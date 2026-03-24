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Bill Rice, Jr.
1h

Cha-Cha-Changes ...

I’ve noted that one thing I try to do as a Substack author is document eye-opening or significant changes. I can do this by noting changes in the reader response of my articles about the embalmers’ clots.

Apparently, people who were once extremely interested in this subject have lost their interest or, perhaps, maybe some kind of algorithm is now being used to suppress the reach of my articles and the number of subscribers my pieces now produce compared to similar stories from the past.

In working on today’s story, I went back and looked at the metrics of two "embalmers' clots stories" I published TWO YEARS AGO. The change in the numbers is striking to me.

It will be interesting to note how many “likes,” Reader Comments, Page Views and new subscribers (if any) today’s embalmers’ clot story produces.

Old numbers ...

***

March 14, 2024 “My Visit with history’s most important embalmer" (feature story on Richard Hirschman)” - 243 likes, 142 Reader Comments, 59 new subscribers - 10,617 Page Views.

Link:

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/my-visit-with-historys-most-important

***

March 17, 2024 - “Stunning claims of whistleblower need to go viral” (tech lab whistleblower interviewed by Dr. Philip McMillan says he is finding clots in living patients) ) - 269 likes, 150 Reader Comments, 52 new subscribers 11, 220 Page views.

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/stunning-claims-of-whistleblower

***

For context or purposes of comparison, half of my stories in recent months produce no new subscribers. It’s very rare that my stories of the last six months produce more than 60 “likes” or at least 50 Reader Comments. Most of my recent stories now produce 3,400 to 4,100 Page Views.

As you can see, two years ago, all of my key numbers were dramatically higher - which, for whatever reason, is a CHANGE. I also produced these lofty metrics even though I only had 5, 650 subscribers at the time - about 2,000 fewer (alleged) subscribers than I have today.

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JLK's avatar
JLK
2h

As we have painfully learned over the last 6 years - FACTS DO NOT MATTER

Propaganda wins

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