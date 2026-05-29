Tom Hanks and his wife Rita on the set of the Elvis movie that was in pre-production when both reportedly developed Covid symptoms. Both must have had extended “close contacts” with hundreds of people, but, oddly to myself, I’ve found no reports of other people in their circle of contacts who later tested positive for Covid at the same time.

I recently stumbled across an article by NPR that chronicles the “Day Everything Changed” in the world due to Covid. This date was March 11, 2020. The article, which does list the key events that changed the world, was published on the one-year anniversary of this date.

As the article documents, among other key events that happened on this seminal date were a prime-time address to the nation by President Trump, testimony of Anthony Fauci in front of a Congressional Committee, the cancellation of an NBA basketball game minutes before tip-off because one player had tested positive for Covid … and the big news that superstar actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had both tested positive for Covid while Hanks was filming a movie in Australia about Elvis Presley and his manager (played by Hanks).

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Like probably most of my readers, I certainly remember the Hanks’ news. Hanks made his announcement (see text below) via an Instagram post that was viewed by 2.8 million people and was covered by probably every media organization in the world.

I’m sure the take-away of many citizens was, “Boy, Covid must be real and very serious - an epidemic of a now rapidly-spreading novel virus we should all move to the top of our fear radars … as this very contagious virus had now inflicted/stricken one of the world’s biggest celebrities,” etc.

At the time, this was probably my response as well. However, skip forward six-plus years and I now can’t help but wonder if this event might have been orchestrated, perhaps a planted story intended to evoke mass hysteria/panic and - if the world is a stage - to set the stage for the lockdowns that were days or hours away.

In several recent articles, including my last one, I’ve shared my opinion that “Covid” was a planned and coordinated event. In my last essay, I wrote that “plotters” must have created a detailed “Things-to-Do List,” which would also include an elaborate timeline of when different events would have to occur to produce the desired effect on the world population.

IMO, the impossible-to-ignore announcement that Tom Hanks and his wife both had Covid (on the same day an NBA game was cancelled, prompting, the next day, the suspension of the entire season) would certainly qualify as key events to ratchet Covid fear up to DEFCON 1.

Upon further reflection, several red flags or oddities about the Hanks’ news belatedly occur to me.

Parsing Tom Hanks’ Covid Post …

First, I would like to parse the text of Hanks’ announcement, and will add my own comments to highlight text that strikes me as maybe off or suspicious.

According to the PBS one-year-anniversary story, on Jan. 11, “Shortly after 9 p.m. ET, Tom Hanks posted a photo to Instagram of a surgical glove in a trash can, along with an announcement: He and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, were sick with the coronavirus.”

First comment: From my research, a “quirk” or “fetish” of Hanks is he often posts photos of odd random objects, including, for some reason, gloves. Personally, I don’t know what a photo of a surgical glove in a trash can might or might not symbolize or why Hanks decided to include this particular photo in making his big announcement. Still, this was the photo Hanks chose to include so it’s worth noting, I guess.

(While Hanks doesn’t say this, maybe he snapped this photo in a hospital examination room after he had just received his Covid PCR test?)

After telling his followers hello and noting he and his wife were “down here in Australia,” Hanks wrote:

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” he wrote.

My Second comment: As symptoms go, this itemized list strikes me as about as mild as they come … and also somewhat vague. I also note that Hanks uses the past tense to describe these symptoms (“We felt a bit tired,” and “had” colds - not “we feel tired” and “have” colds) which, to me, connotes Hanks was not currently experiencing any symptoms.

Wearing my conspiracy theorist tin foil hat, the second paragraph is what particularly piques my interest:

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Third comment: It seems to me the real purpose of this post might have been to condition/manipulate/instruct the billions of people who would learn of this news to .. follow the protocols and trust the experts … not much more for anyone to do, no?

In my ever-skeptical mind, a cultural icon as honest and trusted as Forrest Gump himself is telling everyone “what to do next” and identifying the protocols that “must be followed.”

Hanks also tells his legions of fans and admirers that “public health and safety requires” that even people with a case of sniffles need to be “tested, observed and isolated.”

… which, as my research revealed, happened as at least several (but definitely not all) Australians who had a 15-minute interaction with Hanks and Wilson in prior days were quarantined for 14 days. Needless to say, filming of a major movie was shut down completely. (Filming of the Elvis movie has left the building.)

The text’s salutation:

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

“Take care of yourselves!

“Hanx!”

Fourth comment: Here we also learn Hanks has a cute and endearing nickname and that he wants us all to take care of ourselves.

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The story changes?

FWIW, I did find one more “update” from Hanks that provided more specific details of the couple’s bouts with Covid, details and descriptions which, oddly, don’t jibe with the Covid symptoms described in Hanks’ Instagram post and seem far more severe.

In a podcast interview posted on September 23 - six months later - Hanks said his bout with Covid made him feel like “my older brother was holding me down and punching me in the ass” and that he had body aches that felt like “my bones were falling apart” and/or “crumbling” like Saltine Crackers.

