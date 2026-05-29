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Bill Rice, Jr.
16h

Bonus Content:

In retrospect, I found the NPR article on the “Day the World Changed” so interesting I plan to write a future story on other key events that happened on this day.

As the story notes, key events included President Trump’s nationally-televised address to the nation on the evening of January 11, 2020.

This address is significant as it illustrates how President Trump apparently changed his views on the necessary response to Covid by 180 degrees.

As Jeffrey Tucker noted in a later Brownstone Institute article, something major changed with President Trump in the matter of a few days. (This likely change in opinion happened after the President had a meeting with, of all people, Tucker Carlson, who apparently advised the president to take Covid much more seriously.

Another key event that day was Anthony Fauci testifying before a Congressional Committee where the headline was Fauci’s prediction that Covid was getting ready to become much worse. (I found a photo of Fauci speaking to Congress and noted that nobody in the room, including Fauci, was wearing any Covid masks).

Perhaps just as significant as the news Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had Covid, was the news that an NBA basketball game was cancelled because one player had just tested positive for Covid. The next day, the NBA suspended its entire season.

IMO, the authors of the NPR article omitted the significance of a key narrative-changing event that had happened a few days earlier - when the Ivy League (home of America’s best and brightest minds) cancelled its conference championship basketball tournaments.

In my article, I’ll highlight elements I find odd with all of these stories and point out it’s strange (to myself) that all of these “news-worthy” events happened at the same time … like, maybe, they were all were part of a pre-written script?

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Jeff
16h

Of course it was staged, with who other than America’s trusted sweetheart Tom Hanks! I still remember the aw shucks fake humble guy performance he put on for the cameras, about how oh sure, this is awful but we’re holding up pretty well and everyone has to do their part. Like celebrities telling people during WW2 they had to do their patriotic duty and buy bonds.

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