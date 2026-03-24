Richard Hirschman never found these clots in a body before the “vaccines” were rolled out. If Covid could cause these clots, he would have been finding many of them by the middle of 2020 - not the middle of 2021.

Two of the Great Unanswered Covid Questions are “when did virus spread start?” and “what’s causing the embalmers’ clots?”

As it turns out, I’ve written hundreds of thousands of words trying to answer or raise awareness about both questions. Indeed, in a rational world where real science actually still occurred, legions of scientists would be working non-stop to try to give the public answers to these non-trivial questions.

However, in our New Abnormal World, only a handful of “kooky conspiracy theorists” are interested in these questions. (Significantly, “real” scientists are not interested in this question).

It also recently occurred to me that my labors to investigate possible “early spread” of Covid might actually be relevant to any effort to identify the true cause of the embalmers’ clot phenomena. That is, both scientific investigations might overlap, at least regarding the effort to identify the true cause of the embalmers’ clots.

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In recent months, the world’s most famous whistleblowing embalmer (Richard Hirschman) and the man who created the “embalmers’ surveys” (Tom Haviland) have been guests on podcast interviews. In these interviews, Richard and Tom have been asked if they think it’s possible Covid itself (or the novel coronavirus) might have caused at least some percentage of the embalmers’ clots.

Both Tom and Richard said this is, perhaps, possible, although both men stress they think the Covid “vaccines” explain almost all cases where clots were found in corpses during the embalming process.

The reason I’m writing today’s dispatch is to share my opinion that the embalmers’ clots are almost certainly caused almost exclusively by the shots that were manufactured to make Covid cases obsolete or impossible.

Another reason I wanted to publish today’s dispatch is because it’s easy to envision a day when the embalmers’ clots are finally acknowledged and I predict one reason that will be promulgated to explain these clots is that … the virus (or “long Covid”) must cause them. Indeed, Long Covid (or Short Covid) is already being used as a cover story to explain most vaccine injuries or deaths.

Thus, I think it’s important to go ahead and debunk this possible/likely future “explanation.”

As referenced, logical extrapolations from my early spread research can be used to almost completely rule out the possibility these new, “white fibrous” worm-like strands were produced by the novel virus proper.

Timelines matter …

As I keep trying to emphasize, timelines are crucially important to all real investigations.

Per my early spread research, I am very confident that people (probably many millions of people) had contracted a novel virus that made them sick by at least early November 2019.

For example, the results of the Red Cross antibody study - published belatedly by the CDC - found that 2.04 percent of a sample of Red Cross blood donors already had Covid antibodies in their blood when they gave blood Dec. 13-16, 2019.

Since it can take as long as two weeks for detectable levels of antibodies to show up on antibody tests, my take-away is that probably all of these positive donors had contracted this virus by some point in November 2019 if not even earlier. (2.04 percent of this sample extrapolated to the national population = 6.6 million potential Covid “cases.”)

Another “micro” example is the case study of Belleville, NJ Mayor Michael Melham, who got sick with Covid symptoms at an Atlantic City Conference held Nov. 19-21, 2019. Melham later received two positive antibody tests. As some unknown person infected Mayor Melham (and another unknown person infected this unknown person), simple logic says people in New Jersey must have also had Covid in early November 2019 if not earlier.

Even former CDC director Robert Redfield says he now believes the first cases of Covid date to August or September 2019 (in Wuhan). At least one U.S. “intelligence” agency formed the same conclusion.

Since the novel coronavirus is said to be extremely contagious - and I’ve found antibody-confirmed cases all across the world and in Americans who live in approximately 20 U.S. states - my hypothesis is that this virus had indeed spread around the world and millions of people must have been infected by the end of November 2019 … and even more by the end of December 2019 and January 2020.

Interviewers are asking a new question …

In recent months, Richard and Tom have both been asked by different interviewers if the virus itself could have caused these embalmers’ clots. (I can’t help but wonder if such questions might be an effort to steer people away from the conclusion that the “vaccines” are the most diabolical medical solution in world history).

