. They are wrong, and will probably never be right about anything important.

However, the scenario I’ve outlined would massively increase the probability that the “truth” reaches enough people to actually make a difference.

It’s a given Big Pharma, the mainstream media, colleges, big law firms, etc. are going to continue to try to block the reality that Covid vaccines are unsafe and dangerous. The one person in all the world with the potential to get around these “gatekeepers of the truth” … is the president of the United States.

If President Trump, suddenly and for the next 3 1/2 years, allowed legions of experts and vaccine injured to reveal the undeniable evidence the shots are not safe and effective, this truth would reach significant numbers of people who have probably never seen or considered this evidence.

Nor would President Trump personally have to present this evidence on a daily basis.

RFK, Jr., Substack authors who have been marginalized and private citizens who have experienced vaccine injuries could be promoted by President Trump’s network of supporters and these people could show this evidence to the world.

These reports, speakers’ events and previously taboo medical studies would suddenly reach far more people.

My guess is that many formerly “pro-vaccine” citizens would suddenly start saying, “My goodness. I didn’t know this.”

Share

Here’s a truth: When it reaches enough people, the truth wins or prevails in almost every honest or fair debate. The world’s real rulers know this, so for decades they’ve been erecting a system to block the truth from ever “going viral.”

There’s not many people who have a megaphone or bully pulpit large enough to circumnavigate those who are trying to block the truth, but the President of the United States is one such person.

Which is not to say this stunning move would entail no political risks …

I do acknowledge this strategy entails real risks for President Trump as this 3-D chess move would no doubt inspire the Deep State to go to Defcon One in their efforts to sabotage, destroy (and perhaps assassinate) President Trump.

However, this is probably the only strategy that would make it possible for President Trump to do what he’s always said he wants to do - “drain the swamp.”

Proving that the non-vaccines are unsafe and dangerous would be a bullet to the brain of the gators in this vast swamp.

If Big Pharma and the Science and Military Industrial Complex (and the WEF, Big Banks, etc.) are the world’s real villains (and they are), these villains must, somehow, be exposed and purged.

Expressed differently, my unsolicited political advice to President Trump (if he happens to be a subscriber) is: “Mr. President, you better get them before they get you.”

I’d argue the “Thermo-Nuclear Speech Strategy” is the easiest way to achieve this result. The organizations that are conspiring to destroy freedom and liberties are either going to be exposed and destroyed … or they are going to keep working their Total Control Programs and, ultimately, defeat (or capture) anyone who challenges them.

And let’s go ahead an address the V-word …

Lastly, President Trump also seems to be very sincere in his effort to Make America Healthy Again. Indeed, he (along with RFK, Jr.) deserves great credit for making this platform a national priority.

However, if it continues to be taboo to question the safety and efficacy of any and every vaccine, the noble and vital goal of improving public health is not going to happen.

At some point, the vaccine elephant in the room has to be honestly acknowledged.

If the most dangerous and fraudulent vaccine in world history, the Covid “vaccine,” can’t be questioned and stopped, there’s probably no hope that the safety, efficacy and necessity of any other “vaccines” (or snake-oil pills) could ever be re-assessed.

If President Trump gave a speech where he simply stated his conscience was not going to allow any more unnecessary deaths and life-altering medical injuries, he’d go down in history as a truly great leader.

(Here, my goal is to simply “stop the shots … tomorrow.” We can worry about origins questions or repealing liability for Big Pharma later.)

If this speech also set the precedent that even presidents could admit they were wrong or were fooled by nefarious government bureaucrats and experts, future presidents and leaders might see that it’s okay to admit when they were wrong.

Even if they don’t publicly admit it, tens of millions of Americans now know that the “safe and effective” vaccines were neither.

If a leader of the stature of President Donald J. Trump admitted he was wrong, I think many more people would publicly admit the same thing.

If this happens, we will have all lived long enough to see the detonation of a genuine Truth Bomb.

*** (If President Trump doesn’t have a speech writer brave enough to write this historic speech, I’ll do it pro bono). ***

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.