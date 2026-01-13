Bill Rice Jr.'s Newsletter

2h

Bill: "Lastly, what about that ass-whipping Indiana put on the mighty Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl two weeks ago?"

Ha!

What about when you mix money and sports all you get is the money dictating the outcome? Proof you say? Coming right up: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-characteristics-of-the-super

Anyway, divide and conquer is the oldest playbook there is, and What-About-isms are core to the mechanisms of unfairness which push both sides of the idealogical divide into a frenzy. It sorta kinda works like this:

Hilarious Monkey Fairness Experiement, Or why unearned inequality drives us bonkers: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-195642664

Thanks for the article, hope you are faring well and prospering, Bill

Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
21m

Bill, this is solid work. What-about-ism gets dismissed too often, but your examples show it exposes real inconsistencies in media and public outrage. From Ashli Babbitt to COVID policies, the same actions are judged completely differently depending on who is involved. Pointing that out doesn’t erase the event itself, it just forces people to ask why some stories matter more than others. Civic debate suffers when context is ignored, and your essay reminds us why asking “what about” can be both fair and necessary.

Also, I watched many of the games recently—Old Miss has become a new favorite, and Miami definitely a no. We could have done without the drama of Coach Lane Kiffin, which made me think those boys deserved to win. Very exciting games. LSU can have em 😂