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Neither man tries to pass himself off as a scientist or chemist, but both have become well-versed in the scientific theories and both are routinely in contact with a handful of rogue scientists who are trying to answer the question of what is or might be causing these shots.

As Richard said in an interview a couple of months ago, it’s “possible” some feature of this virus - like it’s unique “spike protein” - could cause at least some of these bizarre and hideous clots.

(I love the way Richard and Tom comport themselves and answer interview questions. If they don’t know the answer for sure, they say they don’t. They also don’t automatically rule out something that might be at least possible.)

As Richard opined, maybe some feature of this unique spike protein could set off a chain reaction in the body’s cellular make-up that causes the growth of the “clots” he has found in 30 to 40 percent of the bodies he’s embalmed since mid-2021.

This possibility qualified, Richard is adamant the main cause of these clots is a “vaccine,” an injection that - as an anecdotal tell - quickly earned the label of “clot shots.”

As usual, I agree with Richard. In fact, I would go further and say it’s highly unlikely the virus itself is causing these clots.

A little math, a few extrapolations …

This conclusion is supported by a timeline of likely virus spread, by simple math and by simple extrapolations.

In a nutshell, if millions of people had already contracted Covid by the end of 2020 (before anyone got their first “vaccine”), embalmers would have been finding these strange, never-before-seen clots in numerous bodies.

But Richard - who embalms more than 250 bodies every year and has been doing embalming for more than 20 years - has repeatedly said he’d never seen one of these clots until mid-2021 - a couple of months after the roll-out of the “vaccines.”

Richard’s observations are supported by at least four embalmers’ surveys conducted by Tom Haviland and his assistant Laura Kasner.

Hundreds of embalmers have filled out these questionnaires and no embalmer says they remember seeing these type of clots before the Covid “vaccine.” (If one or two respondents said they did see these clots earlier, there is no mention of them in any of the embalmer literature or text books and certainly no pictures of these substances before Richard started publishing his photos in early 2022).

According to Google AI, 3.38 million Americans died in the year 2020. According to official government statistics, 351,000 of these deaths (10.4 percent of all American deaths that year) were caused by Covid.

Of the alleged 351,000 Covid deaths, approximately half of these decedents would have been embalmed (approximately half of the bodies would have been cremated). So this would be at least 175,000 bodies that could have had embalmers’ clots caused by the virus. However, no embalmer has said he found even one such clot in the pre-vaccine year of 2020.

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Early spread means more time for people to develop any virus-caused clots …

If you happen to be Bill Rice, Jr., you don’t think people started to contract Covid in late February 2020 (per the official narrative, the birth of community spread in America). Instead, a contrarian like myself is confident that millions of people were actually getting sick with Covid - and almost certainly had Covid - at least four months before official spread commenced in February 2020.

If one includes all the people in America who died in the final two months of 2019, the pool of decedents who could have had embalmers’ clots in their veins and arteries would be significantly higher.

If one adds the first few months of 2021, the pool of “Covid deaths” would be many times larger.

In fact, per my math, people who’d likely been exposed to the novel coronavirus and could have produced “embalmers’ clots” would span from early November 2019 (if not earlier) all the way to about May 2021, which is when Richard thinks he saw his first white, fibrous clot. (Richard isn’t exactly sure which month he found his first clot - definitely by May 2021, but maybe in April or even Mach.)

This timeline - my timeline - equates to approximately 16 months where Covid was likely raging through the population. In these 16 months, millions of people died from 500-plus different causes, including alleged Covid, but no embalmer found any white, fibrous clots in these millions of bodies.

A caveat or qualifier …

I don’t think I could say with 100-percent certainty that these observations, or statistics, prove conclusively that the virus itself doesn’t, or never, causes these clots.