As a new detail, he added his wife suffered from “horrible nausea” and lost her sense of smell and taste and her symptoms lasted much longer than his own.

Per other reports, Hanks and his wife were admitted to a Queensland hospital for three or four days. (Hanks and Wilson apparently received their PCR Covid tests from the same hospital at some point on Jan. 11th, which due to the 14-hour difference in time, could have been the 12th in Australia. According to media reports, the couple were release from the hospital on the 15th and continued a 14-day quarantine period at a house they had rented in Australia.)

In his September podcast appearance, Hanks said that - excluding feeling like his bones were breaking up - his temperature while in the hospital was always normal (never spiked), that his his blood-oxygen levels were normal and neither patients lungs ever “clouded up.”

Thus, Hanks did not experience three of the signature symptoms or medical markers of Covid. I also note that Hanks never mentioned another signature Covid symptom - a chronic, painful or lingering bad cough, a symptom which would be particularly unwelcome to Hank’s wife, an actress who is also a professional singer who had recently performed at two concerts Down Under.

In his Sept. 23 podcast interview, Hanks also disclosed that hospital staffers would X-ray the chests of Hanks and his wife “a couple of times” every day (apparently for at least three days).

FWIW, in perusing YouTube reader comments, at least two readers questioned if Hanks’ statement that the couple received multiple X-Rays every day might be inaccurate.

It’s certainly possible this happened as lungs that quickly cloud over is, reportedly, an ominous sign of a rapidly-worsening case of Covid. However, receiving six to nine X-rays in a period of a few days also seems like a hospital protocol that might pose an unnecessary risk of radiation for patients.

As noted, Hanks and Wilson experienced none of the classic Covid clinical markers and it’s unclear to myself when the couples’ symptoms actually peaked and then subsided.

Based on my research for this story, I can also report that the “Good Morning America” report on the the Tom Hanks’ “positive” announcement included a closing anecdote by the show’s reporter, who stated the Hanks’ two sons reported on their own social media accounts (on the same day Hanks made his announcement) that their parents “aren’t even feeling too ill” - a statement that comports with Hanks’ Instagram post, but not with the later addendum details he shared in his YouTube podcast appearance.

More Discussion:

It seems strange to me - or maybe not so strange - that this big event/announcement took place in Australia, which is best known as the country with the fewest Covid cases in the first year of the Pandemic. (Hanks was one of 141 “confirmed” case recorded in Australia by March 11th, 2020).

Despite being almost unscathed by Covid in its first couple of years of the pandemic, Australia is also infamous for imposing the most draconian Covid protocols.

(A nation once populated by prisoners from the UK became, IMO, a national prison of mandated Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions.)

To myself, if Pandemic Script Writers did want to stage an important Covid announcement (intended, perhaps, to stoke global fear), Australia’s leaders would probably be all in on such a project.

Follow the tests …

As I’ve documented in numerous articles and posts, Covid “outbreaks” seemed to always follow increases in the number of people who received the new PCR tests.

In America, I know that virtually no citizens had received a PCR test by March 11, 2020 (or, interestingly, only citizens who had recently returned from China).

In Australia, the first “confirmed” case in this island nation was recorded on Jan. 25, 2020. Forty-six days later (on March 11), Hanks and Wilson were among only 141 people who had been given this test and tested positive, which suggests to me there wasn’t a lot of testing occurring in Australia either.

Still, both Americans got one of these few tests and, we’re told, both tested positive.

I also note the husband and the wife both tested positive at the same time, which might, indeed, connote a virus that was exceedingly contagious.

However, if they both tested positive, why didn’t either virus carrier infect any of the other hundreds of people they’d interacted with in prior days? If more people in their contract-tracing circles did test positive, contemporaneous or follow-up media reports did not include this detail. FWIW, I found quotes from officials who said extensive contract-tracing would occur but, again, the Hanks apparently didn’t infect anyone else while their virus might have been shedding, which strikes me as … odd.

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Another key question to myself …

Ever the skeptic, one question I have is why did Tom and Rita even get one of these (then rare) tests?

From my research, neither person was battling a noticeable illness in the days before they got their tests.

From other stories, I learned that Rita Wilson - who I didn’t know is a professional singer - gave two concerts in Australia on March 5th and 7th (at the Sydney Opera House). At least on these dates, Ms. Wilson wasn’t too sick to cancel either performance, both of which her husband attended.

This story went global on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, meaning both Tom and Rita had already gotten their positive results by this date.

Rita must not have been feeling overly sick in the days just before receiving her test as, according to this article from The Sydney Herald, on Monday, March 9th she was a guest on an Australian TV show (to promote her future concerts). Several people reported interacting with her in the TV studio and nobody reported her as being noticeably under the weather.

Apparently, though, the couple’s minor body aches, feeling a “bit tired” and Rita’s brief episode of “chills” prompted both of them to go to a Queensland hospital on the 11th where they reportedly received Covid tests (which, apparently, didn’t need to be sent off to a CDC-type lab as the results must have been quickly ascertained.)

