Brooks couldn’t make it outside of prison.

While I’ve probably seen the movie “Shawshank Redemption” 20 times, Monday night was the first time I watched it with my 14-year-old daughter. So this time I watched the film “through Maggie’s eyes.”

The film’s main theme is that fear can hold you prisoner, but hope can set you free.

Upon my 21st viewing, however, I picked up on a sub-theme I’d previously not pondered. This theme is that, given enough time, everyone runs the risk of being “institutionalized.”

As Morgan Freeman’s character Red explains in one scene, life inside a prison changes people.

Prisoners quickly absorb the rules of incarcerated life and, to make their lives as less unpleasant as possible, conform to these guidelines.

Certain inmates also come to realize they can be important people inside the prison, a status they’ll forfeit once outside in the real world.

Inmates quickly learn what they have to do to stay on the good side of their captors … and the things they shouldn’t do if they want to avoid severe punishments.

Once a prisoner is fully “institutionalized,” he’s going to be somewhat content and serve out his sentence with less anxiety and hardships than if he behaved, say, like a non-conformist such as “Cool Hand Luke,” another iconic character of one of Hollywood’s great prison movies.

(A third excellent prison movie - all with similar themes - is Bird Man of Alcatraz and yet another five-star movie about inmates - this one about inmates in a mental hospital - is One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest).

***

In my latest viewing ofThe Shawshank Redemption, I was thinking about all the people in society who comply with the rules that are set by whatever “warden” controls the key institutions in our own lives.

Whether we realize it or not, many people are “inmates” - or, to some extent, captured - inside myriad institutions.

Almost all of us acted captured in Covid …

This, I think, explains why overwhelming percentages of citizens were afraid to challenge the dizzying number of Covid mandates and rules. These citizens intuitively knew that acting like a rebel (like Andy Dufresne or Cool Hand Luke) and flaunting the rules set by the warden (or the bosses or leaders in our lives) would be extremely risky.

Shawshank’s screenwriter uses the character of Brooks, played by James Whitmore, to develop a character who is completely institutionalized.

Almost a “lifer” at Shawshank, Brooks was, indeed, an important and respected inmate inside the prison, where he ran the prison library.

One of the film’s more memorable scenes depicts the moment not long after Brooks learns he’s been paroled after more than 50 years inside Shawshank. Instead of being overjoyed at his impending freedom, Brooks is terrified by the development and even acts like he’s going to murder a fellow inmate to keep from being released into society.

Brooks is released and after a short time bagging groceries he commits suicide, a tragic act that brought my sweet, sensitive daughter Maggie to tears.

Even someone who’s seen this movie too many times to count was jolted when I realized this is exactly the effect that institutions, over time, can have on people who no longer can comprehend surviving in a world where every important element of their life isn’t controlled by someone else (or some perceived authority).

The character of Red is wise enough to understand what happened to his friend and also wise enough to understand the same thing was/is happening to him.

Viewers of the film pull for Andy Dufresne because although he’s captured in a prison, his human spirit has, somehow, not been defeated.

A third theme developed in the film is that power can and does corrupt absolutely. The most powerful man in the prison is Warden Norton, played memorably by actor Bob Gutnom.

The warden, who hypocritically preaches the Good Book, is running scam on top of scam via his captured slave labor, the inmates.

To me, the respected warden might evoke, say, Anthony Fauci, a real-world public figure who leverages the religion or cult of “science” to run far larger scams than Warden Norton. The guards, the inmates and the business owners outside of the prison who pay him bribes all suck up to this warden.

These actions all seem familiar to me …

The warden shows how evil he really is when he orders the murder of an inmate who could prove Andy’s innocence. The warden then orders Andy to serve two months in the “hole” in solitary confinement, another example of how real power is exhibited by those who are determined to break those who might threaten their power.

A key scene in the movie is when Andy tells Red that life boils downs to a simple choice - “you can get busy living or you can get busy dying,” a philosophy that must explain why Andy is so different than the rest of Shawshank’s inmates.

The film’s enduring popularity is explained by the fact Andy refuses to sacrifice his humanity to this prison or this warden. While imprisoned for almost 20 years, Andy never becomes institutionalized.

Most of us probably tell ourselves, “If I was in a prison like this, I would be just like Andy.”

However, IMO, this is probably not true as countless people become captured by the key institutions in our lives. With the rarest of exceptions, everyone understands it’s much safer to follow the rules set by our leaders.

Since this is a Hollywood script, the film has a pleasing if unrealistic denouement as Andy ultimately breaks out of prison and makes sure that Andy or the Lord’s Judgement visits the sanctimonious warden.

The denouement is even more satisfying as film-goers learn that Red ultimately joins Andy in safe spot far away from the world’s truth-concealing institutions. Indeed, the example set by Andy seems to have also freed his friend, who also didn’t become institutionalized.

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A more realistic film treatment might have been Cool Hand Luke, where Paul Newman’s rebel character is shot and killed by a prison sniper. In One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Nurse Ratched continues to be the mental hospital’s evil “warden” and Jack Nicholson’s character is forced to receive a lobotomy, another way to effectively kill a threat to the order of an institution.

Stephen King doesn’t live up to his fiction …

As many film buffs know, the script for The Shawshank Redemption was adapted from a Stephen King novella, a piece of trivia I also found interesting in our Covid times.

That is, it was Stephen King who created the hope-inspiring inmate who had the heroic mental make-up to remain uncaptured in a world where institutions often subjugate our better human aspirations.

IMO, King’s best novel was The Stand, which tells the story of a super flu that kills 99 percent of the world population. Although not definitively stated in the novel, the book strongly implies that it was the government that created and allowed this super deadly flu to escape into the world.

When Covid happened, Stephen King was one of countless celebrities who encouraged all citizens to comply with the mandates of leaders like Anthony Fauci. That is, it never occurred to the author of The Stand that in the real world, the institution of government might be the villain - or the monster - of a real-life drama.

The author who created the maverick, rebel character of Andy Dufresne joined the chorus of influencers who attacked and ridiculed citizens who refused to comply with rules established by institutions.

Thus, my take-away is that even Stephen King, who ostensibly works for himself, is also “institutionalized.” That is, Stephen King didn’t display the courage of a fictional character he created. Indeed, one might argue he - and many others - defended monstrous characters … such as corrupt prison wardens or corrupt and hypocritical public servants.

It’s probably a tell about all the institutional defenders in society that six years after Covid, no screen writer or famous fiction author has written a story that marries the themes of Shawshank Redemption and The Stand.

If a writer of fiction created a story where the protagonist tried to break free from the chains of a corrupt institution, if that institution was sacrosanct enough, no publisher or film studio would publish this story.

I’d be curious to see if film-goers would still pull for a character like Andy Dufresne if the villain of the story - instead of being a crooked prison warden - was the leader of one of the world’s trusted institutions.

In movies, we of course all pull for characters like Andy Dufresne. Many of us probably don’t realize that we also might have become institutionalized and few of us would ever admit we lack the courage to break out of the prisons that control many of our lives.

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