For example, it’s possible a few embalmers did find these clots in bodies before the vaccines and simply never reported this to anyone. As noted, approximately half the people who die don’t get embalmed, so it’s possible an unknown number of cremated bodies could have included clots caused not by a vaccine but by the new virus.

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One “known knowable” I can cite is that when embalmers did start to routinely find these substances in the embalming process, they took note of this observation.

While I’ve never been in an embalming room, I imagine the response of career embalmers included some variation of the words, “What the hell is this?”

And then: “I’ve never seen this before.”

This was, indeed, Richard’s response, who like I would have done, almost immediately started asking peers and colleagues if they were now finding the same things. Several said they had and were.

Again, for emphasis, if Richard and other embalmers had started finding the same things in May or June 2020 (or even earlier given that most Americans were sick with Covid symptoms in the winter of 2019-2020), they would have had the exact same response.

But this didn’t happen in this timeframe. The embalmers didn’t start seeing these clots until several months after large percentages of citizens started to get their “safe and effective” Covid shots.

The shots must cause the clots, Richard quickly concluded or hypothesized.

The trillion-dollar taboo question …

Another question the embalmers must have asked themselves is that if it wasn’t the Covid shots and it wasn’t Covid proper, what was causing the body to produce these never-before-seen-in-history substances?

Was it chemtrails? Maybe some chemical snuck into the food supply? Toxic potato chips?

It’s actually not the job of the embalmers to tell the world what is or was causing these clots - that’s a question for real scientists or the medical community. All the embalmers could do - at least those with real courage - is to tell the public what they were now finding in bodies.

It’s also occurred to me that in the year 2020, all public health officials and experts were going out of their way to scare the living daylights out of all Americans. Indeed, one could argue this was their most important job, a task in which they all excelled.

For example, at one time the public was told that 3.4 percent of people who contracted Covid would die from this new disease. Later, the public was told that Covid was one of the top seven killers of children. The public was also told the only way anyone could be sure he wouldn’t die from Covid is if everyone got these two new injections, which were “95 percent” effective.

Another dog that didn’t bark …

One of the services I provide my loyal subscribers is to inform readers of all the things that should have happened - or might be expected to happen - but never did.

Given the experts’ hyper-emphasis on fear-mongering, it strikes me as very odd that the same officials never mentioned the fact that Covid not only produces a bad cough and a high fever, it also produces novel and grotesque white, fibrous clots in the veins and arteries of probably millions of people.

That is, if thousands of experts were studying all side effects and medical conditions associated with this new virus, somebody would have found evidence of the “embalmers clots” by some point in the year 2020.

But this didn’t happen; no such press release was ever issued by the CDC, NIH or WHO. That is, it wasn’t just the embalmers who never found these clots before the “vaccines;” the entire medical establishment never found them either.

As a final point …

I also note that probably only about 2 percent of the country’s embalmers even received Tom Haviland’s embalmer surveys, a project that was intentionally censored.

So while hundreds of embalmers confirm they are still routinely finding these clots in bodies, thousands more embalmers are no doubt also finding them and simply refuse to disclose this truth or have never had a chance to answer Tom’s questions.

Still, we know that Richard and hundreds of other embalmers do “confirm” they are finding these clots on a routine basis and have been finding them for at least four years.

In contrast, in the same 48 months, zero (0) official scientists and trusted public health officials have confirmed the existence of these clots.

Either hundreds of embalmers are lying … or the cat has the tongue of tens of thousands of scientists and public health officials.

FWIW, I happen to believe the embalmers. It is the shots that cause these horrific-looking things, which cannot be benign substances which have never threatened anyone’s health or life.

Just as horrific is the realization that virtually every scientist and public health official refuses to even investigate or acknowledge the existence of these “clots.”

I still think, one day, this will happen and when it does, this news might have the explosive power of a thermo-nuclear truth bomb.

I also think when this day arrives, the serial liars who comprise the world’s expert class will probably try to argue that it’s Covid that causes these clots.

When the experts say this, please don’t believe them.

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