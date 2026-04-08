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Bill Rice, Jr.
8h

Cutting room floor text, 1:

In the film, Andy sends a letter to a ‘watchdog” newspaper, documenting all of the warden’s crimes. Such newspapers might have once existed, and might still expose a corrupt warden or prison, but in our Covid era if Andy had sent such a letter to The New York Times, documenting the crimes of, say, Anthony Fauci, the newspaper would have discarded his letter in the trash can.

In the fiction version, however, watchdog journalists spring into action and help deliver justice.

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
8h

Cutting-room-floor text, dos ...

Before he was falsely imprisoned, Andy was an honest banker. It took going to prison to become a real criminal as Andy uses his money-laundering talents to help the warden, crimes Andy justifies because the warden allows him to spear-head projects that might make life better for the inmates of Shawshank, projects which, in turn, confirm Andy’s humanity or give him a good reason to keep hope alive.

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