Presumably, almost instantly after receiving their positive test results, Hanks himself (not his own or movie studio publicist) announced the results to the world.

I can only speak for myself (and the Hanks might be different than me), but, personally, I never go to the doctor one or two days after I experience mild symptoms of a cold … and, from my parsing of Hanks’ Instagram post, these symptoms might have already disappeared by the time Hanks and Wilson were admitted to the hospital, presumably for “observation” or as a “precaution.”

From another story, I learned from a video post made by one of the couple’s sons that his parents had been released from the hospital on the 15th and “were feeling a lot better.”

So what am I really suggesting here?

While admittedly speculation on my part, it seems at least possible to me that anybody who wanted to accelerate (or launch) the Covid Fear Narrative might decide that Tom Hanks and his wife testing positive for this new “disease”would, in fact, advance this goal.

What I don’t know is whether Tom Hanks (and/or Rita Wilson) could or would have been knowing and willing accomplices in an operation to ratchet up global fear of a pandemic and, perhaps, might have been recruited (by unknown individuals) to play this key role.

It is interesting to me that of all the people working on pre-production on a major film, the movie’s biggest star happened to be the person who did get a positive Covid test. (A grip or make-up artist who tested positive while working on a major movie would have probably produced zero global headlines and done nothing to advance the aims of possible Covid script-writers.)

Also, as mentioned above, the news both celebrities tested positive for this virus might not be the only significant take-away from this news event. For the purposes of Covid “script writers,” Hanks’ guidance on how people should comport themselves in the future (everyone do what authorities say) might have been just as important.

Plotters probably chose their MVP influencers for a reason

In my opinion, it was vitally important to Pandemic Plotters to use the most-respected influencers to shape the coming Covid narrative.

For example, in Table Top planning sessions like Event 201 and Crimson Contagion, participants noted that physicians were the world’s most respected profession (based on opinion surveys and focus groups). Thus, getting key doctors and physicians groups to lead the national response was vital to the operation.

IMO, an ultra-popular celebrity like Tom Hanks would have also probably been at the very top of any list of potential and respected global “influencers.”

Some people have questioned Hanks’ affable persona

While I’ve always liked Tom Hanks and admire his impressive body of work in films, I should also note that some people have speculated, alleged or suggested that Hanks might have a dark, secret life.

For example, his name has come up as a possible “Epstein client,” although I should stress his name is not mentioned in any Epstein files that have been released to date. (Multiple “fact checkers” have “debunked” this claim, which apparently was spread widely on the Internet.)

While it might be unfair to impugn one’s character based on the the behavior of family members, it is well documented that one of Hank’s children (Chet) has reportedly experienced major mental health and substance abuse issues and has been described as “troubled” and “emotionally disturbed.” (Chet Hanks also once attended a drug-rehab boot camp program in the “wilderness of Utah” that has been described as “abusive.”)

Tom Hanks’ son, Chet, has candidly addressed his battles with substance abuse. Chet also posted his parents didn’t seem too ill when they tested positive for Covid and were admitted to a hospital as a precaution.

While I’ve found no credible evidence Hanks has hidden a sinister alter personality, if it is possible Hanks was used (knowingly or unknowingly) to cultivate a massive fraud, it might be worth noting that more than a handful of people have questioned Hanks’ public persona as one of Hollywood’s most admirable personalities and have suggested he might have a much darker side.

(The host of one podcast show outlined several of the conspiracy theories surrounding Hanks, with the host ultimately concluding none of these claims have merit. This podcast also mentions Hank’s possible glove “fetish.”)

Much more plausible to me, however, is the possibility the “positive” Covid cases of Tom Hanks and his wife could have been intentionally produced to stoke Covid fear and paranoia, as well as to instruct the public to trust the guidance of the Covid experts.

In Conclusion …

While I think it’s certainly possible Hanks and Wilson did contract Covid as Hanks has described and he was not a participant in any sinister conspiracy, I did want to post a story that outlines a few reasons I question certain details of this, at the time, major and significant news event.

I do think Pandemic Producers definitely rolled out a script and, FWIW, Tom Hanks is one of the world’s great actors, someone who might fit central casting for such a role.

While I hope Hanks didn’t play such a role, knowing what I think I know about the people and organizations that gave the world Covid, I wouldn’t rule out this possibility.

Also, if it is true that some kind of contrived plot was orchestrated to produce Covid cases for two celebrities, such a revelation would also suggest the entire pandemic was an “op” and relied on certain contrived events … and might qualify as more possible “evidence” the Pandemic of the Century was coordinated and planned.

That is, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson going public with their Covid cases would be just one small chapter in an elaborate script, but a scene that would probably qualify as pivotal if Covid was, in fact, a staged production.

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(Subscription note: As I’ve written, IMO articles that speculate about possible events should not be off limits if the author labels these claims as speculation and can provide a few plausible reasons why such thoughts occurred to him. I appreciate anyone who can financially support more-original stories such as today’s dispatch and, as always, welcome feedback from those who have different opinions.)

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